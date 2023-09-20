MCKEEN’S 2023-24 NHL YEARBOOK – ARIZONA COYOTES – Team Preview – Player Profiles

Review: After finishing with the second worst record in 2021-22 (25-50-7), no one was surprised when the Coyotes miss the playoffs again in 2022-23. Last year wasn’t devoid of silver linings though. Clayton Keller emerged as the offensive leader the Coyotes always hoped he could be, setting career highs with 37 goals and 86 points in 82 contests. Matias Maccelli also looked great in his first full NHL campaign, contributing 11 goals and 49 points in 64 outings. Arizona might also have a long-term solution in goal thanks to the emergence of Karel Vejmelka. While his 3.43 GAA and .899 save percentage in 50 games from 2022-23 don’t inspire confidence, his goals saved above expected was an impressive 11.1, which suggests that Vejmelka did well and was only held back by poor defense. The starting blocks of a competitive team have been assembled.

What’s Changed? Arizona got some much-needed help on the blueline when they acquired Sean Durzi from Los Angeles, and the Coyotes bolstered their defense further by signing Troy Stecher and Matt Dumba. They also inked Jason Zucker, who should serve in a top-six capacity and get some power-play ice time.

What would success look like? Making the playoffs is probably still too much to hope for, but the Coyotes could at least make it close. To accomplish that, they almost certainly need to play a stronger defensive game while Vejmelka continues to hold up his end of the bargain. If Logan Cooley, who was taken with the third overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has a solid rookie campaign and Maccelli progresses as a sophomore, then Arizona’s offense can move from being near the bottom of the pack into mediocre territory.

What could go wrong? Their defense could certainly fail them again, even with all the turnover. Keller has had an up-and-down career, so while he finally seems to have emerged as a star, there is still a possibility that he falls back to Earth. Zucker could also prove not to be worth his one-year, $5.3 million contract. He was solid with Pittsburgh last season, providing 27 goals and 48 points in 78 contests, but he failed to reach the 20-point mark in either of the two campaigns preceding that, and he has a bit of an injury history to boot. Speaking of injury histories, Dumba’s is coming off a season-ending concussion, so it remains to be seen how he’ll do this year.

Top Breakout Candidate: Arizona has a few, but one to pay particular attention to is Barrett Hayton. Taken with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Hayton has 176 games worth of NHL experience under his belt at this point and has been making steady progress, setting career highs in 2022-23 with 19 goals and 43 points in 82 contests. He was particularly good down the stretch with 18 goals and 38 points over his final 49 outings. He averaged 19:10 of ice time during that span, which helps explain why he became so dominant, and he’s projected to enter the season on the top line and first power-play unit, setting him up for a big campaign.

Forwards

Clayton Keller - LW

Coming off a broken leg, Keller responded by playing in all 82 games and producing a career-high 37 goals and 86 points while playing a career-high 20:45 per game. After the All-Star break, Keller put up 45 points (19 G, 26 A) with 106 shots on goal in 32 games, superstar production when considering that the Coyotes ranked 27th with 225 goals for the season. Keller, 25, has wonderful vision that he uses to set up his teammates but, with more confidence, he has been looking for his own shot more frequently in the past couple of seasons, establishing his credentials as a star scoring winger. He is not big and does not have blinding speed, so Keller relies on being shifty and darting in and out of openings in the offensive zone. As wonderful as Keller played last season, it may be difficult to duplicate that production, especially on the goal-scoring side, as he had a career-high shooting percentage of 16.6%. Nevertheless, Keller should still be able to produce 30 goals and 75 points, which is a strong season, if not quite as impressive as last season.

Nick Schmaltz - RW

While Schmaltz was much more of a pass-first performer early in his NHL career, he has become more balanced in his approach, and he had a career high 2.10 shots per game last season. That is still not a huge shot rate, but everything is relative. Schmaltz has tallied 45 goals and 117 points in 126 games over the past two seasons, a clear step forward in his production. Not only does Schmaltz have soft hands and strong offensive instincts, but his release has improved as he gets more opportunities to finish when playing alongside Clayton Keller. Schmaltz is decidedly not a physical player, accumulating a total of 54 hits in 248 games across the past four seasons. While his per-game point production in the past couple of seasons would suggest that Schmaltz has the potential to push for a point per game, it does need to be acknowledged that he has not been particularly durable. Schmaltz might produce 55-60 points, but that total would likely occur with him missing substantial time because he has missed 38 games over the past two seasons.

