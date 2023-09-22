MCKEEN’S 2023-24 NHL YEARBOOK – BUFFALO SABRES – Top 20 Prospect Profiles – Organizational Rank #7

Top 20 Buffalo Sabre Prospects

While Matthew Savoie was the Sabres’ top-10 selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, it’s been 28th-overall-pick Kulich looking more and more like the team’s top prospect. The Czech forward made the jump overseas last season, going straight to the AHL as a teenager and fitting right in. The transition to the league wasn’t a difficult one for the centreman, having spent the previous season with HC Energie Karlovy Vary in the top men’s league in Czechia. He has also been a regular and a standout player on Team Czechia, most recently helping them to a 2023 World Juniors silver medal. Kulich plays hard, fast, and smart - the perfect trifecta for any NHL player. He could be thrown into any role or situation and thrive. At this point, there’s little question of whether or not he’ll make it to the NHL, but only when.

It's not controversial to suggest that Benson is the single smartest prospect in all of hockey. His sense and innate understanding of the game allow him to legitimately thrive against his peers. The way he tracks, breaks down, and anticipates the play is exceptional. He always seems to have a complete understanding at all times of where every player is on the ice, and what their next move is likely to be, and he is constantly re-running those calculations in his head as his shifts progress. He can leave an impact in so many ways, with his zone exits and entries, forechecking, neutral zone positioning and work on both special teams. His shrewd fine details belie a long-time professional. His puck control, playmaking, and shooting abilities are all very good. His agility, crossovers, edge work, and overall skating mechanics help him overcome a short stride, and he has a motor that simply doesn't quit. Not content with being the smartest player on the ice, Benson is also usually the hardest-working and most driven. His consistently high competitiveness is terminator-like. He is a high-character winger who will undoubtedly be a core piece of an NHL roster in the future.

What a successful journey it’s been for Levi. Starting with the CCHL’s Carleton Place Canadians in 2019-20, the goaltender has been MVP of the CCHL and 2019 World Junior A Challenge, Player of the Year in the CJHL and Hockey East, and on top of that, Top Goaltender of the NCAA (twice) as well as the 2021 World Juniors. And that’s just the Cole’s Notes version of his extensive resume to date. While critics will be quick to point out his size, at “just” six feet, he has all of the other attributes that should lead him to continued success throughout his career. He’s so quick and precise in his movement, using strong edges to maintain his positioning. His tracking is among the best of any goaltending prospect and his patience is elite. The wait for Levi to be an NHL regular shouldn’t be long, as the prospect has already signed his entry-level deal and made the jump to the NHL from Northwestern University at the end of last season, looking sharp in his first cameo.

In terms of dynamic prospects, you’d be hard-pressed to find one better than Savoie. The Winnipeg Ice centreman has been tearing up the WHL for the past two seasons, eclipsing 35 goals and 90 points in both campaigns. He led all rookies in points in his first season and was rewarded by being selected ninth overall by the Sabres. He’s so difficult to defend due to his excellent edgework and impressive hands to match. He might just be one of the best skaters not in the NHL right now. Savoie is a well-rounded, offensive threat, with a shot that will stand out in the NHL along with strong playmaking and a knack for feeding the slot. He plays at a high pace and isn’t afraid to dive into battles, despite his 5-foot-9 frame. He has the talent to be a top line threat and seems like a safe bet for the top six, at the very least.

Like Kulich, Rosen just wrapped up his first season in North America and has wasted no time getting accustomed to the game on this side of the Atlantic. This should come as no surprise since the Swede spent the two seasons prior playing in the SHL with Leksands IF. The Sabres drafted him in 2021 at 14th overall, and he spent just one more season in Sweden before heading directly to the AHL. Rosen is such a fun player to watch, stemming from how light he is on his feet and how quickly he can change directions, making him extremely unpredictable. He is very patient, and his intelligence shows with the puck on his stick, waiting for the opportune moment to make a move and create chances. Consistency and finding ways to break through to the middle of the ice appear to be the biggest hurdles for him right now, but he’s well on his way to being a productive middle-six winger.

Sticking with the top Swedes in the prospect pool, Ostlund is the third prospect on this list from the Sabres’ ridiculous 2022 first round. Ostlund was the second player taken, 16th overall. He may take some more time than Rosen to make the jump though, playing just 11 SHL games in 2021-22, without recording a point. He played in the second tier HockeyAllsvenskan last season with Djurgardens IF, where he was getting used to playing against men. The centreman brings a promising two-way presence combined with very agile feet. He can tend to be outmuscled on the puck rather often, so there is some concern about how that will translate once he comes overseas. This complicates his projection, but he has both the talent and the work ethic to be a contributing middle-six forward. Another year in Sweden, plus some time in the AHL will be beneficial to his overall development.

