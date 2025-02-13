2025 NHL DRAFT: Kashawn Aitcheson, D, Barrie Colts (OHL) – Detailed Scouting Report (Video + Grades)

Kashawn Aitcheson

2025 NHL Draft Eligible

Position: D, Shoots: L

H/W: 6’1”, 198lbs

Date of Birth: 2006-09-21

If there is one thing that defines Aitcheson’s game, it’s physicality. It may be cliche, but he only knows one way to play. In all my years of covering the Ontario Hockey League and the NHL Draft, Aitcheson is one of the most physically intense blueliners I’ve seen come through the region. While that single characteristic may be his bread and butter, he has worked hard to become a highly effective two-way defender and it is for that reason why he is starting to receive consideration as a potential lottery selection this June. NHL Scouts see a player from yesteryears; a throwback.

Aitcheson broke on to the scouting landscape last year after he was forced to step up to cover the injury of Beau Akey. After playing sparingly as a U17 player, the breakout came after he was given more ice time as a sophomore to fill the gap Akey left on the Barrie blueline. His strong play and growth over the year led to him playing a key defensive role for Canada at the 2024 U18’s, where he won gold.

Coming into this season, the narrative surrounded his perceived upside. Was he more than just a bottom pairing, physical, penalty killer? He struggled at times with his decision making last season and his play with the puck wavered. As a late born 2006, there was some concern that he lacked upside. However, Aitcheson put in the work this offseason and has returned to Barrie a different player; one who has become one of the best two-way defenders in the OHL. This has altered that narrative. The one thing you really want to see from later born eligibles, playing in their (often) third CHL seasons, is growth. Aitcheson has shown that.

Physically, Aitcheson never misses an opportunity to set the tone. Look at this year’s inaugural OHL Top Prospect’s Game. There was some concern that this exhibition event would lack the intensity needed to truly assess players. Insert Aitcheson, who demolished Michael Misa with an open ice hit in the first period, leading to an incredibly physical and chippy game. Aitcheson makes opposing players work for every inch of ice; he keeps you honest. For as physical as he is, he’s actually really improved his discipline and timing this year. He’s going to take penalties; it’s inevitable given the style of game he plays. However, he’s largely prevented himself from crossing the line and he has played a more composed physical game this season, chasing the hit less and incorporating better stick placement and positioning to be less reliant on physicality.

Offensively, Aitcheson’s game flows through his huge point shot and ability to find space in the offensive zone. He can really rifle the puck and it’s no fluke that he finds himself third in the OHL in defenseman goal scoring behind Zayne Parekh and Sam Dickinson (as of writing this). However, Aitcheson can also be effective in transition, both by leading the charge and by jumping up in the play. His skating has improved, and his decision making has improved, leading to him becoming a more consistent offensive contributor without putting his team at risk.

Is he a high skill guy? No. Don’t expect to see Aitcheson dangling through the neutral zone at the NHL level. He’ll need to learn to simplify his game further at the higher levels to continue to refine his puck management. However, the steps taken this year are encouraging and make me believe that he can be a moderate point producer at the NHL level to match his defensive effectiveness. It’s easy to see him anchoring a penalty killing unit and becoming an NHL coach’s go-to defender defensively. It’s also possible that he could play on a secondary powerplay unit as a triggerman. As the perception of his upside changes in the eyes of scouts, look for Aitcheson to continue to push up draft boards this year.

Skating

Aitcheson skates well in straight lines, in fact his speed and explosiveness have improved a lot since last season. This is allowing him to be more aggressive offensively, as he can break free of backcheckers and push through defenders in the neutral zone. He has elongated his stride and added power to his pushes, making his speed bursts more sustainable. For this reason, Aitcheson is dangerous attacking in straight lines.

As far as transitions go, Aitcheson is best described as average. He switches from backward to forward straight fairly efficiently, allowing him to be first to retrievals or to pick up and stay with attackers. He’s not the most explosive in his turns, but with an active stick and his aggressive approach, it rarely hurts him.

Where Aitcheson can struggle is with his lateral quickness and agility. He can get caught standing still at times when defending in transition, allowing attackers to get by him. Additionally, it limits his creativity and escapability when running point in the offensive zone. He’s learned to cope by making quick decisions (even if they’re safe) and by finding soft spots in coverage without the puck, but at the next level this could limit his offensive upside without improvement.

From the U18’s last year, we see Aitcheson struggle to build speed out of his own zone, with some shorter, choppier strides.

Another clip from last year, Aitcheson fails to build enough speed to be able to attack one on one and is kept to the perimeter.

See the noticeable difference in Aitcheson’s stride this year, as he picks up speed quickly out of a stand still to help create a two on one.

A good example of Aitcheson’s overall skating ability here. Not the cleanest cross over as he tries to push to cover space, fighting through contact that knocks him off balance. However, he builds enough speed to apply pressure, then heads the other way on a two on none, scoring the game winner.