Barrett Hayton - C

It took some time, but the 23-year-old pivot emerged in the second half last season as a player that could fill a legitimate scoring role. That was hardly the expectation when he had zero goals and four assists through his first 28 games. After Christmas, though, Hayton played a lot with Keller and Schmaltz, producing 38 points (18 G, 20 A) in his last 50 games of the season. It is not like Hayton can be considered a sure thing, but his confidence appears to be climbing and if he can build on last season’s finish, he will be a legitimate scoring threat. He has a strong build, so Hayton can protect the puck and withstand the battles against the boards and around the net. So long as he holds that spot between Keller and Schmaltz, Hayton ought to be poised for the best season of his career. A 50-point season is easily within Hayton’s reach, with some upside beyond that if he can stay on Arizona’s top line.

Jason Zucker - LW

Following a few injury-plagued seasons, the 31-year-old winger was healthy in 2022-2023 and showed that he can still finish, scoring 27 goals, his most since tallying 33 for the Minnesota Wild in 2017-2018. Zucker has good speed and uses that speed to generate scoring chances. While he has typically been a tenacious checker, he was much more physical in 2022-2023, recording 197 hits, the first time in his career that he finished with more than 90 hits in a season. When he’s going well, Zucker can go on scoring binges, and he had an eight-game stretch in February and March in which he scored nine goals. A healthy Zucker gives the Coyotes legitimate scoring support, but he is also signed to a one-year contract, so if the Coyotes are not in the playoff picture, Zucker could very well be trade bait before the deadline. His health is a big factor when it comes to placing expectations on his 2023-2024 production. If he remains reasonably healthy, another 20-goal season ought to be within his grasp. He usually scores more goals than assists, so he may challenge for a 40-point campaign, but that is about as high as expectations should go, at least without knowing where Zucker will be playing to finish the season.

Matias Maccelli - LW

A sleeper candidate for the Calder Trophy, Maccelli finished fourth in the voting after producing 49 points (11 G, 38 A) in 64 games. Maccelli is another player who is hesitant to pull the trigger, managing 82 shots on goal in 87 career games even though he has played more than 15 minutes per game. What Maccelli does have going for him is excellent vision and creativity, and that can’t be taken for granted. He got better as the season went along and, even though he missed six weeks with a lower-body injury, he finished with 19 points (7 G, 12 A) in his last 20 games. Maccelli’s defensive play was surprisingly effective for a rookie, and that raises the bar for what might be expected from him in the future. He skates well, with a wide base that helps give him solid balance when he attacks in the offensive zone. While Maccelli was much of a setup man than finisher as a rookie, he did score on 18.0% of his shots last season and that should be difficult to maintain. Even so, provided he stays healthy, a 50-point season should be a realistic target for Maccelli in 2023-2024.

Lawson Crouse - RW

A power forward who scored a career high 24 goals and 45 points last season, Crouse is a 26-year-old who is one of four forwards who recorded at least 20 goals and 190 hits last season. Brady Tkachuk, J.T. Miller, and Jason Zucker are the others. Crouse has great size, which makes him a strong net front presence, but he also has a strong enough release that he can score from distance, too. Even though he is a strong skater for a big man, Crouse is best suited to filling a complementary role alongside playmakers, who can get him the puck in scoring position, rather than trying to maneuver there on his own because he is more of a straight-line player and not particularly deceptive in his approach. While Crouse is more suited to a supporting role, he did have an 11-game stretch in December last season in which he produced 10 points (4 G, 6 A) and played nearly 19 minutes per game. Crouse has scored on more than 15.0% of his shots in back-to-back seasons, and maybe that is his new level, but there is the possibility of experiencing some regression there. As a result, a 20-goal, 40-point season should still be within his reach.

Alexander Kerfoot - RW

A veteran forward who used to play center but has been spending more time on the wing, Kerfoot has been a reluctant shooter, generating a career high 1.62 shots per game last season. He has been more effective defensively and is a strong penalty killer, but he is also a capable playmaker on the offensive end. Kerfoot is not a great finisher, who scored on a career low 7.5% of his shots last season, so there might be some justification for him being hesitant to pull the trigger. Nevertheless, in Arizona he can fulfill a secondary offensive role and that will suit the 29-year-old’s skills just fine. One of the values that Kerfoot will provide in Arizona is his versatility, as he can play wing and center, but also move around the lineup to work in a scoring or checking role. That versatility does put a ceiling on what kind of offensive impact might be expected from Kerfoot because he could reasonably play on lines two through four. However, his track record suggests that 35 points is a fair estimate for what Kerfoot could deliver for the Coyotes.

