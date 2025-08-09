GROUP A

Canada

By Brock Otten

Team Canada is hunting down its fourth straight Hlinka/Gretzky Cup gold medal, an event that they have largely dominated since its inception. Their odds of achieving the four-peat are fairly high too, given the strength of this year’s roster.

The defensive unit may just be the strongest group Canada has ever assembled for this event; scoring on Team Canada this year is going to be a huge challenge. Three of the team’s main defenders were key cogs for Canada in their U18 victory last May: Keaton Verhoeff, Ryan Lin, and Carson Carels. Daxon Rudolph was also there but played sparingly. After finding international success as underage players, this unit now tackles their own age group, which of course should be easier for them. Additionally, now that group also adds potential star Landon Dupont. It might not be fair.

Up front, the team will be incredibly balanced. They’ll have size, skill, and speed. Only Alessandro Di Iorio was a key member of that aforementioned U18 gold, so he’ll be leaned on heavily for his leadership. Outside that, expect Tynan Lawrence, Ethan Belchetz, and Mathis Preston to be the team’s key offensive figures and leaders.

Playing in Group A this year with Finland, Czechia, and Switzerland, Canada should be able to find success in the preliminary round. The team’s biggest threat to the four-peat is likely Sweden this year and they’ll be in Group B.

Key Players:

Keaton Verhoeff - Defense - University of North Dakota (2026)

Verhoeff made headlines this offseason by leaving the Victoria Royals of the WHL to play his draft year with UND of the NCAA. The big defender is the complete package; size, mobility, and two-way ability. Right now he’s the heavy favourite to go second behind Gavin McKenna in 2026 and with good reason. He should be one of the best defenders at this event and will captain this Canadian team.

Ryan Lin - Defense - Vancouver Giants (2026)

An unsung hero for Canada at the most recent U18’s, Lin was also a member of the CHL’s all-rookie team last year. He’s a high IQ puck mover who makes up for a lack of “physical tools” by being a strong critical thinker.

Carson Carels - Defense - Prince George Cougars (2026)

The third prominent member of that U18 defensive unit, Carels is a strong skating, two-way defender who, like Lin, is known for making heady plays with the puck. Interesting to note that of Canada’s top defenders at this event, Carels is the lone left-handed shot. He’s going to be playing a ton.

Landon Dupont - Defense - Everett Silvertips (2027)

The reigning CHL Rookie of the Year and top candidate for first overall in the 2027 NHL Draft, Dupont will have a ton of eyes on him at this event as an underager. But the offensive wizard should be up to the challenge after a strong performance at last year’s U17’s, where he captured silver with Canada Red.

Tynan Lawrence - Center - Muskegon Lumberjacks (2026)

There was some thought (or perhaps wishful thinking on the part of Chicoutimi) that Lawrence would leave the USHL this year for the QMJHL, but the Boston University commit has stayed loyal to Muskegon. He helped the Lumberjacks capture a Clark Cup title last year and was the playoff MVP. He should be the top center on this team, with his strong two-way play on full display.

Ethan Belchetz - Wing - Windsor Spitfires (2026)

The massive winger is going to be a load for opposing defenses to handle at this tournament given his skill and power game. He had a great U17’s last year for Canada White, helping them capture the gold. Expect him to be a force on the powerplay working down low.

Mathis Preston - Wing - Spokane Chiefs (2026)

A dynamic goal scorer, Preston led the U17’s in goal scoring last year, helping Canada White capture gold. To go with his excellent release and scoring instincts, Preston is also a dynamic skater and skilled handler, which allows him to consistently attack downhill.

Alessandro Di Iorio - Center/Wing - Sarnia Sting (2026)

The lone forward from the gold medal winning U18 team, Di Iorio projects as this Canadian team’s swiss army knife. He can play center or the wing. He can play in any situation and could be one of the team’s relied upon penalty killers. The coaching staff is likely to lean heavily on his experience and leadership capabilities, which is part of the reason why he’ll be wearing a letter at the event.

Finland

By Jeremy Rivet

After a disappointing showing in 2024, where they finished seventh following a winless round-robin, Finland will be looking to reset and re-establish their identity at this year’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Historically, the Finns have struggled at the Hlinka compared to other international tournaments, with just five total medals in tournament history. That said, they’ve shown flashes of competitiveness in recent years, including a bronze medal in 2022 — their first podium finish in a decade.

