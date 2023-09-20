MCKEEN’S 2023-24 NHL YEARBOOK – ARIZONA COYOTES – Top 20 Prospect Profiles – Organizational Rank #4

Top 20 Arizona Coyotes Prospects

Cooley grew up in Pittsburgh during the peak of Sidney Crosby's career, and it's almost uncanny how much the former's game has been clearly influenced by the latter. While the former University of Minnesota center doesn't project to become a generational player like Sid has been, Cooley’s game is built around a very similar foundation: ample lower body strength and balance, excellent hockey sense, tenacious competitiveness, sublime puck skill, commitment in all three zones, and an advanced maturity for how he conducts himself. There were some scouts in the industry who argued for him to be the first prospect picked in the 2022 draft, and that argument is even stronger now. Arizona is trying to build things from the ground up (figuratively and literally), and Cooley is about as good as it gets as a foundational piece to build around.

Guenther started his 2022-23 season in the NHL and looked right at home, scoring at a nice clip. When Arizona let him go to the World Juniors and then back to the WHL afterwards it wasn't as a punishment — it was to let him stretch his legs a little more, add a gold medal that he didn't already have, maybe get a healthy crack at the Memorial Cup after injuries held him out during the previous year, and finally come back to the NHL as an even better player in 2023-24. It must feel like a punishment to all the junior-aged players he has gone up against though, because he was basically too good for that level already. He lit up the WHL playoffs in Seattle and barely looked like he was breaking a sweat while doing so. He should enjoy the moment, because once he's back in the NHL he won't be leaving again.

Simashev is a unicorn of a player, with a tantalizing amount of raw skill contained within a menacing physical package. He is a truly remarkable skater for such a gigantic defenseman. Not only is he explosive in a straight line, with long, flawless strides, but his crossovers and edge work are both essentially perfect. The way that he can pick the puck up behind his own net, reach his top gear within a few steps and then blow down the entire length of the ice without breaking a sweat is simply jaw-dropping. He can also gap up on opponents with ease, and good luck ever dumping the puck into his corner, because he's going to get to it first, quickly pivot, and then use his frame to help him shield the puck. His low point totals might suggest that he's not much of an offensive contributor, but he helps his team enter the attacking zone and set up, and if he sees an opportunity to take the puck all the way to the opposing net himself, he will do so. He also uses his elusive footwork well to control the offensive blueline. All that being said, he probably won't ever be a big point-scorer.

When you have a 6’ 5” forward who can skate, shoot, handle the puck, and make plays how do you even begin to describe him? There might not actually be one single trait that But has that is elite, however his overflowing toolbox of very good traits makes him special. It's nearly impossible to miss someone that big during his shifts, yet he makes it even easier to notice him because he covers so much ice all the time with his skyscraper legs and how he works to get them churning to build momentum. He can also create with his hands, whether that's with a long sweeping move to get around a defender or some quick manoeuvring in traffic to maintain possession. He is a major threat on both the rush and in the cycle because he's just so powerful and hard to contain. Sometimes he plays with clever nuance, while at other times he is a bull in a china shop. He's pretty uncoordinated and clumsy right now, although it's obvious that he is still filling out his frame after a big teenage growth spurt. It's almost scary to think of how good But could potentially be when he's done developing.

Geekie did not seem to progress very much last season compared to his draft year, which is concerning when you consider the incredibly favourable situation he has been in, playing on a dominant Winnipeg Ice team. With talented linemates to work with, and opposing defense spread thin with too much to handle, it should have been a feast for a prospect with such an overflowing toolbox. Instead, he blended into the scenery more often than he stood out. Luckily for the Coyotes though, there is still a ton here for their development staff to work with. His puck skills, hands, and shot are all high end, and he should be able to make improvements with his skating ability while using his size and strength to bully opposing defenses in the cycle. When all the cylinders are firing for him at the same time, Geekie is one of the scariest prospects in the country, and getting that to happen more frequently is the long-term focus.

6. Victor Soderstrom - D

After three seasons in North America, Soderstrom has yet to establish himself as a full-time NHLer, and questions are beginning to arise about where things are going to go with his career next. It's never a good sign when a player hits a plateau season over season in his early 20s. His mobility and hands are both still assets, but he is having trouble utilizing them in ways that make a positive difference. The offensive production isn't really coming along, and he's struggling with defending and moving pucks out of trouble. At the same time, the whole organization is going through growing pains, so further patience is needed to fully analyse the situation. The Coyotes want Soderstrom to be a key piece on their roster and will likely give him more chances to prove that he can be one.

