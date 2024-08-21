2025 NHL DRAFT: Summer of 25′ – Introducing Russia

It hasn’t even been a month since the 2024 NHL Draft in Vegas. However, that hasn’t stopped us from thinking about the 2025 Draft. Welcome to a series at McKeen’s Hockey that aims to introduce you to some of the top prospects from each region for 2025. The disclaimer is that…it’s early. The names on these lists are not likely to be the exact same as the ones you see next June. However, we thought it was important for you to know some of the top players heading into the season. Next up is Russia. Scouting the region continues to be challenging given that Russia (and Belarus) continues to be barred from participating in international tournaments (like the recent Hlinka/Gretzky). However, the CHL reversed their decision to allow Russian players back in their leagues as Imports and we do see that represented in this list. How strong is this group from Russia? That's a tough question given the inability to compare at tournaments head-to-head. However, the region looks to have a potential top five selection in addition to several potential first rounders. That would put it on par with the 2024 group on paper. Let's dive in.

#1 - Ivan Ryabkin - Center - Dynamo Moskva (KHL/MHL)

Ivan Ryabkin is the big fish from Russia this year and it is not a reach to pencil him in as a top 5 pick in the incredibly talented 2025 draft class. He had an insanely impressive MHL debut season, scoring 24 goals and 58 points in 44 games, placing him 2nd on the total points list and the 5th highest points per game for DY-1 players in MHL history. Fans drooled over the prospect of their team drafting top Russian forwards Matvei Michkov and Ivan Demidov during the past two years and if your favorite team missed out on either of those two, you’re in luck because Ryabkin is the next installment of elite Russian forward talent.

Ivan is an incredibly smart and talented playmaker. He sees the ice very well, allowing him to plan out his next option before the puck has even reached his blade. He executes one-touch and no-look passes with ease, setting up teammates for tap-in finishes around the cage with dishes that look effortless. He is calm under pressure and does not allow opponents to force him into bad choices. The only time when Ivan gets into trouble is when he overcomplicates his choices in an attempt to create highlight reel assists. He is an incredibly talented player which affords him the ability to attempt passes that no one else would think of. At times this becomes a hindrance as he forces no look plays and extremely dangerous attempts that land directly on the tape of an opponent. He will need to work on his ability to choose when a flashy pass is too much for the situation at hand.

Another impressive part of Ryabkin’s game is his handling and problem-solving abilities. He has elite hands and is able to escape just about any difficult situation that he finds himself in. He keeps the puck in motion on his blade, allowing him to quickly move possession to any position around his body and embarrass defenders with well-timed fakes and cuts into space. His skill is built on top of a strong skating ability that allows him to execute many plays that others cannot. He is quick enough to win races, outpace opponents in transition, and is also agile enough to slip through tight lanes and circle opponents with an arsenal of dangles.

He does not have the elite wrist shot that Michkov brings to the table but Ivan shoots well enough to finish the chances that he creates and has a heavy one timer which can be set up on the powerplay. Ryabkin’s goal scoring is less shot based and more reliant on his ability to make his way to the net with quick fakes, but he can score from distance if given the space.

Without the puck, Ivan plays a hard-nosed, physical game. He forechecks hard and wins battles using strong body checks and by winning inside positioning with well planned cuts. He is very strong for his age and puts all of his weight into every body check. He often performs textbook takeaways, freezing his opponent with a heavy check while simultaneously swiping the puck and quickly picking his head up to find the next play.

Ivan Ryabkin does not have the goal scoring ability that Michkov possesses. He is not the slippery offensive talent that is Ivan Demidov. What he is, is a perfect combination of the two. He is a dynamic offensive forward with the hands and brain to escape any challenge put in his way. He is a Kucherov-esque playmaker with the ability to see options before they fully develop and prepare his next move before the puck has reached his stick. He plays solid defense, bringing a physical presence and tactical forecheck strategy allowing him to steal possession with ease. Ryabkin is a player that will likely split his time between the KHL and MHL this season and if all goes to plan, he will develop into an elite two-way forward, ready to transform a lucky NHL franchise's future for the better.

