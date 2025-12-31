2026 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP: Daily Recap- December 30th, 2025- Game Summaries – Standout Performances – Notable Draft Eligible Prospects

SWITZERLAND v GERMANY

Switzerland got off to a very quick start, putting the Germans on their heels early. At the halfway point, Kimi Koerbler would cash in first, with Gian Meier and Niklas Blessing nabbing the helpers. About 15 seconds later, Timo Kose would take a slashing penalty, setting up a Swiss power play directly after their first goal. Jamiro Reber would score on the man advantage, with Leon Muggli and Lars Steiner getting the assists on that goal. Then, about a minute into the second, Switzerland would grab a 3-0 lead, with Koerbler getting his second of the game. Five minutes later, it would be Ludvig Johnson adding to the lead, with Basile Sansonnens and Paul Mottard getting the assists, making it 4-0. The Swiss would clamp down and pick up the shut-out win, their first of the tournament. A crucial victory for the Swiss ahead of their huge matchup against Slovakia to claim third place in Group A.

MVPs:

Switzerland: Christian Kirsch, Basile Sansonnens, Kimi Koerbler

Germany: Lennart Neisse, Mathias Pape, Tobias Schwarz

LATVIA v DENMARK

The latter game on Day 5 was a slow burn but eventually gave the limited crowd its money’s worth as the game progressed. The back-and-forth nature of the early first was brought about by a solid defensive start by the Danes. As the first period closed, Bruno Osmanis had an incredible chance at the net initially saved by Wilde, but Krisjanis Sarts cleaned it up to give Latvia a slim lead going into period two. The second was full of excitement and offense, with the party starting on the Latvian Power Play when Alberts Smits showed off his goal-scoring prowess for all scouts in attendance, picking a beautiful spot to get his first tally of the tournament. That 2-0 lead held through much physicality and bouts from both sides until Oliver Larsen fired a beautiful wrister home to cut the lead in half. A scoring onslaught ensued to end the second as Latvia would score twice, from Sieradzkis' tip on the Power Play and Macijevskis at even strength, while William Bundgaard would keep it within two for Denmark off a beautiful feed from Larsen. Bruno Osmanis would put it out of reach in the third on an amazing individual effort to make it 5-2. In the final two minutes, as the physicality was turning into constant fighting, Anton Linde and Kristers Ansons would each give their country one more goal to close out this one. Latvia makes it to their fourth straight quarterfinal appearance while Denmark will face the Germans in the relegation game.

MVPs:

Latvia: Krisjanis Sarts, Alberts Smits, Olivers Murnieks

Denmark: Oliver Larsen, William Bundgaard, Mads Klyvø

INDIVIDUAL REPORTS

Basile Sansonnens (SUI) (1A)

The defensive details for Basile Sansonnens have made him a standout on this Swiss team that has been excellent defensively. He was a big reason why the Germans were held to 20 shots in this matchup. Sansonnens has carried over his great rush defense and d-zone prowess from his experience in the Swiss league for Lusanne. His mean streak has been much needed too, it was key to disrupting the play of Sweden and the U.S. but it was most effective in this matchup. Sansonnens is showing great signs as a shut-down D with solid enough puck carrying abilities. The confidence from this disciplined performance will for sure carry over to the bigger matchups in Slovakia and the Quarterfinals game. An excellent look for the Vancouver 7th Rounder.

Mads Klyvo (DEN)

Kl;yvo was held off the score sheet in his game against Latvia, but it’s hard not to notice his impact on the ice for Denmark. It seems as though every time Denmark is rushing up the ice for some offense, Klyvo is in the middle of it. He’s all over the ice, generating most of the few chances Denmark has, and just very involved. Klyvo has been a big standout for the Danes and will be a key piece of their tilt in their relegation game.

DRAFT ELIGIBLES

Oliver Larsen (DEN) (1G 1A)

Oliver Larsen is having himself a wonderful overager season for Rogle in the J20-Nationell, registering over a point a game. Finally, against Latvia, he was able to showcase how this current season has come about. Larsen’s skating is extra smooth, giving him a great advantage in the neutral zone to create time and space to advance the rush. This IQ and mobility are also displayed well in the offensive zone, especially on his assist to Bundgaard. Larsen had several passes that helped create multiple other scoring chances in the offensive zone as well. However, the most impressive play against Latvia was his fantastic wrist shot in the second. Larsen has become a much better shooter over this year, and it was on display there. Though he was passed over once, don’t count out Larsen to potentially be a name taken later in this upcoming draft.

Alberts Smits (LAT) 1G 2A

Early in this game, Smits did not look great. Against a softer opponent, many people were expecting a lot more out of him after that first period. But he would turn it up in the second, where he put his incredible shooting ability on display. He was absolutely firing them from the point and showed what he can be in the future. It’s important to note that, while he was a standout as a puck mover and as a scoring threat from the point, he was shaky defensively against a weaker opponent. That’s the story of Smits, but there’s no doubt that the raw traits he has and displayed consistently in this contest is tantalizing.