Another quick burst allows Aitcheson to get in deep and make a dangerous slot pass. The pass isn’t converted and Aitcheson hustles on the backcheck, showing his recovery speed.

We see the limitations in Aitcheson’s lateral quickness and ability to change direction. He tries to quickly push off his edges to evade the stick check, but isn’t able to and the result is a turnover.

Aitcheson quickly shifts his focus defensively to cover the drop pass and is able to stay with Mike Levin of the IceDogs, eventually forcing a turnover.

However, here Aitcheson struggles to keep up with the shifty Luca Pinelli, as he gets caught standing still and is beaten to the outside, leading to a goal.

Grade: 50

Shot

Aitcheson has such advanced scoring ability for a draft eligible defender. He has a lot of tricks in his bag. This is precisely why I expect that his scoring ability could translate to the higher levels.

His favourite spot is the right half wall on the powerplay (his off side). He routinely sets up shop there or slides down, setting up for the one timer. His one timer mechanics are terrific. He consistently squares to the net and gets his feet behind his shot, showing off good hands as he cleanly rips off shots. He also loves to use the one timer at the top of the slot, often as the trailer in transition.

Aitcheson also has a heavy wrist shot that he can use when open in the slot. He can toe drag to create space and has great accuracy, often disguising his release before picking a corner.

When under pressure, he just tries to get pucks to the net using a quick snap shot. However, this is rarely utilized because often, under pressure, Aitcheson opts for a safer play by simply sending pucks deep into the corners, hoping a teammate can re-establish possession. For this reason, he rarely has shots blocked and does a great job with shot selection.

Aitcheson’s office on the powerplay. Hammer time from the right half wall.

Not exactly the most well-placed shot of Aitcheson’s, as he was just trying to get all of it on net with Ryerson Leenders scrambling. However, it’s a good example of how cleanly he one-times pucks.

Great play on the forecheck by Aitcheson, as he pinches to help force a turnover. Then, watch as he gets himself squared for the one timer and absolutely rips it under pressure.

Time and space? Let’s rip a wrister.

One of those rare instances where Aitcheson simply just tries to get the puck on net with a quick snapper. This leads to a goal as it finds its way through traffic.

Grade: 55

Skills

Aitcheson has really worked to simplify his game this year and it’s done wonders for his consistency and effectiveness as a two-way player. Last season, turnovers and poor reads were too prevalent as he tried to force passes or beat pressure head on. This year, he has worked to limit his turnovers, especially in the defensive zone.

How has he achieved that? By learning that not every touch has to be magical; again, keeping things simple. If he has time in the offensive zone, he’ll look to attack in straight lines and lug the puck up the ice, or he’ll find a teammate for an exit. If he’s pressured? He’ll chip the puck to less dangerous space and rely on his teammates to secure it. He understands the limitations of his game as an offensive player, that his feet and hands are not exceptionally quick, and that means he’s going to have to look to keep things simple and make higher percentage plays with the puck.

That said, Aitcheson has really improved his carrying ability and confidence in doing so this season. He doesn’t take a ton of chances, but when he does, they often create prime scoring opportunities because of his ability to protect the puck and improved handling ability at full speed. When the game slows down, he’s less effective as a skilled player because he doesn’t have that consistent ability to escape small area pressure with his feet and hands. It’s rare to see him try to work inside, coming off the wall or the point. Once inside the offensive zone, it’s about playing the puck to space, getting shots on net, and working off the puck to become a passing option.

Skilled finish by Aitcheson to win it in overtime. We see his improved breakaway speed, then he fights through the hook to finish things off on the backhand.

Toe drag, then the snipe.

Skilled set up in transition by Aitcheson. Love how he drives the middle after passing off, then corrals a tough return pass and shows great patience/poise to find Bode Stewart for the goal.

One of the few instances you’ll see of Aitcheson making a skilled play to start the breakout with his feet. With a quick move he helps to create a three on two.

When his time and space gets taken away, this is typically what you’ll see from Aitcheson, a chip out, although he’s usually quite good about avoiding icings.

The only clip I could find from the entire season of Aitcheson trying to make a move from his office on the powerplay, rather than a shot. But, plays like this will be key for him as he moves to the pro level, when defenders are quicker at taking away his shooting lane.

As mentioned, Aitcheson doesn’t really possess the hands to consistently escape pressure to get to the inside. His game is predicated by quick decision making, transition play, and off puck support.

Good pinch to keep the play alive, but then Aitcheson gives the puck away trying to work to the inside again.

Grade: 50

Smarts

It’s probably best to split this description between offense, defense, and transition play.

Defensively, Aitcheson’s physicality is his bread and butter, but he’s become less reliant on it this year to be a defensive stalwart. His stick placement and positioning have greatly improved, which means that he is, usually, chasing the play less. He can still have a tendency to puck watch and get caught standing still, but he largely takes control when on the ice and rarely allows the puck or the play to get to the inside.

