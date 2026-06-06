McKeen’s Final OHL Priority Selection Rankings

As the dust from the season settles, the OHL Priority Selection draws near, and players are getting ready to hear their names called in Kingston. Liam Staples and I have drafted up our top fifty players eligible for 2026. The top of this class behind Tanner Adams is highly contested with a wealth of skill, even after Kade O’Rourke was denied exceptional status. It remains to be seen if Drew Daley, Chase Schulberger, Austin Hall, and other USNTDP commits / USHL Tenders will head north of the border, so we’ve ranked only players that remain uncommitted to non-OHL teams for next year in our final rankings and we’ve included five standouts separately in our Five Wildcards to Watch section.

1 - Tanner Adams - 6-foot-1 - 194 pounds

Tanner is the most skilled player in the class, consistently executing creative, sharp dekes. He reads plays quickly, allowing him to set up his dangerous shot. Adams has a ton of bite in his game, gets under opponents’ skin, throws massive hits, and in the defensive zone, Tanner supports his defencemen low, always giving forth a strong compete level. Adams is ahead of everyone else in this class in terms of ability to make elite plays at a high pace. He’ll be an offensive force for an OHL offence from day one and will very likely be a high pick in the NHL draft in a few years.

2 - Adrian Sgro - LHD - 6-foot-0 - 185 pounds

Sgro’s Kings took home the GTHL Under-16 AAA Championship this spring, and he was a core part of the Vaughan powerhouse. Adrian’s coverage skills are strong, mirroring footwork to keep them to the outside and punishing them with shots to the body. He keeps his net front clear with the same rigor, using his frame to outmuscle larger opponents. The true X-factor in Sgro’s game is his offence. He times his strikes well, finding soft spots in defences to score with his strong one-timer and make back-door feeds. Sgro fits the profile of a top-pairing offensive defenceman, and his aggressive, involved nature will earn him many points.

3 - Arjun Nanubhai - Mississauga Senators - 5-foot-10 - 150 pounds

Arjun has a very solid foundation to build on for his next few years in the OHL. He has a cerebral feel for the game to always be in the right spot, putting pucks in dangerous areas. He plays defence tenaciously, charging around the ice, applying unrelenting pressure. Arjun also forces turnovers with his long reach and can hit stretch passes down ice. He moves the puck quickly and creatively and uses his solid skating to switch up angles.

4 - Kash Kwajah - F - 6-foot-0 - 185 pounds

Kash is an extremely well-rounded prospect with high-end skills and the smarts to back them up. He can extend plays with his quick hands and hit tight windows by using his playmaking sense. Kwajah’s shot is strong and is utilized frequently, but his playmaking game is perhaps his greatest trait. Kash is comfortable making big-time plays off his backhand and manipulates defenders to open lanes, which helped him earn the 2026 assist crown at the OHL Cup. Kash’s consistently brilliant offensive game, late-season performance, and explosiveness place him third on our list.

5 - Kane Cloutier - Vaughan Kings - 5-foot-11 - 154 pounds

Kane Cloutier was consistently a bright spot for the Kings over the 25-26 campaign, capping it off with a GTHL Championship and the best points per game in the OHL Cup. He’s a very strong player with the puck, making decisive moves to beat defenders and using his body to hold them off. With the puck on his stick, Kane controls the tempo well and is able to speed up or slow down the pace. He has strong skating, competitiveness, chasing down the rush, and good defensive fundamentals. His league-ready habits provide significant upside from day one.

6 - Logan Prud’homme - 6-foot-7 - 220 pounds

Prud’homme is a giant on the ice, dwarfing everyone else. He uses his frame to win puck battles and maintain possession under pressure. His quick hands allow him to open lanes to the net, and his positioning gives him a good feel for scoring opportunities. Prud’homme is going to be a force in the OHL as he adjusts more and more to his frame. His bite also gives us additional confidence in his ability to make a quick transition to the OHL and beyond. He’ll very likely be an NHL first-rounder should he continue on his current trajectory.

