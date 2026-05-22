2026 NHL DRAFT: DETAILED SCOUTING REPORT – Ryder Cali , C, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

Position: C/W, Shoots: L

H/W: 6’1”, 220lbs

Date of Birth: 2008-09-06

Ryder Cali is one of the most intriguing draft prospects from the OHL this season. On one hand, he’s a prospect with a relatively safe floor thanks to his size, well rounded skill set, and versatility. He already plays a pro style game with an attention to detail. Yet, he also flashes offensive upside with strong hands and offensive instincts; he finished the OHL season on a major hot streak from an offensive perspective.

The reality is that Cali is the kind of player who might just be scratching the surface of his potential as an impactful two-way player. This year was his first full season in the OHL after playing last year in the OJHL to maintain collegiate eligibility (prior to the expansion of eligibility to include CHL players). Additionally, he is one of the youngest players eligible this year, suggesting that he could still develop further physically; a scary proposition because he’s already pushing 6’2 and well over 200lbs. Early on this year, as he was adjusting to the OHL full time, Cali was fairly reserved in his approach, playing primarily a support role in working the cycle and getting to the net. Then he suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of action for over two months. Upon returning, he was a different player, a more confident one. Through the final 20 games of the OHL regular season, Cali was a point per game player. He looked quicker. He was a driving force offensively. He was more assertive physically. The switch flipped.

Now, Cali was a little less effective in the OHL playoffs; his age and experience showed. However, he did finish the year strongly playing a checking line role with Team Canada at the U18’s. The line of Cali, Beckett Hamilton, and Alessandro Di Iorio was possibly Canada’s most consistent. The production wasn’t quite there, but he was doing good things; winning 50/50 battles, killing penalties, extending plays. He may not have shown the offensive upside that he flashed late in the OHL season, but he likely won over some NHL scouts with his hard work and competitiveness on the big stage.

The real question is, what does Cali’s future NHL role look like? Is he a center or a wing? Does he have middle six upside or is he more of a future checking line, role player? This piece aims to convince you that Cali does have more upside than he is often given credit for and that he could develop into an Alex Killorn type at the NHL level; well worth a top 40 selection.

Skating

For a player of his size, with his later birthday, Cali is actually a pretty strong skater. Interestingly enough, it felt like his power and speed really took a step forward later in the year after he returned from his shoulder injury. Early in the year, his start ups looked a little slow and he wasn’t confident on his edges. A wide stride limited his mobility, even if his top speed was more than adequate. Later in the season, Cali’s stride became way more powerful thanks to some moderations to his stride length and confidence in using his edges to incorporate things like lateral crossovers into his repertoire. It really appears that he used the time off from his shoulder injury to work hard to improve his lower body strength and skating mechanics.

I believe that there is still another gear that Cali can reach as a skater. He’s still a pretty straight line player. However, he flashes an ability to explode out of pivots or work laterally and unlocking his confidence and stability on his edges could really help him elevate his offensive impact. Additionally, his stride can be fairly inconsistent still, as he can push too wide, limiting his mobility and power, making him an easier cover for defenders. As he continues to mature physically, I do believe that he can find another level as a skater; this is especially true considering the improvements he already made in season.

There was a really clear difference in Cali’s skating post injury return. Here’s a play from before his shoulder injury. Notice the wider stride and the lack of power generated.

This is from the U18’s later in the year. The stride is still a little wide, but Cali generates way more power to plow through the Norwegian defender on his way to the net.

Much more efficient stride here as Cali explodes up ice to earn a chance against Finland

I’d love to see Cali play off his edges even more like this. He’s largely a straight line player offensively. However, if he could maintain puck control and help create lanes by playing more East/West, it would really add another layer to his game offensively.

GRADE: 55

Shot

Cali is a big guy, but he’s not currently a consistent scoring threat from a distance. He’s most effective near the crease as a goal scorer thanks to some soft hands for redirections or put aways on second chance opportunities. That said, he flashes a high end snap shot that is both powerful and accurate. Additionally, he occasionally uses a one timer from the slot to finish off plays quickly; again, he has the hand-eye to be an effective shooting threat. It’s all about building confidence in his shooting ability and improving the quickness of his release to make him more efficient as a scorer.