When you watch Wahlberg, it's easy to get excited about what he could look like five or 10 years down the road. He leaves an impact through his blend of size, mobility, and puck skill. He is tall and lanky, covering more ice in two strides than many prospects can cover in four. With a slight build, he is light on his feet and doesn't get slowed down by carrying extra weight. He also possesses an enormous wingspan, and his hands are good enough at extension to regularly play keep-away with the puck when opponents get too close and try to steal it from him. Occasionally he will have a shift where he is really feeling it, getting up to his top speed and making gorgeous sweeping dekes as he flies around defenders. He's also getting better at fending off pressure with his shoulder or free arm. These kinds of moments can be breathtaking, and if he can make them happen on a consistent basis, he will be a nightmare for to defend. There is a real chance, albeit a small one, that Wahlberg can become a force-of-nature kind of center once he matures and reaches his peak.

The Sabres have shown in recent drafts that they’re going to bet on skill and all the rest will fall into place. That seems to be the thought process behind selecting Russian forward Poltapov 33rd overall in 2021. The forward also fits a Sabres mould in his energy level, playing like a wind-up car when he’s on the ice. He has the potential to pull off highlight-reel plays, although that isn’t always on display consistently. That makes him a player to always keep an eye on, as you never know when he’s going to go off. After spending the 2021-22 season bouncing between the MHL, VHL, and KHL, he carved out a role for himself in the KHL last season, albeit in an extremely limited role. His ceiling isn’t overly high, especially due to those aforementioned inconsistencies, but he is signed in Russia until 2024-25, so he has some time to figure it out.

Strbak is a lot better than his production with Sioux Falls of the USHL would indicate. He has been a standout for Slovakia internationally over the last two seasons, particularly this past calendar year when he took on a leadership role with both the U18 and U20 teams. At minimum, Strbak projects as a quality stay-at-home defender at the NHL level because he brings physicality, strong positioning and awareness, and a high compete level. He also flashes the skill to evade pressure at both ends which helps him to be a competent facilitator . Even without high-end mobility, he often handles the forecheck well to start the breakout because he has good scanning habits and makes a great first pass. Improving his lateral quickness and agility will be the keys to unlocking any sort of offensive upside at the NCAA or pro levels. Strbak is heading to Michigan State where he should get a ton of ice time and the strength/conditioning program there should help him with his heavy boots. That will be the difference between him developing into a top four defender for Buffalo versus becoming more of a third pairing or depth type.

In a system light on high-end defenders, Johnson could easily be higher on this - but that’s a testament to the team’s depth up front than it is a reflection on Johnson right now. Drafted 31st overall in 2019, the swift blueliner was coming off a one-and-done USHL season where he was named to the All-Rookie Team. He then jumped to the NCAA’s University of Minnesota where he was a huge part of their competitive program. His numbers don’t jump off the page, but he was still the No. 1 defender on the NCAA’s top team. His reliability, excellent mobility, and his ability to dictate the play all stand out as highly coveted, easily translatable traits. There’s likely not a ton of offensive upside to his game, but there’s also not a lot of downside to his game. He just wrapped up his senior year and doesn’t seem far off from stepping into an NHL role - potentially the top four.

Kisakov remains a work in progress. The skill level and upside are undeniable, but he remains too slight to be a consistent offensive contributor at the pro level. The Sabres will be looking for him to take on a larger role in Rochester this season.

After a very strong QMJHL career, Nadeau will be turning pro this year and is expected to play with AHL Rochester. A big winger with strong puck protection skills, Nadeau will need to focus on improving his skating to be a consistent contributor at the next level.

The leading scorer in Rochester last season, Rousek is a skilled playmaking winger who has a very real chance of earning an NHL roster spot with Buffalo this year. At 24, he is on the older side of the age scale for prospects, but his upside is still solid.

The former third round pick finally broke through to become a KHL regular last season and that parlayed into an NHL deal with Buffalo. He should be making the trek to Rochester this year but will likely be brought along slowly like Kisakov was. A creative offensive player, Neuchev’s offensive ceiling is high.

Now is the time for the former Penn State star to grab an NHL roster spot. He has been one of Rochester’s best players over the last two years, but he is now out of options at the NHL level. He will need a very strong training camp to stay in Buffalo’s long-term plans.

Another player that is out of options and is no longer exempt from waivers. The big, power winger has improved every year at the AHL level and could be ready to push for a bottom six role with Buffalo.

2022-23 was a season to forget for the first netminder taken in the 2022 Draft. He struggled to find his game, even at the U20 level in Finland, and was passed over for the Finnish squad at the WJC’s. The massive netminder will look to bounce back this season.

A third-round selection this past draft, McCarthy is a competitive two-way defender who will be attending Boston University this year. McCarthy’s ultimate projection is still a mystery, but the tools are intriguing.

The decision to return to the USHL last year, delaying his enrollment at UConn, ended up being a solid one for Richard as he finished among the leading scorers in the league. A skilled playmaker who is dangerous down low, Richard will be focusing on improving his skating as he begins his NCAA career.

Buffalo will be looking for Lindgren, a mobile, puck moving defender, to become one of the better defencemen in the WHL this season as they face a decision on whether or not to sign him. The upside is high for this son of the former NHL’er of the same name.