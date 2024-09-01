We are fast approaching the start of the 24-25 hockey season and so the McKeen’s team has started to accumulate their list of rankings for the 2025 NHL prospect class and we are pleased to share with you our early preseason lists.

As we continue with our regional rankings, the American contingency is looking solid as it has with the past few U.S. draft classes. Now it should be noted that this list will see some changes as the season progresses, but it gives you an early idea of who the top players are from the NCAA, USHL, NTDP and USHS.

So let’s jump in and look at who the top American prospects are and break down some game clips to see what each of their game entails.

#1 - James Hagens - Center - Boston College (NCAA)

Hagens continues to lead the 2025 NHL Draft class as the top-rated prospect and could solidify his first overall ranking with a productive season at Boston College during the 24-25 season. He possesses all the intangibles in a draft eligible prospect that any NHL team would feel hard pressed to pass up come draft day.

The young NTDP graduate displayed his skillset and offensive touch by leading the program in scoring last year, posting 102 points in 58 games for the U18 squad. He followed that up by leading the U.S. team at the World Junior U18 tournament by setting a record with 22 points in 7 games to help his team win a silver medal.

Offensively, Hagens is a very cerebral player with high hockey I.Q. and processes the game at high speed. He rarely finds himself in a position to turn over a puck and confidently navigates the ice with ease. The other thing that stands out with Hagens is his defensive play, where he rarely cheats defensively and is quick to help out on the other side of the blue line to help his team win over puck battles.

It will be interesting to see how his transition from the Junior level of the USHL to the much more difficult NCAA college hockey will play out. If Hagens can continue his positive progression and have a dominant year for Boston College, it should solidify his place as the top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft.

In this first clip we see some of Hagens patience with the puck on his stick and waiting for the opposing defenseman to commit before dishing it off, ultimately leading to a goal.

Here we witness some of Hagens puck skills and smarts when he turns the defender inside out and then finishes the play off with a beautiful pass to his teammate for the easy tap in.

In this clip from the U18 Championships we see some of Hagens shooting abilities where he picks the top corner from in tight. He is definitely a dual threat when it comes to scoring.

In the last clip we see the defensive play of Hagens and his work ethic. He comes from below the goal line in the defensive zone to put pressure on the puck carrier, then supports his defensemen by coming back to be an outlet for a zone exit.

#2 - Logan Hensler - Defenseman - University of Wisconsin (NCAA)

Another product of the U18 NTDP program, Hensler will suit up for the University of Wisconsin for the 24-25 season and continue his hockey journey for the Badgers. He is a big, right-winged defenseman listed at 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds, who has a nice combination of solid skating, two-way play and physicality.

Offensively he was a contributor for the NTDP program last season posting 32 points in 61 games, but there could be another level to achieve playing at Wisconsin. He is a great skater and has some nice offensive touch, he just needs to learn how to activate more and know when to join the rush or when to generate shooting lanes.

On the defensive side of his game, Hensler displays an awareness of the ice and opposition, by positioning himself appropriately and using his size to move players off the puck, either in front of the net or along the wall. He has a little edge to his game that bodes well for a defenseman, and if he continues to be confident in his abilities at the college level, there should be no problem with him being one of the top defensive prospects for the 2025 NHL draft class.

In this first clip we see the power and accuracy of Hensler’s shot. Hope that he uses it more often once he joins the NCAA ranks.

Here we see Hensler join the rush and make a beautiful pass to set up a goal. Again, this is something he should engage more in his game.

In this clip Hensler uses some active stick and physicality to disrupt the opposing player from the puck.

Hensler uses his big frame for a shot block in this clip. He is definitely not afraid to step in front of shooting lanes.

#3 - Sascha Boumedienne - Defense - Boston University (NCAA)

The young Swede has been refining his hockey skills in North America for the past few years, where he started in Ohio playing at the AAA level, before moving on to the USHL and suiting up for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL last season. He is a skilled, smooth skating defenseman that will look to continue his development at Boston University as a true freshman.

The one aspect of Boumedienne’s game that stands out is his skating. He is an excellent skater and has great stride mechanics and impressive four-way maneuverability, traits that are highly desired when discussing a defenseman. Boumedienne is a confident puck-handler and is a really good distributor as well, which makes him efficient at zone exits.

There are some defensive aspects of his game that need to be addressed, but with some good coaching and more difficult competition at the NCAA level, it should help with his development. If Boumedienne can make the next step defensively and have success at the college level, it should bump his stock come draft day. No question, he will be challenged after accelerating his studies to play in the NCAA early.