Cali shows off his snap shot, picking the corner from a distance.

Cali deposits the shorthanded goal with a quick snapper to the top corner.

Cali also has a one timer in his arsenal. It’s not used as much, but one has to wonder if it is something that could be utilized more in the future.

GRADE: 52.5

Skills

This will be the most hotly debated component of Cali’s game as NHL scouting teams discuss Cali and where they slot him on their draft board. Early in the year, he wasn’t extremely impactful with the puck; he wasn’t driving play in open ice or creating his own chances. However, a switch seemed to go off later in the year that saw Cali’s confidence with the puck blossom. His pace increased drastically and he was more consistently dangerous in the offensive zone. At the U18’s, we didn’t quite get to see that side of him, but we did see a player who created chances down low and extended plays along the wall; very translatable skills to the pro level.

Even with the improved confidence to be creative and aggressive with the puck later in the year, there’s no question that the strength of Cali’s game lies in his ability to extend plays along the wall. He was good all year long in the OHL at this, and he showcased that same skill at the U18S against the best in the world. He has very soft hands that help him pivot and miss sticks, and he’s strong on the puck to fight through checks to escape pressure. He uses this same strength to keep defenders on his back as he works to the net front to work as a screen and “garbage collector.”

As mentioned, later in the year, we saw the creativity and pace increase. He wasn’t just attempting to make defenders miss in small areas, he was looking to make moves and take on defenders one on one while in stride. He had some real highlight plays later in the OHL season with his ability to push through the neutral zone looking to attack the net.

There are times where he bites off more than he can chew and gets boxed in, resulting in a turnover. The hands and feet don’t always work in sync. However, he’s largely very effective and efficient as a puck carrier; the turnovers were few and far between.

One of the top plays in the OHL this season started with a strong defensive play by Cali. He then turns the Brampton defense into swiss cheese before scoring.

Unquestionably, Cali’s biggest strength lies in his ability to extend plays along the wall. He’s in his office behind the net.

These two plays against Norway are another great example of how good Cali is along the wall.

Cali showed off his strength as a net front presence at the OHL Top Prospect’s Game, finishing off a play in a net front scramble.

Look at how Cali protects the puck through contact on this net drive. Only the post keeps this one out.

Cali shows off his strong hand eye coordination here as he takes the puck out of the air to create an odd man rush and scoring chance against Slovakia at the U18’s.

One thing Cali does really well is support his defenders to help aid in exiting the zone. He routinely starts the breakout with plays like this.

Naysayers will point to plays like this at the U18’s, where Cali bites off more than he can chew from a skill perspective. However, I’d argue that offensive zone turnovers are pretty rare for him and that it should be seen as a compliment that he needed three Slovak players to help separate him from the puck.

Another not so skilled play from the U18’s. Sometimes Cali’s brain is operating a bit faster than his feet and hands and there’s a disconnect that results in the odd turnover.

GRADE: 52.5

Smarts

This is one of the heart beats of Cali’s game; he’s just an efficient and intelligent player with so many pro ready habits and skills.

For starters, he’s a terrific defensive player. He’s utilized on the penalty kill, against the opposition’s best, and late in games to protect leads because of how committed and efficient he is defensively. Cali is especially effective in the neutral zone. He routinely intercepts passes by jumping passing lanes or by quickly closing in on opposing players on the backcheck. Inside the defensive zone, he supports his defenders down low and he defends the slot with authority; he can be downright suffocating.

Secondly, Cali’s offensive game is very mature. He can dominate touches down low and along the half wall, and he has the vision to find open teammates out of the cycle. He is also highly effective away from the puck. He gets to the net front. He takes open lanes to force defenders to spread out. With the puck, he draws in pressure by attacking defenders head on and then passes off to open space, but continues to drive the middle and opens up space for linemates to exploit. He times cuts well and settles into open space in the slot.

