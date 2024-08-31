MCKEEN’S 2024-25 NHL YEARBOOK – Releasing early September

We are hard at work finishing up the McKeen's 2024-25 NHL Yearbook and are targeting Saturday, September 8th for the release of the magazine. We will release our predictions earlier in the week and will start loading the player profiles on the site with the goal of being finished by September 8th. We will also be releasing a print on demand edition shortly after the digital edition is made available.

Stay tuned for further updates.

The magazine will include: