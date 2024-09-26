MCKEEN’S 2024-25 NHL YEARBOOK – DETROIT RED WINGS – Top 15 Prospect Profiles – Organizational Rank #3

Prospect System Ranking – 3rd (Previous Rank - 1st)

GM: Steve Yzerman Hired: April 2019

COACH: Derek Lalonde Hired: June 2022

The Detroit Red Wings find themselves at a critical juncture in their rebuild under GM Steve Yzerman. Over the past five years, the team has been meticulously collecting top-end talent, with hopes of positioning themselves to become a future playoff contender. Since Yzerman's hiring in 2019, the Red Wings have amassed 21 picks in the first two rounds of the draft, including four top 10 selections. Out of those first round picks, Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider have already cemented themselves as vital pieces of the team’s current core. Both Simon Edvinsson (ranked 18th) and Marco Kasper (44th) sit on the cusp of making an impact, while Sebastian Cossa (60th), Axel Sandin-Pellikka (41st), Nate Danielson (43rd), and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (70th) continue to develop and perform strongly in their respective leagues.

The Red Wings’ affiliates are stacked with young talent, eagerly awaiting their NHL opportunities. Prospects such as William Wallinder (148th), Amadeus Lombardi (274th), Cross Hanas, Shai Buium (176th), Carter Mazur (120th), Elmer Söderblom and Albert Johansson are all part of the team's impressive pool of U23 players that will likely compete for NHL roster spots over the next couple of seasons.

One of the most promising areas of Detroit’s system is goaltending. Sebastian Cossa recently completed his first season in the AHL, posting a solid 22-9-9 record. Meanwhile, Trey Augustine (113th) has emerged as one of the top collegiate goaltenders, winning both a Big Ten Championship with Michigan State University and a Gold Medal with Team USA at the World Juniors. Cossa will likely need at least another year of development, while Augustine is on a similar path to reach the NHL in the next two-to-three years.

The Red Wings’ prospect pool strikes a perfect balance between quality and quantity, with numerous players nearly guaranteed to see NHL action and several others with the potential to develop into future contributors. It may not be long before Detroit makes a serious push for postseason contention, bringing their rebuild to fruition.

Detroit Red Wings Top-15 Prospects

While he had a brief stint with the Red Wings (2 points in 16 games), Simon Edvinsson spent most of 2023-24 honing his skills in the AHL with Grand Rapids. The disappointment of not sticking with the big club initially was evident, but Edvinsson responded like a pro. He dominated the AHL, leading Griffins defencemen in goals (8) and points (30). His offensive potential, a hallmark of his scouting report, shone brightly. However, the biggest takeaway might be his improved defensive awareness. While questions lingered about his consistency on that end, Edvinsson showed a stronger commitment to his own zone. His 2023-24 season was a masterclass in development. Edvinsson didn't force the issue in the NHL and thrived in the AHL. The Red Wings have a potential top-pairing defenceman in the making, and his recent campaign suggests he's closer than ever.

Red Wings first-rounder Axel Sandin-Pellikka spent another year developing in Sweden's SHL with Skellefteå AIK. The 6-foot-11, 176 pound defenceman didn't light up the scoresheet (18 points in 39 games), but he did take a big step forward from his previous season total (five points). Red Wings brass preached patience, prioritizing defensive responsibility and overall awareness. While reports suggest Sandin-Pellikka improved defensively, offensive production remains a work in progress. His skating and puck-handling skills are undeniable, but translating those into consistent offensive contributions is the next hurdle. Another year in the SHL seems likely, allowing him to refine his game against familiar competition. However, a strong showing at the upcoming World Juniors could alter those plans. Regardless, Sandin-Pellikka remains a work in progress with a high ceiling – the key will be the Red Wings unlocking his offensive potential.

Drafted ninth overall by Detroit in 2023, Nate Danielson's season started strong. He tore up the WHL (Western Hockey League) with the Brandon Wheat Kings, amassing a point-per-game pace through 26 games. His two-way play, size (6-foot-2), and scoring touch impressed. A mid-season trade to the Portland Winterhawks added a new wrinkle. While the production dipped (eight points in his first 12 games), he adjusted well, showcasing his adaptability and willingness to learn. He is a fantastic skater with long, crisp strides who can cover a ton of ice in a hurry without requiring a lot of energy. Questions remain about his offensive consistency translating to the pro game. However, his strong showing, particularly early on, solidified his status as a top prospect in the Red Wings' system. Detroit will be watching closely to see if Danielson can replicate his early-season dominance in training camp next year.

After a single NHL game with the Red Wings in 2022-23, Marco Kasper spent his entire 2023-24 season with their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. The 19-year-old Austrian center wasn't a point-per-game machine (35 points in 71 games), but his underlying numbers suggest strong offensive potential. His blend of size, strength, and surprising skating ability makes him a force along the walls and a threat in transition. He already plays like a pro, highlighted by his calm demeanour and patience under pressure. He has a strong two-way presence already, playing hard in both ends of the ice even when the puck isn’t on his stick. He showed flashes of NHL-caliber playmaking, but consistency remains a question mark. While some nights he dominated possession, others saw him disappear. The Red Wings have a high ceiling in mind here. Another year in the AHL could iron out his inconsistencies, but a late-season NHL call-up wouldn't be a surprise. Kasper's development will be a storyline to watch for Detroit fans.