7 - Landon Roulston - Vaughan Kings - 6-foot-2 - 187 pounds

Landon Roulston is very easy to root for. He works hard in puck battles and does the small things right. He’s full of energy and moves with pace, harassing opponents. Landon executes dekes quickly to open up space and crashes to the net following his chances. He mixes in stick checks and reverse hits to gain advantages before gaining control of the puck. On defence, Roulston closes gaps quickly and works hard to force turnovers. Landon will be an excellent OHL power forward in the coming years.

8 - Jaden Licastro - Toronto Marlboros - LHD - 6-foot-2 - 187 pounds

Licastro is a safe pick in this range with a strong two-way game and high-end poise. He controls the breakout with maturity, rarely turning the puck over, and is equally competent using his feet to advance the puck, as well as hitting stretch passes. Licastro is skilled at jumping into the team’s offence to create odd-man rushes and safe zone entries. Licastro’s footwork projects to be a strong part of his game as he develops. He’s looking like a top-pairing defenceman that can be a rock on a contender.

9 - Colin Kennedy - Little Caesars - F - 5-foot-9 - 168 pounds

Kennedy is going to be a force for the lucky team that selects him. He shreds on the rush with great skating and elusive stickhandling. Kennedy presents strong in-zone passing vision, targeting cross-crease passes. His effort in the defensive zone is consistent, as well as on the forecheck, where he zips around, pestering puck carriers. His shot is another high-end trait, potting five goals in five games at the OHL Cup. Kennedy finished second on the powerhouse Little Caesars squad and has a strong case for being the most impactful player on the team.

10 - Matthew Zilinski - Mississauga Senators - 5-foot-10 - 154 pounds

Zilinski suffered an injury midway through the season that cost him a good bit of time, but when active, Matthew proved he was a force on the puck. His skating is among the best in the class, and his motor is relentless. Zilinski chases down defender after defender, creating turnovers and chances in the opposite direction. He uses his quickness to create passing lanes and shooting opportunities. Matthew is not quite as dangerous a player from a standstill, but his ability to zip around the offensive zone, causing chaos, masks it. His complete level and quick boots give him a high floor.

11 - Alec Walker - Florida Alliance - 6-foot-5 - 181 pounds

Walker was cut from the USNTDP camp, so he’ll now likely be going the OHL route despite being selected 189th in the USHL draft by Dubuque. The lanky, immensely talented forward has more than his share of tools to baffle defences with. His shifty hands and strong mobility for his size are huge assets to work with, paired with his high effort level on the forecheck and ability to find dangerous passes. Walker will struggle adjusting to the pace of a faster league, but we trust his processing and skills to find him great success. Alec will be a bit more of a project than some of the names in this range, but the upside is immense.

12 - MJ Campbell - Mount St. Charles Academy - F - 5-foot-10 - 150 pounds

MJ Campbell’s hockey sense and creativity are brilliant to watch. He manipulates time and space to find his linemates in high-danger scoring areas. MJ carries a great understanding of the game and scans well to anticipate play. He knows where he needs to be and where his stick needs to be to take away lanes, which makes his defensive game. Campbell was drafted 5th overall by Chicago in the USHL draft, so I would have to assume he stays in the Windy City. The OHL likely misses out on a good one here.

13 - Maxwell Fransen - Upper Canada College - LHD - 6-foot-0 - 185 pounds

Franson plays a simple, refined game with excellent tools. His footwork and speed are both well above average, and he reads play well, taking up lots of space in the defensive zone. Maxwell activates from the blueline to strike with well-timed passes to the slot. During the OHL Cup, Fransen recorded seven points in six games and was UCC’s top defenceman by a good margin, moving the puck effectively throughout the whole tournament.

14 - Lucas Matheson - Barrie Colts - RHD - 5-foot-10 - 161 pounds

The season may have come to a rocky conclusion for Matheson with 7 points in the combined 12 games he played at the OMHA Playoffs and OHL Cup, but he had an extremely productive year. Lucas finished with the most points among OMHA defencemen, showcasing his beautiful stretch passes and crafty dekes. Matheson can get beaten with speed when defending the rush, but he has good contact skills for a defenceman on the smaller end. His poise and confidence allow him to escape sticky situations low in his zone with the puck on his stick.