The 2025 roster doesn’t feature any projected first-round NHL picks at the moment, but it does include several of the country’s top U18 performers from last season, along with two defensemen who already represented Finland at the U18 World Championships: Juho Piiparinen and Samu Alalauri. This year’s squad leans heavily on structure, competitiveness, and size up front, with several physically mature forwards who can play heavy, north-south hockey.

Finland’s strength lies in its depth. There may not be any generational talents here, but nearly every player has produced at a high level in junior and brings projectable traits. The forward group is headlined by one of Europe’s most dangerous U18 scorers in Oscar Hemming, while the blue line features a mix of puck movers and big-minute defenders.

Expectations should remain modest — this is a balanced but not flashy roster — but if they can tighten up defensively, as Finland teams usually do, and get strong goaltending, the Finns could be a tough out in group play. They’re in a tough group against the likes of Canada and Czechia, but this roster has the tools to surprise.

Key Players:

Oscar Hemming – LW, Kiekko-Espoo, U18 SM-Sarja (2026)

The offensive catalyst for this Finnish group, Hemming dominated the U18 SM-Sarja last season with Kiekko-Espoo, scoring 35 goals and 63 points in just 31 games. He is probably the most likely Finnish player to rise up the draft boards throughout the year. At 6-foot-4, he blends pro-ready size with a goal scorer’s touch and natural instincts around the net. While his skating remains a work in progress, he finds space with smart routes and capitalizes with a quick, deceptive release. He’ll need to prove he can generate against stiffer competition and tighter checking in the U20 this season but expect him to be the go-to option on the power play and in key offensive moments at the Hlinka Gretzky.

Juho Piiparinen – RD, Tappara, U20 SM-Sarja (2026)

Piiparinen brings experience and poise to Finland’s back end. He played top four minutes at the U18 World Championship this past spring and spent most of last season logging steady minutes in the U20 league. A mobile, 6-foot-3 right-shot defender, he’s not flashy but plays a composed game and defends well with his stick and positioning. He’ll likely be leaned on in all situations, particularly on the penalty kill and late-game scenarios. Don’t expect big point totals, but he’s a stabilizer who should log 20+ minutes a night. This season, he is expected to see minutes in the Liiga with Tappara at some point.

Samu Alalauri – RD, Pelicans, U20 SM-Sarja (2026)

Another returning player from the U18 Worlds, Alalauri has the tools to be a quiet standout. At 6-foot-2, he’s a mobile right-shot defender who handles pressure well and moves pucks efficiently. He’s unlikely to rack up points, but he consistently makes the right play and rarely panics under pressure. With Piiparinen, he’ll form one half of Finland’s top shutdown pair and could play 5-on-5, PK, and second PP minutes. A steady, understated presence who should help keep games close. Like Piiparinen, he should see action in the Liiga this season with Pelicans.

Oliver Suvanto – C, Tappara, U18 SM-Sarja (2026)

A skilled and creative center who had 42 points in 42 U18 games last year, Suvanto brings much-needed playmaking to Finland’s lineup. At 6-foot-3, he has the frame to protect pucks and operate down low, but it’s his vision and ability to read plays that make him effective. He’ll likely slot into a top six role and be featured on the power play. If Finland’s offense is going to click beyond Hemming’s finishing, Suvanto’s distribution and puck touches will be a big part of it. After a point per game season last year, Suvanto is ready to see action in the U20 with Tappara this season.

Luka Arkko – LW, Pelicans, U18 SM-Sarja (2026)

A 6-foot-3 power forward with a raw but intriguing toolkit, Arkko brings size, reach, and flashes of skill to Finland’s forward group. He produced 35 points in 38 games at the U18 level last season and added a few more in a late-season stint with Pelicans U20. While his skating still needs refinement, he’s strong on the puck, works along the boards, and can finish in tight. He was the top goal scorer for Finland U17 last season, and his shot is really his biggest strength. This year, he should be able to establish himself at the U20 level with the Pelicans. If he finds chemistry and plays with pace, he could be a valuable piece for Finland.

