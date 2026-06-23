2026 NHL DRAFT: DETAILED SCOUTING REPORT – Viktor Fyodorov, C/W, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)/Torpedo-Gorky NN (VHL)/Chaika Nizhny Novgorod (MHL)

Position: C/W, Shoots: L

H/W: 5-foot-10, 176 Pounds

Date of Birth: 2008-02-21

Coming into this season, Viktor Fyodorov was the headliner for this weaker Russian class. Dominant play in his D-2 season, putting up over a ppg at the U18 level, showing a mix of goal-scoring ability and flashes of playmaking across all competitions, which put his name on the map at a young age. His rookie season in the MHL was impressive, with 30 points in 45 games and a PPG in the playoffs. The hype train continued, landing him in the back half of the first round of preseason rankings coming into his draft year. The offense plateaued this season, with a slow start in MHL production, but his 200-foot game caught the eyes of the Novgorod organization and earned him a call-up to the KHL level early in the year. He eventually settled into the VHL, playing the majority of his games at the pro level in a bottom-6 role and showing well in his time there.

The diminutive forward is highly regarded for his exceptional defensive maturity at a young age, paired with some flashes of offensive skills here and there. He's a cerebral and competitive player, playing bigger than his size and always finding himself in the right spots. There is good pace in his game, never taking the foot off the gas, forcing quick decisions and turnovers in his own end, forechecking hard, and winning battles despite the size. The shortcomings appear on the offensive side of the puck. This isn't to say he’s bad, as he can flash really impressive moments with his hand-eye coordination, good decision-making with the puck on his stick, and some nifty passes through traffic. Consistent high-end ability and play-driving lacked though, and the production was underwhelming.

His path to the NHL relies on keeping up his defensive play and pace. If he's able to play his 2-way role at the pro level while working on his skill game and offensive prowess, the belief that he could make an NHL roster one day is not out of the question. Coaches and GMs have a preference for bigger centers, so it will be an uphill climb, but Fyodorov has the tenacity to fight his way up the organizational ranks and the ability to be an effective forechecker on the wing. I do believe he projects more as a winger if he makes the NHL, as his involvement in transition was less as a puck-moving up the center of the ice facilitator, preferring to stay along the boards as a passing option. He was exceptional on the draw though, and his style of play likens him to a Jean-Gabriel Pageau-type of undersized center, but to get to that level, Fyodorov needs to harness that offensive game, which he shows in small flashes. The base is there with his smarts and playmaking ability, but he needs to show it more than a couple of times a game.

Skating

Fyodorov is a quality skater. His technique is solid, able to maneuver around the ice with ease, showing comfort on both his inside and outside edges. He has great mobility in his hips and gets low to the ice on cuts, allowing him to stop, curl, and pop out of his turns. His crossovers are effective when building speed in transition, and he pivots flawlessly, especially when utilizing his back crossover to receive a pass behind him before flying up ice. Fyodorov's low center of gravity and core/leg strength help him in absorbing pressure from bigger opponents. He can push through players who are draped on him and hold his own when battling along the boards. There were almost no issues when he jumped up to the KHL, easily adjusting to the speed and utilizing his shiftiness to stick with opposing forwards, continuing to be a highly effective defensive player in the pros. What shines is his burst and how quickly he can hunt down or put pressure on the puck. The acceleration is exceptional, and he has a good top speed.

What would really help Fyodorov find another level in his skating is working on his lateral agility and top speed. At the MHL level, he was able to get away with his more north-south style, beating defenders with simple moves in transition, shifting just enough to the side to get around his man. He never showed those capabilities in the pro game, rarely challenging players in open space. Adding a lateral dimension to his game could open up some better offensive looks as well. He has moments of subtle deception and skill, which, if paired with some east-west movement, could really open up the ice for him to find more interesting lanes to attack. Adding some more strength, which should naturally grow with age and pro-level training, would add some more dynamic explosion to his game as well as bump up his above-average top speed to something more dangerous for a player of his stature.