As a playmaker, Cali’s game shows upside. As mentioned, he has good vision coming off the wall. He flashes an ability to make strong passes and reads in transition or when working the half wall on the powerplay, however, he’s not currently utilized this way consistently. In open ice, he’s often working to drive the net; if he’s cut off, he passes to the flank and keeps his path moving forward. Realistically, the development of Cali’s passing game, both in transition and from the middle of the ice, likely dictates whether he sticks down the middle as a pro.

As mentioned, Cali is so good at working the wall, extending plays with his hands and feet. Here he slips pressure and finds Di Iorio in the slot for the scoring chance.

Cali is such a strong neutral zone presence. He forces so many turnovers from good positioning in the zone to disrupt the transition play of the opposition.

Early in the year, Cali was operating mostly as a net front presence, making plays like this.

Just a master class in play without the puck from Cali here. He attacks through the middle helping to draw in pressure. Then passes off and cuts to the net for the redirect goal.

Cali shows off his playmaking ability with a great cross ice pass through traffic to set up the goal.

Cali tries to split the defense coming off the wall and turns the puck over. However, he quickly jumps a passing lane and helps set up a prime scoring chance near the net.

Great timing by Cali as he surprises the Petes’ player trying to clear the zone, intercepting the puck and scoring.

Cali jumps the clearing attempt and breaks in alone against Norway. Then he stays with the play and makes a great pass from behind the net to Beckett Hamilton alone near the net.

GRADE: 55

Physicality/Compete

This is the other area of Cali’s game that scouts are likely to be enamored with. He’s a true competitor on the ice. At this time, he’s not an extremely physical player. He’s not a huge hitter or someone looking to engage in post whistle skirmishes. However, he is highly active and aggressive in puck pursuit, in all three zones. He’s a highly successful forechecker. He battles along the wall, to earn touches, to prolong possession, and to force turnovers in the defensive end. Defensively, he’s highly engaged. He attacks the net and is a willing combatant near the crease to work as a screen. When he does turn the puck over, he’s highly motivated to regain possession; he never coasts.

Is it possible that Cali’s physical game becomes even more effective as he matures? Definitely. As is, he’s already a very projectable checking line player because of the versatility he brings.

This is a great example of the kind of defensive effort you get from Cali on a nightly basis. Strong backcheck to disrupt the entry, then good positioning to force the turnover in the neutral zone and he’s on the attack offensively looking to get to the net.

Top draft prospect on top draft prospect crime here. Love the effort from Cali after he loses the boards battle and re-engages to make a great defensive play on Caleb Malhotra, standing him up in the neutral zone.

More strong defensive work as Cali stays with his man as he cuts to the net, providing a suffocating presence.

Cali clogs the shooting lane to try to block a shot, then he gets to work in puck pursuit, laying a big check on a Windsor player to force the neutral zone turnover.

An admirable thing about Cali is that even when he turns the puck over, he’s such a competitor that he wants to quickly negate any counter attack. Exhibit A here. Even though he got a penalty for being a bit excessive, I love the effort physically.

Cali helps keep the puck in the offensive end with a hit at the blueline and then he settles into the slot for a prime scoring chance.

How about the reverse hit to help him secure possession and then the drop pass back to the point?

Doesn’t matter the score for Cali, who hurts a Norwegian defender with a heavy check that helps force a turnover…at already 7-0 for Canada.

Cali was excellent on the penalty kill for Canada at the U18’s because of determined plays like this on the forecheck.

Love how Cali is so determined to drive the net. Here he draws a penalty.

More great determination from Cali as he forces the turnover on the forecheck and then stays with the play to ensure he gets the puck to the slot.

GRADE: 55

OFP: 54

A note on the 20-80 scale used above. We look at five attributes (skating, shooting, puck skills, hockey IQ and physicality) for skaters and six for goalies (athleticism/quickness, compete/temperament, vision/play reading, technique/style, rebound control and puck handling). Each individual attribute is graded along the 20-80 scales, which includes half-grades. The idea is that a projection of 50 in a given attribute meant that our observer believed that the player could get to roughly NHL average at that attribute at maturity.