Hlinka Gretzky Cup Preview – Group A – Canada, Sweden, Slovakia and Switzerland

Canada

Canada fell short of expectations last year in Brno, winning bronze instead of their fourth consecutive gold. Despite bringing a well-balanced team with a strong blueline, they didn’t have the star power up front to push their way past the teams who did. This year, they’ve got that and more.

Headlining a forward group chock-full of A-grade prospects is Alexis Joseph, a huge center who is a strong contender for best forward in the 2027 NHL draft class. Alexis Kulemin will provide more size and skill down the middle. Brock England is an explosive, dynamic talent who can blow by defenders with ease. 2010-born Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue are electric talents who displayed fantastic chemistry for both team Canada White and Regina (WHL) last season. There’s high-end offensive talent up and down the lineup, so Canada should have no problem filling the net.

The backend is star-studded as well, with Landon DuPont and Brock Cripps headlining the group. They should provide offence and puck moving prowess anytime they’re on the ice. Defensive stalwarts such as Boston Tait should provide enough snarl to make it uncomfortable for opponents to get any offence started. The goaltenders all bring size and athleticism, though they are relatively inexperienced at both the major junior level and internationally. Who can seize the starting job?

Gold is the goal for Canada. Anything less is a disappointment. While they’re not as big or as tough on paper as they were last year, Canada has brought the most dynamically talented team they could. They should have no problem running up the score and running their opponents out of the building – if they play up to potential. Their biggest challenge in group A will be Sweden, though they look to have the edge on paper talent-wise. The US is clearly the team Canada wants to beat, as they bounced them in the semis last year in Brno.

Key Players

Landon DuPont - RHD - University of Michigan (2027)

DuPont is heading into the 2027 NHL draft season as the top candidate to go first overall, and for good reason. He torched the WHL, scoring 73 points in 63 games and another 23 points in 18 playoff games leading Everett to their third WHL championship. He’s a superstar offensive wizard of the same calibre as Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar. In his second go around at the Hlinka Gretzky, he’ll be Canada’s 1D and top PP unit QB. It’ll be a privilege to watch him work his magic.

Alexis Joseph - Center - Saint John Sea Dogs - QMJHL (2027)

Joseph should be Canada’s 1C and should see big minutes no matter the situation. The big man dominated the WHC-U17, scoring 13p in 5 GP for Canada Red u17, but had a shaky U18 Worlds as an under-ager. He’ll get every opportunity to erase that performance with a dominant one here in Edmonton.

Aleksi Kulemin - Center - Kingston Frontenacs (2027)

Son of former NHLer Nikolay Kulemin, Aleksi should be Canada’s second line center. He can drive good two-way results and supply some serious offensive flair. He had a respectable WHC U17 with Canada White, but scouts will be looking for him to turn the intensity up a notch.

Boston Tait - LHD - Wenatchee Wild (2027)

Tait is a smooth-skating two-way LHD who can do it all. His physicality and dependability in the defensive zone should land him top four minutes and PK time, like he had with Canada Red U17. The presence of Cripps and Dupont should bump him from PP duties, however.

Brock England - Forward - Seattle Thunderbirds (2027)

England is one of the best skaters in the draft class. He has quick hands, quick feet, and a quick brain. The speedy forward from Red Deer sliced and diced defences for Canada Red U17 and he’ll likely do the same at the Hlinka. He’ll be an essential part of Canada’s top six and top PP unit.

Brock Cripps - RHD - Prince Albert Raiders (2027)

While he’s one of the WHL’s strongest creators from the blueline, Cripps didn’t make as strong of an offensive impact at the WHC-17 with Canada Red U17 as some had hoped. He did, however, look great in his own end and while defending the rush. If he can make a strong impact at both ends of the ice at the Hlinka, Canada could be unstoppable.