Show me another player that can pull off no-look, spinning, backhand passes directly on the tape for an easy tap-in. I’ll wait.

Very impressive rush, showing off his speed and ability to embarrass defenders with his hands, leading to a chance in tight.

Here, Ryabkin does a great job escaping two defenders but ruins his hard work with a careless, no-look, behind the back pass resulting in a turnover.

#2 - Artyom Vilchinsky - Defense - SKA-1946 (MHL)

Vilchinsky is the most intriguing defensive prospect from this year's talented Russian crop. He uses all of his 6’6, 240 lbs frame to become a human wrecking ball in the defensive end and does not back down from any challengers after the whistle. He was often trusted with top pairing minutes in this past season with SKA-1946 which is a rare feat for a U17 player on one of the MHL’s most talented rosters.

Defensively, Vilchinsky is very responsible and was able to handle nearly everything thrown at him this season. Through continuous scans, he is able to anticipate developing plays and position himself for tight coverage in his own end. He uses his size to push players off the puck and makes it very difficult to battle for space in front of the net. He positions himself well to take away passing lanes and protects his goal with proactive choices, stepping up at the perfect time to deflect incoming shots and passes.

Artyom moves surprisingly well for his size. He is able to rush coast to coast when he has an open lane up ice and can pick up decent speed when given enough space. He moves well on his edges, able to escape from incoming pressure with a series of quick, precise pivots before rapidly distributing the puck up ice. He will need to improve his backwards skating speed as well as agility to be able to stay in front of higher levels of talent. He showed off impressive transition defense for a DY-1 player, angling opponents towards the boards before sealing them off with a thundering check but was beaten many times by some of the older, quicker players in the MHL.

The biggest improvements that we are hoping to see from Artyom this season involve his play with the puck. His handling ability needs work as he is unable to make it past opponents when the puck is not shielded by his body. He fumbles possession every once in a while and will need to improve his puck control if he intends on joining the offense more often in the upcoming season. Sometimes his passing decisions left a lot to be desired. He often rushed the decision-making process when under tight pressure and even when he had time, many of his attempts missed their intended target.

Artyom Vilchinsky is a player that we are very excited to watch this upcoming season. He resembles a young Chris Pronger combined with the current iteration of Nikita Zadorov. If he is able to improve his play with the puck and continues his upward defensive growth, he has the potential to become an extremely talented two-way monster, destroying everything in his path.

When you go 1v1 with Vilchinsky, you better be prepared to run into a moving brick wall.

Moves pretty well for a big guy. Not the smoothest rush but impressive speed and a clean entry.

Under pressure he tends to fold. In this case, a forechecking forward causes Artyom to put his head down and throw the puck up the middle of the ice without looking.

#3 Kurban Limatov - Defence - MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

With how the NHL is going back to size, skating and physicality with how teams draft in recent seasons, it comes as no surprise that Limatov is ranked this high on this list. He is undoubtedly the top Russian defender in his age group and should be a rather high selection in the 2025 draft if he continues to progress as he has. Personally, I think he might even see some attention in the top 15 (Maybe even higher). The 6’4” Limatov will play the season in Dynamo Moscow junior system and may even see some men’s league games as the season progresses.

Standing at 6'4", Limatov possesses the physical attributes necessary to dominate in the defensive zone. Once he is able to fill out his body, the advantage he will have with his frame and strength will enable him to excel in physical battles along the boards and in front of the net, where he’ll be able to effectively use his size to gain positioning in front of the net and dominate battles due to his frame.

Limatov has an impressive skating ability, it is highlighted by a fluid stride that allows him to cover the ice efficiently. This mobility is crucial for transitioning between from defence into offense - enabling him to support the rush and recover quickly when play shifts. On the offensive side, Limatov exhibits competent puck-handling skills and is comfortable carrying the puck up the ice and facilitating offence from the blueline. Although not yet an elite offensive defenseman, his vision and ability to facilitate play at his size, will leave teams drooling at the draft on what he could be if he further develops this part of his game.

