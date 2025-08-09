2025 HLINKA GRETZKY CUP PREVIEW -GROUP B – United States, Sweden, Slovakia, Germany – Slovakian hosts hope for an improved tournament, while Sweden returns with another strong squad

GROUP B

United States

By Linc Zdancewicz

The United States Hockey Program has been dominant at the international stage in recent history. However, this prominence has not carried over to the Hlinka Gretzky Tournament. The Red, White, and Blue haven’t won the tournament since 2003 and only have a bronze medal to their names in the last seven tournaments. Generally, this is due to the U.S. not bringing the best of their top prospects, often not selecting USNTDP players. Opting for lesser-proven prospects to fill out their roster to stand out. Luckily, this season they have an intriguing crop of prospects who will add firepower to their roster that can hopefully see a top three finish this year.

Looking at the rest of the field, the USA will have their work cut out for them. Staring down the barrel of a tough Swedish team in their own Group B and other teams like Czechia, Finland, and the absolutely loaded Canada squad in their way, America could find it difficult to medal. I predict this squad will at least be on the cusp of a bronze this year. Canada and Sweden are giants like most years, but I believe they can remain competitive with Finland and Czechia for that elusive third place finish.

Key Players:

Brooks Rogowski - C - Oshawa Generals (2026)

Bringing by far the most size in this group is Brooks Rogowoski, standing at 6-foot-6. Rogowski started looking like a problem for opposing OHL squads at the end of last year. His size is emphasized by a great skating ability, and solid compete level. Along with those traits, his anticipation was displayed quite well in his back checks and his positioning in the offensive zone for Oshawa this past season. He still needs to fine-tune his stick handling to better take advantage of some of his creativity with the puck, but, overall, Rogowski will most likely prove to be an effective power forward for the Americans in this tournament, who can produce points as well. He is currently committed to Michigan State for 2027-28.

Jack Hextall - C - Youngstown Phantoms (2026)

Moving to yet another Michigan State Commit, Jack Hextall showed off his patented skill and playmaking ability regularly this past season for Youngstown. Though I wouldn’t call his skating outstanding, his edgework allows him to change direction quickly and add serious pressure to opposing defenses. His marvelous stickhandling and playmaking strengths should help him out in the Hlinka Gretzky and in the USHL this upcoming season. Combine all of his strengths with his power play usage, and he can be a very effective performer in this tournament.

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - F - Medicine Hat Tigers (2027)

Electricity is personified by Utah-native and assistant captain, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll. His high energy is evident in every viewing. Though his draft year isn’t until 2027, Gordon-Carroll’s skills and overall game are at an advanced level for a 16-year-old. His creativity with the puck and his skating were crucial aspects in keeping plays alive for Medicine Hat this past season. Gordon-Carroll is going to be a must-watch player in the offensive zone. Defensively, he has all the energy to be an X-factor, stepping up on neutral zone opponents and tilting the ice in his favor. His mix of smart, responsible hockey and confidence with the puck could prove that America’s youngest player is also their most impactful.

Alofa Tunoa Ta’amu - D - Edmonton Oil Kings (2026)

The size of your blueline is becoming more and more important, so it should be no surprise that the son of a former NFL offensive lineman is a physical monster on the back end. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 220 pounds, Ta’amu is a hard defenseman to get past on rushes. Showcasing his strengths from his past year in Edmonton in the WHL, he is adept along the wall and especially on retrievals, he will make opposing teams have to work to maintain an offensive zone chance. Even though he is still a very raw prospect, Ta’amu will have every chance to emerge as a solid, reliable defensive defenseman this tournament.

Nikita Klepov - Forward - Saginaw Spirit (2026)

Florida-born Russian American, Nikita Klepov, is an opportunistic forward who should not be left alone in space. While playing in a reduced role for Sioux City last season, he buried 12 goals and should get more ice time with a Saginaw Spirit team that has lost much talent. Klepov should be a great mix of playmaking and goal scoring that should make the U.S.’s forward depth even more potent. Though his skating speed and small frame are not doing him any favors, Klepov makes plays regardless. Overall, Klepov is a sneaky offensive talent, and he’ll score a back-breaking goal when his opponents least expect it.