15 - Ryan Beaulieu - London Jr. Knights - LHD - 6-foot-0 - 187 pounds

Beaulieu is a well-rounded defenceman with strong creativity on the blueline who plays responsible defence in his own zone. Ryan’s intelligence is a standout trait as he’s able to limit the amount of turnovers he commits while generating dangerous chances through using deception and angle changes to get passes off. He makes good choices against the rush to take away the premier threat and will challenge for blocks, even if he has to dive. There’s good PP1 upside in the OHL for Ryan.

16 - ​Evan Bannister - Credit River Capitals - F - 6-foot-0 - 176 pounds

Bannister is a dual threat on offence, presenting a deadly shot and crafty passing to keep defenders guessing. He loves making backdoor feeds on the rush and down low, helping him amass two points per game at the OHL Cup. Bannister may not have the quickest skating, but he puts in a consistent effort to take away lanes in the defensive zone with his stick. Bannister’s wrister will earn him many goals in the OHL over the coming years.

17 - Kyler Lauder - Central Ontario Wolves - LW - 5-foot-10 - 157 pounds

Lauder’s wristshot is his premium asset. He picks corners with ease and can find the back of the net from anywhere in the offensive zone. He simply has scored from everywhere this year in a variety of situations, proving himself as the top OMHA point scorer. Kyler is equally talented at finishing on the doorstep with soft hands in tight and some strong skating to farm breakaways. Lauder throws some big hits and is a solid competitor. He’ll be a successful OHLer and should be a 1st rounder in Kingston.

18 - Lauchlan Whelan - Quinte Red Devils - F - 5-foot-11 - 154 pounds

Whelan is a speedy forward who accelerates very well, creating separation on the rush, and has some slick hands to increase his threat level. In puck battles, he is strong at wrestling pucks loose and making quick passes to get off the wall. Lauchlan plays high-pace hockey in the offensive zone, getting onto every loose puck and pressuring defenders on the breakout. Whelan had a bit of a disappointing OHL Cup but is still poised to be a 1st round selection on draft day.

19 - Jack Hair - Little Caesars - LHD - 5-foot-10 - 168 pounds

Jack Hair’s edgework is the best in this class by a country mile. He switches angles up from the blueline with ease, darting in and out of gaps. Hair has end-to-end rush ability due to the deception he creates from being a strong skater and selling fakes. On defence, he manages distance well and competes hard in his own end. The decision-making on the breakout needs some refinement, but Jack has real PP1 upside and should be among the top defenders taken. Youngstown took him 164th in the USHL draft, which should indicate he’s taking the OHL route.

20 - Evan Miller - Chicago Mission - RHD - 6-foot-1 - 161 pounds

Miller’s defensive skills are those of a much more experienced player. He mirrors footwork well to lock down opponents, keeping an active stick and good balance. He blends physicality into his game and kills plays effortlessly. Miller is a dynamic puck carrier, using his quick hands to escape pressure and make safe plays. He was selected first overall by Waterloo in the USHL Draft, so it seems unlikely that he’ll suit up for an OHL squad.

21 - Aiden Kelly - Little Caesars - F - 5-foot-10 - 170 pounds

Aiden Kelly is amongst the most skilled players available in the class. His hands are electric, opening opportunities for him on the rush and when working to get to the slot. Off puck, Kelly’s temperament is a little concerning, but he does deliver hard hits from time to time. He’ll be a big junior scorer with his high shot volume and strong wrister, but he’ll need to get comfortable playing at a higher pace. He was tied for third in OHL Cup scoring despite Little Caesars’ exit to London.

22 - Drew Bate - London Jr. Knights - C - 5-foot-10 - 165 pounds

Drew Bate is a natural scorer. He knows his way around the net, getting in position to finish chances with his excellent goal-scoring instincts. Bate’s shot has proven incredibly hard to track, tying for the tournament lead in goals at the OHL Cup. On defence, Bates’ coverage is a little behind some of the players above on this list, and he doesn’t have quite the same hunger to win pucks back. Bate will have great success on the power play in the future if he plays as he did on the Jr. Knights’ power play this year, crashing the slot and using his deadly release.

