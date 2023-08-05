HLINKA GRETZKY CUP REVIEW – Germany and Switzerland – A tale of two neighbors!

Germany

We knew the Germans were entering the tourney with very little in the way of summer practice and didn’t even have an official head coach, with U20 coach Tobias Abstreiter heading the bench, assisted by two coaching novices with prominent DEL experience. We also knew the team only featured one returnee from the springtime U18 Worlds, namely center Elias Pul, where that team was relegated. Now the next generation got a crack at this level of play and well, they often looked like fish out of water. In the preliminary round, anytime they looked like they had found their footing, costly mistakes pushed their opponents out of reach. Inconsistent battle levels were accompanied by plenty of time spent in their own zone and relatively little on the attack. Had such stats been kept at this tournament, Germany likely would have paved the way in turnovers and intercepted passes. This said, things went click in the meaningless 7th place game when, after a day of rest, they got to show the culmination of this summer experience - and it sure didn’t look half bad. Playing against the hometown Slovaks, the Germans saw a 4-1 lead dwindle with penalty after penalty, but once it was a 4-4 affair, they pumped in two more goals to gain their first ever regulation win in their short HGC history.

Three best

D Carlos Händel

It should always raise an eyebrow when a solid Swedish program like Frölunda brings in a young German for its U16 squad. After these four contests, it’s quite understandable why Händel was one such player. Right from the get-go, when Händel marched into Sweden’s zone, dancing his way to a close wrap-around attempt, it was evident he was here to play and be an impact player. Whether individual mistakes or overhandling of the puck reared their ugly heads here or there, he was confident throughout and always sought to do something with the puck on his stick. Händel was clearly the best breakout player and set up nicely in the Ovechkin spot on the PP, even if he was more playmaker than sniper. Often found lugging the puck out of his zone, he was a battler in it. In essence, very reminiscent of Germany’s top 2024 draft prospect Edwin Tropmann.

LW Nick Maul

Maul was Mr. Opportunistic, acting as a sneaky smart player who looked to make use of every opportunity while playing within his limits all four games long. He displayed solid three-zone efficiency and even when times were tough, there was an even-keel approach to his game. In addition, while his teammates were sometimes allergic to the KISS principle, he showed a strong inclination to dump and chase or clear the zone at the right time. There’s a nice little complimentary player here, who was made use of in all situations, often seen on the PK unit.

D Maximilian Merkl

No doubt, we could easily be mentioning Simon Seidl (especially after games 1 & 2), Elias Pul (especially after games 3 & 4), or even Clemens Sager (who brought a heavy game throughout) here, but Max Merkl - who just turned 17 in late June - really stood out with a very fresh performance where he showed a lot of wherewithal and awareness, always ready to take a little risk, and rarely seeing it not be a wise choice. He had some real poise and was very handy at breaking up attacks, be it with timely hits or an active stick. He kept a number of pucks in play with a strong blueline stick or quick transitions in the neutral zone. We knew he got into eight DEL games as a 16-year-old, and now we’ve seen why.

Two Disappointments

C David Lewandowski

We’ve been talking about him in recent years as a big kid who can skate really well. His junior and international output to date gave us good reason to be excited. But in Czechia, we saw an uninspired and often lethargic player who couldn’t pick up the pace and never raised his level. It was scary at times seeing him chug up ice with the puck, gaining speed, only to have opponents lightly tap the puck away from him or move him off it altogether. We may have seen him get a shot on goal once. His prized linemates, the Grivas, were less than impressive themselves, but they looked held back by his inefficiency. Hopefully, this serves as a wake-up call for the 16-year-old.

D Manuel Schams

As the only player on the team coming in with basically a full season of DNL play under his belt, we thought we’d see more out of Schams here. He’s expected to be the candidate most capable of making a Panocha-like rise to being drafted this season, but this week we saw a player who, despite a few good to solid actions here and there, had his problems with this level of play. There were some coordination issues to be seen too. Granted, we could easily mention Rio Kaiser here, but he’s still just 16-years old and this was the highest level the 6’7” giant has faced thus far. Schams was expected to be more collected in his performance. One saving grace was nonetheless his game-winning tally against Slovakia in the final game.