Although a raw prospect, Limatov has a lot of what teams have been searching for at the draft table in recent years. If he has a big year and is able to impress in men’s league games, there is a player here in Limatov that will gauge a ton of NHL interest throughout the season.

This play really showcases Limatov’s potential as a standout shutdown defender. He is able to initiate contact on the opposing forward, take him off the puck and tie him up in one motion and it allows his teammate to collect the puck, and his team is off in transition.

This clip highlights Limatov’s offensive side a bit. He steps into the play late and gets lost in coverage as he pinches from the blueline, He gets the puck after a nice pass from his teammate, only to fool everyone on the ice and pass it right back to his forward in front of the net for an easy goal. There are some deceptive elements to Limatov’s game, and he hasn’t yet harnessed these offensive abilities.

Here we see Limatov again being deceptive at the blueline, this time he uses great head movements and feet positioning to freeze the defence which allows his teammate to get an excellent shot on net that he converts on. All the result of Limatov’s fakes.

This play shows how good Limatov’s rush defence can be, he maintains his gap well, then as the forward gains the zone, he closes in with his stick, quickly pivots to avoid the forward to make a cut towards the net, maintains his strong body and stick positioning and forces him around the net to try again. Picture perfect defence on this play and it’s plays like this that really excite me.

#4 Pyotr Andreyanov - Goalie - Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

Andreyanov is another in a long line of promising Russian goaltending prospects. Andreyanov has consistently been the goalie the Russian’s turn to whenever they do best on best tournaments in the country and he has played up age groups, and in cases multiple age groups for his CSKA Moskva squads. This past season in the MHL, Andreyanov posted fantastic totals, going 9-8-0 with a .916sv% in 20 games played. A feat that is very impressive for a 16-year-old goalie in the MHL. If Andreyanov wasn’t only 6’0”, he could legitimately be discussed as a goalie that could go in the top 20 of the draft.

His goaltending fundamentals are excellent, with a strong emphasis on positioning, athleticism, and glove work. Andreyanov’s ability to read the play and position himself effectively in the crease is thanks to his advanced mechanics in the crease. His movements are precise and calculated, allowing him to cover the net efficiently and make accurate saves. This technical proficiency is complemented by his ability to maintain a consistent, compact stance, which minimizes openings for opposing shooters.

Andreyanov also has great agility and reflexes. His quick lateral movements allow him to cover the net effectively and respond swiftly to cross-ice passes and deflections. Andreyanov’s reflexes are sharp, enabling him to make rapid, reactionary saves that many goalies his age aren’t ready for. Andreyanov’s composure under pressure and ability to remain focused in high-stress situations are a big reason why he has consistently been called upon as a starter for his age group in Russia when the Russian Federation runs tournaments within the country. He is an ultra-competitor also, who doesn’t like to lose. This is something that you need in a goaltender and is something that Andreyanov showed after losing to the Belarusian U20 team in a tournament last season.

I’m personally hopeful we can see Andreyanov gain a few inches between now and the draft because he is one of the more talented goalies to be eligible for the NHL draft in recent years. 2025 looks to be a good year for goaltending talent and Andreyanov is just one of those vying to be the first taken.

Andreyanov may be small, but man can he move so quick in the net. Here his defender coughs up the puck and Andreyanoiv is forced to make a quick stop on a breakaway in tight, he gets his pad out and makes the great save.

Here shows how well Andreyanov can move side-to-side in the net, he has a powerful pushoff after a cross-ice pass, gets set quickly and makes the save and pushes back for a rebound opportunity that doesn’t come.

Another great save after a great pushoff that sees him take away a sure one-timer goal by getting his pad out.

After his team coughs up the puck, Andreyanov is left to fend off the breakaway chance by himself - he stays square to the shooter and waits for the shooter to commit before he does even though he is coming down fast. Great blocker save is the result.

