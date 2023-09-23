MCKEEN’S 2023-24 NHL YEARBOOK – CALGARY FLAMES – Top 20 Prospect Profiles – Organizational Rank #17

Top 20 Calgary Flames Prospects

Is there a better value pick in the past five NHL drafts than Calgary nabbing Wolf all the way down at 214th overall in 2019? After mercilessly shutting down the WHL for four straight seasons, he transitioned masterfully to the AHL without missing a beat, immediately establishing himself as one of the best goalies in the league — THE best goalie, actually, winning the Baz Bastien Memorial Award as top netminder in 2021-22 and again in 2022-23. It's very rare to see goalies of Wolf's size thrive in the NHL, but his technique, focus, composure, play tracking, and overall understanding of the position are all just so advanced that you cannot underestimate him. Had he been given the chance last season, would he have outperformed the two goalies ahead of him in Calgary's system?

Coronato decided to turn pro after just two seasons at Harvard, and just in time, because the Flames desperately need more offensive injections coming in through their prospect pipeline. He's also a capable and committed off-puck player, which should give him a little more leeway for a roster spot in the NHL. He sees the ice and understands the game at an impressive level, while also playing at a consistently high pace, so he gets a lot of puck touches and drives a lot of possession even though he isn't overly fast. Coronato is very adept at the all-important ability of scoring wingers to optimize the positioning of the puck before firing, and the power and accuracy of his shots are already at a professional level. While some scorers have trouble understanding the difference between what works at lower levels and what works in the NHL, that shouldn't be a problem at all for Coronato.

Pelletier is technically still a prospect by the guidelines being used here, but it's safe to say that he's not going back to the AHL soon, if ever again. It took him very little time at all to provide a necessary injection of quickness and offensive generation into Calgary's lineup, and he hasn't looked out of place at all in their top-six when given the occasional opportunity. His game is built around a razor-sharp hockey sense and top-notch pacing, which allow him to stay active in the play, strategically apply pressure, and then pounce on the small opportunities that open up. His motor just never seems to run out of gas, and as he gains more experience he's going to keep getting better and better at forcing opposing players into making costly mistakes. He's the type of guy who plays much bigger than his size and makes an outsized impact.

Honzek was a revelation this past season. The package of tools and traits that he brings to the table is incredibly enticing. It's rare to find forwards with his size and reach who can also skate and control the puck like he can. He generates a lot of speed and power through his lower body, and even though his skating technique is a little stiff and upright it doesn't slow him down much. He isn't shy at all about shooting, and the puck comes off his stick with surprising quickness and unexpectedly little flex, but he's more of a natural playmaker than a goal-scorer, able to make sharp, tape-to-tape passes through tight gaps. He does a good job of protecting the puck out from his body when necessary, keeping it away from enemies as he tries to turn and block them with his huge frame. It would be nice, though, to see him use his size and strength more effectively, as he's something of a gentle giant right now. The best-case scenario for Honzek long-term is as a massive top-line forward who can play both a power game and a skilled game.

Zary doesn't put up eye-popping point totals and rarely shows up in highlight reels, but the longer he plays for a team the better it gets, and that's not a coincidence. He's a two-way pivot who out-thinks and out-works the majority of his opponents, allowing him to be successful in spite of having average size on top of below average skating ability. When he does put up points it's usually through how well he understands systems and tactics, breaking down defensive structures by getting into the right positions and making the right decisions with the puck. He's less concerned with flashy dekes and passes, and more concerned with precision and consistency, which he accomplishes well. His off-puck play is built around superb positioning and anticipation. He should have a long career as a middle-six center.

Poirier had more than enough first-round skill in his draft year but slid down to the third round because his lacklustre decision-making and effort level often drove scouts crazy. But credit where credit is due, as he really grew to recognize those weaknesses and committed himself to getting them to a workable level. The overall package right now looks very promising, as he became a key piece on a top AHL team in his first year as a pro. He can quarterback a power play with the best of them and can be effective in transition with how elusive he is with his hands and feet. Poirier is trending in the right direction as an offensive defenseman and could become a truly dynamic NHLer one day in that niche if he is allowed to play to his strengths and is used in a system that can minimize his weaknesses.