Blake Zielinski - Forward - Des Moines Buccaneers (2026)

After starting with the New Jersey Avalanche, Blake Zielinski became one of the most valuable players for the Des Moines Buccaneers last season. His combination of relentless compete, solid stick talent, and rocket of a shot makes him a serious offensive weapon for the Americans in this tournament. Some drawbacks that will hurt him are his skating speed and the occasional habit of panicking when pressured. Overall, Zielinski is an intriguing offensive threat to add to any line and will work very hard to keep the offensive momentum on his team’s side.

Will McLaughlin - Defense - Portland Winterhawks (2026)

Another dual citizen on this team is Will McLaughlin, who hails from Canmore, Alberta. McLaughlin showed a ton of skill and two-way prowess in the AJHL with Drumheller last season and should surprise many this upcoming season for the Portland Winterhawks. The Hlinka Gretzky will be the first time that many see how potent a distributor he is from the blueline. Add in his solid skating ability and tendency to join the rush, and you’ll have many more leave this tournament as a fan of his. Though I remain optimistic, the Hlinka-Gretzky will be a proving ground of sorts for McLaughlin, so keep your expectations tempered.

Sweden

By Simon Johansson

Last year’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup for team Sweden looked great, with players like Sascha Boumedienne, Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, Milton Gästrin, and Eric Nilson all going pretty high in the 2025 Draft. This year’s no different. While the top end talent like Ivar Stenberg and Viggo Björck will not be attending, there’s still plenty of talent to be excited about. The backend is still a bit weak just like last year, though guys like Axel Elofsson and Malte Gustafsson have the upside to be able to crack into the first round. But you also have forwards like Elton Hermansson and Marcus Nordmark that bring exciting offensive tools, who should be able to get plenty of ice time in the top six. You even have Bosse Meijer participating who is a high-end prospect for the 2027 draft that, despite his young age, should still be able to make a stamp on this year’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Key Players:

Axel Elofsson - Defense - Örebro HK U20 (2026)

Most likely the defenseman with the highest offensive upside for a Swedish born player this draft, Axel Elofsson has a ton of similarities to Axel Sandin-Pelikka. Almost being point per game, Elofsson brings plus tools in skating and offense creation. He uses his crossovers well to evade forecheckers and thanks to his edgework he’s also able to open up lanes by dancing on the blueline. Size is going to be his biggest concern but already growing an inch from last year there is hope that he could add that size and remove the doubts from NHL teams.

Malte Gustafsson - Defense - HV71 U20 (2026)

Malte Gustafsson has plenty of tangible toolsets that would make NHL teams foam at the mouth. His 6-foot-4 frame, skating ability, hockey IQ, and offensive skill are hugely impactful traits in today’s modern NHL. He compares to Sascha Boumedienne when it comes to the tools, but Gustafsson is also very raw, so it is hard to say what kind of ceiling he has. As a June birthday as well, he will most likely stay with his U20 team in HV71 and continue honing his craft.

Nils Bartholdsson - Forward - Rögle BK U20 (2026)

The small energy forward Nils Bartholdsson will be looking to make an impact at the Hlinka to raise his stock. Almost clipping a point per game with his Rögle U20 and possessing a high motor type of game, he should be a very intriguing prospect. Despite his smaller size, he’s still strong on his skates and utilizes his low center of gravity well. However, the NHL is leaning towards a taller preference and even though Bartholdsson has first round talent, he’ll really have to sell his game to NHL scouts if he wants to get there.

Elton Hermansson - Wing - MoDo Hockey U20 (2026)

Coming into this year’s draft, Elton Hermansson has one of the best shots of any Swedish prospect. Maybe not the same caliber as Anton Frondell but Hermansson’s wristshot is a definite threat. Scoring 17 goals and 19 assists, he can also be a dual threat on the ice. He’ll drive play and will find his teammates in scoring areas thanks to his great vision, recognizing their open space and making accurate passes. Hermansson will be switching clubs this season from Örebro to MoDo, back to where he grew up and will get into a more comfortable environment.

Oscar Holmertz - Center - Linköping HC U20 (2026)

One of the better defensive prospects in this tournament for team Sweden, despite being a forward, is Oscar Holmertz. Besides producing at a good pace with his Linköping U20, he possesses a mature, good two-way game at a very young age. How translatable his offense is going to be is a question, but there’s no doubt about what you will get from him in his own end. He’s responsible at center, plays a supporting role to his defensemen and is positionally sound. If Oscar continues his offensive production, he could end up as one of the better two-way prospects for the 2026 Draft.