The one aspect of Boumedienne’s game that stands out is his skating as witnessed in this clip where he separates the opposing player from the put and uses his skating for a nice zone exit.

Boumedienne did not produce offensively at a high level playing in the USHL, but there is some degree of creativity and hard shot in his arsenal. Here we see his shot release that leads to a goal.

In this clip we see some weakness in Boumedienne’s game, where he lays off the pressure and doesn’t engage the opposing player who maintains control of the puck due to it.

#4 - L.J. Mooney - Right Wing - USNTDP U18 (USHL)

Mooney is a fascinating winger in this year's upcoming draft class and comes with some high expectations from me. Mooney played this past season with the USNTDP starting with the U17 team at the beginning of the season, tallying 33 points in 41 games. Towards the end of the year, he finished the season with the U18 team with 20 points in 20 games. In May at the 2024 U18 Men’s World Championship he collected 6 points in 7 games, capturing a silver medal with team USA.

Mooney doesn’t let his size get in the way of his game. He plays a fast, explosive, up-tempo game that coincides with his quick decisions, playmaking, and puck handling skills that can burn defenders one-on-one or create space and lanes to set up his teammates in all offensive situations. His edgework and maneuverability will create deception in the ozone, leading to close proximity chances near the net. I fully expect him to be on powerplay 1 to begin the season with the U18 team and excel there with his playmaking and shooting ability that can open up lanes and make difficult seam passes.

Even with his size being a disadvantage, Mooney plays a nice well-rounded game being defensively responsible, even though that isn’t considered one of his stronger skill sets in his game. He’s got a good work ethic/determination in his game and doesn’t take shifts off. He does conserve his energy when he has the chance for quick transition plays to develop and create scoring chances off of them. Because of this, he puts himself in the best position to succeed when on the ice, keeping close but distanced support off the puck.

The elephant in the room and real question that everyone has on Mooney is will his game be transferable to the NHL. Many have concerns all due to his some size and frame, right now at 5’6” 146 lbs. With that said, the skill is there and we have seen undersized players with high end skill make the transition to the NHL. Not all have the exact skill set but same storylines in terms of size of each player: Jack Hughes, Cole Caufield, Gavin Brindley, Logan Cooley. He will be following his cousin, Logan Cooley, in joining the University of Minnesota in the 2025-2026 season following his draft in June 2025. Fun fact about Mooney, his first name L.J. stands for Little John (Yes, I’m serious).

Mooney demonstrates his willingness to go to the net front for opportunities even with his small size. Sees the play developing and moves to a scoring position finding an open area on the ice, which makes it an easy find for his teammate to set him up for a goal.

We see Mooney back defensively and in position while scanning the ice for the opposition. Covers for defense in the middle of ice then attacks the puck carrier behind the net using his quick bursts and stick checking to get a clean takeaway and create a quick transition stretch pass.

In this clip, we see Mooney backchecking, keeping himself in the play defensively while he scans the ice and blocks any quick touch passes to negate opening up the rush opportunity for Norway. We also see him attack at the correct time to break up the odd man rush.

Similar to clip 3, but in his own zone we see him attack at the right time to break up possession and then counterattacks with quick feet creating an odd man rush opportunity in transition.

This clip shows a lot of what Mooney can do. He starts by covering for his defenseman out front while also giving them support to regain possession. Carries the puck through the neutral zone and into the offensive zone where he moves toward the defenders and makes a nice drop pass for his teammate with open space to get a high danger shot off.

#5 - Cullen Potter - Wing - USNTDP U18 (USHL)

Cullen Potter is one of, if not the best skater eligible for the 2025 Draft. Listed at 5’9” (though reportedly 5’10”), he’s an undersized forward who plays fast-paced hockey with a bit of a physical edge to his game. He’s a tenacious forechecker and his dynamic skill set and edgework make him a threat at all times on the ice.

Potter has excellent speed control, which for any speedy forward is a crucial aspect of their skating and mobility. His quickness and explosiveness along with his top speed are Mathew Barzal-esque, though at his current stature, he’s more similar to Gavin Brindley (who like Potter, played in the NCAA in his draft year). He has great puck-handling habits, like keeping the puck in his pocket, creating space by changing speeds and catching defenders off balance to overtake with his speed and strong skating.