With the puck in the defensive zone, as mentioned, he has cut down his turnovers by having better scanning habits and keeping things simple. Let’s call it improved risk management. You’ve got time and space? Skate with the puck or attempt a higher risk stretch pass. You’ve got limited time and space? Chip the puck to space and fight to earn possession or rely on teammates to make a play.

Offensively, he’s been great in transition and inside the offensive zone. His awareness of spacing and ability to work off the puck is impressive. He times cuts well. He glides into spots. He fills gaps and space to become a passing option. All of this, largely, helps to explain his extreme goal scoring numbers this season; he is an offensive weapon without the puck in the offensive zone.

Additionally, he’s shown more with the puck, exhibiting greater patience and poise. He’ll look to draw in pressure before passing off and he isn’t always thinking shoot first, despite owning a heavy shot. Usually, under pressure, he’ll get pucks in deep or try to get a quick shot to the net, however, when given time and space, he will look to get pucks to the middle and try to find a seam with a pass.

The overall growth in this area (“smarts” overall) is the reason why we’re talking about Aitcheson as a potential lottery pick this year.

Great defensive play by Aitcheson as he breaks up the two on one.

Aitcheson’s defensive zone work in a nutshell. Hold off pressure and play the puck into space. Then he remains aggressive and re-secures possession, this time starting the breakout effectively.

Aitcheson remains composed here as his initial exit attempt is denied, but he keeps his head up and makes a great stretch pass that creates an odd man advantage.

Fantastic read by Aitcheson without the puck as he cuts to the net once the defender puts his back to him, then he drifts into the slot for the perfectly timed one timer goal.

Another really smart read, as Aitcheson drifts into his office on the powerplay, the right half wall. Love how he stays with the play to finish it off, a clear example of his high compete level. The equivalent of a competitive NBA’er who consistently follows his misses for offensive rebounds.

Aitcheson showing off his vision and passing precision, as he picks up a loose puck, keeps his head up and finds Riley Pattterson for the tap in.

One of the few poor plays with the puck by Aitcheson in the defensive zone this year. These were the types of plays he made last year, but has worked to remove from his game this year.

Here’s an example from last year about what I’m talking about. Lots of clips similar to this. Thankfully, again, these have been way less frequent this season.

An instance of Aitcheson puck watching and following the play, rather than finding his place in coverage. These happen from time to time. It’s a matter of focus and trust.

Another example of puck watching.

And…again. You can see Aitcheson just isn’t able to process quickly enough how he wants to defend the situation. He can become too focused on dictating communication commands, rather than simply making plays.

Grade: 55

Physicality/Compete

The heart and soul of Aitcheson’s game and what will get him to the NHL. This is a highly competitive young man. His physicality knows no bounds. He steps up at the offensive blueline, in the neutral zone, and at his own blueline to stop players in their tracks. He is aggressive along the wall and will hit and pin to ensure that he secures possession. He defends the net front with forcefulness. He is even active on the forecheck at times, pinching to help keep pucks in by laying the body.

Aitcheson will also look to block shots, clogging up the middle to prevent pucks from getting through to the net. His form isn’t the greatest, as he often remains too upright, but there’s a fearlessness to his approach.

I think what is most impressive is that Aitcheson has refined his approach to take less penalties this year. Even as one of the most physical players in the OHL, he finds himself outside the top 15 in penalty minutes, whereas last year, he was right near the top. He’s picking better spots to apply his physicality and as such, isn’t as consistently out of position and forced to take penalties. He’s also hitting cleaner and not putting himself or others at risk.

The Aitcheson “Rock em, Sock em” mix part one.

The Aitcheson “Rock em, Sock em” mix part two.

From last year’s U18’s. A great example of Aitcheson trying to set the tone physically. First shift in a big game versus Sweden and he’s looking to make a big hit.

Aitcheson helps blow up the Niagara attack, then he joins the rush as a trailer, with his shot and subsequent rebound helping to set up the goal. It’s plays like this that make Aitcheson so dangerous as a two-way threat.

Another well timed and aggressive pinch by Aitcheson helps to force a turnover, then he drifts into the slot for the one timer, which generates a rebound and goal.

Aitcheson plays through the contact to make a play on the puck that leads to a quality scoring chance in the slot.

Again, Aitcheson plays through the contact to start the breakout. The stick check doesn’t even slow him down, a testament to his strength on the puck.

Grade: 65

OFP: 54.75

A note on the 20-80 scale used above. We look at five attributes (skating, shooting, puck skills, hockey IQ and physicality) for skaters and six for goalies (athleticism/quickness, compete/temperament, vision/play reading, technique/style, rebound control and puck handling). Each individual attribute is graded along the 20-80 scales, which includes half-grades. The idea is that a projection of 50 in a given attribute meant that our observer believed that the player could get to roughly NHL average at that attribute at maturity.