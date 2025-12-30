2026 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP: Daily Recap- December 29th, 2025- Game Summaries – Standout Performances – Notable Draft Eligible Prospects

Day 4 of the World Juniors was jam packed with action from start to finish, with some very fun matchups.

SWEDEN v GERMANY

Early in this game, Sweden faced similar problems that they faced in their game against Switzerland; the forecheck was giving them issues. But a penalty on Germany gave Sweden the first powerplay, where they scored the opening goal. Anton Frondell fired a beautiful one-timer home after the great set-up from Alfons Freij. After some more back-and-forth, with Sweden continuing to struggle against the tight checking Germans, Maxim Schafer would force a huge turnover in the defensive end, springing him and Elias Pul on a 2-on-0 chance, where he would set Pul up with an easy back-door tap-in.

In the second period, it would be Sweden who made key adjustments to control the play far better. Ivar Stenberg really started to dial in as well, playing a key part in an improved second period. It also helped that Germany took a penalty late in the first, allowing Sweden to open on the powerplay, where Viggo Bjorck finished a very pretty pass from Sascha Boumedienne to give Sweden their lead right back. Sweden would then kill off a 3v5 penalty kill, and score shortly thereafter, with Leo Sahlin Wallenius threading the needle to Jack Berglund on the doorstep for a simple tap in. The second would see Viggo Bjorck get his second of the day on the man advantage as well as a Felix Ohrqvist goal to see the Swedes go up 5-1 on the Germans going into the final period.

To start the third, Anton Frondell continued his power play domination with his second goal of the day and third on the PP in this tournament. The Swedish offense was fully awake and still firing on all cylinders towards the end of the game as they added another goal on the power play from Liam Danielsson to get some extra insurance, pushing the lead to 7-1. The game drew to an end with continued domination from the Swedes, as they did not let off the pedal, even scoring a literal last second goal from Berglund.

MVP’s

Sweden: Anton Frondell, Viggo Bjorck, Leo Sahlin Wallenius

Germany: Elias Pul, Maxim Schafer, Lenny Boos

FINLAND v CZECHIA

Radim Mrtka was back in action for the Czechs as they took on red-hot Finland. Early in the first, Veeti Vaisanen was charged with a 5-minute major and game misconduct for cross-checking Tomas Poletin on a net-drive. The Czech squad would take advantage quickly, as Matej Kubiesa scored from a drop pass from Tomas Galvas. Finland would take another penalty, and Rimpinen was forced into making a few key saves, including a highlight reel stop on a phenomenal pass to the slot from behind the net. It was all Czechia in the first, but Rimpinen held up his end incredibly well, keeping it a one-goal game.

The second period was very chippy, filled with scrums and a few penalties. But both goaltenders stood tall in net, keeping it a one-goal game. More of the same continued in the third, as the chippiness kept building. A few more penalties, and a few more big stops from both netminders. Orsulak made an excellent stop, in particular, going post to post on a one timer try. Emil Hemming would tie the game up late, off one heck of a one-timer to beat Orsulak high, set up excellently by Leo Tuuva, with about 20 seconds remaining in regulation. While Finland forced overtime, they could not cap off the comeback with a win. Instead, it was Adam Jiricek who scored an incredible, highlight reel, between the legs goal on Rimpinen. It was an electric ending to a very fun game.

MVPs

Czechia: Vaclav Nestrasil, Adam Novotny, Michal Orsulak

Finland: Oliver Suvanto, Petteri Rimpinen, Aron Kiviharju

SLOVAKIA v USA

The Americans came out hot to start, pressuring the offensive zone with a fire they hadn’t shown in their first two games. However, the Slovaks quickly regained their confidence, dumping and chasing to where the American defense started to wear down. Off a turnover by L.J. Mooney, Tobias Pitka made the defense pay, netting his first of the tournament during a quick rush. Quickly after Kamil Bednarik’s holding call, Tomas Chrenko scored his fourth goal in two games on the power play to put Slovakia up 2-0 early. The Americans looked frustrated as they ended the period with limited success in the neutral and offensive zones.

Entering the second, the Americans went down a man due to a Mooney interference call, but the U.S. PK found some great success when A.J. Spellacy scored a tip-in goal short-handed. The penalty kill continued to fire up the U.S. bench, getting three or four legitimate dangerous chances during the Slovaks power play. However, Slovakia would deliver a similar performance when the US went on their own power play. Adam Belusko drove one home to put the Slovaks back up two, and killed the Americans man advantage, bringing the Red, White and Blue to 0/7 on the PP.

Shortly after the U.S. began to crawl back, Brendan McMorrow buried a bouncing puck for his second point of the night to cut the lead to one. Soon after that, the U.S. finally tied Slovakia off of their first power play goal in the tournament. From a standstill, Ryker Lee ripped the puck over Michal Pradel’s glove side to even the game at three. Like clockwork, Slovakia went on the power play once again, just in time for them to take the lead. Frustrating failed chance after frustrating chance went by for the Americans as the second period ticked down. That was until James Hagens buried his first goal of the tournament to even the Slovaks at four. The second saw six goals all together between the two teams and they were even through two.

The final period would be the true test. Immediately, the United States struck first off Hagens’ stick again, finding an opportunistic bounce on a dump and chase. Just over three minutes later, the American power play found life again. Will Zellers found the back of the net for the fourth time on the back of a tremendous passing play from Brodie Ziemer and Mooney. From that point on, the game devolved into a chippy back and forth that was carefully built by animosity and grit. The game continued to get more aggressive and more desperate as both teams were deadlocked in terms of chances as time wound down. With the net empty, the desperate Slovaks found relief from the stick of Chrenko, who scored his fifth goal of the tournament. The draft eligible is taking command of the spotlight for the plucky Slovaks. Though they showed a ton of struggle, the United States defended and prevailed, giving their home fans a heart attack with this game, evening them with the Swedes at three regulation wins, setting up a very exciting New Years Eve night game.

