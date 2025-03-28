CHL NOTEBOOK: Playoff Storylines to Watch

Most CHL teams compete in two to three-year cycles when they draft and develop well enough to make championship runs. As a result, you see star NHL prospects, team captains, and future junior hockey stars on the move nearly every winter.

For the average NHL fan, keeping track of all the new faces in new places can be difficult, especially the younger players being traded as futures. The season is more eventful than usual with the NCAA-CHL ruling and the new prospect showcase games. The second half of the campaign is when things kick into full gear. Once the trade deadline ends, the skill gap between teams greatly widens, and coaches prioritize either winning now or in a season or two.

This article, and this notebook series in general, seeks to help the casual fan navigate the constantly evolving landscape of junior hockey. With the CHL playoffs underway, here is a look at which teams can win their respective leagues' championships and join host Rimouski at the 2025 Memorial Cup.

Note: there are seven OHL teams, five from the WHL, and two from the QMJHL. This reflects how I feel this year's crop of talent stacks up. Despite the QMJHL winning four Memorial Cups in a row (2018, 2019, 2022, 2023), there is a significant drop-off after the top two teams (Moncton, Rimouski)

OHL Western Conference: Can anyone stop the Knights from repeating?

Playing with a chip on their shoulder after falling short in last year's Memorial Cup final, the London Knights (55-11-2-0) are in hot pursuit of a sixth OHL championship. The Hunter brothers' perennial powerhouse roster boasts 12 NHL-affiliated prospects—the most of any in the their 25 years of ownership—including first-round picks Sam Dickinson, Oliver Bonk, Easton Cowan, and Sam O'Reilly. Winning the Hamilton Spectator Trophy as regular season champions seemed like a foregone conclusion all year for London: their .824 winning percentage is the second-highest mark in franchise history, only bested by the 2004-05 group named the CHL Team of the Century.

The Knights returned 10 forwards from the group that swept Oshawa in the OHL Championship last season. Team Finland forward Jesse Nurmi joined from Liiga (Fin-1) this summer, reuniting with international teammate Kasper Halttunen. Senators pick Blake Montgomery's quick adjustment in London has been a revelation for the Knights. Departing USHL Lincoln in November, the University of Wisconsin commit scored 16 goals and 30 points in a 15-game stretch on either side of the WJC.

Blake Montgomery mix #GoSensGo Since he arrived in London in November, the Sens prospect's performances have been a revelation for the Knights. — 16 G in his last 16 GP

— TOTAL: 23 GP, 17 G, 32 PTS, +25, 62 SOG pic.twitter.com/XQXX3YdS9x — Kyle Watson (@kyle_nw) January 13, 2025



London has a deep and versatile D corps comprising Team Canada's Dickinson and Bonk, Kings prospect Jared Woolley, Capitals pick Cam Allen and draft-eligible Henry Brzustewicz. An impressive 71 of the Knights' league-leading 313 goals have come from the backend (22.7%). Dickinson has evolved into one of the premier rearguards outside the NHL: the Sharks' first-rounder's 91 points this year are the most by a defenceman in a single season in franchise history.

They have two capable goaltenders in OA Austin Elliott and 17-year-old Alexei Medvedev. Elliott enters the playoffs with a sparkling 32-1-0-0 record and led the league with a 2.10 GAA and .924 SV%. Medvedev has been relied on heavily in big games and could be the starter in the playoffs despite being one of the youngest players available at the 2025 NHL Draft. Scouts are impressed with the rookie's command of the crease and 6-3, 180-pound frame.

The Windsor Spitfires (45-17-4-2) achieved the biggest turnaround in franchise history, improving from 44 points to 96 to claim their third West Division title in four seasons. Led by the two-headed monster of Liam Greentree and Ilya Protas, Windsor is a heavy forechecking machine. Protas' 124 points tie him with Wyatt Johnston for the fourth-greatest single-season total in franchise history. Greentree is close behind in seventh place with 119.

Windsor's quick turnaround was accelerated by them winning the draft lottery. The first overall pick in the 2024 OHL Draft, Ethan Belchetz, has made an immediate impact with 17 goals and 38 points through 56 games. The 6-5, 226-pound winger is one of many weapons in the Spitfires' deep arsenal of forwards.