#5 - Ruslan Karimov- Center - Sarnia Sting (OHL)

While writing this article, Ruslan Karimov officially signed a contract with the Sarnia Sting of the OHL after being selected 6th overall in the CHL import draft. Despite the fact that he no longer plays in Russia, we felt that it was necessary to highlight one of the most impressive power forwards in the class of 2025. Ruslan started the 2023-24 season playing for Sputnik Almetievsk where he scored 13 goals and 22 points in 25 games. This is an impressive total for a U17 player on a lesser quality MHL team. His rights were traded to Ak Bars Kazan, and he will travel overseas to get a taste of the OHL this year.

Karimov is an unrelenting, limitless ball of energy. Every time he steps over the boards he has one mission: to outwork his opponents for possession by any means necessary. He plays the game at a very high pace and makes his presence known through constant physical pressure. He finishes his checks hard and then immediately jumps on loose pucks, quickly shifting attention towards the offensive zone. He forced a seemingly infinite number of turnovers every game and was a huge asset on both sides of the puck.

Offensively, his speed and will to win inside positioning allowed him to produce consistently but he will need to smooth out the rough edges of his game to continue to produce in the OHL and at higher levels. His hands are a bit clunky, and he has a habit of forcing over complicated dekes at the offensive blue line. In most situations, a quick fake and hard push wide with his speed would have done the job. His skating is effective right now but will need improvements in order to continue his forward growth. His leg extensions are short and awkwardly push out to the sides, but he is still able to generate great speed with this form.

His best offense comes as a netfront pest. He carves out space using a combination of strength and well-timed cuts to take up valuable real estate in the slot. He is constantly able to get sticks on loose pucks before anyone else and does a great job redirecting any passes or shots that come his way. Ruslan also showed some potential as a playmaker throughout the course of this season. At times he found cutting teammates with near perfect passes, just seconds after collecting the puck. Like most players in their DY-1, his decision making will need work but I do not feel that it is a reach to suggest that we will see improvements to the passing side of his game this year.

While it is disappointing that we will not get to watch Ruslan tear up the MHL next season, I think the decision to move to Sarnia will be great for his development. He will have the opportunity to go up against some of the best players in the world on a daily basis and work with new coaches to grow many aspects of his game. His non-stop motor, muscle, and visible intensity provide a boost of energy for his team. He will quickly become the favorite player of coaches, fans, and teammates in Ontario.

Hard charge into space and a great finish in tight.

Great effort on the forecheck and forces his man to take a seat with a booming body check.

Impressive speed and lane choice to transport the puck into the offensive zone but Ruslan stickhandles himself into submission and settles for a poor shot from deep.

#6 - German Suzdorf - Center - SKA-1946 (MHL)

German Suzdorf is a 6’4 center who impressed us this past season with his strong two-way play and drastic improvement arc over the course of 23-24 season. His statline of 10 goals, 16 points, and a -12 in 47 games does not look impressive by any means but we believe that there is a lot more under the surface, ready to be unleashed. He played this past season with SKA Yunior, St. Petersburg’s new development team in the MHL, but he has earned a spot on SKA’s top junior team, 1946, for this upcoming year. German made a good impression over the course of last season and will have a great opportunity to grow on one of the MHL top teams.

Suzdorf uses his size well without the puck to angle opponents towards the boards. This strategy is mostly utilized while on the penalty kill and in defensive transition where he forces opponents towards the outside before swiping the puck away with a quick poke, or seals them off with a check. He jumps into passing lanes at the perfect times to disrupt passes and is not afraid to step in front of a shot. He will need to improve his agility to stay with quicker opponents and really dig deep on every shift to become recognized as an elite defender.

On the offensive side of the puck, German will need to make improvements to nearly every aspect of his game but has a good base to build upon. He often chooses the safest option and very rarely takes risks to create offensive opportunities. He opts to move the puck around the wall and never seems to make cuts towards the inside. He has a heavy wrist shot which he needs to use more often but does finish his chances around the net converting on 90.9% of his high danger chances. He moves pretty well north-south for his size, picking up good speed in the neutral zone but lacks the agility to keep that speed going in all directions. His hands are a bit clunky but there was improvement shown over the course of the year that makes us hopeful for the upcoming season.