Fyodorov shows off his balance and ability to fight through pressure, coming out with possession. Then it's a straight sprint. He doesn't have a high-end top speed, but he keeps up with the play and drives the net. He leans forward a bit too far and isn't fully utilizing the full power of his legs. Some slight tweaks to his stride could give him an extra gear going forward.

Fyodorov puts pressure on the goalie and breaks up the pass before he can get it off. He again shows his ability to maintain balance and possession through physical contact before hitting a sharp curl to create space. He drifts to the low slot without drawing attention and scores.

Fyodorov gets some space to drive the middle of the ice here and, with speed, maneuvers around his opponent. A good example of his lateral mobility being good enough for lower levels, but I'm not sure this would work against bigger and better competition, as he doesn't really have that dynamic side-to-side movement. The pass is a bit awkward as well, as his hips are locked forward, but it fools the goalie and defense, and he collects the assist.

With open ice ahead of him on the breakout, Fyodorov flips his hips to face his teammate, ready to receive the pass. He explodes up ice, generating plenty of speed on his back crossovers, pivoting smoothly, and burning by the defense. He makes a small lateral move by the net to behind, drawing in defenders and finding an open trailer in front for a prime chance.

GRADE: 55

Shot

Fyodorov's shot on its own isn't the most threatening. He scored 6 goals over 63 regular-season games, albeit most of the games were at the pro level with 4th line ice time. In the MHL playoffs, though, he matched his regular-season total in just 17 games. He scores goals by getting into dangerous areas, sneaking into soft areas in the slot or backdoor, and getting shots off with a quick release. He snaps pucks on net before the goalie can react to the pass and is stunningly accurate at times. Fyodorov has also flashed good hand-eye skills, getting some nice deflections throughout the year after battling for position in front. Rarely does he create space for himself to actually take a shot in stride though, and when he does, it doesn't really challenge the goalie all too much. I don't see him as a 20+ goal scorer at the NHL level, but with his inside drive and snappy one timer from the slot, he may hit 12-15 in a bottom 6 role.

Fyodorov gets his opportunities through effective forechecking. His hard work pays off after winning a battle and intercepting a pass. On a quick snap one timer, he goes low glove and beats the goalie clean.

Fyodorov has the ability to get to the net front and, with good hand-eye, can tip pucks on net. After winning the face off, he sets up in the slot, plants his stick on the ice, and pops it to the top corner.

From the bumper, Fyodorov can get clean shots by sneaking into open pockets and firing one-timers. He puts this one right off the back bar.

Fyodorov has this ability to go undetected at times, slipping behind the defense back door and snapping home the one-timer.

Fyodorov scores on this play, but it's a good example as to why this was his only goal that wasn't scored via one-timer, deflection, or net-front work. He takes a long time to settle the puck, load and shoot, nor is the power behind it special. He does put it in a difficult spot, low glove under the armpit, but he needs to work on his release a bit if he wants to score more at the next level.

GRADE: 50

Skills

Fyodorov's skill comes in quick and subtle flashes. For a player who is known for his off-puck pace and energy, he tends to slow the game down with the puck on his stick in the offensive zone, patiently waiting for his moments to strike. He keeps his game simple, gliding around the slot or supporting/engaging in board battles, doing whatever he can to keep cycles flowing. When opportunities arise, he can create space for himself with his quick turns and has a knack for slipping passes through tight seams, directing play to the slot for high-danger looks. His vision and awareness of his teammates' position on the ice allows him to hit streaking forwards driving the net, pull off give-and-go plays off the half-wall, and even nail some long-range passes on breakouts. His hands are not high-end, but they are effective in beating defenders 1-on-1 when pressured and has the ability to protect the puck and maintain possession with wide forehand to backhand dekes. When he recognizes that he may lose a possession, he shows effort in pulling off desperation passes to an open teammate, extending his reach to poke it, or even diving to get the pass off cleanly.

