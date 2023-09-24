Welcome to the 2024 NHL Draft – Quebec and Eastern Canada Region

Autumn is just around the corner, and you know what that means? It’s time to start thinking about the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The majority of players have already seen their seasons begin, be it European or North American based, and that gives us a ton to talk about already. As part of a large series, each of our scouting regions and regional scouts will be introducing you to some of their early favourites and names to keep an eye on.

This is ‘Welcome to the 2024 NHL Draft’ - Quebec & Eastern Canada Region

Scouts: Jérémi Plourde, Jérémy Tremblay

Favourite Player from the East Heading Into the Draft Year:

Justin Poirier, Wing, Baie-Comeau Drakkar

It didn’t take long for Poirier to become my favorite player out of the Q this year. I have to admit that I have a soft spot for exceptionally good skaters, and Poirier respects this criteria. It was a blessing to watch him play in the Hlinka, dominating offensively with his unstoppable pace and agility. But don’t be mistaken, he has a lot more to offer. Poirier can show incredible hands, even at high speeds. He processes the game quickly and is very precise in his touches. Finally, although he is on the smaller side at 5’8, he is impressively physical along the boards, as he loves to lay hits. That being said, his size limits his ability to really protect the puck and to cut towards the inside. Poirier, who also happens to be one of the youngest players eligible in the entire draft this year, was scoring at just under a point-per-game pace last season with Baie-Comeau (48pts in 55gp) and will look to step his production up this year. Some people might be scared because of his size, but he is still a first round candidate at this current time. (Jérémi Plourde)

Maxim Massé, Wing, Chicoutimi Saguenéens

The reigning winner of the rookie of the year in the CHL has all eyes on him this year in the QMJHL after putting 29 goals and 62 points in 65 games last season. Playing for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, Maxim Massé will have to prove that he can take the next step this season despite the pressure of the draft. The best asset of the right-winger is his shooting. His shot is heavy, and he has a quick release that makes it difficult to read for goaltenders. The thing that impresses me the most is that he also has a great playmaking ability, often shown at a high pace. If there is a small opening in the play, he will see the line and make a precise pass on the tape of his teammate. He can play a tough game too, with his physicality aiding his ability to create space in the offensive zone. The offensive game is there, but his skating lacks explosiveness; improving that will be critical. The defensive game needs some refinement too, but once those things improve, he could show us that he has the potential to be a top 10-15 selection in the draft this year. (Jérémy Tremblay)

First Round Candidates:

Thomas Desruisseaux, Center, Chicoutimi Saguenéens

Desruisseaux will be in the shadow of the QMJHL’s best prospect, Maxim Massé, in the first few months, but I am confident that as the season evolves, more and more people will start to appreciate his fast-paced game. Desruisseaux is always buzzing around and is so dangerous with his passes. He’s excellent at handling zone entries and is consistently able to find Massé and his other linemates in prime positions to score. Adding even more speed to his game and shooting more would make him a very dangerous player in the coming years. Desruisseaux and Massé will be deadly this year, both will almost certainly produce at a pace that will be well above a point-per-game. If he gets enough recognition, which he should, there is a decent chance he ends up in the low first round. (Jérémi Plourde)

Félix Lacerte, Center, Shawinigan Cataractes

Felix Lacerte is another prospect from the Q who can often find his name in mock drafts around the end of the first round. A bit like Desruisseaux, Lacerte’s game is built around his playmaking ability and passing skill, especially his vision to find teammates in the slot. He also has smooth hands; he’s very elusive with his stickhandling. That being said, it feels like he lacks a bit of intensity, whether it is on the forecheck or physically. He will look to improve that this year. Lacerte, who is another younger player in terms of draft eligible players, was able to score 52 points in 67 games last year, and will probably aim to score at around a point-per-game pace with Shawinigan. (Jérémi Plourde)

Eriks Mateiko, Wing, Saint John Sea Dogs

The young player from Latvia will play his second season in the QMJHL after a good first one with over 0.5-point par game. He is the type of player who likes to shoot from everywhere and has a ton of confidence in his scoring ability. His favorite spot in the offensive zone is the front of the net where he uses his big frame to his advantage. Being 6’4 often helps to play physically, but he will need to gain some strength and poise to be able to protect the puck better. We will pay particular attention to his development this season to see if he could crack the first round or be drafted in the later rounds. (Jérémy Tremblay)

Justin Gendron, Wing, Victoriaville Tigres

The right-winger of the Victoriaville Tigres is an interesting player to watch this season. He had a good season last year with 27 points in 44 games. He often does not immediately stand out because he is not flashy, but he has great hockey sense, and he knows where to position himself. I like how he always scans the ice, understanding the play that will come. A little bit more drive and intensity will surely help him score more points this season. It could be good for him to control the puck more and with his hockey sense, it could make him a draft riser. (Jérémy Tremblay)

Under the Radar “Sleepers:”

Alex Mercier, Wing, Moncton Wildcats

I first noticed Mercier in the 2021-2022 season when I was scouting Yoan Loshing from the Moncton Wildcats. There was a game in particular where he had earned two breakaways and a few odd man opportunities, and I was really impressed by his level of talent at his age. He is evasive with his feet thanks to strong acceleration. He loves to make set plays with Étienne Morin to help Moncton gain the offensive zone. He has the potential to put his name out there this year, but he will need to improve some aspects of his game, notably his offensive zone skills and finishing ability. Mercier, unfortunately, did not really take the next step in his junior career last year, scoring only 22 points in 54 games, but I believe in the possibility of him improving dramatically this year. (Jérémi Plourde)

Alexandre Blais, Wing, Rimouski Océanic

It is surprising to me how little Blais is talked about. He was able to score 42 points in 64 games last year, which is not terrible for a 17-year-old. Blais is very solid but not necessarily that quick of a skater. He likes to attack the inside as well as the triangle of the defenceman, and has great zone entry skills. He is relied on by Rimouski for entering the zone in the powerplay, not because he has rocket speed, but because he is great at navigating through pressure and finding space. I believe Blais has a lot of potential and might become a very underrated middle round pick up for an NHL team. In terms of what he could improve, more explosiveness and physical strength would help him take the next step. (Jérémi Plourde)

Tomas Lavoie, Defense, Cape Breton Eagles

A player that I think that goes under the radar is Tomas Lavoie. The first overall pick in the QMJHL in 2022 has yet to show his full potential. He is a big guy of 6’4, who isn’t afraid to play physically along the board and use his reach to keep his opponent outside of the slot. We already know that he has some offensive potential, but the improvement of his strength and his skating could really help him generate more offense. The tools are there, but he will have to figure out how to use them during the season. (Jérémy Tremblay)

Eliot L’Italien, Center, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

After playing only 14 games last season, Eliot L’Italien could be a player that goes easily under the radar. He doesn’t really generate offensive play regularly, but hopefully, he will take the next step this season and find a way to produce more. He already is a responsive center in his zone, covering passing lanes and blocking shots from the point. He is a hard-working player that goes into the corner to win the puck no matter the cost and is eager to finish his checks. He will have to work on his offensive game to be drafted. (Jérémy Tremblay)