Suzdorf is probably the biggest work in progress on this list. There will have to be many improvements made to his on-puck game during the offseason and over the course of next season but he has shown many valuable qualities that make us excited about his future. He plays great defense for his age, shutting down opponents with well-timed step ups, pokes, blocks, and body checks to break up plays. He transitions the puck well, barreling up ice with possession and consistently earning the offensive blue line. German showed a lot of promise this season while on an extremely young and inexperienced roster. Playing on SKA-1946 will surely bring great improvements to his overall game and increase his offensive output drastically.

A great example of German closing off his opponent with a well-timed cut behind the net and hard body check, separating the puck and creating extended time in the offensive zone.

Here, he makes a good read on a chaotic regroup, jumping on a no-look pass and charging to the net for a goal.

German struggles to beat defenders 1v1 when in transition and in most zone entry clips, stays to the outside with no attempt to cut in.

#7 Yegor Murashev - Winger - MHK Spartak Moskva (MHL)

Murashev is definitely one of the most exciting offensive players out of Russia for this class. The speedy winger has been one of the top players in his age group for years now and if his height started with a “6” he would be a kid that would be talked about in the top 20 for this draft class. Murashev played the past few seasons for Mamonty Yugry in the MHL, where he has a solid 20 points in 41 games this past year but was traded to Spartak Moskva in the offseason and will play in their junior system going forward. I’d like to add, too, that Murashev does look taller than his listed 5’10” frame, so there is potential he has/will see growth.

As for his game play style - Murashev’s game is marked by a high level of agility that he uses to keep defenders guessing in the offensive zone and also an innate ability to read the game at a high level. This allows him to make pinpoint passes and create scoring opportunities for his teammates with frequency while also being a dangerous scoring threat, himself.

Murashev’s skating is fantastic - he combines speed with smooth, fluid movements, which makes him difficult to defend against. His skating agility allows him to maneuver around defenders with ease, creating space and opportunities that wouldn’t have existed otherwise. This fluidity in movement not only enhances his offensive capabilities but also enables him to evade checks and maintain possession under pressure. Murashev skating, both in terms of acceleration and top-end speed, puts pressure on opposing defenders, forcing them into making split-second decisions that often lead to mistakes and allows Murashev to take advantage for offensive chances.

Murashev needs to bulk up to handle physicality as he progresses to hockey against men and will need to show more effort into becoming more engaged in the defensive end but as of now he is a offensive threat whenever he steps on the ice and is poised for a big season in the MHL.

This is a play that shows how shifty Murashev can be. He gets the puck below the net on a powerplay and fakes out the defence after cutting to the net, only to relay the puck over to his streaking teammate from the point for the easy tap in goal. Great vision and creativity here.

Here is Murashev getting the puck quickly over to his teammate while in tight. It shows that even as a smaller guy, Murashev isn’t afraid to try and create offence in front of the net.

Murashev does a great job to speed to the outside here, attack the net with speed and has a great backhand finish to boot.

This play is actually started by our #3 ranked Limatov after he makes a great pinch to take the puck away and get the puck to Murashev who shows off his silky mitts for a clean finish. Murashev really showcases his skillset here.

#8 Kirill Yemelyanov - Center - Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

Yemelyanov is a player I’m pretty excited about for this draft class and a guy I can see making his way up this list as the season progresses. Yemelyanov is a two-way center that is able to make an impact on the game in all three zones. A player in Lokomotiv Yaroslavl’s system, Kirill enjoyed a productive season as a 16-year-old in the MHL last year, putting up 20 points in 44 games. He has also been a mainstay for Russia internationally among his age group and has been one of the more productive players among that age group.

Kirill Yemelyanov has a combination of power and a motor that is always going that allows him to play a robust, energetic game that impacts all areas of the ice. Offensively, he excels with his ability to maintain puck possession in tight spaces, using his hands and balance to create scoring opportunities in tight. There’s a reason he was one of Loko’s net front threats on the power play last season.