The issue with Fyodorov's skill is the lack of consistent flashes and involvement, while also having pretty average skill overall. He prefers to play a simple, hard forechecking game as a glue guy, just connecting plays rather than driving offense. He's not frustrating in the sense of overhandling and trying to do too much; what's frustrating is that the ability to be that guy comes out once or twice a game, leaving you wanting more. But in the grand scheme of things, if he projects as a bottom 6 defensive specialist, the play-driving ability doesn't necessarily need to be a focus. He’s an effective possession-focused player, opting for the simple and smart play. More urgency in his offensive play would go a long way for him.

The highs and lows of Fyodorov are on display as he really slows the pace down and throws a telegraphed pass leading to a turnover, but a quick turnaround, and Fyodorov gets the puck again in the same area, working a beautiful give-and-go pass off his backhand, slipping it through traffic.

Flashing a bit of his skill here, he hunts down a puck on the backcheck, maintaining possession in the offensive zone, and puts on a decent deke away from the reach of the defender, dragging him to the middle, just to slip a pass to his teammate below the dot.

Fyodorov shows off his vision, entering the zone, flipping his hips, and hitting the trailer right as he enters the zone.

A few times this season, Fyodorov has pulled off a play like this, swatting a bouncing puck and completing the pass. He then gets up ice, fakes a shot, and sends a clean pass for a one-timer.

A nice flash of skill as Fyodorov cuts to the inside on his backhand and gets a good shot off.

Here are 2 clips of Fyodorov's puck protection skills, handling pressure, making passes through contact, and maintaining possession for his team.

GRADE: 52.5

Smarts

Fyodorov's brain is what really unlocks the rest of his game. He sees the ice so well and processes his defensive reads quickly and efficiently. He locks down the middle of the ice, forcing opposing attackers to play along the perimeter and throw low-danger chances on net, hoping for rebounds. The defensive positioning is ideal, playing very responsibly, supporting his defenders, and being aggressive and taking away space when recognizing an unmarked forward. When he gets possession, Fyodorov uses that IQ to play off of opponents' pressure, using head fakes and quick cuts to evade, and spotting open teammates quickly. He plays with poise, staying composed in high-leverage situations, and calmly protecting the puck while making his reads and calculating his next move. There is also a great awareness with his forechecking play. He takes really efficient routes to the puck, has a great awareness of his and his opponents' body position in battles, and has a knack for sneaking up on opponents who think they have a clear lane to skate the puck out of the zone.

The smarts in his own end doesn't fully translate to the other areas of the ice, though. In transition, he defers to his teammates too often. Occasionally, he can make a good pass or recognize space to attack, but for the most part, he hangs out by the wall on the blue line waiting for a dump-in. In the offensive end, he again defers to his teammates too much to create. At his best, he's active around the zone and can make fun plays with good vision and the ability to know where his teammates are, but he often chooses to sit in the slot and just connect plays, cycling the puck between the point and the corners, hovering near the net, waiting to backcheck once again.

A good example of Fyodorov's offensive zone play, working the cycle, putting himself in the right spots, connecting play, getting a clean shot off, and forcing a turnover with a hard backcheck and finding a teammate on the breakout. Simple, clean, hardworking, smart hockey.

Fyodorov is always looking to apply pressure, taking a perfect route to deny the clean exit, stealing the puck, and making an exceptional pass up the ice for the breakout.

In the KHL, Fyodorov looks like a seasoned vet in his own end. On the backcheck, he quickly realizes his defender is beat on the chip in and closes the gap with speed, pinning the forward to the wall, forcing a turnover. Upon the failed clear by his teammate, Fyodorov gets right into position, manning the center of the ice and taking away shooting lanes before jumping on an open opponent along the wall, manhandling him (as a 5-foot-10 guy) to force another turnover. The puck gets rimmed around the boards, and Fyodorov is already getting into position to support the board battle on the other end of the ice and gets a successful clear for a line change.

Another exceptional play at the pro level. Fyodorov plays a perfect gap on a zone exit and keeps the puck inside the blueline. Along the half-wall, he recognizes he is alone, and the passing lane to the trailer is not there, so he curls back to create time to get help and sends it down the boards to his teammate. He gets right back into the zone to put forechecking pressure on, mans the front of the net, and creates time again for his team with a backcheck, forcing the opposition to play it back and allow his team to change.

