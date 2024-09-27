MCKEEN’S 2024-25 NHL YEARBOOK – MONTREAL CANADIENS – Top 15 Prospect Profiles – Organizational Rank #2

Prospect System Ranking – 2nd (Previous Rank - 4th)

GM: Kent Hughes Hired: January 2022

COACH: Martin St. Louis Hired: February 2022

The Montreal Canadiens passed on Matvei Michkov in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft to select defenceman David Reinbacher. Sitting 30th in our McKeen’s rankings, Reinbacher split his draft-plus-one campaign between the Swiss league and AHL and will now take on his official rookie year in Laval.

Montreal's foresight paid off, snagging a Russian phenom of their own in Ivan Demidov at the 2024 draft podium. Ranked as our third-best prospect, Demidov is regarded by many as a more complete player than Michkov, combining strong offensive instincts with an all-around versatile game. Simply put, his services change the future trajectory of the Canadiens overnight.

Reinbacher isn’t the only defensive prospect creating a buzz in Quebec. Boston University standout Lane Hutson (40th) has signed his papers and is ready to shift his game to the NHL circuit. The 20-year-old thrived at the collegiate level, posting 97 points over 77 games from the blueline, and picked up several personal accolades along the way. He embodies the modern offensive defenceman. Similarly, Logan Mailloux (59th) has made good strides in his development and, in reality, could push for an NHL roster spot out of training camp.

Joshua Roy, who appeared in 23 games for the Canadiens last season, is also on the verge of an NHL breakthrough. Roy is poised to join the likes of Juraj Slafkovský, Jayden Struble, Kaiden Guhle, and Cole Caufield as recent McKeen’s graduates making their mark on the NHL.

In goal, 2023 third-round pick Jacob Fowler has proven to be a strong bet. Backstopping Boston College to a Hockey East Championship, Fowler posted a 32-6-1 record in his freshman year and was named a First Team All-Star. While he’s still a few years away from NHL action, we could be looking at the Habs' goaltender of the future.

Montreal's competitive roster is beginning to take shape, bolstered by a recent mid-August trade that brought Patrik Laine to the team. They now boast a forward core led by Juraj Slafkovský (20), Nick Suzuki (25), Cole Caufield (23), Alex Newhook (23), Kirby Dach (23), and Patrik Laine (26). They will soon be joined by the young prospects mentioned above. On defence, the Canadiens’ future is promising with the likes of Lane Hutson (20), David Reinbacher (19), Logan Mailloux (20), and Kaiden Guhle (22).

After four consecutive postseason misses, things are finally looking up for the devoted fans of Les Habitants. The pieces are falling into place for a promising future.

Montreal Canadiens Top-15 Prospects

The Canadiens already had one of the best prospect pools in the league prior to the 2024 draft, but the one thing it needed was a game-breaking forward. That's why their decision to pick Demidov 5th overall, as opposed to some other very appealing options that were also still available at the time, made all the sense in the world. He's a dynamic talent with a deep bag of tricks, along with the confidence to utilize all of them, and the smarts and awareness to pick the right times to do so. He's the type of player who can make a goal happen out of nothing, which is both valuable and rare within the tight defensive structures seen in the NHL. He also has a big-game mentality and thrives in the spotlight, which will be incredibly useful and much appreciated by fans in a hockey-mad market like Montreal.

It certainly can't be easy to be Reinbacher these days, with all that noise generated by the fervent Montreal fans and media, especially the noise that’s related to his somewhat controversial draft slot. Knowing that, it says a lot about his character that he was able to quickly move past an injury-dampened and loss-filled season in Switzerland and immediately start looking comfortable with Laval in the AHL. The Habs want him to be a top-pairing, all-situations, minute-munching blueliner, and he's on a good enough trajectory with his development so far that he genuinely could reach that ceiling. He already has all of the necessary tools in his toolbox. However, he's still a long ways away from that goal as of right now, and progress won't happen overnight. If the team and the city can be patient enough they could get rewarded handsomely.

Never tell Hutson the odds. It’s understandable, to a degree, why teams were nervous about him in his draft year, because it’s exceedingly rare for blueliners of his small stature to become core roster players. That said, it’s always been pretty apparent that this particular pint-sized defender was special, and now there are probably a number of teams that are kicking themselves for not being believers, especially since he has grown a bit since then. When it comes to puck-rushing defencemen he is as dynamic as they come, with explosive all-direction mobility and the desire to play on his toes at all times. He also deserves full marks for his mental traits, as he is utterly fearless and endlessly driven, and he reads and reacts to the play in front of him at lightning speed with near perfect precision. He’s a truly unique kind of talent.

The feel-good story of the 2024 draft was Montreal picking Hage, whose father, Alain, was a diehard Canadiens fan up until his sudden and tragic death in the summer of 2023. Now Michael is committed to using his dad's memory and legacy as fuel for his own growth as a player. And what a player he is, as an athletic center who moves around the ice well and can do a lot of damage as both a shooter and a playmaker. And there aren't many development paths that are better than going from the USHL's Chicago Steel to the NCAA's University of Michigan, as both organizations have produced a plethora of great prospects in recent years. He's still a little unrefined right now, but the sky's the limit for him, and his first game at the Bell Centre will surely be an emotional affair.

