MCKEEN’S 2023-24 NHL YEARBOOK – CAROLINA HURRICANES – Top 20 Prospect Profiles – Organizational Rank #15

Top 20 Carolina Hurricanes Prospects

There might not be a hotter prospect right now than Nikishin. Drafted 69th overall in 2020, the defender was coming off of his first season in the KHL, playing a solid defensive game with some flashes of two-way potential. That became the expectation for Nikishin, until last season. Sticking in the KHL with a new team, SKA St. Petersburg, the Russian exploded in the regular season, putting up a massive 55 points in 65 games. He finished sitting third all-time in points in a season from a defender and setting the record for a U20 defender. His strength is arguably his biggest asset. From his heavy shot to his physicality, opponents know when he’s on the ice. Despite the high scoring totals last season, don’t bet on him being overly offensive in the NHL. He likely falls into a solid two-way role, potentially even leaning more defensively. Canes fans will need to be patient though, as he’s signed through 2024-25 in Russia.

It’s not too often that you can nab a truly high-end prospect out of high school, but so far, it looks like that’s exactly what the Hurricanes did when they selected Morrow 40th overall in 2021. The mobile defender had a very strong career with Shattuck leading up to his draft year, showing off his ability to move the puck with either his feet or his stick. Post-draft, he joined the University of Massachusetts where he has continued to thrive. In his first season, he helped the team to a Hockey East Championship, while being named a First Team All-Star, All-American, and All-Rookie. He’s so strong in transition, using directional changes and his edges to create entries and ultimately, chances. His defensive game has been a concern since his draft year, drifting out of position and getting caught when he takes risks. Further development is needed, but the potential for him to be a highly offensive, top four defender is very real.

Nadeau is the type of player who is a threat every time he touches the puck. He has such a well-rounded collection of abilities that he blends together, or can pick and chose from at will. He is a fast, sleek skater who has a great top gear and can shift all the way upwards in a hurry. His hands are dangerous, and he is self-assured about using them to try complicated things. He can play the roles of playmaker and shooter equally well and displays a great understanding of which one is best in any given situation. He can especially get his one-timer unloaded cleanly and with the exactitude of placing it in the top corner. He is also a diligent and effective defensive forward, applying himself getting back into his own zone, and aided by his high-end skating he is a major disruptive force as a backchecker. So much of his offense starts from his work to help his team regain possession, followed by his quick-strike ability to transition the puck back downhill. Not only is he a fairly safe prospect, there is also the real chance that his elite scoring prowess could carry over with him as his career progresses.

Another second-round selection from 2021, the Hurricanes selected Koivunen 51st overall out of the U20 SM-sarja, where he was Rookie of the Year. It turns out it was also his only year in the league, jumping to the Liiga where he’s spent the last two campaigns. He led all rookies in assists (18) and points (29) in his first year while dressing for Team Finland at the World Juniors both years as well, helping them to a silver medal in the 2022 edition. Koivunen is a very promising winger, who leans more toward a playmaker thanks to his excellent vision and accurate passing. He can bury the puck as well though. He has a talent for finding open space, both for himself and his teammates. He didn’t really take a step forward in his development last season, and he’s not the most defensive forward out there, but he’s still young. His ceiling looks to be a contributing middle-six winger.

The Hurricanes have shown a lot of love towards Finnish players in recent years, and Heimosalmi is another one to add to the list. The defender is on the smaller size at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, but he has an excellent skating stride and strong four-way mobility. After being drafted 44th overall in 2021, he remained in Finland, spending the last two seasons with Assat in the Liiga. After being a big riser in his draft year thanks to his movement, especially with the puck on his stick, he hasn’t quite found his groove in the Liiga. He has taken a small step forward each year, but he’s not continuing that steep rise that was seen in 2020-21. As seen in his draft year, his decision-making can still be a cause for concern and his strength is a definite area of improvement. He is already signed by the Hurricanes, so it will be interesting to see how the team handles his development. Whichever route, be patient with him.

Suzuki has had a rough path since being drafted 28th overall in 2019. On top of the impacts of the pandemic, he’s had a long list of injuries, including a high stick to the eye that left him with a permanent blind spot. Still, he’s played three seasons now in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves. Granted, he has yes to play a full season, playing in just 26, 34, and 50 games in each season. If he can remain healthy, he’s a very promising prospect. He’s a line driver, consistently pushing the pace and leading his team to scoring opportunities. He has great hands, with highlight-reel abilities when one-on-one with defenders. The ceiling for Suzuki has lowered since his draft day, but there’s still a clear route to the NHL for him. Instead of a potential top six, he looks more like a middle-six/bottom nine player though. His NHL debut doesn’t seem that far off at this point.

