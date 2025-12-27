The first day of the 2026 World Junior Championships did not disappoint. Close games, underdogs, prospects playing up to their potential, Boxing Day truly had it all.

SWEDEN (3) v SLOVAKIA (2)

The Swedes were tested by the Slovaks in the opening game of the tournament. The first period set the tone of a defensive, grinding game from both teams, one that did not cater well to the Swedes. However, Anton Frondell starred in the second, putting up a rocket of a goal and a primary assist to Victor Eklund to put Sweden up 2-nil. After the lead, the Swedes came to a halt in play and got lazy, leading to a 3 v 5 PK where Slovakia’s Tomas Pobezal converted to cut the lead in half. Tobias Tomik tied the game at two in the third period of a game that seemed like it was headed to overtime. But then, Ivar Stenberg, the 2026 draft eligible, buried his first goal of the tournament on a rush play. Sweden took the game from there, surviving the defensive-minded Slovaks.

FINLAND (6) v DENMARK (2)

Finland established themselves early, going up 2-0 in the first three minutes, looking offensively dominant. Instead of lying down, Denmark played big and cut the lead in half from a goal from William Bundgaard. However, after that the Finns found their groove, burying four goals, with one more in the first and three more in the second period. Jasper Kuhta gained two of his three primary assists in this four-goal outburst. His skill and passing were on display all game. Finally, Captain Anton Linde buried Denmark's second and final goal of the opening matchup as the game entered the third period. After that, the game grinded to a stop as the clock ran out. Finland showed their offensive might in spurts against a team they probably could have beat by more, if they felt like it.

USA (6) v GERMANY (3)

The Americans came out swinging early in the first period as they showed off their skill and size that was emblematic of the last two championship winning teams. Max Plante, Chase Reid and Will Horcoff put the hosts up 3-0 against the Germans in the first. However, that lead was threatened when Timo Kose cut the lead to two near the end of the first. Germany came back out to really match the Americans off the stick of Simon Seidl, who cut the lead down to one. Nerves were up in Grand Casino Arena when the Germans continued to match the Americans in the second period. They were trading goals in the middle of that period to get to 4-3 off of Will Zellers and Lenny Boos’ goals, respectively. Late in the second, Will Zellers notched his second goal, and then Cole Eiserman got his first to give the U.S. their three-goal lead back. The third period was consumed with energy and hitting, but no goals. The Americans came out of this one with a decisive win. But this game was definitely under serious threat of being too close. The Germans showed a lot of heart against the host team today.

CANADA (7) v CZECHIA (5)

In what can already be called “the game of the tournament,” Canada survives their bout with Czechia in their opening matchup. The back-and-forth affair saw four game-tying goals and three lead changes. Canada’s talent really was the deciding factor here as Zayne Parekh’s two goals to tie and take the lead ended up being the crucial two goals that they needed. Other shining stars for Canada were Michael Hage and Ethan MacKenzie, who each had three-point nights. Gavin McKenna was also notable not only for his two primary assists, but also his two-way play. The Czechs most valuable player was certainly Tomas Poletin who notched two game-tying goals in this game. Vojtech Cihar, Adam Benak, and Tomas Galvas were also crucial to the Czech attack and kept them in this game. Canada has faced true adversity here and will be stronger for it as they get the needed regulation win here. Czechia has done two great things for themselves; they looked dangerous on the rush and exposed Canada’s weakness on defending their rushes. Overall, this was by far the most fun game to watch on day one.

INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCES

WILL ZELLERS (USA) 2G 1A

Will Zellers took advantage of every chance he received from this first game. Where Germany shut down many of the American’s loaded weapons, Zellers was able to use his IQ to weave his way in and score at crucial moments for the United States. From his first electric pass to Chase Reid early in the second, to his game winning goal to kill the German momentum, Zellers was always making the most of his opportunities. Zellers has always had a strength for finding space without the puck, and he made the most of it today. Additionally, Zellers’ shot is very strong, just adding another dangerous level of scoring to a team with Eiserman and Horcoff. His ability to get to the middle of the ice was also on display, especially on his game-winning goal that got the Americans to four goals. People were right to be outraged when Zellers initially didn't make the roster. His performance today solidified his spot as one of the U.S.’s best players.