Liam Pue & Maddox Schultz - Forward(s) - Regina Pats (2028)

Already emerging as key players for Canada, 2010-born Pue and Schultz are electric to watch. They have insane chemistry together, as evident by their play with Regina and that they led Canada White U17 in scoring as 15-year-olds. They’re basically a package deal at this point - hence why I’m writing one blurb for both. Pue is the bigger kid, but ridiculously skilled in tight. Schultz is undersized, but full of dawg and skates like the wind. Canada would be wise to put them on a line together and keep them there.

Sweden

After sweeping both the U18 and U20 WJC last season, Sweden has their sights set on gold at the Hlinka Gretzky tournament. They won their first and only gold in 2007 and came very close to another last year but lost a heartbreaker in the finals vs the US. It’s a new year with a new age group and a new opportunity to bring home the bacon.

Sweden tends to value versatility and balance, though they don’t skimp out on dynamic talent. Headlined by the likes of Milan Sundström, Loui Karlsson, Oliver Sundberg, and the intriguing Dorian Eklund Aspe, the forward core is a rich combination of size, speed, dynamic playmaking ability, and finishing. There’s grit, physicality, and jam spread equally throughout the lineup. This should be one of the strongest, if not the strongest forward core in the tournament. Only question mark is the lack of natural centres they’ve brought, but at this point, I’ve resigned myself to the fact that Thomas Paananen knows best.

The netminders for Sweden, Adam Annborn and Vilmer Forsberg Salén, each bring their own skillset. Annborn is quick and athletic, while Salén is a giant who can take away a lot of the net with his 6-foot-6 frame. The defensive unit for Sweden is as left-handed heavy as ever, with top prospect Douglas Johnsson as the only RHD on the roster. They may not have brought the most physical defencemen, but they’ll be able to quickly break the puck out of their own zone once they gain possession and they’ll likely get a lot of offensive activation from the blueline.

Playing in group A with Slovakia, Switzerland and Canada, Sweden likely only has Canada to beat for best in group. Their main rival in the tournament is the US, who will likely be waiting for them in the finals once again.

Key Players

Milan Sundström - Center - MoDo Hockey (2027)

The ultra-talented son of former NHLer Niklas Sundström will likely be the 1C for Sweden. He made such a mockery of the Swedish U18 leagues that he was given a special exemption to play in the U20 Nationell as a 16-year-old. When he’s on the ice, Sweden's offence will likely run through him thanks to his immense creativity and dynamic puck skills. PP1 duty is a given, too. The Örnsköldsvik native is the best forward prospect in the region and likely a lottery pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Douglas Johnsson - RHD - Skellefteå AIK (2027)

Johnsson is a dynamically skilled, ridiculously mobile offensive RHD. Aside from Sundström, he’s the only other 2009 born player who was granted special permission to play in the U20 Nationell. He might be the best puck moving D man in the tournament outside of Landon DuPont. Johnsson is untouchable if he gets a half-step of separation. He may be slightly undersized, but he’s more than capable in his own end. Look for him to play top pair minutes and run Sweden's top PP unit.

Loui Karlsson - Forward - Leksands IF (2027)

For one of the youngest players eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft, Karlsson racks up the points like a veteran. He was Sweden’s top scoring ‘09 last year at the U17 international level. He was also Leksands IF U18’s top scorer. Karlsson is a feisty undersized forward with a nose for the net and a willingness to battle. He’ll bring skill, speed, finishing and grit to Sweden's top six mix and will be an integral part of their offence.

Oliver Sundberg - Forward - Djurgårdens IF (2027)

Sundberg is a highly intelligent forward, equal parts sniper and playmaker. He’s also a positionally sound two-way player and PKer. Sweden will need his cerebral forechecking and counterattacking to punish opposing mistakes. He was the brains and primary playdriver behind the most dangerous line at the Swedish U18 level, so he’ll supply instant chemistry to whoever he plays with.