23 - Roman Vanacker - Brantford 99ers - F - 5-foot-9 - 177 pounds

Vanacker knows how to drive play and shred in transition with his mix of skills and speed. He has an incredible shot and loves to crash in for opportunities to use his wrister. Roman has promise with his toolset and continues to work on getting pucks to the middle with his use of toedrags and short passes. Vanacker will be a very good junior scorer, following in his brother’s footsteps.

24 - Declan McNally - Don Mills Flyers - LHD - 6-foot-5 - 185 pounds

McNally dwarfs opponents with his 6-foot-5 frame, using his reach to tighten space and force turnovers. His contact skills are very mature, using reverse hits before retrieving pucks, and his strength to dominate along the boards. McNally’s hands aren’t the cleanest, but his mobility allows him to escape pressure and protect the puck. McNally makes simple, safe plays to facilitate offence. He projects as a defensive defenceman in the OHL.

25 - Braden Reilly - Toronto Marlboros - F - 5-foot-11 - 157 pounds

Braden Reilly is one of the most creative players in this class. His deep bag of puck skills and lethality on the rush made him one of the GTHL’s premier offensive threats. His hands draw defenders in before he makes cross-crease passes. Reilly does tend to get knocked around in physical battles and his compete wavers, plus at times the pace of his offence can look a little unpredictable at the next level. Braden loves to work off of give-and-gos to make space for himself. He is clearly among the best in this class at beating defenders and goalies alike in 1v1s.

26 - Brady Nash - Don Mills Flyers - F - 5-foot-8 - 155 pounds

Nash was one of the most productive forwards in the league after mid-January and continued his success in the OHL Cup with seven points in five games. Brady’s offensive intelligence is top-notch. He waits for holes to develop and uses his quick skating to exploit them, executing quick give-and-gos. He also has some edge to his game, hawking down the rush and throwing the body around. Nash’s size does allow him to get pushed around, and his motor is about average. He projects as a skilled, scoring winger at the next level.

27 - Jakub Kuklinski - Mississauga Senators - F - 5-foot-11 - 161 pounds

Kuklinski is tied for the oldest player on this list, born January 1st, 2010, and finished first in points among the Senators' big trio. He has good physical tools and shows some power forward tendencies at times. He’s strong on the puck and has a knack for finding the back of the net with his snappy shot. He did so at an over-goal-per-game pace during the GTHL regular season. Kuklinski consistently has good ideas with the puck, but the execution does need work at times. Good 2nd line potential here.

28 - Henri Packalen - Peterborough Petes - F - 5-foot-11 - 163 pounds

Packalen drives the U16 Petes’ offence almost every night, and when called up to the U18, he did the same thing, going point per game in both the U18 playoffs and the Telus Cup. He constantly uses his hands to work into shooting lanes and blends in deceptive playmaking to create space for teammates. Henri generates a ton of turnovers by zipping around the middle of the ice, knocking pucks out of the air, and winning 50/50 battles. Our main knock on his game would be his tendency to play a bit too much hero puck.

29 - Brayden Grima - Toronto Jr. Canadiens - F - 5-foot-11 - 190 pounds

Grima gave his stock a huge draft boost to cap off the season during his OHL Cup run. He tied for the second-most points among all players and scored two game winners en route to a finals loss. Grima consistently keeps his feet moving to get open for passes and uses his physically mature frame to box out defenders in front of the net. He is solid on his feet and feeds some good, simple passes in transition. Sometimes he can struggle to keep up with faster-paced games. He projects as a middle-six complementary player at the next level.

30 - Max Lappan - Honeybaked - RHD - 6-foot-2 - 201 pounds

Lappan’s defence is the focal point of his game. With his strong physicality, active defensive stick, and good awareness, Lappan should fit nicely into a defensive role. He facilitates Honeybaked’s offence with simple, accurate passes, waiting and looking for an opportunity to use his powerful shot. Lappan is prone to some rough turnovers in his own end, and his heavy boots limit his mobility when covering the rush.