It’s been an interesting path for Ponomaryov. The centreman started his playing career in Russia before heading to the QMJHL’s Shawinigan Cataractes for two seasons. He then went back to Russia in 2021-22, seeing time in the MHL, VHL, and KHL, while already signed by the Hurricanes. After the Russian season ended in 2021-22, he made the jump to the AHL, looking very comfortable and strong to end the season, even helping the team to a Calder Cup Championship. He continued to look comfortable in the AHL last season, showing off two-way skill and all-around offensive ability. Ponomarev isn’t going to wow or dazzle with his skill, but he’s consistent and seems to do all the little things right. Those are the exact type of players needed to fill out a roster. He’s not likely to be a star at the next level but could be a reliable forward to move up and down the lineup.

After a strong OHL career with the Sarnia Sting and hearing his name called 44th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, Rees made the jump to the AHL in 2020-21. The forward fit in very well at the next level, a sign of things to come. His second season saw some slight regression though, although he was a contributor to the team winning the AHL Championship. Last season, he seemed to have bounced back and is had a very good campaign. Rees is a player that you can’t help but notice. He’s a highly competitive, highly energetic player that seems to be involved in every puck battle when he’s on the ice. He has the skill to back up his tenacious play as well, especially in his puck handling. There are still some kinks to work out in regard to his decision-making, but it does seem like all the pieces are there for him to be a contributing NHLer in the near future.

We headed to the draft thinking that Jayden Perron was one of the more exciting prospects available, perhaps even an “end of the first round” kind of player. We also knew that, despite his considerable skill set and gaudy USHL numbers, he was only 5’8” and 157 pounds. Still, that he was first plucked 94th overall was a bit of a surprise considering Perron was one of the top playmakers in the entire class. We weren’t surprised to see Carolina be the team that decided to stop his fall late in the 3rd round. Perron’s game is all about puck distribution and creativity with his stick. He’s constantly scanning the ice and seems to always know where his teammates are. Possessing great patience, he’s adept at pulling defenders out of position and then hitting his teammates with bullseye passes. His on-ice intelligence is remarkable and certainly plays a role in his being johnny-on-the-spot so often, day in and day out, even if he could stand to shoot more. Alas, his lack of strength is evident in all facets of his game, including a lack of explosiveness in his skating. He heads to the University of North Dakota this fall where he’ll keep marinating his dreamy skill with added experience and a considerable addition of strength in the years to come.

Ever since his DY-1 season, Gunler has been a polarizing prospect that no one can agree on. Coming up with Sweden’s Lulea, he got a taste of the SHL in 2018-19 before becoming a consistent SHLer in 2019-20. He showed enough for the Hurricanes to select him 41st overall in the 2020 NHL Draft. He continued in the SHL for two seasons and at the end of the 2021-22 SHL season, he signed with the Hurricanes. He headed to the AHL where he’s been fine, but not particularly standing out in the way that he has the potential to. Gunler has so much skill, from his elite shot to his excellent hands. But his work ethic, skating, and defensive game have been points of concern, however valid, since he started garnering attention. The Hurricanes are an excellent team at developing prospects, so expect them to be patient with Gunler and for them to find a way for him to reach his potential.

The son of former NHL’er Jason Blake, Jackson is coming off of a fantastic freshman season with North Dakota that saw him named as the NCHC Rookie of the Year. He returns to UND this year and is starting to look like a very solid, future middle six piece for the Canes.

A favourite of the amateur scouting community last year, Trikozov had a solid season in the VHL. His offensive upside remains high due to his creativity and skill, but hopefully he can get more reps at the KHL level this year.

Unger Sorum is a high energy complementary winger who was terrific for Sweden internationally last year, leading to his high selection by the Canes. He likely is left to develop in Sweden over the next few years in the hopes that he can become an SHL regular before making the jump.

Zion took positive steps forward this year for AIK in the Allsvenskan, emerging as a top offensive option at the pro level. The key for Nybeck is to continue to improve his game off the puck, especially given his lack of size.

A Memorial cup champion this year with Quebec, Robidas closed out his QMJHL career in grand fashion. The tenacious and stocky pivot projects as a middle six option in the future and will begin his pro career this year.

Honka’s offensive skills translated seamlessly to the AHL in his first pro year in North America as he finished in the top five of AHL rookie defenseman scoring. The offensive game has never been doubted. Can he continue to improve enough defensively to be an NHL defender?

The highly mobile Seeley is one of the better skaters in the Carolina system and is coming off a strong rookie season in the AHL. He will look to continue to build confidence in his offensive abilities with Chicago before taking that next step.

Pint sized defender who was a great four year NCAA player with Boston University, serving as the captain last year as a senior. Fensore has finally turned pro and will play with Chicago this year. The million dollar question is…can he defend against pro level players?

A high-end playmaker who already got experience playing against men in the KHL and VHL last year. Rykov’s offensive upside is high, but he’s very much a long-term project…as you might expect from a recent fourth round pick.

Not a lot went well for the University of Wisconsin last year, but Lucius was one of the lone bright spots as the team’s leading scorer in his freshman year. Lucius is plenty skilled, and he excels as a playmaker because of it. The focus for his development is on his skating.