Tom Bjurman - LHD - Färjestad BK (2027)

Bjurman is a blueliner who oozes confidence while keeping his cool in all situations. He's a tremendous skater and puck mover, but takes care of business in his own zone first. He’ll supply offence well below the blueline, too. He’s a player who can do it all, and he’ll likely have to… on his off side, no less. He’ll need to be sharp for Sweden to find success in Edmonton.

Wille Andersson Jöhnk - Forward - Färjestad BK (2028)

Jöhnk was born too late for the 2027 NHL Draft, but he’s one of the most exciting and dangerous players on this roster. He’s a modern power forward who’s fleet of foot *and* hand. He was still growing into his body last year so the physicality in his game wasn’t as pronounced. It’ll be interesting to see what a summer’s worth of work has done for his game. Sweden could use some extra power.

Dorian Eklund Aspe - Forward - Djurgårdens IF (2027)

Eklund Aspe made his U17 debut late last year due to injury but made an immediate impact as a finisher with some physical jam. His size and skill combo make him one of the tournament's most intriguing players to follow. Rawness and inconsistency would not be unexpected but never underestimate what a full offseason of training can do.

Slovakia

Last years' tournament was one to forget for Slovakia. Despite eating out a 1-0 win against Germany, they only mustered six goals across four games - their lowest scoring tournament since 2017. While last year’s U18 team did improve over the course of the season (and eventually captured silver at the U18 Worlds), this years' team will be looking to get off to a stronger start.

Slovakia always brings a young, hungry team with some potential stars. Inevitably, this leads to some returnees. The biggest name up front is Hlinka returnee Oliver Ozogány, a big power winger who’s been playing overseas since he was 14. Also headlining the group is Tomáš Selič, who made a name for himself at the U18 WJC where he tied for second in team scoring as an under-ager. There is also 2010-born Max Melicherik, another big winger who is very highly regarded internally. It’s a group with size, skill, and tenacity who should definitely fill the net… at least, more so than last year.

Slovakia’s defensive group is similarly built. There is size, physicality, mobility and skill up and down the pairings, headlined by Oliver Botka. Slovakia is also known for bringing quality goaltending to every international tournament they play at, and this year is no different. Jakub Husár, a top tier goalie prospect for the 2027 NHL draft will likely get the bulk of the starts. If, for whatever reason, he goes down, the other two goalies could easily step in and not miss a beat.

Expect Slovakia to gun for a spot in the semis, but even a fifth-place finish should be considered a good tournament. The ingredients are there; they just have to play up to potential. If their strong goaltending could help them steal a game against a stronger opponent in group A like Canada or Sweden, that would help too.

Key Players

Oliver Ozogány - Left Wing - Tri-City Storm (2027)

Ozogány scored four of Slovakia’s last six goals at the Hlinka, so bringing him back for a second time is a no brainer for a team in need of finishing. Though he had a quiet U18 WJC as an under-ager, the big man will likely be a huge factor in Slovakia’s offence and should drive his own line. Scouts will be looking for consistent production from the budding power forward.

Tomáš Selič - Right Wing - HC Kometa Brno (2027)

Selič put himself on the map with a standout performance at the U18 Worlds. If he can keep that going at the Hlinka, Slovakia could surpass expectations. He’s got a rare combo of soft hands and strong hockey sense you don’t often see from wingers his size. Selič should be one of Slovakia’s main top six playmakers and PP weapons.

Oliver Botka - LHD - HK Nitra (2027)

Botka’s high-end talent and experience with the U18s last year make him the natural 1D of this Slovak group. Not to mention, he led last year's U18 team in scoring by defencemen. His skating and his aggressiveness on both ends of the puck will make him a handful for other teams to deal with.

Jakub Husár - Goalie - HC Kosice (2027)

Husár is a definite starter on this squad and has the quickness and athleticism to bail out his team. His numbers weren’t great with the U17s last year, but his U18 numbers and club stats look fantastic. Slovakia will need to steal games to make it far, and Husár is a goalie with game-stealing potential.