31 - Colton Lapierre - Toronto Red Wings - LHD - 6-foot-1 - 207 pounds

Lapierre is a filled-out two-way defenceman who loves to join the rush and contribute off the blueline. He competes hard in his own zone and excels at blocking shots. Lapierre’s skating and decision-making in his own end prevent him from being a little higher on our list, but his physical play makes him an attractive pick in this range. He projects as a 2nd pair defenceman.

32 - Ivan Belikov - Honeybaked - RHD - 6-foot-4 - 190 pounds

Belikov’s physicality is outstanding. He breaks up plays with ease, whether it’s along the boards with his frame or with his strong, active defensive stick. Belikov plays a very aggressive style of the game, opting to add numbers to Honeybaked’s rush whenever the opportunity arises. He’s likely going to fit in more as a defensive defenceman, but there have been moments where he executed some fun skill moves.

33 - Evan Fitzgerald - Vaughan Kings - F - 5-foot-10 - 161 pounds

Fitzgerald does the little things right, displaying excellent pro habits in the way he boxes out opponents and clears space for his teammates to operate. He works hard on the forecheck, pressuring defenders, sticking to them like glue. Evan will be an effective power forward and secondary forward on his line in junior hockey.

34 - Ryker Kesler - Little Caesars - F - 6-foot-0 - 172 pounds

Ryker Kesler plays a pro-projectable game. He has a strong stick and breaks up passes with his comprehensive feel for the game. Ryker’s skating is a bit of a weakness, limiting his upside as a puck carrier, but he can navigate his way up ice with some creative stickhandling and quick-read passes. Ryker will be a strong complementary playmaker and provide good value on defence for an OHL team.

35 - Alexander (AJ) Moore - Little Caesars - F - 6-foot-0 - 157 pounds

Another extremely talented Little Caesars player in our top 50, AJ brings identity to a line with his unrelenting pace of play and grit. He’s constantly scanning, looking for lanes to crash to the net and try to knock a puck home. Moore works hard on the forecheck and facilitates offence with low risk passes. He fits as a middle-six forward at the next level.

36 - Finley Butler - London Jr. Knights - RW - 6-foot-5 - 212 pounds

Butler’s huge frame and physicality make him an attractive pick in this range. He struggles to maintain possession when pressured, as his hands are a bit below average, but he’s good at finding quick outlet passes to keep the puck moving. His effortless shot is a strong asset, generating a good amount of power and picking corners. With some work, he could be a top-of-the-lineup player in the OHL.

37 - Jack Samek - Markham Majors - F - 5-foot-11 - 170 pounds

Samek is nothing if not creative. He regularly tries to manipulate defenders to sneak passes by in ways many players wouldn’t see. He’s effective on the forecheck using his strong stick and passing smarts to win pucks and get them off the wall. Jack had a cold stretch late in the season after a hot streak in January and February but rebounded to deliver nine points at the OHL Cup.

38 - Gavin Godick - Don Mills Flyers - 6-foot-0 - 170 pounds

Godick, a Thunder Bay native, made the jump to play with Don Mills this year and had a very strong season. Gavin kills plays regularly using poke checks to disrupt play and force defenders to the outside. Gavin is always looking for an opportunity to jump plays and turn the rush back the other way. He has some solid hands and loves to drive to the net. His strong compete and defensive skills give him a very safe floor.

39 - Shane Roche - Toronto Marlboros - LHD - 6-foot-3 - 183 pounds

Roche is a mobile defender with a large frame and above-average smarts. He plays good coverage in his own end, scanning for the biggest threat and springing in to take away lanes. Roche’s skating puts him a bit above the next tier of defencemen below him. He’s not going to be an elite PP QB, but Shane can make dangerous passes and hold the line when called on. He was the face of the Marlboros defence this year, even without high point totals.