Additionally, he has a very powerful stride, which lets him generate incredible speeds when circling back into the defensive zone for breakouts, allowing for faster offensive zone re-entries and making him very dangerous in the dying minutes of a game. He’s also a very cerebral player, thinks the game right, and can hold his own defensively as well, even playing on PK time with the Under-17 Team.

Potter’s game lacks any major flaws, but some aspects could be of concern if he became less confident against stronger competition next season. He is undersized but he compensates for it with his aggressiveness and hard-nosed puck battle approach. At times he can be moving too quickly for his own sake and will blow past defensemen and end up too deep in the corners of the offensive zone and may try to cut back and be stripped, but he’s always the first player back even on turnovers. His shot is good but not quite elite level and there are times he gets overpowered in front of the net, but nothing that takes him out of the play or inhibits his dangerousness.

Potter is set to play the 2024-25 season with Arizona State University of the NCAA, as much like the aforementioned Boumedienne, he accelerated to play college hockey in his draft year. After a very good season with the NTDP’s Under-17 Team (17 goals, 46 points in 54 games) but no call-up to the Under-18 team, the expectations for his freshman year with ASU aren’t too high, but this season could allow him to back up how well he passes the eye-test with great production in the NCAA. Expect Potter to climb draft boards throughout this season as he continues physically maturing and developing his offensive tools with Arizona State.

Potter (#54) picks up the puck behind the goal line and takes off with that exceptional skating ability; even without hitting his top speed he still easily flies past his opponents. Once he’s into the offensive zone he cuts towards the middle leaving a perfectly timed drop pass and drives the net. The play ends up being a disallowed goal.

Potter opens up for a shot, sees his lane is gone, and spots a better place to be. He gets there catching the feed, taking his time picking a corner, and burying his shot.

Here he starts off the play with a give-and-go with his defenseman, getting wide and open using that speed he has to create space and slip through into the zone. He beats the defenseman but decides to curl back and survey his slot options. He finds a great pass but it gets picked off and the puck gets cleared. Potter’s attention to detail shines here. Once the puck is back on his defenseman’s stick, he waits until his teammate is pivoted and moves up ice to break free of his man, start accelerating, and become an option. This time he cuts across the middle, catches a defenseman positioned incorrectly, and slips the puck under his stick to generate another chance.

#6 - Charlie Trethewey - Defenseman - USNTDP U18 (USHL)

Trethewey is another defenseman coming out of the USNTDP with a lot of offensive upside to his game. A right shot defenseman who can unload a heavy slap shot while also having good puck handling and skating abilities. Charlie Trethewey is one of the younger players eligible in the 2025 draft with a birthdate of August 2, 2007. This past season, he played the full year with the USNTDP U17 team, recording 35 points in 52 games all while being 16 years old. He was also a standout at the World Under 17 Hockey Challenge, where he led the tournament in defensive scoring.

Trethewey is 6 '1 " 190 lbs. and already has the frame for a regular NHL defenseman. What stands out the most is his offensive ability. He makes good reads everywhere on the ice, and when he has the opportunity to do that in the offensive zone, he can create a scoring chance using his stick handling and skating ability that coincide with his frame to protect the puck. Has good edge work with long strides, able to recover defensively with his long reach and stick checking abilities too. With that, he doesn’t use as much physicality as one may like with his size, rather he prioritizes stick checking to regain possession and make quick transition plays up the ice.

As mentioned with his instincts and reads on plays developing, Trethewey will make a good first read but way too often will he stop pressuring the puck carrier or won’t make an attempt to gain possession, rather sitting back hoping the play will work itself out. This happens far too often for me, I think he has a ways to go to round out his defensive game. Hopefully, a full year with the U18 team, as well as the following season at Boston University, will build this area of his game.

With that said, he’s still a great player, making good reads off rush attacks and regaining possession with ease. Can be too aggressive with some of his stick checking plays or his defensive zone coverage, both have caused him to be out of position and nowhere near the net front. He has to finish the play out thoroughly rather than trying to cut corners in certain areas of the game. I really went into detail here with Trethewey’s game. He has all the capabilities to be an NHL player for the entirety of his career. However, that role may be an offensive bottom pair player if his defensive game isn’t cleaned up. Otherwise, he has the upside to be a legitimate top 4 defenseman on an NHL team who can chip in on offense. We’ll see how his game progresses in his draft eligible season.