William Gammals – G, Tappara, U18 SM-Sarja (2026)

Goaltending is always pivotal in short tournaments, and Gammals will have the first crack at the starter’s role. He posted a solid .910 save percentage and 2.69 GAA in 33 games last season and he was the most successful of the goaltenders that played for Finland U17 last season in terms of wins with 5 including 2 shutouts. He’s quick laterally, tracks well through traffic, and battles hard on second chances. While not overly big (6’0”), he plays with structure and confidence. If Finland wants to upset one of the big teams in Group A, Gammals will likely have to steal a game.

Wilmer Kallio – LW, TPS, U20 SM-Sarja (2026)

Kallio quietly put up excellent numbers last year with 35 points in 24 U18 games and added 11 more in 19 games at the U20 level. A slick puck handler with good edgework, he can carry the puck through layers and create offense off the rush. He’ll likely be put in the top 6 and help drive a scoring line. Kallio still needs to add strength, but he’s crafty enough to make a difference against top competition. This season, Kallio will try to build on his success from last year. Of note, Kallio is the son of former Atlanta Thrasher Tomi Kallio.

Czechia

By Marek Novotny

Czechia’s U18 squad is gearing up for a shot at a third straight medal at the prestigious Hlinka Gretzky Cup — and this year, the challenge comes with a home-ice twist. New head coach Jan Tomajko has named his 23-man roster for the tournament, which will be staged for the first time in Brno and neighbouring Trenčín from August 11–16. The group blends proven international experience with promising faces.

The roster includes a mix of eight defenders and thirteen forwards, supported by two goalies—František Poletín (Pelicans Lahti, Finland) and Martin Psohlavec (Karlovy Vary). Among the defenders are standouts Lukáš Kachlíř (Liberec), who already represented at U18 Worlds as a 15-year-old, and Jiří Kamas from Plzeň.

A major blow is the absence of Šimon Katolický, regarded as a top 2026 NHL prospect. An appendix surgery has ruled him out entirely, significantly impacting Czech offensive depth.

The tournament format will see Czechia face Switzerland, Finland, and Canada in consecutive evenings at Brno’s Winning Group Arena, with the goal of advancing to the semifinals and continuing the medal streak achieved under former coach David Čermák. Now, under Tomajko’s guidance and backed by a passionate home crowd, the young Czech squad will aim to turn promise into podium once again.

Key Players:

František Poletín - Goaltender - Pelicans U20 (2026)

The starting goalie for Czechia, Poletín impressed during U18 Worlds with a standout quarterfinal save performance against Canada. Now playing with Pelicans Lahti in Finland, he brings international experience, is poised in pressure situations, and has some solid puck-handling ability. Reliably consistent, experience at U18 Worlds gives him an edge despite his youth.

Lukáš Kachlíř - Defense - Bili Tygri Liberec U20 (2027)

Kachlíř already played at the 2025 U18 Worlds when he was just 15, and he seems super mature for his age when he's on defense. Playing for Liberec, he really helps Czechia move the puck up the ice as a very mobile skater and is great at keeping the right distance from attackers. He does need to get stronger to handle those tough forwards, but he's got a cool head and good defensive instincts that you don't usually see in someone so young.

Jiří Kamas - Defense - Penticton Vees (2026)

Jiří Kamas, a defenseman from Plzeň, who has decided to play overseas in the WHL for the Penticton Vees in the upcoming season, can really move. He's good at getting the puck out of his zone and plays well at both ends of the ice. His skating and how well he keeps attackers in front of him make Czechia's defense better. Even though he didn't play at the U18 Worlds, he's shown he's ready through his play with his club team. He just needs to get stronger and make better decisions in the zone when the pressure's on.

Šimon Bělohorský - Wing - Guelph Storm (2027)

Šimon is a goal-scoring winger, who will be shooting pucks for the Guelph Storm of the OHL in the 2025/26 season. He's got a quick release and knows how to finish plays. Even for his age, he's got great puck control and makes smart moves in the offensive zone. He makes good decisions when the pressure's on, has a good sense of where to be, and is good at creating chances when rushing the net or up close.

