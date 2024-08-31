MCKEEN’S 2024-25 NHL YEARBOOK – Releasing early September

We are hard at work finishing up the McKeen's 2024-25 NHL Yearbook and are targeting Saturday, September 8th for the release of the magazine. We will release our predictions earlier in the week and will start loading the player profiles on the site with the goal of being finished by September 8th. We will also be releasing a print on demand edition shortly after the digital edition is made available.
Stay tuned for further updates.
The magazine will include:
- Top 475 player predictions with almost 800 in-depth player profiles
- Team analysis
- Feature articles – Fantasy All Star Team by Scott Cullen, Top Rookies by Brock Otten, The Late, Late Show by Peter Harling, Top Prospect Ranking for Fantasy Hockey, Breakouts and Hidden Gems plus more
- Downloadable charts online – predictions and line combos updated until the start of the NHL season
- Top 300 prospects, top 15 by team with profiles
- The most exhaustive resource available