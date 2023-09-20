MCKEEN’S 2023-24 NHL YEARBOOK – ANAHEIM DUCKS – Top 20 Prospect Profiles – Organizational Rank #2

Anaheim Ducks Top 20 Prospects

Probably one of the most NHL-ready players coming out of the 2023 draft, it was clear that the well-built 6’3” forward was a certainty to be selected between the 2nd and 6th overall pick this summer. But when Anaheim announced his name as the second overall pick, there was a sense of surprise in the air at Bridgestone Arena. The selection becomes less surprising when one considers that Carlsson has been playing SHL hockey since he was a wiry 16-year-old putting up 3-6-9 (G-A-P) numbers in 35 SHL games while already statistically dominating Sweden’s U20 circuit. Now ranked as Anaheim’s top prospect, Carlsson is coming off a year in which his 10-15-25 numbers in 44 regular season games had him only behind Daniel and Henrik Sedin, Elias Lindholm, and Niklas Backstrom (just barely) for the best ever season among first year draft-eligible players in Sweden’s top league pro league. He then proceeded to add nine playoff points to his totals. His season was further rounded off by another 3-3-6 and +5 numbers over seven WJC contests before checking in with 3-2-5 over eight games at the men’s WC. With an ELC in his pocket, a full-time move to North America could happen as soon as this fall.

The Ducks are surely over the moon that they were able to land a prospect of Mintyukov' caliber with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft. Not only does he possess an enormous amount of raw skill, but he also has an ideal frame and doesn't have any significant weaknesses. He went from playing on a high-flying, firewagon Saginaw team to a much more structured Ottawa club, finishing the season leading all OHL defenders in assists (64) and points (88) and winning the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the OHL’s Most Outstanding Defenseman. He shines the brightest with his offensive play and boy does he shine bright, but with the right development work he could become a premiere off-puck defender as well. If he reaches his full ceiling, he will be a true number-one defenseman who logs boatloads of ice time and contributes significantly on both sides of special teams.

Sometimes playing on a bad team — or even two bad teams — can have its advantages. Both the Ducks and their AHL-affiliate San Diego Gulls squads struggled last season, which made it easier to give more starts to their hotshot young netminder to see what he can do. As it turns out, Dostal can do a lot, even with little to work with. That's not exactly a surprise, given his prior success in Europe, but it's been strongly reinforced more recently. His stats and record last season don't tell the whole story, as he faced high quantity – many of which were high quality - shots at both levels, pulling out some heroic performances to keep games close and even steal a few wins. He's fast, flexible, and does a great job of being controlled with his movements. His mental game is sharp and focused, while also equally competitive and calm. After getting 19 NHL games last season, look for Dostal to make the permanent jump this campaign.

When you're a small defenseman you have to be very good in multiple areas in order to be successful in the NHL. Luckily for Zellweger (and the Ducks), not only is he good in multiple areas, but he’s also flat-out exceptional in them. His ability to see the ice and read the play in front of him is almost unparalleled for his age group, and he applies that across all 200 feet of ice, whether that's breaking pucks out of his own end, carrying them through the neutral zone, or picking spots to attack offensively. He's poised under pressure but can also unleash a killer instinct. The two-time winner of the WHL’s Top Defenseman Trophy and 2022-23 CHL Defender of the Year, Zellweger is poised to step into the pros and continue standing out.

Luneau was the first overall pick in the 2020 QMJHL draft, and it's fair to say that he didn't quite live up to those expectations in his first two years in the league. However, the foundation was always there for him to break out, and he did that in a huge way last season, exploding for a team-high 83 points in 65 games and leading Gatineau to one of the best records in the league, resulting in him being named the QMJHL Defenseman of the Year. There's so much to like about his game: his hockey sense is impressive, he has size and reach, his footwork is clean and mechanically sound, he's dangerous with the puck, and he relishes being a leader and top player on his team. There are a lot of different directions where his game can evolve from here.

Gaucher plays a very specific style of hockey and fills a very specific kind of role, but his value comes from the fact that he's one of the best prospects in all of junior hockey who regularly takes on that kind of workload and assignment. He's a shutdown center through and through, with everything that entails including lots of penalty killing, closing out leads late in games, taking important faceoffs, defensive matchups against the top players on opposing teams, and dishing out some snarl and physical punishment. All of it culminated in him being named the Best Defensive Forward in the QMJHL last season en route to QMJHL and Memorial Cup championships. He scored at a point-per-game clip in the QMJHL, but that won't be a big part of his game at higher levels. What Gaucher does might not be glamorous work, but he was a first-round pick by the Ducks and appeared in two World Juniors with Canada because he makes a big difference with how he plays.