ANTON FRONDELL (SWE) 1G 1A

Frondell had little to prove coming into this tournament, yet he shone brightly anyways. After a breakaway shot that hit the post in the first period, Frondell fired a patented one-timer past the Slovak netminder in the middle of the second on the power play. His shot was on display a lot, as he shot seven times on net today. Though he is mainly known as a sniper, his prowess as an all-around offensive dynamo was there too when he wired a shot pass to fellow 2025 draftee Victor Eklund. While his game wasn’t excellent in the neutral zone, Frondell looked dominant in the offensive and even defensive zones. There were several booming hits laid throughout the game by the Swede and you shouldn’t expect him to quit that.

ZAYNE PAREKH (CAN) 2G

Parekh, the Flames 9th overall selection in 2024, comes into this tournament with 12 NHL games under his belt and all the expectations that come with it. While he had a very shaky first period, especially in his own end, he completely turned it around in the third. Once he scored his beautiful highlight reel snipe to tie the game at the end of the second, he flipped a switch and began dominating. He then opened the third with another unreal shot to give his team the lead, playing a crucial part in Canada’s third period surge. He and his defensive partner, Cameron Reid, still have work to do in their own end, but both can be absolute game-changers in the offensive end. Parekh was against a very tough Czech team.

DRAFT ELIGIBLES

CHASE REID (USA) 1G

While the rest of the American blueline had a tough day, 2026 eligible Chase Reid looked excellent. He scored early after creeping up into the play perfectly for his teammate Will Zellers to feed him a great pass for a goal. Reid’s activation in the offensive zone was crucial and kept the foot on the gas for the U.S. in some tough minutes against a surprisingly gritty German team. His skating was also a highlight today, both his speed and mobility catching my eye many times on backchecks and breakouts alike. During those breakouts, Reid was very successful, especially when regrouping in the neutral zone to keep that aforementioned pressure going. Defensively, he was solid enough, though I would love to see more of the mean streak he shows so often in the Soo.

CARSON CARELS (CAN)

On a loaded Canadian team, Carels played top four minutes early in the tournament, against a tough Czech team. Not only was he playing big minutes early on, but he was as steady as they come on the ice for the Canadians. He was always in the right spot, making plays to keep the puck moving up the ice and away from his end. He battled hard at the net front, playing a balanced game in all three zones. If he can keep up these outstanding performances, Carels could find himself flirting with being the number one defenseman in the draft class.

Interview w/ Carson Carels

McKeens: You and McKenna are draft-eligibles, and these tournaments are usually dominated by older players. What is it like playing with these older guys and also the pressure of it being your draft year?

CC: I mean there is pressure, obviously, but you can’t really think about it. Me and Gav came here to win one thing and that was the Gold. So the pressure kinda goes away once you step on that ice. And you’re doing it as a team, everyone’s got your back. And if you play well here, you’ve got a good shot at going pretty high. But the end result is really about Gold and that’s what we came here to do.

McKeens: Sticking with McKenna here, playing on the back end, what’s it like having a forward like McKenna on the ice with you?

CC: It feels really good. We’ve connected a few times in the pre-tournament on some goals. He’s a really special player. He’s really creative and can find seams. When you have someone like that, it’s so special. You’re gonna have fun, have a chance to get some points put up some good numbers.

McKeens: What do you take from his game, despite playing different positions? What can you learn from how he plays and use it in your game?

CC: Just the way he sees the ice. The way he stops up and uses his poise. I think I could use some of that on the back end a little more. He’s really special, I’m just trying to take as much as I can from him.

McKeens: For you, your hockey IQ jumps off the page. What do you do behind the scenes to improve that hockey IQ and build on the sense you have?

CC: I watch a lot of hockey. I always grew up watching hockey with my family. I went to Price George and Jimmy did such a great job with me. We watched so many clips and always talked about hockey. I’m just in love with the game, so I think my IQ comes from just that and how much I watch.

McKeens: Last question, it’s important to have a tight knit group in a tournament like this. Who are some of the guys who can really get the team together, someone who people gravitate towards?

CC: I think we have a lot, a lot of guys have big roles like that with their club teams. A few guys stick out, like Liam Greentree. He’s awesome, he keeps the guys going, his energy drives our group. He’s the number one guy for sure, when anyone goes to him, but we have a lot of guys and a tight knit group for sure.