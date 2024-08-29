Both Czechia and Slovakia have put themselves on the map with their recent success at the youth level. The Czechs earned medals at the U18 and U20 levels, while the Slovaks had tremendous success in recent drafts with five first-round picks and four second-rounders, including 2022 #1 overall pick Juraj Slafkovský and 2nd overall Šimon Nemec. The 2024 draft presented different outcomes for each country - while Czechia was successful with thirteen players selected, only one Slovak name was called. However, the 2025 draft definitely looks more promising for Slovakia, and there are some strong Czech prospects too.

#1 - Adam Benák - Centre - HC Plzeň - Czechia

Benák is a dynamic offensive talent who stood as one of the most dominant players at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, two times in a row. The all-time HGC point leader led Czechia to two silver medals. Benák is an exceptional puckhandler and an elite playmaker with a powerful shot. However, he's also one of the most polarizing prospects of the 2025 NHL Draft, due to his smaller frame (5´7”). It won´t be an easy challenge for him to convince NHL general managers that he will be able to hold his own and succeed in the league.

Benák is a constant threat to opposing defenses with his quick bursts and slick moves. He is more of a passer and often looks to set up teammates, even in situations where shooting might be the better option. Benák is highly active in transition, loves to control the puck and relentlessly forechecks when not in possession.

The primary concern surrounding Benák is his size, which might prevent him from being selected in the top spots of the 2025 NHL Draft. His move to the USHL will be a great opportunity to prove his abilities and toughness in a North American league, potentially boosting his stock. On the other hand, if he fails to meet the expectations, he could fall significantly in the draft (see Aron Kiviharju).

All in all, Adam Benák is a unique high-end prospect who has already shattered records despite his smaller frame. His skills and performances in international tournaments, most notably the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, have established him as a first-round talent. While it´s hard to predict what range is ideal for Benák now at this point, his move to the USHL seems to be the right one. His play and development throughout the season will provide more clarity. He's definitely one of the most exciting prospects to watch for the upcoming draft.

Benák is lethal when given enough time and space, just like in this clip, where he has no problem scoring on sloppy Swedish defense.

Great sequence by Benák, who uses his quick feet to get in front of the returning defenseman, shrugs him off, quickly scans the situation, and finds a teammate in a good spot.\

A turnover by Benák, who didn't read the situation properly, got caught in a tight spot and lost the puck. The Canadians had a breakaway, which was stopped by a heroic effort of a Czech defenseman, not Benák, who lacked some steps to catch the opponents.

#2 - Radim Mrtka - Defenseman - HC Oceláři Třinec (Czechia)

Mrtka is a towering presence on the ice at 6’6”, making him one of the most physically imposing defensemen in his draft class. His height and reach immediately stand out, and he uses these attributes well in both zones. He plays a simple, effective style of hockey and doesn't try to do too much. He´s able to contribute in both offensive and defensive zones, likes to join the rush and plays a solid two-way game.

His skating is fluid for his size, allowing him to move well in all directions and compete effectively with forwards. Mrtka wins a lot of puck battles from his defensive stance, closes gaps and likes to engage in physical play. He still needs to work on his body control and recognize when it's the right time to use his body and go for a hit to avoid creating breakaways or taking penalties, but this is a common issue for young prospects with his frame.

Mrtka has the tools and potential to become an impactful shutdown defenseman at the pro level, possibly even more. His offensive skills are solid - he's a decent puckhandler, confident with the puck on his stick and his shot is also strong. However, he still needs to work on his decision making and adapt to men's hockey, especially in high-pressure situations.

He's still a raw but intriguing prospect as one of the younger players in his class. It won't be surprising if Mrtka ends up being the first Czech player selected in the 2025 NHL Draft. If he secures a solid spot on the roster of Czechia´s reigning champions, Oceláři Třinec, I see him moving to the upper half of the first round. His size, mobility and skills position him as a player with a massive upside.

Mrtka is not afraid to join the rush, he shows good awareness, skates behind the net, and sends a no-look backhand pass. His teammate capitalizes on it and Mrtka gets an assist.

Mrtka is a giant. Due to his huge steps and fluid skating, he's able to stop a breakaway effortlessly. He chooses a bit of a risky route when trying to clear the puck, but handles it elegantly and starts a counter-attack.

Far from an ideal sequence from Mrtka, who first misses a (difficult) pass from a teammate, loses the puck and looks disoriented. The play ends up in an allowed goal for Team Czechia.

#3 - Tomáš Pobežal - Forward - HK Nitra (Slovakia)

Pobežal is an intelligent two-way center who plays in Slovak top tier league. He´s a true leader on the ice in all situations and wants to be the go-to guy. He's capable of playing on both special teams and often wore the C in youth national teams. Despite being slightly undersized at 5´10”, Pobežal plays with a physical edge and never shies away from board battles or scrums in front of the net. He´s a highly competitive player and a relentless forechecker.