Nick Bjugstad - C

The towering 6’ 6” center returns to Arizona after he was traded to Edmonton at the trade deadline. He finished last season with 17 goals and 29 points, both his high water marks since 2017-2018. The 31-year-old is a reliable defensive forward who is comfortable using his size to his advantage and that wasn’t always the case. Bjugstad is a solid veteran presence for the Coyotes, and while he offers more value defensively, his ability to chip in offensively makes him a quality third line forward. It’s fair to note, though, that the previous three seasons from Bjugstad had been relatively unimpressive so last season’s solid contribution is not necessarily his new level. If Bjugstad remains healthy, a 25-point season is a reasonable expectation, but while younger forwards might have upside, a player with injury issues like Bjugstad might come with more downside.

Travis Boyd - C

The summer signing of top prospect Logan Cooley could present a challenge for Boyd, who has played a much bigger role with Arizona in the past two seasons than he ever had previously in the NHL. He played a career high 16:32 per game while dressing for all 82 contests last season, finishing with 15 goals and 34 points. However, Boyd struggled away from the puck and the Coyotes were buried when he was on the ice, which makes him a prime candidate for a smaller role next season. After years of being an over-qualified fourth liner, he has probably been an under-qualified second liner for the past couple of seasons and may be moving towards that fourth line role once again. The relatively late signing of Cooley puts Boyd into an uncertain position, so it makes more sense to figure on 25-30 points for Boyd, a decline from his production in the past two seasons, just because he is less likely to see 16 minutes of ice time per game.

Jack McBain - LW

A 23-year-old center who played all 82 games as a rookie last season, McBain chipped in 26 points (12 G, 14 A) but his most noteworthy statistical contribution was 304 hits, which ranked second among all forwards. After the trade deadline last season, McBain contributed 14 points (4 G, 10 A) in 20 games, while playing more than 16 minutes per game, and while that might offer some hope for his future contributions, the Coyotes have added proven talent to the roster and that could make it difficult for McBain to secure enough playing time to build on his finish to last season. Since the Coyotes were so active this summer, adding more established NHL forwards, it could be a challenge for McBain to even match the 14 minutes per game that he had as a rookie, which means he could be hard-pressed to increase his production beyond the 26 points he had last season.

Defense

Sean Durzi - D

Acquired from the Los Angeles Kings, Durzi is looking at a great opportunity to move up Arizona’s depth chart, particularly on the power play, where he contributed 16 of his 38 points for the Kings last season. He had a six-game point streak in late November and early December, during which he scored nine points (1 G, 8 A), and he produced 11 points (2 G, 9A) in his first 14 games coming out of the All-Star break. Durzi is a right-shot defenseman with strong offensive instincts, though he could improve his passing in terms of creating chances, but his suspect defensive play is going to bear watching. If he can tidy up his play without the puck, Durzi could become a cornerstone piece on the Arizona blueline. If not, he may be more of a power play specialist and while still that has value, it is not the same as proving to be able to successfully handle a legit top-four role. If Durzi is on the first power-play unit for Arizona, that should help him score more than 40 points in a full season. If he can’t secure that spot ahead of the competition on his team, maybe he ends up in the range of 30-35 points.

Juuso Valimaki - D

Picked up off waivers from Calgary, Valimaki made the most of his opportunity, providing impressive defensive play and then landing a spot quarterbacking the power play once Jakob Chychrun and Shayne Gostisbehere were moved out. After the All-Star break, Valimaki averaged more than 22 minutes of ice time per game, contributing 22 points (2 G, 20 A) in 32 games. He may face a challenge from Durzi for the role at the point on the first power play unit, but Valimaki established last season that he should be a foundational piece for the Coyotes, or he will be if he can continue on the path that he started to blaze last season. Not only was he productive on the power play, but Valimaki was an excellent defender in Arizona. He was Arizona’s only regular to finish with better than 50% of expected goals during five-on-five play. Getting a legitimate top-four defenseman, possibly even a top-pair defenseman, on waivers is a gift. The competition for a spot on the top power play unit does cast some doubt on Valimaki’s offensive upside this season but, with more ice time, he should be able to surpass last season’s total of 34 points.