It was quite the coming-out party for Etienne Morin last season in the QMJHL. He exploded by more than doubling his production as a draft eligible player. In 67 games, he scored 21 goals - leading the league among defenders - and added 51 assists for 72 points, leading to his selection in the second round by Calgary. As one might expect, Morin’s talents in the offensive end of the ice are what truly stand out. His vision is top tier, thanks to his constant scanning and his ability to seemingly know where everyone is on the ice. While the defender shows some defensive prowess in his board battles and his stick-checking, he struggles in defending the rush thanks to some skating inefficiencies. With improvements to his skating, Morin has the potential to become a bottom-four, offensive defender who could see some time on a second power-play unit. He may take an extra year or two to get there, but there’s strong potential here.

The Flames used a pretty high draft pick on Stromgren because he occasionally flashes huge upside as a rangy, offensively dominant winger. He'll tease you with the odd play or shift where he looks like a truly exceptional talent. The problem is that he oscillates wildly between hot and cold, sometimes for long stretches. Even more perplexing, his best play at a professional level, to date, came during his draft year, while the two seasons since have been a mixed bag. That's a concerning sign since he has a lot of improvement left to make. However, he has already earned his entry-level contract because Calgary knows that there is still a chance that he one day becomes a legitimate top-six scoring threat at the NHL level. With other scoring wingers in the system providing him a buffer to continue his development, Stromgren will get as much time as he needs to marinate.

Schwindt was an overlooked piece of the blockbuster Matthew Tkachuk-Jonathan Huberdeau trade, but if he keeps developing like he has over the past few years then that will surely change. He somewhat surprisingly became a number one centre in Mississauga as an 18-year-old and really shined in that role, which is a good sign for how high his ceiling could still go. Luckily the COVID shutdowns didn't seem to stunt his growth too badly, as he hasn't looked out of place or overwhelmed since getting into the AHL. He is very athletic and toolsy, and has shown the ability to continue learning how to utilize those tools. Schwindt should find his way into the NHL role at some point as a player who can move up or down a lineup, play wing or centre, and chip in on both sides of special teams.

Kuznetsov has played in four different leagues in the past five seasons, with some international tournaments mixed in as well. Amazingly, all those changes of scenery don't seem to have hindered his year-over-year progression, as where he is right now is pretty much in line with his projection dating back to his draft year. He also got a Memorial Cup title out of it in 2021-22 with Saint John, which undoubtedly made his transfer to the QMJHL worth it. However, could he make even bigger gains if given a couple years of consistency with the Wranglers? There are no debates about what his game is or what he brings — he's a shutdown defender through and through — but he is a true specialist of that domain and could eventually become one of the better players in the NHL in that role.

Now is the time for this former Denver standout and Norwegian forward to claim a spot on the Flames. He is no longer exempt from waivers and the team has some openings in their forward group. The skilled playmaker is coming off his best season to date in the AHL.

Ronni is a solid two-way center that Calgary took in the second round last year. This season in Liiga, the Flames will be looking for him to improve his offensive contribution and earn more ice time playing against men with Tappara.

Suniev is very much a long-term project, but one with terrific upside. He is incredibly skilled, but the skating needs to come a long way for the big winger to become an impact player at the highest level. His freshman year at UMass this season will be a huge test for him coming out of the BCHL.

A hard working, power winger, Bell took huge steps forward this year with Tri-City of the WHL. The question is, where does he play this season? Calgary could sign him and have him play in the AHL or they could return him to the WHL for his OA year. Training camp performance likely dictates that outcome.

Sergeev is a big netminder who had a very good freshman year with UConn last year, splitting time in a platoon role. However, with new competition for the crease arriving via the transfer portal, pay attention to his playing time as it will greatly impact his continued development.

Injuries disrupted Kerins’ first pro season that saw him play mostly in the ECHL. However, the Flames have not given up on the former OHL star. Continuing to improve his skating is the key for him as he looks to become a full time AHL’er this year.

Solovyov continues to progress positively at the AHL level and with another good AHL year under his belt, he could put himself in contention for a roster spot with Calgary. The big defender impresses with his mobility and his defensive game has improved since his OHL days.

A big forward with the Vancouver Giants, Lipinski was a recent fourth round selection. He plays a traditional North/South power game from the middle and will be given every opportunity to play a larger role with the Giants this upcoming season in the WHL.

Littler was drafted with the understanding that he would be a long-term project. He spent this past year repeating the BCHL level and will now spend next year in the USHL with Cedar Rapids before heading to North Dakota. Skating development is key.

Chechelev’s first two pro seasons haven’t really provided inspiring results as he has struggled to advance past the ECHL level. Ironically, he has been doing so on an AHL deal and has not yet earned an ELC. What the future holds for him is a bit of a mystery.