Pobežal has the ability to be in the right place at the right time and makes good decisions under pressure. He has great vision and excellent passes, allowing him to create a lot of chances for his teammates, even from unconventional spots. His skating is solid and he possesses good hands, showing great skills with the puck on his stick.

However, there are concerns about his shot, which lacks power and may limit his scoring potential. While Pobežal takes a lot of shots, the effectiveness can sometimes be lacking. Additionally, he has dealt with a couple of injuries over the last two seasons, so staying healthy throughout his draft year will be important. He also needs to work on his strength to be effective in physical play (the way that he needs to play to be effective) and battles against bigger and stronger players.

Overall, Tomáš Pobežal is a well-rounded offensive prospect. Although he´s undersized, he plays with an edge and has a competitive nature that should attract general managers despite his frame. He's probably in the late first to second round range right now, but if he stays healthy and plays top-six minutes in Slovak top tier league, he could solidify himself as a first-rounder.

Pobežal is not afraid to be the primary play driver with the puck. He uses his hands to make a few nice moves, goes to the net and finishes his action.

Pobežal is active on the forecheck, steals the puck, and finds an open teammate with a great pass.

There is still room for improvement regarding his shot, as shown in this clip from a crucial moment of the bronze medal game at the 2024 U18 World Juniors.

#4 - Andreas Straka - Forward - HK Poprad (Slovakia U20)

Straka is a dynamic two-way center with a solid size (6´1”) who plays a competitive, physical game. He´s effective in all three zones and plays on both special teams. While he might not have the highest ceiling, he's a very useful player with a translatable style. He will spend the next season with the Québec Remparts in the QMJHL. The expectations are high for the #4 overall pick in the last CHL Import Draft.

The Slovak forward has a decent size and plays with physicality; he´s active in scrums and chirps opponents, drawing penalties in the process. He´s competitive, active on the forecheck and fights for every puck. His offensive skills are solid, with good vision and puckhandling, although he needs to work on his shot. He´s valuable in his own zone too, but he needs to be consistent and active in playing defense to avoid sloppy plays.

Moreover, Straka is a strong skater with an impressive speed. He is very active in transitions and loves to control the puck on his stick, sometimes maybe for too long. While his puck-dominant style can lead to turnovers, it also shows his determination to drive play and create opportunities.

Straka is my favorite to be the next Adam Sýkora or Juraj Pekarčík – a guy who was under the radar prior to his draft year but ended up being selected very high. He´s a versatile, hard-to-play-against center with good size and compete level. Players with his profile are valuable in the NHL. He projects as a future bottom-six forward and is in the middle rounds range for the next draft for now.

Straka is strong in front of the net and fights for the puck, as shown in this clip, where he contributes to the Slovak goal.

In this clip, Straka reads the situation very well. He´s part of a 3-on-2 breakaway, gets the puck, and realizes he has another teammate coming from behind, so he makes a move to the middle, lures the opposing defenseman and creates a lot of space for a teammate. Again, his contribution to the goal scored is significant.

Poor defensive effort by Straka that leads to an allowed goal for Team Slovakia U18.

#5 - Vít Záhejský - Center - HC Energie Karlovy Vary (Czechia U20)

Záhejský is a dynamic forward known for his speed and puckhandling. His agility makes him a constant threat to opponents; he's hard to catch with the puck, possesses a variety of moves, and is very good at creating space for himself. Záhejský is a great stickhandler and a dangerous forward, but there are concerns about his size and lack of physicality.

He´s a strong skater with explosive first steps, which contribute to his overall ability and help him lose defensemen easily, even though his top speed is not elite. Záhejský has soft hands, is able to hold onto the puck in tight spots and makes smart decisions on the ice, but he also needs to be more determined and always give a full effort.

Concerns about his physical game are valid. He's not particularly tall and doesn´t seek out physical battles, which could be a disadvantage since the NHL has been a league with a physically demanding style. While his skillset is strong, there are questions about whether his style will translate well to the NHL. On the other hand, he has improved his physical play over the years, so he's on the right track.

Záhejský will spend the next season with Kamloops Blazers in the WHL, which will be a good challenge for him due to the league´s physicality and playing style. If he holds his own well, he will be on a good track to be a middle-round pick in the next draft, potentially even higher.

Záhejský reads the situation well and makes a great, surprising pass to an open teammate at the other side of the goal.

Záhejský´s great movement on the powerplay leads to the point where he finds a lot of open space for himself, gets a pass and scores with a powerful shot.

He needs to put in maximum effort and be engaged, sometimes Záhejský seems to be saving energy and admiring his pass, just like in this clip. He just gets caught with a hit by a Canadian player, but the outcome might be worse in different cases.