Although not a high-volume shooter, Yemelyanov’s shooting skills are most noticeable during close-range chances and net-front battles where he does an excellent job positioning himself for rebounds and second chance opportunities. Defensively, Yemelyanov stands out for his responsible play. He is consistently engaged in his own zone, showcasing strong positioning and effective backchecking. His physical play enhances his defensive game, allowing him to disrupt opponents’ plays with the threat of an oncoming hit and helps his ability win battles along the boards with regularity.

Yemelyanov has a great finish here on the odd man rush, he has speed into the neutral zone and uses it to cause the defender to pivot and try to make a play - Yemelyanov doesn’t make a mistake once the puck is gotten to him, nice finish.

Showcasing some nice speed here as he beats the defence and is in alone against the goalie - makes a nice backhand move for the nice goal.

Great anticipation here from Yemelyanov - who finds open ice and gets off a world class shot to beat the goalie.

After some drama in front of the net after a good scoring chance for his team, Yemelyanov realizes that the defence is puck watching and repositions himself in open ice for the goal. Yemelyanov is great at doing this.

#9 - Maxim Agafonov - Defense - Tolpar Ufa (MHL)

Agafonov is a fun, highly skilled offensive-defenseman that likes to play fast and can score highlight reel goals while also playing solid defense. He made quite an impression with Krasnaya Armiya during his call up causing him to stick around in the MHL and will suit up for Tolpar Ufa for his draft year season.

Maxim is incredibly confident and has the skill to pull off moves many other players on this list wouldn’t even attempt. He takes the puck deep into the offensive zone often and uses quick dekes to cut inside to get shots on goal. He quarterbacks the puck well from the point, using smooth edgework to walk the line into space before firing passes to teammates around the offensive zone. He will need to increase his number of high danger passes over the course of the next season. He does not take many risks which is the main reason that he only scored 8 points this past season despite having the talent to create offense on his own. He has quick feet and can explode up ice to join the rush, becoming an extra passing option with the skill to make his way to the net and finish chances.

In the defensive end is where Maxim is not as talented but has shown off lots of good moments that suggest room for improvement over the course of the next season. He uses his quick feet to stay in front of opponents and does a great job of taking away sticks around the net. He makes constant scans of the defensive end and makes good reads, countering offensive shifts with strong positioning. He lacks physicality and has a lot of trouble fighting for possession along the boards and in front of the net. He goes into board battles with a lack of energy and shies away from contact during races for 50/50 pucks. Adding strength will need to be a major focus during this offseason. He also has a bad habit of whacking the puck away without looking which typically results in an unnecessary turnover. This is a crutch that he must eliminate, and he needs to become more comfortable holding onto the puck under pressure in the defensive end.

Agafonov is a very interesting player that we are excited to watch during this upcoming season. He is incredibly talented and uber confident on the offensive side of the puck, making him one of the most fun players in this year's draft. The biggest concern that we have right now is that he plays the game with a forward’s brain. All of his decisions are geared towards offense and there were many times during our viewings that we came away thinking that he might be better off switching to forward for the upcoming year. Despite this thought, his defensive game did improve over the course of the season. He makes good reads of the opponents’ options and takes away chances in front of the net with quick pokes and stick lifts. Maxim’s game is either going to explode over the course of the next season or we will begin to find more holes in his lack of progression. Either way we are excited to see his follow up to an entertaining MHL debut this year.

Not many DY-1 players have the confidence or skill to cut inside like that.

Well timed defensive play to shut down an offensive chance with a quick poke immediately followed by a smart play to take away an opponent's stick to thwart a chance at the empty net.

Max goes into this board battle soft, causing a loss of possession and extended zone time for his opponents. Easily avoidable if he had played the body and fought for possession.

#10 Mikhail Fyodorov - Winger - Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL)

Mikhail Fyodorov is a skilled forward known for his offensive creativity and strong puck-handling abilities, making him a dangerous threat in the offensive end. Standing at 5'11" and weighing just 160 pounds, Fyodorov can benefit alot from adding more weight to his frame. Although his skating is effective, he could benefit from more explosive acceleration and top-end speed. He enjoyed a good season in the MHL this past year, putting up 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points in 39 games. Although he is a late birthday, being born in December - there is still a lot of development to be done by Fyodorov.