Bosse Meijer - Center - Frölunda HC U20 (2027)

A personal favourite of mine in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup is Bosse Meijer, the next Gabriel Landeskog. Tenacious forechecker, defensively sound, and a good overall offensive game, Meijer is one of the few players that was invited to the team but not eligible for this year’s draft. He’s a center at heart but since the size might be an issue at only 5-foot-10 he might need to make the switch to wing. Though physicality is not an issue for him as despite him being younger and smaller than most of his opponents he rarely gets knocked off the puck and is not afraid to lay the body.

Marcus Nordmark - Wing - Djurgårdens IF U20 (2026)

Marcus Nordmark is a big winger that has the potential to be a future dual threat, power forward at the NHL level. He has solid vision to find open passing lanes, pushes the play towards the middle of the ice, and fancies wrist shots from those spots. His skating is below average, but thanks to his good hockey IQ, it may not be an issue in the future. In all likelihood Nordmark will be spending his time with the junior club and will try to be one of the leading scorers for his team.

Slovakia

By Matej Deraj

The tournament returns to Slovakia after two years, and the home team is aiming for a stronger result. The last time it was held in Trenčín, things didn’t go well for Martin Dendis’s squad. Slovakia lost all its games, even the final placement match against Germany, and finished in last place. This time, they’re hoping for a more successful run.

Last year’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup was an improvement. Slovakia almost pulled off an upset against Sweden in the opening game, falling 4-3 in overtime. They followed up with a 3–2 OT win over Switzerland and put up a respectable fight against Canada, despite a 5-1 loss. In the placement game, Slovakia defeated Germany 5–2 and finished in fifth place.

A similar result seems like a reasonable goal for this year’s Slovak team. They’ll benefit from home-ice advantage and the support from the stands, which should give them a moral boost. The first group stage match against the United States will determine their tournament. If Slovakia manages to win, they’ll have a solid chance to reach the semifinals. The last time Slovakia advanced to the final four was in 2021, when the juggernaut of a team led by Juraj Slafkovský, Šimon Nemec and Dalibor Dvorský took silver.

This year’s squad appears stronger than the 2023 team, which relied on underagers. On the other hand, the 2008 age group mostly lacks the experience from international U18 tournaments and many players will meet this level of pace for the first time, which will be a true challenge for Team Slovakia.

Goaltender Samuel Hrenák is expected to be a reliable No. 1 option. He’s a legit prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft and part of Slovakia’s promising new wave of goalies. Defenseman Adam Goljer (2026) brings poise and experience, while forward Timothy Kazda (2027) adds offensive skill. Both played at last year’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The forward group looks solid, including talented prospects like Matej Stankoven, Lucian Bernát, Michal Plančár, and underager Oliver Ozogány. However, the defensive group looks less mobile and more on the heavier side, which could lead to problems against better-skating opponents. Still, on paper, this Slovak squad has the potential to contend for a semifinal spot.

Key Players:

Timothy Kazda – LW/RW - Chicago Steel (2027)

Kazda has already played at last year's tournament and even scored a goal, which is an unusual feat for a 15-year-old. This year, he´ll be one of the most experienced players and an offensive leader. Kazda is a dynamic offensive forward with great hands, decent size at 6-foot-1 and also some bite to his game. He's a great scorer and fights for every puck. Overall, a very likeable prospect with some translatable traits – an interesting name for the 2027 draft. He´s already made his USHL debut and should spend the next season there.

Adam Goljer - RHD - HK Dukla Trencin (2026)

Goljer is probably the best 2008-born Slovak prospect who's eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. He´s a calm two-way defenseman who has a lot of traits NHL teams love – he´s already 6-foot-3 and almost 200 pounds, right-handed, and a decent skater with some physicality to his game. He doesn´t stand out with his offensive skills or demolishing hits, but can grow into a reliable shutdown D. He should spend the next season with Trenčín in Slovak top tier league.