I have concerns about a lack of playoff experience on this roster and problems on the backend. Beyond OA forward Ryan Abraham, only three players on the roster have won a playoff series: Wyatt Kennedy, Tnias Mathurin, and Owen Outwater—all while playing in North Bay. 19-year-old Anthony Cristoforo has begun to display the abilities that made him an OHL first-round pick in 2022, leading the defence with 12 goals and 61 points. However, I'm worried about the rest of the corps' puck-moving ability. Starter Joey Costanzo has 75 career wins but is yet to earn his first postseason victory.

The Kitchener Rangers (47-15-4-2) are an impressive team under Head Coach Jussi Ahokas. The Finnish bench boss has his group playing structured, disciplined hockey. With the fourth-youngest roster in the league, they have plenty of energy to suffocate opponents with their checking. Only London conceded fewer goals than the Rangers' 183. After being written off as a rebuilding group heading into the season, Kitchener reached the 100-point mark for the fourth time in history. Much of their success can be attributed to the play of OA goaltender Jackson Parsons. The 20-year-old led the league with 37 wins and five shutouts.

No OHL team immediately benefitted from the NCAA-CHL rulings more than Kitchener. Boston University commit Jack Pridham finished with 27 goals and 54 points in 48 games, arriving from the BCHL in November. Since departing the University of Michigan in January, Christian Humphreys has assumed the 1C role between vets Adrian Misaljevic and Trent Swick.

Cameron Reid has blossomed into one of the league's best puck-moving rearguards: second among all CHL draft-eligible defencemen with 52 points. Fellow draft eligibles Luca Romano and Tanner Lam stepped into top-six roles this season. The trio form one of the CHL's strongest young cores. GM Mike McKenzie has done well in helping this team succeed in the present with the future in mind. With Ahokas and his coaching staff recently extending their contracts through the 2026-27 season, the Rangers may have a bid for the 2027 Memorial Cup in their sights.

OHL Eastern Conference: Who is the real favourite?

As they surged to the top of the Eastern Conference in the second half, leading scorer Nick Lardis rewrote the Brantford Bulldogs' history books. The Blackhawks' 2023 third round pick's 71 goals in 65 games are the most in a single OHL season since John Tavares scored 72 in 2006-07 (and the sixth most in history). The high-flying winger also tied Eric Lindros for the most game-winning goals (16) and set franchise records in goals and points (116).

All 70 Goals Nick Lardis has scored from his record breaking year! #Blackhawks fans I present @OHLHockey superstar @NickLardis91 pic.twitter.com/JuxWFci37B — The Prospect Don (@IceLevelIntel) March 9, 2025

Brantford possesses the league's top powerplay, clicking at 28.2%, and it's easy to see why. Veteran puck-moving defenceman Tomas Hamara anchors the top unit, with projected lottery pick Jake O'Brien and Lardis on either half-wall. O'Brien's 41 powerplay assists were the most in the OHL. 2022 OHL Champion Patrick Thomas, one of the premier playmakers in junior hockey, operates in the bumper spot, and Devils prospect Cole Brown has flourished as a net-front scorer. The 19-year-old winger nearly doubled his career mark of 17 goals, scoring 33 times (11 on the man advantage).

With just five regulation losses this calendar year and arguably the hottest prospect in the CHL, Head coach Jay McKee is well-positioned to lead his team to another deep playoff push. However, they are arguably better situated to make a run next season, considering their strong core of '06s. 2024 NHL first-round picks Marek Vanacker and Adam Jiříček will return as 19-year-olds, as will Habs prospect Owen Protz and goaltenders Ryerson Leenders and David Egorov. I wouldn't be surprised if O'Brien immediately breaks Lardis's single-season points record in 2025-26.

Barrie Colts' Head Coach/GM Marty Williamson's phone has been buzzing all season. The 61-year-old made a statement of intent when he traded for Stars prospects Brad Gardiner and Tristan Bertucci and OA pivot Dalyn Wakely early in the campaign. The core of the team, led by '06s Cole Beaudoin, Kashawn Aitcheson, and Riley Patterson, was expanded in the summer with the additions of import picks Gabriel Eliasson and Emil Hemming.