His strength lies in his great vision and playmaking skills - Fyodorov is able to create scoring opportunities through smart passes and intelligent offensive positioning. Fyodorov’s puck control is impressive, allowing him to maneuver in tight spaces and execute high-level plays while in tight. He has the ability to take over games in stretches because of his ability to create in the offensive zone.

Fyodorov’s potential if he makes the NHL is that of a player who has the ability to be versatile. He has the tools to be a reliable middle-six forward who can contribute offensively. His upside includes the possibility of developing into a top six forward if he continues to refine his game and add more mass to his frame, and continued refinement of his skating ability.

Fyodorov attacks the middle of the ice with speed, is given some time and gets off a great wrist shot that gets through the defence’s sticks and beats the goalie.

Fyodorov decides to attack the net after driving to the outside and it allows his teammate to bang home the rebound he created by doing so. Even as a more slender player he is willing to get to the net from time to time.

In this play while on the powerplay, Fyodorov is constantly moving around trying to get lost in coverage. He sees his opportunity to strike and burns to the backdoor for the easy tap-in goal.

This is one of my favourite clips of Fyodorov - he trails his teammate into the zone, awaits the drop pass and gets a shot off quick after he gets the pass. He is stopped but doesn’t give up on the play and gets his own rebound and bangs home the goal.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS

HM - Kirill Kutuzov - Center - Irbis Kazan (MHL)

Early in the season it looked like Kirill Kutuzov would cement himself as a top 3 Russian in the class of ‘25 with 7 goals in his first 8 games. After that initial hot streak, the goals became a lot harder to come by, causing Kirill to slip in and out of the Irbis lineup. He finished the season with 13 goals in 30 games and was able to stabilize his draft stock by improving other parts of his game, creating one of the most intriguing players eligible for the 2025 draft.

Kutuzov is a speedy forward who uses his skilled hands and deceptive body fakes to weave his way through defenders in the offensive zone. He has a heavy wrist shot which he is not afraid to use and hits his target often. He occupies the net front position on the powerplay where he is very effective in tipping pucks and getting sticks on loose rebounds.

Over the course of the season, Kirill showed drastic improvements in his play without the puck. Towards the end of the year, we began to see a much more engaged player in his own end. He joined battles along the boards and worked hard to dig pucks out of scrums. His forechecking effort improved as well, flying into the offensive zone after dumped pucks and throwing his weight around below the goal line to earn possession.

Next season we need to see improvements to Kutuzov’s decision making when forced into difficult situations. When he has time and space, he is able to make quick, smart decisions but the second pressure comes, he coughs the puck up. His north-south skating will need some technical improvements, but he still generates great speed and uses his edges well to sneak past defenders and slip through tight lanes on his way to the net.

Kutuzov has a ton of talent, pulling off highlight reel dekes and finishing his chances in tight. He will need to take his game to the next level to be seen as a worthwhile draft selection but has a great base of skill to build upon.

Absolute rocket one-timer on the powerplay.

Great vision in transition. Spots his teammate and hits him with a flawless spin pass

On the flip side, Kirill often throws passes without looking, resulting in unforced turnovers.

HM - Semyon Frolov - Goalie - Ladia Togliatti (MHL)

Frolov is one of many promising young goalies that are poised to come out of Russia in this class. He is a 6’3” goalie that is playing in Lada Togliatti’s junior system with their MHL team where this past season he saw 15 games while posting a 7-4-2 record with a .907sv%.

Frolov consistently showcases a solid stance and precise positioning, which allows him to cover the net effectively and minimize scoring opportunities for opponents. His agility and quick reflexes are excellent; he demonstrates excellent lateral movement and the ability to adjust his body seamlessly to make saves, whether facing a quick one-timer or a complex scoring chance.

Frolov remains composed and focused. even in the most stressful situations, exhibiting a resilience that allows him to recover quickly from difficult moments and maintain his play throughout game. If Frolov continues to play like he has, there is a really good chances he sees his name called in the first 3 rounds of the draft. He is just another in the long line of promising Russian goalie prospects.