Here’s a nice clip showing off Trethewey’s shooting ability. Not only can he bomb the puck from the point, but also has a good wrist shot that can get through heavy traffic. Here, on the powerplay, he shows it off with patience too.

Here we show Trethewey’s ability to read to play and make a decision to pinch and keep possession in the offensive zone. Granted this was on the powerplay, so more open ice all together, but his long reach was able to keep the play alive and sustain the pressure.

A great example of how his stick checking vs quick transitions/rush attacks can turn into a scoring chance for his team. Trethewey reads the play well by pinching his forward at the blue line to break up the play, leading to an odd man rush for his team the other way.

#7 - Cole McKinney - Center - USNTDP U18 (USHL)

McKinney is an interesting player. He doesn’t wow you with any creative plays, but rather forceful off dump-ins or skating down the wall with possession. Does the work that goes unseen in a lot of peoples eyes watching a hockey game. He played the 2023-2024 season with the U17 team at the USNTDP, recording 31 points in 44 games. He also played 11 games for the U18 team as an underager, tallying one goal in those games in a limited role.

McKinney does the dirty work but also gives his defenseman and forwards support on board battles and in the corners, which is what you want from a centerman. He loves to forecheck and will finish checks every chance he can or use his stick in the process to create a turnover. He doesn’t have elite puck handling skills but can anticipate the play and is one-step ahead on where he is going to dish the puck to create more space. A great penalty killer, with faceoffs being a strength of his, he can also play on a power play, usually in the slot. Overall skill isn’t as high end as others in this draft class, but his tools and skill set fits what every NHL team needs. That is, an ‘in your face’ type of player who can play with high end skill players and make plays as well. He’s got the build for it too, being 6’0” 190 lbs.

However, McKinney, at times, does overdo it with the aggressive forechecking, as this causes him to be out of position from time to time against transition & rush attacks. Some of this can stem from his skating, which is average, but his north-south speed is effective and can be an asset to his game. He’s got a good stop and start approach with some puck handling to create space. His positioning can also be off on defense, following toward the puck carrier more so than staying in position. With that said, he is still a solid all around player with a great amount of upside and a lot of room for growth in the areas mentioned. I see a lot of Vincent Trochek in him with his aggressiveness and snarl attitude on the ice. Very excited to see what he does in a full season with the U18 team and at Michigan the following season.

Examine this clip closely. McKinney doesn’t give up on the play and shows he is relentless to take it back with aggressive stick checking. Plays it patiently and then makes an easy pass for a zone entry and continues pressure for his team.

This clip demonstrates his defensive ability. Scans the ice constantly while keeping an active stick and then eventually breaking up the play and finishing it off with a clear on the penalty kill.

Another great clip showing a lot of what McKinney can do. He first makes a neutral zone pass to his teammate. Anticipates where the puck is going and gets down low to break up the breakout attempt. Then goes straight to the front of the net to establish himself. This is an example of what he can bring that might not show up on the score sheet every time.

#8 - Jack Murtagh - Forward - USNTDP U18 (USHL)

Jack Murtagh is one of the youngest players eligible for the 2025 Draft. The raw, hard-nosed scoring winger will be 18 years, and 24 days old at the cutoff date. This past season, despite his lack of “off-the-charts” production, he’s been slated around the end of the first round on several draft rankings all because of his flashes of great puck skills, awareness, and elite shot.

Watch any game of the U.S. National U17 Team, no matter who you were planning on watching, Murtagh’s eye-catching game will stand out. Firstly, he’s got an incredible shot. His 16 goals this season simply don’t accurately represent how dangerously accurate he can be. He’s good with a long wind-up or quick release because he’s always getting himself into a position to receive the puck exactly where he wants to shoot it from.

In addition to his dangerous shot, Murtagh has Josh Anderson-style rushes, at which he reaches a high top speed with his powerful stride and can drive right to the net using his body for puck protection. His minor details are excellent as well, his quick tap passes into the perfect spot to give his teammates space and his explosiveness to break into stride and drive rushes.

Despite all of his high-level abilities, Murtagh is still a very raw player. Although when directly playing man-on defensively he’s involved and somewhat shutdown, there are long stretches during play, especially defensive zone play, where he can get lazy and seems to lack effort. He can get caught out of position after missed hits or exhibits lack of interest in the play and may not put the effort in to return and help in time. The contrast between his on and off-puck games makes his flaws more evident than you would see with other players because it’ll almost seem like he’s coming out of nowhere to make these incredible and dangerous offensive plays and showcase his skillset and then he disappears and stops being a threat the moment he loses possession.