Perrault had a choice of where to play during the 2021-22 season: stay in the AHL under the continued transfer exemption caused by COVID-19, or head back to the OHL. He chose to stay in the AHL and after a season of seemingly stalled progression you may wonder if it was the wrong choice. His raw natural ability in the offensive zone has always been apparent, especially as someone who can finish plays by getting the puck into the back of the net. The questions have always been about his all-around play and transitioning his scoring from a junior style to more of a professional style. As of right now, those questions remain unanswered. In fairness, some injury troubles and a bad team around him haven't helped. There is still untapped potential with Perreault, but the path is steeper than it was previously.

LaCombe's 2022-23 season ended in heartbreak, as his top-ranked University of Minnesota team was eliminated in the Frozen Four championship game by Quinnipiac. Even worse, he was on the ice for the overtime goal that sealed it. But you can't fault him for the loss, because he played his heart out, including blocking a shot with his face earlier in the game. That's not a fun way to end an NCAA career, but he is more than ready now to turn pro. Heck, he might even jump straight into the Ducks lineup, because the roster space is certainly there. He is an impressive skater, two-way contributor, fierce competitor, and natural leader, all of which are always valued in the NHL. He doesn't project as a true power play quarterback, but he'll be a guy who finds ways to produce points from the back end.

Hinds had size and athleticism going for him in his draft year, while the other main elements of his game were still works in progress. But work on them he did, with the help of Anaheim's development staff. A season and a half later he made Canada's roster for the World Juniors, which is an impressive amount of growth for the former third-round pick. The Ducks selected him for his long-term upside, but this much growth this quickly probably surprises even them. The current package he brings is very enticing, adding much-improved puck skill and 200-foot play to his existing size and athleticism. Defensemen like Hinds eat a lot of minutes because they are so versatile. His floor is very high, and the ceiling keeps looking higher and higher as time goes on.

Myatovic's game is built primarily around strength and power, and he has an abundance of both. There aren't many, if any, better forecheckers in all of junior hockey. He chases after dump-ins with the momentum of a runaway freight train, and if he can't cleanly win the footrace to the puck, he's more than happy to land a crushing body check or use his long reach to disrupt the opposing defender's attempt at escaping. He's also an expert at killing penalties and defending empty net situations for similar reasons, aggressively applying pressure high in the zone and routinely forcing the puck out and down the ice. It's not like he's a black hole offensively, either. He can handle the puck well enough at full speed to contribute on the rush, and he is legitimately dangerous around the goal mouth because he does such a great job fighting to get there and then to stay there. The way he plays isn't glamorous, but he brings a lot of value to a roster, as evidenced by how much of a difference-maker he was with the Seattle Thunderbirds in their 2023 WHL championship run.

A versatile forward who brings an element of speed, Terrance plays a high energy, two-way game but has upside as a scorer. He returns to the Erie Otters this year as part of a strong, young group on the upswing.

A defense first defender who just completed his first pro year and even got in a few games with Anaheim. With his length and mobility from the right side, Helleson profiles as a steady #4-5 who can anchor a penalty kill and pair well with an aggressive offensive type. He could challenge for a roster spot this year.

Recently moved to Victoriaville, the move should help Warren gain more offensive responsibility to help him round out his profile in his final junior season. The former high pick still profiles as a physical, stay-at-home type and still has top four upside.

A recent 3rd round selection by the Ducks, Pitre is a competitive, complementary winger. His hockey sense is a major strength and it allows him to pair well with higher skilled play drivers, as he opens up space for them. Should be a go-to offensive player in Flint (OHL) this year.

The real test for Pastujov begins this coming season at the pro level. He has torched the OHL but there are still concerns over his lack of pace and overall skating affecting his transition to the next level. The upside is still high, and this season should give us an indication of how far away he truly is.

Acquired from Pittsburgh in the Rakell trade, Clang got his first, small taste of the AHL last year and will continue with San Diego full time in 2023-24. He is unquestionably Anaheim’s top goaltending prospect after Dostal right now and will be given ample time to continue developing.

Time is running out for Groulx, a former high selection and QMJHL star. He is no longer exempt from waivers and this upcoming training camp will be a huge one for him. His offensive game has yet to truly develop at the pro level, but he can still offer value as a defensively oriented checker on the bottom lines.

Moore, an athletic two-way defender, has progressed well at Harvard through his first two years in college. He is returning for his junior year and the Ducks will be looking for him to take another step offensively. He still likely projects as more of a Drew Helleson-esque stay at home type.

This upcoming season will be a huge one for the former first round pick. A talented goal scorer, Tracey’s offensive production at the AHL level has been disappointing thus far. He has had trouble adjusting to the pace of the pro game. His days in the system could be numbered if he does not take a step forward this year.

Colangelo is hoping that a transfer to Western Michigan (from Northeastern) for his senior year can help him unlock his potential as a dominant two-way winger. He uses his size well to be disruptive and to protect the puck, but his on-puck play and production has remained inconsistent. He still has middle six upside.