Switzerland

The Swiss haven’t historically done a whole lot of winning at this tournament, but they sure did arrive on the scene here with a whole new elan and much to get excited about. As a team, they looked incredibly coordinated and battle-ready in all four contests, handedly beating Slovakia and then putting in a fantastic all-round performance in shutting down Finland. The well-fought OT point earned against Sweden was a bonus, even if a bit of a shame after the team spent the first 30 minutes of the game being the better team, with a 2-0 lead to show for it. Against an incredibly efficient and opportunistic Team Canada, the Swiss never backed down and kept things close for a good long while despite being heavily outshot. All of this added up to the best Swiss outing to date at an Hlinka Gretzky Tournament. In addition to the names that will be listed below, we saw plenty of impressive play from the likes of no less than Körbler, Wey, Tarchini, Forget, Kurt, Geisser, Blessing, and Antenen. It’s been a while since we saw a wave of Swiss talent to get excited about draftwise, but this one’s got real potential.

Three Best

C Jamiro Reber

The upcoming HV71 junior player thoroughly confirmed why he led the Swiss in scoring at the U18 Worlds. The undersized trickster has a whole lot of game and can play very greasy while constantly displaying the kind of hands that generate seemingly endless offensive opportunities. Dangerous around the net, he was both opportunistic and bullish throughout. If something creative was taking place, he was usually right in the thick of it. Still not a speedster by any means, but very controlled and agile on his skates. Topping it off, he was very willing to play a team game that saw him active and physical without the puck. Oh, and he can flat out dance with the puck. Perhaps the most fun player to watch at this tourney this side of Team Canada.

W Yannick Ponzetta

Smooth with attitude. Ponzetta jumped out at us right in game one and was a slick customer throughout. There’s a lot of skill in that stick of his and he showed a physical resilience at this tournament. Liked to take the puck to the net and could thread the needle. We liked his body positioning and gumption, as he didn’t mind being in the thick of the rough stuff. Very capable of playing a transition with quick tip passes or by carrying the puck around himself. Likes to use his hips and shoulders to protect the biscuit only to swivel quickly and then move in the other direction.

D Daniil Ustinkov

Even when things didn’t go his way, which was the case right in Game 1, he remained highly physical and didn’t waiver from making quick, concise decisions. His headiness in all three zones is constantly apparent and he possesses very strong blueliner attributes. The combination of strong stickhandling and a wide and balanced stance consistently allowed him to impose his will out on the ice and his impact became greater game by game. Furthermore, he’s simply the heart ‘n soul of Switzerland’s best class in a good long while. If we weren’t already certain after the U18 Worlds (and we were), we’re not holding back now: Ustinkov has put his hat in the ring to be a 1st round pick at the ‘24 draft.

Two Disappointments

D Leon Muggli

To be clear, it is extremely difficult to muster out any true disappointments on this team as there was such a great team effort put in to have such a solid little tournament, but captain Muggli, who got plenty of ice time, was one of the blander players for Switzerland. He played physically, but not always in front of the net in situations where it was called for. He found himself in the penalty box more than just about anyone else but first contributed on offense with a nice power play assist in Game 4. Alas, he didn’t really stand out with nominally effective first passes. We simply saw better all-round play from Ustinkov and several of his lesser named blueline colleagues.

G Christian Kirsch

The good news is that the U18 vet and distant future UMASS goaltender made several appearances and made some really nice saves along the way. He read the game adequately and applied sheer size and athletic abilities to suffocate pucks and avoid rebounds. But on a team of young men who impressed almost across the board, there were ultimately too many goals against where he was either cleanly beat or a (stoppable) puck bounced off of him to go in. His counterpart Phileas Lachat ultimately put in a better performance garnering 4 of 6 possible points.