After playing more than 21 minutes per game while dressing in all 82 games in just his second season, Moser will naturally be expected to fill a big role on Arizona’s blueline. He is a smooth skater who is a competent puck mover but needs to continue developing his play away from the puck so that he can have a stronger defensive impact. The arrival of Durzi also has the potential impact of limiting Moser’s role on the power play where, last season, he scored 11 of his 31 points. With more competition for playing time, Moser could be hard-pressed to match his scoring total from last season, so it’s probably fair to expect production in the range of 25-30 points.

Matt Dumba - D

Dumba played more than 20 minutes per game in each of his last seven seasons with the Minnesota Wild, and his experience should bolster the Arizona blueline. The 29-year-old is a right-shot defender who plays bigger than his size but has seen his level of play slip in recent seasons, and he finished with a career low 14 points (4 G, 10 A) in 79 games last season. At his best, Dumba plays with confidence and aggressiveness, both with the puck and when it comes time to play the body. While it would seem likely that Sean Durzi and Juuso Valimaki would get power play preference in Arizona, Dumba has quarterbacked the Minnesota power play, with 74 of his 236 career points coming with the man advantage. Dumba had a career-high 14 goals and 50 points in 2017-2018, but that is far enough in the rearview mirror now that it is probably more reasonable to expect 25-30 points from him in 2023-2024.

Goaltending

Karel Vejmelka - G

Everyone expected the Arizona Coyotes, mired in controversy after dealing with more arena drama and ownership gossip, to strip down for parts and settle in last season as the NHL’s worst team in decades. Instead, they capitalized on the fun of playing in a college arena with a fiery fan atmosphere and played their way from the bottom of the barrel into upper-tier lottery territory; they posted the 19th-best record at home and went on both a nine-game point streak in February and an eight-game point streak in March that at one point made them the NHL’s hottest team. That success, surprising as it was, owed an even more surprising amount of credit to sophomore goaltender Karel Vejmelka – who followed up on a sneaky NHL debut season with proof that he could replicate those results. He outperformed goaltenders like Jordan Binnington, Philipp Grubauer, Jack Campbell, and Jacob Markstrom, backstopping a roster few expected to even survive en route to a season that wasn’t good, but was certainly fun.

It was clear that Vejmelka still prefers to play a more aggressive game, itching to come out and challenge opponents and show off his above-average speed in favor of sitting back and waiting for pucks to come to him. But it was clear that he started to settle in with regards to the North American game, remaining patient and picking up on reads from his team despite their disjointed defensive structure to continue serving as a reliable option for a team that’s clearly still building up a roster base. He’s likely not a long-term starting option for the team, but he doesn’t need to be anymore; the emergence of redemption story Connor Ingram as his tandem partner – and now the subsequent re-signing of Ingram to play with him next year – lend credence to the idea that the Coyotes are going to continue developing and taking steps forward in the 2023-24 season.

Projected starts: 40-45

Connor Ingram - G

If Coyotes fans weren’t sure what they were getting in Karel Vejmelka’s rookie season, they were even less sure what they were getting when the team placed a waiver claim for former Tampa Bay standout prospect Connor Ingram. Now long past the days of truly being a prospect, Ingram had gone from being a legitimate contender to come up alongside Andrei Vasilevskiy to being banished to the ECHL, jettisoned to Nashville, and ultimately sat out of the bulk of a season due to an entry into the NHL’s Player Assistance Program. The program graduate proved that it can do exactly what it’s designed to, though, as the Coyotes’ 2022-23 season went on; although Ingram stumbled a bit in his first few games with the team, he quickly found his legs and put up numbers that would have made him an enviable starter for nearly half the teams in the NHL. Even with his somewhat shaky start, Ingram finished last season with a .907 unadjusted save percentage, a .577 quality start percentage, and the league’s 30th-best goals saved above average among 75 goaltenders with qualifying start volumes. He was able to shoulder the workload for 27 games for Arizona – and after putting up sub-.900 performances in five of his first eight games, went on to only dip below that margin four more times in his final 19 games. Once he was able to get his rhythm back, he displayed the game characteristics that had made him so impressive to watch as a prospect; he was quick on his feet, effective with his hands, and hard to move away from his positioning with trick passes or deceptive shots. Arizona’s decision to lock him up as their number two for the 2023-24 season, in all likelihood, could be a big piece of the puzzle as they look to take a step forward.

Projected starts: 40-45