Max Melicherík - Forward - Tappara (2029)

2010-born Melicherík has dominated the Finnish U18 circuit and had a sizable stint with Slovakia’s U18s last year. Considering he’s not draft eligible until 2029, It’s unclear how big of a responsibility Slovakia will place on the young forward. On the other hand, he is the most high-profile Slovak 15-year-old since Juraj Slafkovský. Melicherík is the biggest wild card of the tournament and will be an intriguing one to follow.

Switzerland

It was another fourth-place finish in the group stages for Switzerland at last year’s tournament, which is still disappointing even if it was expected. While Switzerland hasn’t traditionally had much success at the Hlinka, it’s still a crucial development testing ground for the U18 team. Their strong team cohesion and never-say-die attitude always makes them a tough out.

The roster as a whole features mostly players from the Swiss Junior ranks with a few playing in Sweden sprinkled in. As far as average height and weight go, they are far and away the smallest team in the tournament. That doesn’t mean they’ll be easy to push around. The star of the Swiss team is Jonah Neuenschwander, crown jewel of the Swiss federation, who has seemingly been playing at the U18 level for a lifetime. Other key offensive forwards such as Leo Ulrich and Kellan Case O’Leary, both of whom have found success in the under 18 Swedish junior leagues, will be top six fixtures.

On the back end, Philip Moser will likely bear a lot of responsibility as this is his second go around at the Hlinka. There’s also Canadian born RHD Adrian Rosa, son of former LA King Pavel Rosa. Expect him to get a lot of tough defensive minutes. The goaltending is perhaps the most intriguing part of the roster, with two of three not only being sons of former NHLers, but of former NHLers who shared the net on the same team! Noam Aebischer, son of David Aebischer, and Ayden Huet, son of Cristobal Huet. Both played for the 2006-2007 Montreal Canadiens. How cool is that?

My expectations for the Swiss team are low. Internally, however, the expectation is to play your hardest and try to win every game. A good tournament for Switzerland would be a sixth-place finish. In group A, they’ve got some giants to slay in Canada and Sweden. Slovakia might be a more “winnable” matchup, but they’ll have to be razor sharp to even do that.

Key players

Jonah Neuenschwander - Forward - EHC Biel-Bienne (2027)

Neuenschwander will be suiting up for his third year at the U18 level and his second Hlinka Gretzky tournament. Neuenschwander is a big power forward who can do anything and everything you need a player to do in any situation. He’ll be leaned upon heavily by his coaches because of his experience at both the international junior level and the Swiss pro level. Simply put, he’s their best player. Switzerland's success hinges on him being at his best.

Philip Moser - LHD - EHC Kloten (2027)

Moser is only one of two returning players from last year‘s U18 team and the only returning blue liner. As an under-ager, he stood out for all the right reasons. Moser is a puck moving D who makes up for his average size with his intense compete level and good defensive stick. Naturally, he will shoulder the most responsibility out of any defenceman on the team and surely log heavy minutes.

Leo Ulrich - Forward - AIK (2028)

Ulrich is a young ‘09, but that didn’t stop him from topping the Swiss U17 team in scoring last year. The undersized winger will likely be a top six fixture and show off his playmaking skills and motor. Despite wearing the “C” for ZSC Lions U18 last year, Ulrich has signed on with top tier Swedish junior program AIK for the upcoming season.

Kellan Case O’Leary - Center - Brynäs (2027)

Canadian-born O’Leary comes from a hockey family, with both his father and mother coaching at various levels of pro and international hockey. The 1C and captain of the Swiss U17 has already spent a year honing his skills in the Brynäs program in Sweden. He’ll likely play down the middle in a top six role here in Edmonton.

Adrien Rosa - RHD - HC Fribourg-Gottéron (2027)

Rosa is another Canadian-born player lacing them up for Switzerland, and another with NHL bloodlines. He is the son of former QMJHL ROY and LA King Pavel Rosa. The young RHD logged the most games for the Swiss U17 team last year and should be a top four lock at the upcoming Hlinka, likely seeing heavy use in all situations.