Samuel Hrenák – G - Team Slovakia U18/Fargo Force (2026)

Hrenák is the expected Goalie No. 1 for Team Slovakia, he´s already played some games with the U18 National Team and even made his U18 World Juniors debut at the last tournament. He has decent size (6-foot-3), he´s talented, quick and mobile. Still needs to work on his technique but he´s definitely very promising. Should be the backbone of the Slovak team if they want to achieve a successful result. He should follow the same path as Detroit´s third rounder Michal Prádel (2025) – to start the season with the U18 National Team in Slovak second division and then move to the USHL.

Matej Stankoven – C - Brampton Steelheads (2026)

Stankoven, a distant relative of Carolina Hurricanes´ forward Logan Stankoven, should be one of the key offensive creators for Team Slovakia. He's a quick forward with a decent hockey sense who plays a responsible two-way game. He was drafted by the Brampton Steelheads in the CHL Import Draft and is expected to start the season in the OHL. If he can translate his game to the North American ice, he could be on NHL teams´ radars as an intriguing pick for the 2026 draft.

Michal Plančár – LW/RW - SaiPa U20 (2026)

Plančár has already played some games in the Slovak top tier league and managed to score a goal at the age of fifteen, making him one of the youngest players in the league´s history to do so. He´s a typical power forward with a solid frame (6-foot-2, 209 pounds) who loves to finish his checks and destroy the opponents. He's mean and strong but also has legitimate skill and could be a decent draft prospect. He needs to score on a regular basis in the Finnish U20 league to have a shot in the draft but could gain a lot of attention due to his style of play.

Germany

By Chapin Landvogt

Team Germany enters the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup coming off its best U18 Worlds performance of this century. A quarterfinals thriller against Team Slovakia saw the Germans bow out in the quarterfinals by a one-goal margin and the opportunity to push the game to overtime was certainly there. A few of those young men are scheduled to be at the HG Cup but the new wave of players joining them hasn’t enjoyed the same hype as the previous group, which itself saw just three players selected in this past summer’s draft, namely Maxim Schäfer, David Lewandowski, and Carlos Händel, in that order.

New head coach Andreas Becherer will be guiding this team for the first time and with little preparation before the event, the truth is that Germany will likely have major problems achieving anything resembling on-ice success at the eight-team event. Instead, a few players here or there will be making their way into the notebooks of scouts (or not) while Becherer starts an arduous journey to his first time at the helm of the squad for the U18 Worlds next spring. In this first step, we hope to get a feel for what goaltending we’re looking at this winter and if any defensemen not named Rolsing or Pizka can make a positive impression. Up front, we’re expecting little from this group now, but are curious to see if underagers Max Penkin and Jonas Schwarz are already the best of the bunch.

All in all, you’ll not see us surprised if Team Germany manages to score just five or fewer goals at the tournament. It will be an invaluable experience for this group, one way or the other, but leaving any team behind them in the standings will be a big accomplishment in and of itself

Key Players:

Tobias Krestan - RW - HV71 U20 (2026)

A good-sized winger, Krestan has been with the HV71 youth program for ywo years running and checked in with over a PPG pace at the U18 level last season. The son of a Czech forward who enjoyed many years in a scoring role in predominantly Germany’s second league (and who now coaches the RB Juniors U15 squad), Krestan has been showing similar offensive tendencies, even if overall strength is lacking and skating will need to improve. He’s got an uncoordinated look to him, but there’s a nose for the net and some tricky mitts here.

Max Penkin - C - Adler Mannheim (2027)

Already one of the more impressive players for Germany in a limited role at the 2018 Worlds, he is the biggest name on Germany’s prospect front in the near future. No reason to think he won’t already be a go-to player in a top six capacity as he uses this tournament to get ready for Mannheim’s DEL camp. Strong skater and something of a shorthanded specialist.

Aurelius Pizka - LHD - Jokerit U18/U20 (2026)

Aside from Rolsing, Pizka is clearly the most talented defenseman in this year’s group and has been developing with the Täby program for the past two seasons. After this tournament, he should be heading to Finland for his next stop, with play in their Finnish U20 league looking likely. Lacks size but has gumption and smarts.

Darian Rolsing - RHD - Wenatchee Wild (2026)

Before he heads off to join Wenatchee for the upcoming WHL season, Rolsing will take his experience from the U18 Worlds, where the RHD gained more and more ice time, and add it to Germany’s efforts as the 6-foot-6 player who’ll surely have his hands full helping to keep pucks out of the net. This is the start of a big year for the top German prospect for next summer’s draft.