The year Czech hockey has had so far couldn´t have been much better. First, the Central European country hosted a World Championship in May and won gold. Five months later, the NHL came to Prague. Fans from all of Europe, and not just Europe, gathered in the Czech capital to watch the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres to kick off the 2024-25 season.

A lot of fun activities were prepared for fans in the nearby Harfa mall, such as precision shooting, throwing hats on sticks, cornhole, or a PlayStation tournament. The participants collected stamps and at the end, they got a poster based on their preference. Based on the majority of black or red jerseys, you could imagine why there was a lot more Sabres posters still available. You could see a lot of Hughes brothers, Hischiers, Meiers or Tatars and Nemecs walking downtown Prague. On the other hand, Sabres stars Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka had a lot of supporters. Apart from them, there was a huge variety of jerseys at the O2 Arena, including Juraj Slafkovský (Montreal), Penguins, Stars, even Kraken jerseys and the sweaters of various Czech, Slovak and German teams.

Regarding the two teams who actually played, the Devils took two wins (4-1, 3-1) to get the first four points of the year. Not just on the ice, Jersey had the lead in the stands as well, despite the Czecho-Slovak Sabres Fan Club members doing their best. With Czech-born Patrik Eliáš being one of the biggest Devils legends and forward Ondřej Palát on the roster, they are definitely one of the most popular teams in the country. Slovak fans lined up in big numbers as well to watch the upcoming star defenseman Šimon Nemec. His countryman, forward Tomáš Tatar, was the most popular man on the ice, given the applause he received. But it wasn´t just about watching a few players. The fans were ecstatic to see the highest level of hockey and everything they love about the NHL first-hand.

There was no one in the building happier than Seamus Casey, though. The Devils young defensemen made his NHL debut in Prague and scored his first goal in the second game. A quick pull-back and a great shot that beat Devon Levi to tie the game 1-1.

“I don´t think you can score a nicer goal as your first. My wasn´t,” said Devils captain Nico Hischier. “My neither,” added Tomáš Tatar, laughing.

“This whole week has just been a blast. The guys have been great, welcoming me in. We talked about it before, it´s your normal first experience in the NHL, but it´s been super fun. To get two wins, it´s an awesome start,” said Casey.

The 20-year-old defenseman stole the show in Prague with his confident and fearless play. The Devils 2nd rounder from the 2022 NHL Draft was paired with another youngster Šimon Nemec. “I talked about this with a few people, the way coach communicated things with us made things pretty seamless. I thought our transition through camp was awesome, although it took a while to get used to a new style. This weekend, I thought we played super simple at times, but with a lot of pace. When our skill came out, we were able to bury a few. Just simple hockey within our structure.”

The Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe was pleased with his young undersized (5´10”) defenseman. He had a lot of trust in Casey and put him on the second powerplay unit instead of Nemec. Casey took the opportunity and was rewarded with a goal. “You need to be a competitor to play in this league, especially on defence and at his size. He has the qualities; he has shown that. He´s gotten better each day. The opportunity has presented itself here and he has taken advantage of it.”

The young American made his case to stay up clear, just like Johnathan Kovacevic, who scored in the first game. The Devils were missing Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce, both injured, but their absence wasn´t that noticeable. “I think everybody played well on the backend this weekend. You get contributions from everyone. The message from the Day 1 with our team is we never want to be defeated by circumstance in terms of our injuries. We don´t want those things to defeat our group mentally. You should be able to overcome it, or put up a fight at least.”

Two Czech and two Slovak players suited up for the games in Prague, however, only Slovaks played in both. The Devils forward Ondřej Palát starred in the most commercials before the game and talked to fans in Czech, but he only appeared in the first match. He missed the second one due to personal reasons, related to birth of his second child. “Last night, the time our game ended, there was a situation worth monitoring back in New Jersey. It was determined he was going to have to return home and be with his family,” explained Keefe.

The Sabres brought two Czech-born players to Prague, but Jiří Kulich was the only one to skate in a game. He played the second match, after Zach Benson and Nicolas Aubé-Kubel were both sidelined with injuries. “I was very happy to find out I was going to play tonight; I immediately texted my friends and family. It was beautiful, I´m glad I could be part of it. On the other hand, I was not satisfied with my performance. The second goal we conceded was on me,” said 20-year-old Kulich after the match.

The Sabres couldn´t be happy with the score nor their performance. The Devils, on the other hand, were all smiles. Tomáš Tatar summed it up for the whole group. “Obviously, the results make it so much better. We had a great time here in Prague, you know, the whole city is very beautiful. We had a teambuilding, we glued together. We wanted to focus on a game, both yesterday and today, and I think we did. Coming out of Prague with four points with the time we could spend together as a team is so valuable. We had a great time.”