Thus, it was no surprise when Williamson reunited Wakely with his veteran teammates from North Bay, Anthony Romani and Owen Van Steensel, at the deadline. They formed one of the top lines in junior hockey last season for the Battalion, combining for 301 points in 68 games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barrie Colts (@barriecoltshockeyohl)

The Colts had an adjustment period with so many new faces in town, but this roster is tailor-made for the postseason. It's an experienced group with plenty of size and experience, built from the back out with two strong goaltenders in Sam Hillebrandt and Ben Hrebik. Perhaps no player embodies the Colts' style of play more than Aitcheson, our 16th-ranked prospect for the upcoming draft. The draft-eligible defender plays a hard-nosed, physical game and brings 110% every night. He's the first OHL rearguard since Evan Bouchard to score four overtime goals in a single season.

Not only is this Aitcheson's fourth overtime game-winner of the season, that's now six GWGs overall, which is tops among all OHL defenders C-l-u-t-c-h https://t.co/hwmpQvzWu6 — Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) February 28, 2025

The Kingston Frontenacs were the busiest OHL team at the deadline, aggressively pursuing their first Eastern Conference title. They moved 20 picks (as well as NHL Draft prospects Xander Vellaris and Ethan Weir) to add Joey Willis, Ethan Hay, and Will Bishop from the Saginaw Spirit and overage goaltender Charlie Schenkel from the Soo Greyhounds. The number of assets they gave up surprised some, but the franchise just celebrated its 50th anniversary season. You can't blame them for throwing down the gauntlet. Their 40-20-5-3 record is their best finish since Shane Wright's draft season (2021-22).

The three Saginaw '05s bring championship pedigree and fortify a strong veteran group in Kingston. Flames' 2024 second-round pick Jacob Battaglia could prove to be an X factor in the postseason: The rangy winger has looked fantastic on a line with overage centerman Cédrick Guindon and WJC silver medallist Tuomas Uronen. They've been one of the top trios in the league this campaign, with Battaglia and Uronen finishing T-10th in scoring with 90 points.



Though the Fronts may lack true star talent, GM Kory Cooper has assembled a deep, experienced group that will be difficult to face in a seven-game series. They had a 21-9-0-1 record after reinforcements arrived in January.

There is a strong chance the Knights and the Oshawa Generals will meet in the finals for the second year running. Oshawa is the only team in the CHL besides London with four NHL first-round picks. Blue-chippers Calum Ritchie, Beckett Sennecke, Ben Danford, and Colby Barlow lead a squad that features reigning OHL Goaltender of the Year Jacob Oster.

They bolstered their blueline at the deadline by acquiring Andrew Gibson from the Soo Greyhounds. The Predators prospect, who played on Team Canada's first pairing at the World Juniors, is one of the toughest defencemen to face in the league. Between Gibson, Danford, and Blue Jackets' prospect Luca Marrelli, the Gens give the Knights blueline a run for their money as the league's best. It's a bit of a throwback-style group that won't give you an inch of breathing room in their zone. Marrelli, in particular, has been excellent this season. Kicking off the campaign with nine goals and 23 points in his first 16 contests, the Toronto native has blossomed into one of the CHL's premier two-way defencemen.

Oshawa's offence is nothing to snuff at. Ritchie and Sennecke are exceptionally talented and well-rounded forwards, among the top five in the 'O' for points per game. Barlow, the 18th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, endured some growing pains when Ritchie and Sennecke were out of the lineup in the fall. The Jets prospect went scoreless in his first six games of the campaign and was cut from Team Canada's World Junior squad despite scoring 40+ goals the two seasons prior. He is slowly finding his scoring touch as the Gens settle into playoff mode. At his best, Barlow is a goal-scoring threat from any range who can play tough matchups and kill penalties. Oshawa will need him to be should they challenge for a league-leading 14th championship.

WHL Western Conference: A Battle Between American Heavyweights

Landon Dupont is here, and he's the real deal. The WHL's second-ever recipient of exceptional status has rapidly transitioned to life in major junior hockey. The 15-year-old enjoyed the sixth-most productive season by a U17 defenceman in league history, tallying 17 goals and 60 points in 64 contests. It's not just the points, either. Dupont has shown strong defensive awareness and a relentless checking game thus far, mature beyond his years one-on-one.

What's unique about Dupont is that he's playing on the best team in the league — most exceptional-status talents join rebuilding groups. In January 2023, the Everett Silvertips (48-12-4-4) acquired what turned out to be the 2024 first-overall pick from Kamloops in the Olen Zellweger trade, using it to select the Calgary, Alta. native. Under the tutelage of new Head coach Steve Hamilton, Everett secured the Scott Munro Memorial Trophy as regular season champions, boasting a league-best +98 goal differential.

