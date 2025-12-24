2026 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP GUIDE – An interview with Jonah Neuenschwander – Switzerland’s 16-year-old international ‘veteran’

McKeen’s Hockey - Q&A

Jonah Neuenschwander - Forward - Team Switzerland

1) You’re all of 16 years old and you’re about to participate in your second WJC. It’ll be taking place in North America once again, this time south of the Canadian border in Minnesota. With how much anticipation are you entering this tournament now knowing full well what Switzerland will be up against?

I’m naturally incredibly excited about being part of this event and my being here is not something to be taken for granted. It’s an immense honor to represent my country at this tournament. I’m psyched, it’s going to be a lot of fun, and we’re working hard right now to be ready for it all. It does help a bit to know what’s ahead and what the challenges are. We’re focused on our goal, for sure, and I think we’re going to have a really solid tournament.

2) This is already going to be your third major international tournament in North America. Earlier this year, you were part of Team Switzerland at the U18 Worlds in Texas where - despite a personal balance of 4 points in 5 games - the Swiss were relegated. What were your impressions from that tournament and the ultimately surprising results?

Yes, this is my third tournament in North America and as mentioned, I’m terribly excited about it. I can’t wait for that first puck to drop. Of course, when looking back at the U18 Worlds, the results weren’t what we expected. That’s for sure. It was a really tough tournament for us. But I think that the group of players that are going to show up at the D1A U18 Worlds next spring is a really good one and I’m pretty positive that we’ve got everything necessary to make our way back up to the top group again.

3) You’ve got that U18 experience in the bag and you managed to get into the lineup 3 times at last year’s WJC. What kind of role do you hope to have for Switzerland at this tournament now that you’re one of the “veterans” on the team?

It’s naturally very special to be such a young player and already having the honor to be nominated to this team and tournament for a second year now. I’m still very glad to be part of this and I do think I can chip in with my experience. My goal is to play with intensity and add an offensive dimension to the attack. I think we have a very complete team. We’re deep at every position. I think this is going to help us play well against the tourney favorites and give us a great shot at winning those games.

4) Speaking of favorites, your group opponents are not only Sweden and the USA but also the always tough Slovakia and Germany. It’s a very interesting and competitive group, to say the least! What are you expecting from Slovakia, Sweden, and the host USA? And in general, how exciting is it to know that you’ll be playing a surely very important game against archrival Germany?

Oh yes, we’ve got a pretty strong group. You can definitely say that. We’re going to have to focus on playing our game and concentrate on carrying out our game plan without worrying too much about who the opponent is or who’s in their line-up. With the right mindset, we’re going to be able to give everyone a fight and I’m confident we’ll enjoy some success.

5) Switzerland has arrived in Minnesota with a very deep group of players featuring not only all sorts of international experience, but also a good bit of professional experience. What’s the feeling around the team just now and do you think that all this experience can end up being your trump card?

It’ll help us a lot that a whole bunch of us have experience with pro play. For example, we should be able to incorporate the necessary toughness in our game. I think we’re ready to go and our team spirit is top notch. We all get along well and we’re all having a lot of fun being here together on this mission.

6) You made your pro debut at the age of 15. You’ve now suited up for 18 NL games this season, putting up 6 points to date. How are you able to combine a very demanding schedule of practice, games, and travel while trying to lead the normal everyday life of a still young teenager?

I’m very thankful that I’ve been able to make my debut and now score my first goal in the NL. It’s a heck of a lot of fun to play in this league. Our scheduling is top and very well organized. The practices, games, and travel are well-coordinated with my school responsibilities. I’m really able to enjoy quite a nice life.

7) What’s been the biggest adjustment - whether on or off the ice - that you’ve had to make since becoming part of Biel-Bienne’s NL roster?

On the ice, it’s the time you have with the puck out there. That’s a big difference. You’re put under pressure quicker and you’ve got to make quicker decisions. You’ve got time to waste.

Off the ice, I’m working hard on myself and my physical attributes so that I can bring more energy to my game.

8) Your 3-year older brother Elijah (ANA) has basically taken the same steps you have in becoming a pro player. Has it been a help to you getting watch him go through it all first? And how great is it to soon be taking part in your second WJC together with your brother?

It’s been good seeing my brother taking a path much like the one I’m on. And we can help each other on and off the ice. He can help me in situations. I can help him with others. And it’s just great to be here together at the WJC. It only makes it that much more special and all that much more fun.

9) Elijah is already drafted. He was selected by the Anaheim Ducks last summer, a team currently enjoying its best season in years. This was surely quite the highlight for your family. How did you all experience this event last summer?

It was a very special moment for the whole family. It was great to hear his name called. Without a doubt, one of our big highlights last summer. It was emotional. And it was something that we really wished for him. He’s worked so hard for it and he definitely deserves it.

10) You yourself are first eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft, but you’ve already been getting considerable attention when the scouting community talks about the top talents for that draft. The last time a Swiss player received so much attention at the age of 15/16, we were talking about Nico Hischier. What thoughts do you have about being drafted one day considering that day is still a long way away but with draft talk never really subsiding?

It’s surely a dream of mine to get drafted one day. But that day is indeed far away. And that’s why I’m concentrating on the here and now. I want to just keep working hard on developing and improving my game.

11) How would you describe yourself as a player? What aspects of your game do you feel are your best?

I’d have to say that I’d describe myself as more of a playmaker. I love driving the offense and having the puck on my stick. I like to make plays and have spent a lot of time improving my overview of the game and the ice, and in determining what options I have. This and my hockey IQ are surely among my biggest attributes. These are things I can make use of at both ends of the rink.

12) What is your best memory of a WJC, be it something you saw in your childhood, something specific from a Swiss team at the event, or in general from the many memorable highlights this tournament creates every year?

My best memory from a WJC is, with certainty, the first time I got to stand on the ice at this tournament last winter together with my brother. That was a very special moment for me. We’ve actually rarely gotten to play on the same team at any juncture along the way, so, yes, that was incredibly special to me.

13) To wrap things up, what should our readers and all those who’ll be watching and following the WJC expect out of Team Switzerland this year?

We shouldn’t be underestimated. We’ve got a really strong team together here. We’ve got a lot of players who are absolutely ready to go and who bring things to the table that are going to surprise people. And we’re going to do everything in our power to make our country and the fans back home proud of us.