Sebastian Cossa, the Red Wings' prized goalie prospect (15th overall in 2021), took a step forward in his development this past season. After splitting time between the ECHL and AHL in his first year as a pro, he spent the entirety of 2023-24 with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Early struggles marked the first half, with his numbers hovering around average. However, whispers of a more focused and consistent Cossa emerged after the All-Star break. His 0.913 save percentage over the entire season suggests a goalie finding his groove. While not a lights-out performance, the improvement is a positive sign for the Red Wings. His size (6-foot-6) and athleticism remain his calling cards. The question remains: can he translate that raw talent into consistent NHL-caliber goaltending? Another year in the AHL seems likely, but a late season call up to test the waters wouldn't be a surprise. Like Kasper, Cossa's development is a storyline to watch.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård stoods out as a top prospect from Norway heading into the draft, despite not being in the top 10. After a challenging start to his season with Mora IK and a modest showing at the U20 WJC, he excelled in 2024, setting a record for points by a Norwegian in the HockeyAllsvenskan playoffs and finishing strong at the World Championship. MBN is defined by hard work and physicality. His relentless energy, strong off-puck positioning, and speed make him effective in quick counterattacks and creating scoring chances. He’s a powerful player who initiates contact effectively and drives hard to the net. While his offensive upside is a question mark, his quick shot and effective wrister are strong assets. His puck handling and creativity in tight spaces need improvement, but he’s likely to be a valuable, modern power forward in the NHL, providing energy and physicality with refined two-way instincts. Coaches and fans will appreciate his diligent and impactful play.

Fresh off a gold medal at the World Juniors, Trey Augustine's freshman year at Michigan State was a star turn. Drafted 41st overall by Detroit in 2023, he quickly established himself as the Spartans' go-to netminder. He racked up impressive stats: a 0.915 save percentage and 23 wins, and his athleticism and calmness under pressure were on full display. Augustine plays a very technically sound game. He challenges well, taking away as much of the net from shooters as he can. He’s extremely strong positionally, moving quickly and accurately to where he needs to be. However, questions remain about his size (listed at 6-foot-1). While he compensates with positioning and reflexes, some wonder if it will translate to the NHL level. Regardless, Augustine silenced doubters in 2023-24. He's firmly on the NHL path and his development will be closely watched.

After a brief stint with the Red Wings at the tail end of the 2022-23 season, Carter Mazur spent the entirety of 2023-24 honing his skills with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. His season wasn't without its bumps – a mid-season injury slowed him down. However, he finished strong, with 37 points in 60 games. While not a gaudy total, it represents a step forward for the 22-year-old. A blend of physicality and offensive creativity remains his calling card. He's not afraid to mix it up in the corners, a trait that endears him to coaches, but his ability to create scoring chances for himself and his linemates is what truly excites. The knock on him is consistency. There are stretches where his high motor translates into impactful plays but lapses still occur. Refining his decision-making will be crucial as he pushes for an NHL call-up. Still, the progress in the AHL suggests he's on the right track. A strong showing this year could put him on the cusp of a permanent promotion.

Dmitri Buchelnikov is proof that the Red Wings will always bet on skill and upside. The Russian winger may stand at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, but the offensive game he possesses makes him seem that he stands at least three feet taller. He made the jump to the KHL last season and didn’t look out of place. He uses his impressive edges and quick hands to gain position and then boasts a surprising toolbox of shots. He’s fearless in his game. The big questions are around his size and how he’ll translate to the NHL, but so far against men, he’s put those concerns to bed. He’s signed with SKA-1946 St. Petersburg through 2024-25, so he’ll also have at least one more year to develop in Russia before he makes the jump to North America. Red Wings fans will be anxiously awaiting his North American debut.

The Red Wings' second-round pick from 2020, took a big step towards the NHL in 2023-24. He spent the bulk of the season with the Grand Rapids Griffins. While his offensive production wasn't overwhelming (15 points in 65 games), Wallinder impressed with his defensive awareness and smooth skating. His ability to shut down opposing rushes and transition the puck efficiently was a highlight. However, the Red Wings will need him to show more offensive creativity going forward. While he possesses a heavy shot, consistency in utilizing it is a work in progress. Overall, Wallinder's first season in North America was a success. He solidified his defensive game and adjusted to the smaller ice surface. The next step will be translating his flashes of offensive brilliance into a more consistent scoring threat. If he can do that, he could be a key piece of the Red Wings' future blue line.

Shai Buium’s 2023-24 season was both a triumph and a breakthrough. After aiding the Denver Pioneers to their second NCAA title in three years, he signed with the Red Wings and impressed in the AHL with a career-high seven goals and 29 assists in 43 games. His strong skating and improved decision-making highlight his offensive growth. While starting the 2024-25 season in Grand Rapids is likely, his development into a well-rounded defenceman bodes well for the Red Wings’ future.

Amadeus Lombardi is a dynamic forward with impressive offensive skills and creativity. His quick skating and sharp playmaking ability allow him to create scoring opportunities effectively. Lombardi’s vision and agility make him a constant threat in the offensive zone. While he could work on his defensive game, his offensive upside and potential as a top-line contributor are evident.

Albert Johansson is a smooth-skating defenceman with excellent puck-moving skills and a sharp hockey sense. His ability to transition play quickly and make precise passes stands out. While he needs to enhance his physical play and defensive zone coverage, Johansson’s offensive instincts and skating ability position him as a promising NHL prospect with significant upside.

Elmer Söderblom is a towering forward with impressive size and strength, using his physicality to dominate in the offensive zone. His powerful shot and ability to shield the puck make him a consistent scoring threat. While his skating needs refinement, Söderblom’s offensive instincts and presence in front of the net suggest significant NHL potential as a top six power forward.

Jesse Kiiskinen is a skilled forward with strong offensive instincts and creativity. His vision and puck-handling ability enable him to generate scoring opportunities and make plays in tight spaces. While his defensive game and consistency need refinement, Kiiskinen’s offensive potential and playmaking skills make him a promising prospect with the potential for NHL impact.