Expect Jack Murtagh to take some strides forward in his draft year with the NTDP’s U18 Team. If he rounds out his game he could be a dangerous option in the mid-first range, especially if he plays on the first line alongside L.J. Mooney or Cole McKinney. For a player who was nearly 2026 eligible, Murtagh could be an interesting name to watch this upcoming season.

Here Murtagh has a neutral zone pickup and calmly slips by a pinching defender showing off his hands a bit, and then of course, given too much time and space he rifles a wrist shot past the goalie. Blink and you’ll miss it. His shot may be one of the best in the draft class.

He takes the puck the length of the ice, makes a strategic dump off the wall and nearly regains possession if not for a missed call. His top speed isn’t remarkable but he plays into his strengths and creates a board battle.

This clip highlights the contrast between Murtagh with and without the puck. From the start of the clip, he’s leisurely gliding up ice until his teammate forces a turnover and then he begins putting in more effort. He catches the pass and scores with relative ease.

#9 - Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen - Defense - USNTDP U18 (USHL)

Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen is one of the most underrated defensemen in the 2025 draft. He’s a mobile two-way defenseman with ridiculous upside on both ends of the ice. Last season he played paired with Logan Hensler and was easily more impressive than him a fair share of nights. He’s got great hands for a defenseman, is excellent at jumping into the rush and generating offense, and he’s previously, reliably been the U.S. National U18 Team’s shutdown D-man as an underager.

Rhéaume-Mullen’s calling card is his smarts on both sides of the puck. During this past season, there were times when he stepped up and quarterbacked the powerplay, creating chances and coordinating offense. At the other end, Rhéaume-Mullen was blocking shots and using his exceptional skating to drive breakouts. He locked down the best USHL offensive weapons with his man-on-man coverage and awareness all last season. He’s such a reliable player and strong skater it’s hard for him not to draw comparisons to Devon Toews.

His strong strides give him great transition abilities and pairing that with his solid edgework and puck protection, he can maneuver through the neutral zone as he pleases. He’s got good hands and a decent toolkit to evade pressure and give his teammates time to get open. His ability to find options and make seam passes is incredible, finding lanes that don’t appear obvious at all until after he’s made the pass.

At times he can be reserved; it’s a calculated move but it can make him seem inactive. His shot is nothing incredibly exceptional and his lack of shots this season is reflected by his lack of goals.

Rhéaume-Mullen is a very raw player, but if he applies himself and gains the confidence to shoot more and drive more plays himself, his well-rounded game and his skills could easily drive him into the top 20 or lottery conversation. However, finding ice time on a stacked University of Michigan team could be somewhat challenging. Look for him to eventually push his way into their top four alongside veterans Truscott, Edwards, and Duke.

Also of note, Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen is the son of Manon Rhéaume, former goaltender for the Tampa Bay Lightning, and was the first woman to play ever in an NHL game.

This sequence starts with a Rhéaume-Mullen re-entry. He gains a bit of speed and cuts it with sharp edges leaving the defender facing the wrong way. He moves the puck to his D-partner and fills a hole to get open, continually staying a viable option as the play evolves into a goal.

On the opposite end, this is a sequence of shutdown plays from Rhéaume-Mullen. First breaking off a dangerous pass to the slot. He then displays his defensive awareness, picking up man coverage when his teammate goes down, holding the puck carrier off, and shutting down two pass attempts. He notices another lapse in his team’s defense and covers the open man backdoor. Although this is a short clip, Rhéaume-Mullen consistently exhibits phenomenal intelligence in both his offensive and defensive awareness.

Here he picks his head up and finds a stretch pass to James Hagens which gives him a 1-on-1 opportunity in the offensive zone. He moves up the ice and becomes an option quickly to continue cycling the puck in the offensive zone, unfortunately, the puck gets fumbled but Rhéaume-Mullen recovers and successfully prepares for the rush, closing the gap with his man.

#10 - William Moore - Center - USNTDP U18 (USHL)

Moore’s path to the USNTDP and eventual endeavor into college hockey with Boston College in 2025-2026, is slightly different from past players taking this same path for their hockey careers. Moore is actually a dual citizen, playing all of his junior hockey, up until last season, in Canada. He actually was teammates with OHL standout Michael Misa back in minor hockey. Moore didn’t make the jump last year from the U17 to the U18 at all throughout the season. With that said, Moore put up 43 points in 50 games with the U17 team last year. 23 of those points were goals.