Filip Novák - Forward - HC Sparta Praha U20 (2026)

So, this kid starts out in Chomutov—barely a teenager, still rocking ninth grade—already mixing it up with the older kids. Not long after, boom, he’s off to Prague. At thirteen, he’s skating in the U17 Extraliga. Thirteen! He's a great talent who can lead the Czech attack. He's a smart forward with nice puck skills who can make plays and score goals. He has a dynamic two-way game – not only is he a shooter, he is also a play driver.

Michal Hartl - Forward - HC Kometa Brno U20 (2027)

Forward Michal Hartl, born in 2009, is one of the best players in his age group, proving to be a scoring machine and a consistent producer at several levels. One of the youngest players at the Hlinka/Gretzky, Hartl has the ability to execute plays through the neutral zone and put himself on rushes to create opportunities. He can produce, finish, and find open space all at high speed. Combination of those tools makes him a 2027 NHL Draft high-upside prospect.

Switzerland

By Chapin Landvogt

This is Tournament 1 after the disastrous result that was the 2025 U18 Worlds in Texas. It took a relegation round shootout, but Switzerland has been relegated at the hands of Norway and enters the Hlinka Gretzky Cup already preparing for next spring’s D1A U18 Worlds, where there can be no other goal than to gain promotion. Playing against Czechia, Canada, and Finland at the HGC means that Switzerland will, once again, be the heavy underdog. At least there’s no relegation here and even if the team should finish last, there’ll be a final placement game against the last-placed team in the other group to better test their metal.

For head coach Patrick Schöb, this tournament will be of great value in determining where several of his most important players are at for the all-important tournament next spring. Camp included 3 goalies, 10 defensemen, and 14 forwards, but another 15 players are listed as possible call-ups. None of goalies or defensemen were at the U18 Worlds this past spring while the team’s top 3 forwards heading into this tourney were. Peterborough Petes draft pick Yanis Lutz will also look to be one of the go-to players up front.

As has been the case in recent years, only Germany and Slovakia look like squads that the Swiss could leave behind them next week and chances are very good that they’ll meet one of those two in the placement game for 7th overall. But again, this tournament is going to be all about taking a first step towards gaining promotion next spring. For spectators, there will be a few very interesting players to keep tabs on.

Key Players:

Raphael Achermann - Wing - Rimouski Oceanic (2026)

A lefty shot winger headed to Rimouski of the QMJHL for the upcoming season, Achermann is one of the few players on this team who spent the entire 24-25 season in Switzerland’s U21 league entirely as a 16-year-old, putting up 25 points in 43 regular season games. Sneaky on the attack and used to putting up with rough stuff.

Fabrice Bouvard - Center - GCK Lions U20 (2026)

Bringing good size to the table for a forward of his age and ilk, Bouvard stepped all over U17 competition before becoming his U20 team’s sixth best scorer with 23 points in 42 games. A regular contributor for the nation’s U17 and U16 teams in international friendlies, the thought is that he has an outside shot at NL action this winter. A top 6 role at the HGC should be a given.

Jonah Neuenschwander - LW - EHC Biel-Bienne (2027)

Definitely the most interesting player to watch this summer, the 6-foot-3, 182-pound underager (just 16) is a top prospect for the 2027 draft and already brings WJC, U18 Worlds (4 assists in 5 games) and NL (3 assists in 15 games) experience to the table. This will be the first event of his DY-1 season and there’s a ton to be excited about for a player many feel will one day join the likes of Kevin Fiala and Nico Hischier as an offensively impactful Swiss NHL forward. Barring injury, he may represent his country at more international tournaments this season than perhaps any other single player out there.

Vito Thoma - RHD - EHC Kloten U20 (2026)

A smaller mobile defenseman with some jump in his game, Thoma had some impressive play as a puckmover in Switzerland’s U21 league this past season (13 points in 25 games) while his 26 points in 22 games in the nation’s U17 league gave him the top PPG average among defensemen in the league. He did all this as a 16-year-old, who just turned 17 on July 29th.

Clemens Troxler - C/W - Linköping HC U20 (2026)

Troxler is a 2025 U18 Worlds returnee who is set to join the Linköping program in Sweden for the upcoming season. The skilled multipositional forward has shone as a playmaker in Switzerland the past two seasons and was already seventh in scoring on his U21 league team as a 16/17-year-old. Good size and some impressive decision making with the puck makes him intriguing.