The 'Tips will have to battle through the playoffs without leading scorer Carter Bear, who suffered a season-ending injury in a game on March 7th. Bear is the 18th draft-eligible skater to reach the 40-goal plateau in the WHL since 2000. The return of former captain Austin Roest offsets the loss: the Predators prospect has spent the year with AHL Milwaukee completing injury rehab. World Junior silver medallist Julius Miettinen and overage forwards Tyler MacKenzie and Dominik Rymon round out the Everett offence, each scoring above a point-per-game pace.

Co-captains Kaden Hammell and Eric Jamieson lead a blueline that conceded a league-fewest 178 goals this campaign. Jesse Sanche has been dependable between the pipes, with a 23-9-2-0 record in his rookie season. 2025 eligible Raiden Legall has proved a stronger option since arriving from the MJHL in November. The Bemidji State commit finished 16-2-1-3 with a league-best .921 SV% and 2.17 GAA .

The Spokane Chiefs (45-20-1-2) landed the biggest fish available at the trade deadline, adding Kelowna Rockets maestro Andrew Cristall. The Capitals prospect's 2.32 points per game trail only Connor Bedard's draft year for the greatest single-season total in the 'W' this century. Cristall (22-50-72) and linemate Berkly Catton combined for an incredible 62 goals and 171 points across 29 contests together in Spokane.

The team's three overage players, Shea Van Olm, Brayden Crampton, and Rasmus Ekström, join Catton and Cristall in the team's top-five scoring leaders. Van Olm, in particular, has been excellent as the Chiefs' triggerman—the 20-year-old led the WHL with 49 goals (one more than Cristall).

16-year-old Mathis Preston is enjoying a fruitful maiden campaign in Spokane. The nifty winger won gold at the 2024 World U17s in November and is among the top prospects eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. Beyond Crampton, NHL prospects Sage Weinstein, William McIsaac and Nathan Mayes round out the rest of the D corps in front of veteran netminder Dawson Cowan.

WHL Eastern Conference: A Bloodbath in the Central Division

Spearheaded by the most profiled prospect in the sport, the Medicine Hat Tigers (47-17-3-1) have made a real push in the second half of the season to remain atop a stacked Central Division. Gavin McKenna's 2.30 points per game give him the most productive DY-1 season in the CHL since Sidney Crosby (2.29), scoring 41 goals and 129 points in 56 games. The Whitehorse, Yukon native finished the year on a 40-game point streak (32-68-100) and was left scoreless just three times.

Medicine Hat has assembled a championship-calibre team to ensure a deep postseason run for McKenna. GM/Head coach Willie Desjardins moved for a trio of '06 skaters in the offseason: Bryce Pickford, Jonas Woo, and Ryder Ritchie. Pickford led all Tigers defencemen with 47 points in 48 contests. His 20 goals tied him for the third-most of any WHL rearguard. Woo has been equally impressive, posting career totals in all categories. Ritchie, the Minnesota Wild prospect, is riding shotgun on the first line next to McKenna and captain Oaziz Wiesblatt. Finnish defencemen Veeti Väisänen (property of Utah) and Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas) were recruited in the CHL Import Draft.

Fellow summer acquisition Matthew Ward centers a veteran second line between NHL prospects Hunter St. Martin and Andrew Basha. Both are multitalented, speedy wingers capable of playing on both special teams. St. Martin, the Panthers 2024 sixth-rounder, trailed only McKenna for the the team lead in goals (39), powerplay goals (9), and was first in shorthanded goals (7).

The news that McKenna could depart to the University of Michigan for his draft-eligible season was followed by Medicine Hat adding Predators first-round pick Tanner Molendyk and veteran shutdown forward Misha Volotovskii from Saskatoon. Molendyk, the Predators' 2023 first-round pick, is among the most talented defensemen outside the NHL.