40 - Andrew Laurin - Quinte Red Devils - F - 6-foot-2 - 176 pounds

Andrew is a skilled forward with a large frame. He was instrumental in the Red Devils’ success this season. Laurin is a force on the puck, driving down ice with purpose. He gets pucks off the boards with his passing abilities, playing quickly and intelligently. One area of weakness for Laurin has been consistent engagement and compete on the defensive side of the puck. Laurin brings a good deal of upside in this range.

41 - Ryan Hanutke - Shattuck St. Mary's - F - 5-foot-8 - 170 pounds

Hanutke is a smart forward with solid tools. He did struggle at times getting pushed around in the offensive zone due to his size but fought hard to hold his ground. He puts forward a solid compete level to make a difference on defence. While there are some safer picks in this range, he should be a good playmaking center in the OHL, particularly in his later years in the league.

42 - Finley Merrill - The Hill Academy - F - 5-foot-9 - 146 pounds

Merrill is dangerous on offence with his quick processing and slick hands. This year, with The Hill Academy, he scored 48 goals during the season, showcasing his deadly shot. Merrill gives good effort on the forecheck to win battles and get pucks off the wall. He has top six forward upside in the OHL.

43 - Matthew Taylor - Ajax/Pickering Raiders - C - 5-foot-8 - 150 pounds

Taylor is a speedy, undersized forward with a strong motor. His edgework allows him to get open for shots, and his hands are above average. Taylor shreds in transition, using his shiftiness to gain the zone and set up. He did struggle getting to the inside, which is a point of concern, but he’s a strong producer in the offensive zone and on the power play.

44 - Brody Brown - Vaughan Kings - F - 6-foot-3 - 170 pounds

Brown may be a little clumsy and is still figuring out his game, but there’s so much to love. He makes smart short feeds to the net, and his pace is relentless on the forecheck. There are shifts where he’ll zip around flattening anything in his way. In transition, Brody shreds defences, using his frame to crash the net. His skills are developing, and his shot is below average, but there’s a gem in the rough with Brown.

45 - Alexandre Saulnier - Ottawa Jr. 67s - C - 6-foot-2 - 190 pounds

Saulnier is a big two-way forward who has good playmaking sense downlow. He occasionally makes some bad decisions carrying the puck, leading to turnovers in transition, but he works hard to win pucks back. Alexandre has a high motor and a very effective defensive game. He’s got a solid shot to give him some goalscoring upside in a checking role.

46 - Shayden Hintenberg - Hill Academy - LHD - 6-foot-3 - 190 pounds

Hintenberg went point per game in the OHL Cup to cap off his strong 25-26 season. He moves well and plays physical defence, throwing big hits. Shayden plays positionally sound defence, using his reach to limit threats and hitting the deck to block shots. His hands aren’t a big threat when attacking in transition, but he attacks open ice to set up on offence.

47 - Quinn Roberts - London Jr. Knights - F - 5-foot-11 - 157 pounds

Roberts is a strong offensive forward, equipped with a good wrister and the willingness to dive into dirty areas on the forecheck. Roberts gets pucks off the wall early, playing with good pace. He’s a crafty playmaker, finishing behind only Drew Bate and Finley Butler in the Jr. Knights program in assists. The defensive engagement can waiver, but never question his involvement in the team’s offence. Quinn feels the game well, quickly finding outlet passes before striking into scoring lanes.

48 - Cooper Ross - Toronto Jr. Canadiens - LHD - 6-foot-0 - 161 pounds

Ross is a well-rounded two-way defenceman. He moves the puck well with sharp stretch passes and knows when to use his feet to advance the puck. His skating could use some refinement, and he doesn’t have a blazing top speed, but his defensive footwork gets him by. He projects to be a second-pairing defenceman in the OHL.

49 - Sebastien Fortin - Vaughan Kings - RHD - 5-foot-11 - 192 pounds

Fortin had an incredible season for Vaughan and was a large part of their championship run in the GTHL. He was only topped by Adrian Sgro in the Kings’ defenceman scoring, moving the puck efficiently, and starting the rush with his strong passing. He’s a mobile skater in the offensive zone, dragging defenders out of position to make room for his teammates. Fortin is a bit undersized and isn’t an elite defender, but he has top four potential as a puck-mover.

