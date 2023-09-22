MCKEEN’S 2023-24 NHL YEARBOOK – BOSTON BRUINS – Top 20 Prospect Profiles – Organizational Rank #27

Top 20 Boston Bruin Prospects

Lysell wasted no time after the Bruins selected him 21st overall in 2021. After hearing his name called, he decided to come to North America, where he has been extremely impressive so far. He spent his first season in the WHL with the Vancouver Giants, leading the team in points with 62. Last season, he was just as impressive after having move up to the AHL. Lysell’s ability to generate offense has been on full display since coming overseas, highlighted by his ability to stickhandle like the puck is on a string as well as his high-end passing skill. He’s incredibly elusive and creative but needs to pick his opportunities better. There are also some consistency concerns in his game as he seems to lose confidence in himself on occasion. If Lysell can put the pieces together, and he did that very well last year as an AHL rookie, he could very well be a top six playmaker in the near future.

After going undrafted in 2019, Lohrei has been making the Bruins look good. They surprisingly called his name 58th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft and he has since responded very well, earning USHL Defenseman of the Year honours in 2020-21, leading all defenders in goals (19), assists (40), and points (59). But he wasn’t done there. He joined Ohio State University the following season and was named to the Big Ten All-Rookie Team. Last season, his final one in the NCAA ranks, didn’t have the same lustre around it, but he was playing on a weaker team. Lohrei’s two-way potential is still there. He contributes at both ends, carrying the puck well in transition, showing promising mobility, playing physically, and being trusted to be on the ice in all situations. He’s still a bit of a project and there is a need for some refinement in his game if he’s going to succeed in the NHL, but he could be a reliable bottom-pairing defender.

Looking at the type of player that the Bruins value, Poitras is the perfect fit. A coach’s dream, he never takes his foot off the gas, being dependable in all scenarios, and being patient in his play. He’s not a player who is going to be overly dynamic at the next level, but he’s capable of having flashes. A recent draftee, Poitras was selected 54th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft from the OHL’s Guelph Storm. He took a big offensive step forward last season, nearly doubling his offensive output from his rookie season and finishing second in the league in assists. This largely comes from his hardworking style of play, as the puck usually ends up on his stick, which won’t happen as much as he moves up. Tenacious players tend to make it against all odds, so you can bet on Poitras reaching the NHL in due time.

After splitting his draft year between the USHL’s Chicago Steel and Prep school Proctor Academy, the Devils bet on Walsh and selected him 81st in the 2017 NHL Draft. He then moved on to the NCAA with Harvard University where he spent three years, playing consistent, productive hockey without shining too brightly. He signed with the Devils and jumped to the AHL in 2020-21 where he continued that trend of consistency. After being on the trade block this season, the Bruins acquired him in the offseason, for Shane Bowers, and are looking for him to take that next step. Walsh is an offensive defender who moves very well with the puck on his stick, isn’t afraid to jump up into the rush, and has a great shot. He has quick edges and a level of deception in his game. The defender likely caps out as a bottom-line defender, but a contributing one who could see time on the power play as well.

In terms of trending prospects, it’s nearly impossible to ignore Bussi at this point. An undrafted goaltender, Bussi had been biding his time, waiting for an NHL team to bet on him. After his third NCAA season with Western Michigan University, the Bruins did just that, signing him to a one-year contract as a collegiate free agent. With a .910 save percentage over his NCAA career, expectations weren’t overly high, more in line with a “let’s see” approach. He jumped to the AHL last season and was remarkable in net. He took over the Providence crease as the number-one netminder and ran with it, sitting near the top of the league in all categories. He was even named to the AHL All-Star Classic and AHL All-Rookie Team. It remains to be seen how high Bussi can climb, but he’s still young at 24 and his size, positioning, and mobility all suggest that he’s well on his way to the next level.

Acquired recently in the Taylor Hall/Nick Foligno swap with the Chicago Blackhawks, Regula is a hulking, stay-at-home defender entering his fourth season of professional hockey. The good news for Boston is that he will be eager for a fresh start and an opportunity to establish himself as an NHL regular. The bad news is that he is no longer exempt from waivers and the team already has an extremely deep pro blueline. What ultimately ends up happening with Regula at training camp will be interesting, but there is no question that he could be a steady, third pairing defender immediately. He’s got size. He’s got reach. He’s very mobile for such a large defender. He’s an intense physical competitor. The puck skills are relatively limited. Long gone are the days where he used to play the netfront, bumper position for the London Knights on the powerplay a-la Zdeno Chara (he scored 27 goals for London in 2020). However, he definitely has a projection of an NHL defender who can pair well with a more aggressive offensive type, especially given his right shot. Boston will have to make room for him, trade him again, or risk losing him on waivers to another NHL franchise for free.