Pretty stuff always finding its way off the sticks of Molendyk, McKenna and Wiesblatt 🚨@TigersHockey pic.twitter.com/V6SipHyLHM — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) January 26, 2025

Trailing the Tigers by just two points in the Central are the Calgary Hitmen (45-17-3-3). Their blueline, headed by Carter Yakemchuk, could prove to be the league's premier group in the postseason. The 2024 seventh-overall pick continues to lead the Hitmen blueline in all offensive categories, with 16 goals and 44 points in 45 contests. Canucks prospect Sawyer Mynio was acquired upon his return from representing Canada at the WJC and provides a terrific foil to Yakemchuk's high-octane offensive game. Reigning WHL Champion Kalem Parker and 6-5, 210-pound Flames pick Axel Hurtig round a group that conceded the second-fewest goals in the regular season (183).

Calgary's top line, comprised of draft-eligible centre Ben Kindel, Team Canada WJC forward Tanner Howe and veteran Oliver Tulk, is among the WHL's elite. Howe is a physical menace who can score beneath the dots and Tulk reached the century mark in points this season, finishing sixth in league scoring. Kindel, who ranks 18th in our latest 2025 NHL Draft rankings, is a crafty duel-threat scorer who makes up for a lack of size with an industrious checking game. The Coquitlam, B.C. native led all WHL draft-eligibles with 35 goals and 99 points.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes (42-21-3-2) added championship pedigree in December when they moved for Team Canada WJC captain Brayden Yager and 2005-born goaltender Jackson Unger. Yager, the Jets prospect, is among the league's top two-way pivots and leads an experienced forward group. Lethbridge further cemented their attack with the addition of OA centreman Jordan Gustafson. The Golden Knights prospect, who's battled injuries this season, had six goals and nine points in eight contests.

The Hurricanes blueline, headlined by captain Noah Chadwick, was also bolstered with the addition of Yager's WJC teammater, Caden Price.

QMJHL Playoffs: Will Moncton join Rimouski at the 2025 Memorial Cup?

In his first full season coaching at the major junior level, legendary University of New Brunswick bench boss Gardiner MacDougall has turned the Moncton Wildcats (53-9-2-0) into a powerhouse. They led the 'Q' in goals for (294) and goal differential (+150), and won their last 15 regular season games. With an .844 winning percentage, the QMJHL regular season champions finished as the top-ranked team in the CHL.

Centreman Caleb Desnoyers led the team with 35 goals and 84 points through 56 games, ranked sixth in our The 17-year-old is one of three players to win gold at the World U17s, U18s, and Hlinka-Gretzky Cup (along with Matthew Schaefer and Jack Ivankovic). Coming in at sixth in our March NHL Draft rankings, Desnoyers could boost his stock with another championship (or two) to his name.

World Juniors standouts Juraj Pekarcik and Julius Sumpf flank Desonyers on the first line, with Alex Mercier, Vincent Collard and captain Markus Vidicek rounding out a veteran top six.

Flames prospect Étienne Morin conducts a big, physically imposing defence corps. At the deadline, they acquired defenceman Dyllan Gill and Mathis Rousseau, Canada's goalie at last year's WJC. Gill has excelled as a two-way threat since being assigned from AHL Syracuse. Rousseau will have to fight for the starting job: Red Wings prospect Rudy Guimond is a perfect 16-0 with a .940 SV% and 1.73 GAA since arriving as a free agent from USHL Cedar Rapids.

The Rimouski Oceanic (46-14-2-2) have been in fine form since the calendar turned: they're 23-4-2-1 in the new year. After adding reigning league MVP Mathieu Cataford in the summer, the Memorial Cup hosts traded for league-leading scorer Jonathan Fauchon, WJC standout Eriks Mateiko, and Victoriaville captain Maël Lavigne midseason.

Fauchon centers the top line between fellow overage Jacob Mathieu and Ducks prospect Alexandre Blais. Fauchon and Mathieu are second and fifth in the league for goals with 46 and 41, respectively. Blais has collected 53 helpers, operating as the playmaker. A second line comprised of Catatford, Mateiko, and Lavigne rounds out a stacked top six.

Flyers 2024 second-round pick Spencer Gill and OA Pier-Olivier Roy lead a big, physical blueline, alongside Panthers pick Luke Coughlin and Canucks prospect Basile Sansonnens. It's unclear whether 2025 NHL Draft prospect Mathis Langevin (12-6-1-0, .912%, 2.55) or 2026 eligible William Lacelle (27-5-1-2, .909%, 2.38), who leads the league in safve percentage, will start Game 1.