Moore is listed at 6’2” and weighing in at 161 lbs. Don’t let the frame scare you away. Even though Moore seems to be a tad underweight for his size, he still contains a tremendous amount of power and skill. He’s a downhill skater, much more north-south rather than east-west. Has solid passing and puck handling skills… has the ability to make passing plays off the wall in almost any area of the ice. Has a decent shot as well, but is less intriguing compared to his passing and overall instincts/awareness on the ice. All of those traits aren’t anything spectacular or off the charts, more so a solid skillset. He also isn’t afraid to charge to the net with his frame, using his stick handling ability and body to protect the puck and drive toward the net for a scoring opportunity.

One nice bright spot in his game is his overall instincts near the puck. Moore has the ability to grab possession off stick lifts and soft pokes to continue a rush attack or create quick transition plays. He scans the ice and has a good first read on where he’s going to go with the puck.

The real question for me is if he’s going to be an NHL centerman. For me right now, I don’t think so, but a full year on the U18’s playing at center will help and change that discussion. I would like to see more commitment to defensive plays, which isn’t bad currently, more so to keep his game more consistent overall. In my view, he has a lot of skill and tool sets to build off of, however, there are a lot of areas I see he still needs to grow on, which could take more time for his development. If he fills into his frame and continues to use that as his strength, he will be an impactful NHL player for the majority of his career.

Granted in this situation, it’s 4-on-4, with much more open ice, but this clip shows us how Moore can use his stick handling skills along with his frame. On both moves to the inside, he waits for the defenders to make the first play and then immediately follows suit with a stride deke to the inside, while protecting it with his body and using his long frame for puck control. This gives his teammates more room to work as he drops the puck off for a scoring chance, taking two defenders with him in the process.

Another clip showing a lot of what Moore is capable of. First, he’s supporting board play and breaks it up to create a quick transition from defense to offense. He then skates with the puck through the neutral zone with his long strides. As the opposition closed in on him entering the zone, his long reach allowed him to keep control and then make a soft back hand pass to his streaking winger down the side for a shot.

This clip demonstrates how Moore can be useful in his own defensive zone. On the PK, he assists his defenseman near the goal from a positioning standpoint and makes the play by poke checking the forward off the puck. This gave his team possession and a chance to clear the puck. This is a great view of what he does defensively, not a whole lot, mainly stick checks. Supports teammates, but it’s not a consistent game to game basis.

Honorable Mentions

Benjamin Kevan - Forward - Des Moines (USHL)

Benjamin Kevan is an interesting case, he’s reasonably skilled in nearly every department and has a very well-rounded game, but he lacks an elite aspect that he brings to the table. He’s got nice puck protection and great skating once he gets going but his hands aren’t up to that next level and his acceleration is sub-par. He has very nice vision for lanes as he’s moving up the ice; he’s been impressive as a playmaker and play-driver for the Des Moines Buccaneers previously. He earned a spot on the USHL’s all rookie team last year and was a first line player for the U.S.’ Hlinka/Gretzky squad this summer.

There’s a lot to like about Kevan but nothing that wows enough quite yet. He’ll definitely be a player to keep a keen eye on in the 2024-25 season after a productive year in the USHL as a DY-1.

Kevan plays positionally sound as his team kills off a penalty, manages to get possession, and creates a 2-on-1 out of it. He doesn’t get his pass through to his teammate but he recovers it and finishes the play with a goal.

Another goal from Kevan solely from his continuous effort in and around the net.

Conrad Fondrk - Centre - U18 NTDP (USHL)

Fondrk was second in scoring on the U17 NTDP team with 45 points in 54 games and is a player who plays the game with high speed and good compete. He will continue his time with the NTDP this season for the U18 team, before heading to Boston University in 25-26.

The young Minnesota native will look to improve his offensive numbers in order to ascend the rankings. Fondrk possesses some good scoring qualities in his game, with both his shot and passing abilities being impressive. Additionally, he possesses a good motor that helps to elevate those attributes.

In this first clip we notice both Fondrk’s speed and shooting capabilities. He breaks down the wing at top speed and finds the short side with a nice shot.

In this second clip, we see his hockey IQ and patience as he enters the zone and waits for a teammate to find for a goal.

Here we see Fondrk’s compete and skating speed. He helps in the backcheck and pins the player along the boards that leads to a turnover.