Nearly three years have now passed since the 2021 draft, and yet it’s only gotten more and more perplexing over time why Roy wasn’t picked until the 5th round, 150th overall. Sure, hindsight is always 20/20, and absolutely no one was confident that he would be quite this good by this age, but he was a former 1st-overall pick into the QMJHL who scored at a point-per-game pace that season split between two lackluster teams, and a profile like that seems like it would be worth a roll of the dice at least a round or two sooner. The Canadiens certainly aren’t complaining about how things worked out, though. He’s already putting in work and looking solid as a support scorer, and that will keep him around for a long time, even if he never becomes a primary creator.

Much has already been said and written about Mailloux’s past and the highly controversial decision by the Canadiens to select him in the 1st round in the 2021 draft, and that story will be talked about again and relitigated in depth once he eventually becomes an NHL regular. For right now, though, there is another story that has emerged with him, and it’s about how well he’s managed to tune out all that chatter and channel his energy into his on-ice performance, which cannot be an easy focus to maintain. He is intensely attuned to his development and the on-ice results that stem from it, perhaps knowing that his career will always be on uniquely thinner ice than others, and he’s become one of the best defence prospects in all of hockey. If the Habs keep maintaining their long-term investment in him then he’ll win a full-time spot with the big club in short order.

A popular hockey saying goes that goalies are voodoo, but thus far into his career Fowler is almost boringly, simplistically excellent. Put on the pads, stop almost all the pucks, win the game, repeat. And that's been the same song and dance for him going as far back as his stats were even recorded. His technique and positioning are impeccably fine-tuned for a goalie his age, and the quality of his mental approach is rare. He just never seems to have a bad game, and on the rare occasion that he lets in a bad goal he’s always able to shake it off and immediately refocus. He came remarkably close to winning back-to-back league championships, after leading Youngstown to a USHL title last season, but Boston College was overpowered in the final of the Frozen Four. If he keeps improving his quickness and athleticism he could become quite a solid NHL starter.

In this past spring Beck suited up for his third OHL team in the span of three years, but he probably didn’t complain too much about it, because he was guaranteed a return trip to the Memorial Cup tournament, now as a member of the host Saginaw Spirit, after getting there the harder way the year before with the Peterborough Petes. Montreal must be pleased that he received all this high-quality experience, because it’s nothing but pure benefit for him. He’s a reliable, competitive, two-way center by nature, and after all of this it’s easy to imagine how prepared he’s going to be for playoff hockey in the NHL once he gets there. It seems like his ceiling will end up being a little lower than what was initially hoped for, but he should still be able to fit in just fine with what the Canadiens are building long-term.

Yet another member of the Kapanen clan, Oliver comes from quite a bloodline of hockey players. To say that he lived and breathed hockey growing up probably wouldn't be much of a stretch or understatement. He was also practically raised by the Kalpa organization in Finland, playing with them for so many years that they watched him grow from a boy into a man, so there must have been a lot of pride being felt when he exploded in the Liiga playoffs this spring, scoring at a point per game pace and helping them advance far into the postseason. The skill and hockey IQ have always been in place for him, and he continues to make necessary progress on his strength and conditioning, improvements that he'll need to be able to play in the NHL one day. Montreal, with all their young forward depth, can afford to be patient with Kapanen.

Among all AHL goalies this season Dobes finished tied for the lead for game appearances and was solely in second place for total minutes between the pipes, which is quite a rare thing for a rookie netminder in that league to accomplish. He has a remarkable ability to step into a totally new environment and look uncharacteristically right at home, which he’s done recently with both Ohio State and now Laval as well, winning the starter’s job upon arrival each time and never relinquishing it. His play just keeps getting better and better as he continues growing into his sprawling frame and gaining more natural coordination. Making things even more enticing, he still looks like he’s not even close to reaching the limits of that progression. If a re-do for the 2020 draft were to happen tomorrow Dobes might get picked as many as 100 spots higher.

A longtime friend and international teammate of Juraj Slafkovský, Mesar is Montreal's other young Slovak forward, but his development hasn't begun to soar nearly as much in comparison. On the bright side, he has a knack for saving his best hockey for the biggest games, from the World Juniors to the OHL playoffs, which is never a bad sign. He’s an offense-first winger who is at his most dangerous off the rush.

Sometimes it makes sense to select older, previously undrafted prospects, because more is already known about them. Konyushkov was the oldest player to get drafted in 2023, but he had just played a full season in the KHL, so the Habs had enough material to inform their decision. He has the requisite determination and pacing needed for smaller blueliners, utilizing his feet to be fast and shifty on puck retrievals and breakouts, while keeping tight gaps to defend with pokechecks.

Farrell was a top offensive contributor in both the USHL and the NCAA, so further point production is expected of him. That might just take longer than expected, because of how much progress he still needs to make with his strength and conditioning. Few can match his ability to see the ice and anticipate the flow of play, and he pairs that with an innate touch for the puck, but he needs to get more explosive and apply pressure with more intensity.

Engström is a bit of a sleeper in Montreal's crowded system, but he just keeps quietly getting better and better playing overseas in the SHL. He was also one of Rögle's regular defensemen in their surprise underdog run to the league finals, which is the type of experience that can really boost a young player's development. His game is all about crisp puck movement that is carried out at a brisk pace.

Kidney rattled off repeat 100-point seasons during his QMJHL tenure, so Habs fans shouldn't get too concerned that he had a quiet rookie campaign in the AHL. It wasn't a secret that he would need more time to get his strength and conditioning up to par, and he still possesses the same sharp offensive vision and precise playmaking that he had before. The Canadiens have enough prospect depth that they can let Kidney develop at a pace that works for him.