The captain of Harvard in the NCAA, Farinacci played out his NCAA eligibility in order to earn free agent status, opting not to sign with the Arizona Coyotes who had originally selected him. Almost immediately upon earning said status, Farinacci signed with Boston, gaining status as a potential roster option for this upcoming season. He plays a polished two-way game and can find success playing a heavy style, making him a suitable bottom six candidate to start with. How much upside does Farinacci have? That remains to be seen. His shot might be his best asset as a pro, although his patience and playmaking ability did improve during his senior year. Even if he tops out as a high end third line option, Farinacci would bring a ton of value to Boston as a free agent signing. He can kill penalties, play a variety of different roles, and should move quickly through the system, helping to fill the gaps left by some of Boston’s high profile exits.

After going undrafted and relatively unnoticed in his first year of draft eligibility back in 2019, playing with the MHL’s Kapitan Stupino, Merkulov made a change. He decided to head overseas, joining the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms where he spent two seasons, going undrafted both times. He next moved on to the NCAA and Ohio State University, where he spent just one year before the Bruins swooped in and signed him as a free agent. That’s been looking like a great move so far, as Merkulov was a top player on the Providence Bruins last season. He has an excellent shot, has a knack for creating separation, and is a strong playmaker as well. He struggles in the face-off dot and his defensive awareness and effort aren’t always there, but he’s well on his way to being a secondary scoring option at the NHL level.

When the Bruins drafted Beecher back in 2019, 30th overall, he was coming off a fine season with the USNTDP and heading to the NCAA’s University of Michigan. He spent three seasons with the Wolverines, where it seemed like his development stalled, never really taking the next step in his game. Now in the AHL, he has shown some improvement with his physicality and ability to get off the wall, even chipping in offensively fairly well, but there is still concern with his lack of consistency and failure to take over games or drive a line. He tends to sit back too often, letting the play come to him. Whether or not he makes the NHL as a consistent contributor is a real question, and it’s hard to see his ceiling as more than a bottom six role player, despite his physical gifts.

A lesser known but promising piece of the Bruins’ pool is Duran. Selected in 2020 way down at 182nd overall out of high school, the forward made the shift to the USHL the following season but didn’t take off. In 2021-22, he jumped to the NCAA where he emerged as a real prospect of note with Providence College. So much so that he was named to Team USA at the 2022 World Juniors. He has strong positioning, plays with high energy, and isn’t afraid to jump into puck battles. His skill level isn’t overly exciting - he’s more of a reliable depth player. As the Bruins tend to prefer, Duran has good size at 6-foot-2 and will continue to build strength before he reaches the next level. His ceiling isn’t very high, but he seems like a player who could plug into a third- or fourth-line role while able to play up if needed.

Drafted 85th overall in 2021, Harrison’s shot is a bright spot, getting a great deal of weight behind a full arsenal of shots. He does well getting to the front of the net as well. His skating stride, shot selection, and overall consistency are red flags in his game though. His development has seemed to stall since being drafted. It's hard to see him as more than a depth piece but he could cut out a bottom six role for himself if everything goes to plan.

2022-23 was a coming out party for the talented Latvian center. He was among the best players in the Swedish J20 league and visibly improved his skating to become a more dangerous and consistent offensive player. He will attend UMass this year and should have a good season.

Even though the offensive production wasn’t terrific at the AHL level, Lauko filled in admirably with Boston last year to help offset injuries with the big club. This coming season Lauko is no longer exempt from waivers, so it is a big year for the speedy winger.

Don’t expect McLaughlin to ever be a big-time offensive contributor as that’s not his game, but with his work ethic and defensive awareness, he profiles perfectly as a fourth line center and penalty killing anchor.

After three years at Boston College, Kuntar is turning pro this year after signing with Boston. The big, power center is a capable goal scorer but it will be interesting to see how his skating and pace translates to the pro level.

A big, two-way center, Gasseau was surprisingly fantastic as a freshman with Boston College last year, flashing more offensive upside than he was perceived to have. It will be interesting to see him grow with the program and continue to develop as an offensive play driver.

Even though Brunet finished second in defensive scoring in the QMJHL last year, it looks like the plan might be for him to return as an OA this upcoming season as he is currently without an ELC. Training camp performance may dictate where they start the talented offensive blueliner.

Another player in the Bruins/Boston College pipeline, Jellvik is a skilled playmaking forward who just finished his freshman year after coming over from Sweden. He remains a long term project, but one with terrific offensive upside.

Even though the offensive production was adequate in the OHL, don’t expect Mast to be a big-time offensive contributor at the pro level. How his defensive game transitions to the pro level this year will dictate whether he can be a long term NHL fixture on the blueline.

The son of long time NHL forward Darby Hendrickson, Beckett is coming out of the NTDP and will be playing with Sioux Falls in the USHL this year before heading to the University of Minnesota the following year. A lunch pail type, Hendrickson will be looking to prove that he has offensive upside.