Frolov stays big in his crease and is able to fend off a shot in the slot with no sticks in the shooting lane. This is because he came out so far in his crease.

In this play, Frolov does a great job of keeping his head up and tracking the player on the breakaway - really makes this save look easy even though it wasn’t.

Excellent push off and second effort by Frolov here as he makes some nice desperation saves after getting hemmed in.

HM - Eduard Bondar - Defense - Akademiya SKA Yunior (MHL)

Bondar is a 6’4, two-way defender with a ton of upside. We decided to leave him out of the top 10 because he is really rough around the edges. He played for SKA Yunior this past season, checking into 42 games and collecting 4 points in his first MHL campaign.

He uses his size well to win battles, finishing his checks hard and attempting to play a mean game in front of his own net. He is engaged in the defensive end, showing the foundations of a solid defender but he has many flaws holding him back. He can be over aggressive at times, straying far out of positioning to chase opponents and he is often caught flat footed, reaching with his stick, unable to stop play. His movements can be very spastic and often seem indecisive. He will need to calm his defensive game down and become more disciplined in his positioning to make sure that he doesn’t drift too far from his wide-open man in front of the net.

He moves well for his size and is able to generate great speed up ice when given the runway to do so. His agility is not great. He will likely never be the type of player that can walk the blue line and dance around opponents to create offense, but he can move the puck around reasonably well from the point. His decision making with the puck needs a lot of work. He forces a ton of passes into lanes that aren’t open, rushes choices under pressure, and can cough up pucks without much of a fight. When he has the time and space, he is able to distribute the puck well in the offensive zone, but he will need to become much more comfortable under duress as well as work to move the puck towards the slot to help create more chances for his team.

Bondar is a major work in progress. He will need to improve in just about every facet of his game this upcoming season, but there is a lot that suggests he is capable of doing so. He has the size to win battles, he just needs to improve his strength and become hungrier to win the puck. He has the skating to transition the puck, he just needs to become more confident in his ability to do so. He has the basic understanding of offensive distribution; he just needs to take more risks to get the puck to the net. With practice and by attempting to play the game with a much calmer demeanor, Eduard can become one of the best draft eligible defensemen in Russia. Time will tell if he can rise to the occasion.

Smart read to jump up ice and become a breakout option. Smooth transition into the offensive zone and a solid shot on goal.

A well-timed step up in the neutral zone to break up play.

Bondar must improve his ability to operate under pressure. The opponent closes in on him at the point and he has no escape plan whatsoever.

HM - Vyacheslev Vasilyev - Center - SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

Vasilyev didn’t have the best season playing for SKA’s MHL squad last season, posting a disappointing 10 points in 36 games, but despite that he is still a guy that offers a ton of promise for 2025. Standing at 6’3”, Vasilyev has been a consistent contributor for Russia’s international teams in his age group. Although not the most fleet of foot, he makes up for it with his ability to get to the front of the net and make high skill plays.

Vasilyev has a good understanding of the game - it allows him to make smart decisions and read plays effectively before they transpire. Vasiliyev’s vision is strong; he can spot teammates in good positions and deliver precise passes, while not given much time and space.

While his size is great, he has yet to utilize it to his advantage fully, yet. He has the will to do it, he just needs to continue to fill out to fully harness his potential with his body. Vasilyev is able to protect the puck well and win battles along the boards and this will only continue further as he matures. His skating ability is lacking, Vasilyev’s skating and agility are limited. His stride needs refinement, and he often coasts around the ice rather than putting much effort in. It’s something I’d like to see him work on this season.

Here Vasilyev really showcases his vision and passing ability as he feathers the puck back door for the easy tap-in for his teammate.

Great pass by Vasilyev here to his streaking teammate, he then follows the play and is able to get a great second chance off the rebound opportunity.

Vasilyev does have a good shot; he does a good job at putting himself in a good scoring position and makes the defence pay for losing him. Excellent shot placement, also.