50 - John Kanyo - Barrie Colts - RHD - 6-foot-0 - 176 pounds

Kanyo rounds out this tier of defenceman as a mobile, aggressive two-way defender who puts out a ridiculous level of compete every game. Kanyo loves to rumble along the boards, engaging in scrums behind play and throwing shots to the body of forwards in front of his net. Kanyo is prone to some rough turnovers under pressure in his own zone. He projects to play middle-pair on an OHL squad.

Honourable Mentions

The following list includes some of our top gems that didn’t quite make the top fifty, listed in alphabetical order.

Cash McElmurry - Honeybaked - F - 6-foot-0 - 174 pounds

Cole Krottner - Ottawa Valley Titans - C - 6-foot-1 - 187 pounds

Declan McCotter - Huron-Perth Lakers - F - 5-foot-10 - 168 pounds

Finn Ellery - Central Ontario Wolves - C - 6-foot-3 - 168 pounds

Innis Robinson - Ottawa Jr. 67s - F - 5-foot-10 - 172 pounds

Jack Riehl - Pittsburgh Penguins Elite - F - 6-foot-2 - 168 pounds

Jackson Zinkie - Toronto Jr. Canadiens - C - 6-foot-0 - 172 pounds

Jake Lamontagne - Honeybaked - LHD - 6-foot-4 - 190 pounds

Jay Nimchonok - Upper Canada College - RHD - 6-foot-2 - 201 pounds

Joseph Chiella - Toronto Nationals - RHD - 6-foot-1 - 183 pounds

Konstantinos Housseas - Markham Majors - LHD - 6-foot-1 - 190 pounds

Liam Cochrane - Vaughan Kings - G - 6-foot-4 - 165 pounds

Michael Warner - Toronto Marlboros - F - 5-foot-9 - 165 pounds

Wyatt Finch - Huron-Perth Lakers RHD - 6-foot-1 - 176 pounds

Five Wildcards to Watch

Drew Daley

Daley very well could be the first name called on June 12th in Kingston. He had a tremendous season with Shattuck St. Mary's, playing against older competition and still standing out as the top blueliner on the team. Daley possesses some of the best defensive fundamentals in the class, with intelligence above any other defenceman available. His hands and mobility make him a threat off the blueline with his elusive offensive game. Daley will be an OHL top-pair defenceman should he head north.

Austin Hall

Hall is projected to play with the Youngstown Phantoms next year, but should he flip his commitment, Hall would be instantly one of the top players available. He’s an elite scorer and will rack up tons of points in any junior league he chooses to play in. His playmaking smarts, hands, and wrister are all premium tools that help drive his high-pace offensive game. Notably, Beckham Edwards signed a tender with Youngstown in 2024 before opting to join the Sarnia Sting, who drafted him 46th overall.

Chase Schulberger

Schulberger is extremely well-rounded, with both the creative smarts to open up lanes and the tools to execute plays with the puck. Chase’s hands make him a huge threat in transition, allowing him to attack defenders 1-on-1 and come away victorious at an impressive rate. On defence, he has an active stick and uses his frame well to rough up forecheckers. However, it remains highly unlikely that he’s not suiting up in NTDP blue, red, and white come fall.

Dylan Delgado

Dylan Delgado is almost guaranteed not to play OHL hockey this year, but he’s still a name to watch for the next few years. Dylan is immensely skilled, roasting defenders with his quick hands and processing. Sometimes he can be a bit too quick for his own good, leading to a high turnover rate, but it’s encouraging to see him try creative plays. Delgado is currently committed to playing for the Sioux Falls Stampede in 2026-27 and could be a top six player right out of the gate.

Ben Slavick

Slavick will be joining his brother Joseph on the Green Bay Gamblers next season, but he could flip to the OHL before taking the NCAA route. Ben has a deep feel for the game and possesses translatable pro-habits. He finished second in Detroit Little Caesars scoring and was the top playmaker for the squad with 23 assists in 21 games. He uses his hands to open up space and is also willing to play the dump and chase, hitting the boards with intensity. He projects as a top-six power forward in the OHL while providing top unit special teams help.