Fyodorov sticks with his man like glue and lands a perfect stick lift, forcing him outside. His defensive zone awareness allows him to see his right side defender pinch to the wall, and he covers for him, taking that space away in the middle, blocking a shot that could have ended up as a rebound in front with 2 SKA forwards in the area to collect. He's a bit slow to recognize the space he has for the breakout, but still gets there, and tries to send a cross-ice pass in the NZ to an open teammate in transition, but it hits the defender's skate. A good look nonetheless.

GRADE: 55

Physicality/Compete

For a 5-foot-10 forward, Fyodorov shines in this area of the game. He has his moments of being knocked off the puck or losing battles, but he fights hard, never giving up on the play and winning those battles way more often than one would expect. He played a majority of the season in the VHL and KHL, against grown men with families trying to earn their paychecks, and night in and night out, he regularly outworked guys. Fyodorov loves mucking it up in front of the net and is surprisingly difficult to clear from the crease. Every time a puck is chipped in, Fyodorov is there battling to gain possession. In the defensive end, he is everywhere, draped on his assignments, throwing hits, pinning opponents to the boards, blocking shots, doing whatever he can to get the puck out of the zone. The feet never stop moving as he is a hound for the puck, chasing down the puck wherever it may be, from anywhere on the ice. He's all about applying pressure and forcing quick decisions, which is how the game is played at the NHL level.

The size is definitely a factor though, as the NHL is a level of physicality seen nowhere else in the world. There is definitely a concern for Fyodorov’s playstyle and if he can be the tenacious and scrappy forward that he is at that level. Without elite speed or skill, he has to be able to handle that pressure and continue to prove his effectiveness in the dirty areas of the game. I have faith in him as his motor is extremely high, and he's always willing to get physical. If he works his way up a KHL lineup over the next few seasons, giving him more time on the ice and more opportunities to develop his strength and skill, it will make the NHL potential much more attainable.

Fyodorov is strong on his feet and at the pro level can manage to be more physical than you'd expect. With 0 momentum, he flattens a grown man in open ice. Do I have to remind you that he's a 5-foot-10, 17-year-old in the VHL.

Another big hit this time in the KHL, running over a guy on the forecheck. He continues to work in the corners, winning battles and banging bodies, and completes the shift by getting back to position on D and clearing the zone.

Again, playing against men, he shows his work rate, even through some adversity. He makes a great read to get the puck in the NZ, but sends a dangerous pass across the ice that is turned over, and proceeds to get leveled. But this doesn't stop Fyodorov as he gets up and gets right back into battling, throwing hits, and forcing a dump-in and turnover.

Fyodorov never stops moving his feet and is all over the ice. On this shift, he gets in on the forecheck, chases down a forward on the backcheck, and comes across ice through traffic to force another offensive zone turnover and keep possession for his team.

Fyodorov gets in on the forecheck again, giving the defender no time or space and winning the battle. He then attacks the net front and ends up winning the battle and getting the puck in the net. The goal did not count, unfortunately.

On the backcheck, Fyodorov takes down his opponent, ending up on the ice in the corner and, from his knees, surrounded by other players, kicks it free to a teammate and gets the secondary assist. A play that all started from his work rate and relentless effort.

Fyodorov will not shy away from putting his body on the line for a shot block.

Here, Fyodorov battles through contact multiple times, protecting the puck and keeping the cycle going, and again showing that work rate with another offensive zone backcheck resulting in a turnover.

GRADE: 55

OFP: 53.625

A note on the 20-80 scale used above. We look at five attributes (skating, shooting, puck skills, hockey IQ and physicality) for skaters and six for goalies (athleticism/quickness, compete/temperament, vision/play reading, technique/style, rebound control and puck handling). Each individual attribute is graded along the 20-80 scales, which includes half-grades. The idea is that a projection of 50 in a given attribute meant that our observer believed that the player could get to roughly NHL average at that attribute at maturity.