Doan finds himself in a truly unique situation, not just as the son of a former NHLer who was drafted by the same organization that his father starred for, but also because he is already playing in the same state that his dad helped bring hockey to for the first time. If the built-in expectations and scrutiny created any unwanted pressure, the younger Doan certainly hasn't show that he’s been frightened by its effects. If anything, he seems to relish being a future face of hockey in Arizona. His game presents a three-zone blend of skill, grit, and leadership, and there is little question as to where he gets that from. He'll be a huge part of this organization for years to come, both as someone who can log a lot of ice time in all situations, but also as someone that can help instil a positive culture and identity in the locker room.

It's a real shame that Jenik battled through injury issues last season, because if he had stayed healthy, he was on course to have a big breakout season in the NHL. He is one of the most well-rounded and complete players in the Coyotes organization, and it's hard to find any real faults in his game. Coaches love to send him over the boards in various situations because he's always around the puck or involved in the play, battling or thinking his way into earning copious puck touches. When he gets to work in the offensive zone, he is very hard to contain thanks to his size, puck skill, and offensive versatility. Everything about his game just screams long-term professional. Expect him to see a lot of NHL minutes this season if he is healthy.

Coming up as a dominant, borderline generational netminder in his home country of Czechia, Hrabal is no stranger to expectations. Standing at 6’6”, it doesn’t take much for him to cover the net, even from his knees. His frame covers the twine so well when he’s down in a butterfly that his pads take away the entire bottom of the net. Despite this size, his mobility and footwork are also both big strengths of his. He navigates the crease well, going post-to-post with ease. His feet are very quick, kicking away stray pucks as needed. He has quick hands to match, especially his glove hand. Given his size, he tends to play back in his net too far, so he will need to learn to challenge a bit more to really cut down the amount of net he leaves open, especially when facing better shooters at higher levels. Goaltenders always take a longer path, and he will be no exception. That's not a concern though, as he has all of the tools in place to become a starting netminder in the NHL one day, or at least a likely reliable backup.

Lamoureux missed the first half of last season due to injury, and once he was healthy joined a Voltigeurs team that struggled to climb out of the basement of the league. But what matters most about his profile is that when he was playing, it was in an important role, because he is very much a long-term project who needs as much ice time as possible if he's going to reach his full potential. It's so rare to find a prospect of this size who has this much raw skating ability, and that kind of player usually takes a long time to grow into his body and figure out the necessary small-area skills for success. The hope is that his reach and range will help him eventually grow into a space-dominating player who can log top-four minutes without having to expend as much energy as other defenders moving around the ice.

In a strange twist of events, Duda has left Russia to pursue a scholarship at the University of Maine. Due to him having played at the KHL level already, there are hurdles to jump through regarding his eligibility, but this move should be great for his development. A smooth skating, two-way defender, Duda was a very high pick in 2022.

For Lutz, the battle to stay healthy remains his largest hurdle. He has had issues with injuries the last two seasons, and this has prevented him from playing a significant role at the DEL level in Germany. The talent is there. Perhaps a move to North America (like say in the OHL) would be best for his development.

Raty was fantastic in Liiga action last year, finishing among the leading scorers on a strong Ilves team. Now the hard working, complementary winger will be coming to North America to get his first taste of action across the pond. If he has a good camp and performs well in the AHL, he could move through the system quickly.

2022-23 was a positive year for Kolyachonok’s development as he emerged as one of Tuscon’s top defensive players. The key to his success remains his strong skating ability and he has a chance to crack the Arizona blueline full time soon.

After starting so well in the NHL after signing at the end of the 2021-22 season, Smith’s first full season in the AHL was a disappointment last year. His upside at the NHL level may be capped, but he needs to become a go-to offensive player with Tuscon first.

A former standout with the Chicago Steel, Lipkin had a remarkable freshman year with Quinnipiac. Not only did he capture an NCAA championship, but he was named ECAC rookie of the year. Lipkin is returning to college to continue to improve his skating, but the skill components of his game are progressing nicely.

Matikka is a big, skilled winger with significant offensive upside. He played in the USHL last year but will be attending the University of Denver this year in hopes of earning a top six role immediately. The question is whether Matikka can improve his off-puck play.

Acquired from the Oilers in exchange for Nick Bjugstad, Kesselring is a big defender with a surprisingly smooth stride. He saw some time with the big club last year and could be a contender for a permanent roster spot this year.

A competitive winger with skill and upside who finally broke through as a KHL contributor last year. Fedotov has since moved to the SKA organization for next year and is still in Arizona’s long-term plans.

The big German defender improved a lot last year in the DEL, impressing enough to earn both a WC invite and an ELC from the Coyotes. He’ll be loaned back to EHC Munchen again though, where it is hoped that he continues with his rapid progression.