MVP’s

Slovakia: Adam Belusko, Tomas Chrenko, Tobias Pitka

U.S.A.: A.J. Spellacy, Chase Reid, James Hagens

CANADA v DENMARK

Immediately, Canada sets the pace, owning possession in the Danes zone. When Denmark took a penalty, the Canadians made quick work. Gavin McKenna put his patented shot to work, getting set up at the dot by Michael Hage for an early lead. A few minutes later, Keaton Verhoeff throws up a brilliant stretch pass to Tij Iginla, who curls back up the boards under pressure, draws the defender in, then throws a beautiful backhand pass into the slot for Braeden Cootes, making it 2-0. After some offensive zone time for Denmark, resulting in their first shot on goal, a turnover created a rush the other way for Caleb Desnoyers, who set up Zayne Parekh on a tee, and he would not miss. A brilliant shot from a red-hot Parekh makes it 3-0.

To start the second period, Denmark would strike first. Less than 30 seconds in, Mads Klyvo would snipe one over the short-side shoulder of Carter George. As the period wore on, Denmark would hold up… until they took another penalty. This time, it was Porter Martone on the man advantage putting one in the back of the net, set up by Parekh for the one-timer. After several incredible saves from Patrick Tiedjen, it is once again McKenna off a one-timer that beats him glove side, off a feed from Brady Martin to make it 5-1 late in the second. Canada would open the scoring of the third period less than five minutes in, when Michael Misa found the back of the net to make it 6-1. About a minute later, McKenna would snag the hat trick, extending the lead to 7-1. Then, late in the third, Kashawn Aitcheson would rip an unbelievable shot over Tiedjen’s shoulder to make it 8-1. Then very shortly after, it would be Martone again, another unreal snipe up and over the shoulder to make it 9-1.

MVPs

Canada: Gavin McKenna, Zayne Parekh, Jett Luchanko

Denmark: Patrick Tiedjen, Mads Klyvø, Markus Jakobsen

INDIVIDUAL REPORTS

We can start to talk about Anton Frondell’s role on the Chicago Blackhawks power play when he inevitably makes their roster next year. The proof is in how automatic he has been for the Swedes in the left circle. Frondell’s shot is crisp, fast off the stick, and, best of all, accurate. He’ll need to show it more consistently at even strength, but he’s had a different role when playing 5-on-5. Frondell’s truculence and overall effort have been quite noticeable in this tournament. His games against Switzerland and Slovakia showed this style consistently throughout and it was no different against the Germans today. Frondell came barreling down on the forecheck to firmly establish, with all 205 pounds of his body mass, the Swedish possession and I have loved every minute of it. Off puck he has been opportunistic, getting open consistently trying to find that first even strength goal. Additionally, Frondell has been adept at finding his teammates for chances abound, I was surprised he didn’t get an assist in this contest against the Germans. Anton Frondell continues to exhibit his well-rounded game at the international level, let’s see how he does under the brightest lights, on New Years Eve against the hosts.

Hagens’ second World Juniors Tournament got under way in a slower fashion then his first as the U.S. was struggling to dominate like they had in years past. In the Americans’ toughest games yet, their top center showed up. Hagens was a crucial part of the U.S. turnaround today against Slovakia, starting with being one of the few forwards who could effectively enter the zone and set up an offensive cycle in the wake of a heavy Slovakian team in front of them. Despite setting up and contributing to a couple high danger chances, the Americans were down 3-4 with time winding down in the second. James Hagens went to work attacking the middle of the ice, receiving a pass and burying the game tying goal under Michal Pradel’s right arm.

His tendency to attack the middle has improved his game in the NCAA by leaps and bounds, making him a worlds better scorer than when he was a budding freshman just a season ago. Coming back onto the ice for the third, Hagens delivered the hot start they so desperately needed less than 20 seconds in. Once again attacking the middle, he jumped on a puck that was deflected by a Slovak stick to punch the then-go-ahead goal for the hosts. Hagens was critiqued in last year's tournament for not showing up in big games, then he scored a big goal in the gold medal game, now he has come through for the United States in their most crucial moment. This clutch factor should be a welcome sight for Bruins fans as they will be looking for him to do it again against a tough Sweden team on New Year’s Eve.

Alfons Freij (SWE) 2A

Freij was incredible when it came to moving the puck against the Germans. All game long, he was moving very well with the puck on his stick and dishing beautiful passes to teammates all over the zone. He was very clearly a standout on the back end for Sweden and a large reason they were able to get their game together after a slow start against Germany.

Patrick Tiedjan (DEN) 40/49, .816 SV%

Yes, he gave up a lot of goals. But the team in front of him was getting absolutely caved in. He played admirably well, battling hard on every save and making several impressive ones at that. Not to mention, he looked great from a mechanical standpoint, moving well laterally. He was very impressive despite the outcome and genuinely played his heart out against the Canadians in this contest, and that absolutely deserves a mention.

DRAFT ELIGIBLES

The Slovak center has found lightning in a bottle in his last two games, scoring five total goals in two games. Chrenko came alive against the hosts today, blazing by many of their highly touted prospects with his coveted speed and challenging them with his unrelenting energy. Chrenko’s mindset alone when forechecking might be enough for me to consider moving him not only into a first round ranking but potentially a top 20 pick as well. However, his shot has been the talk of the town, finding lanes through heavy traffic for both of his goals. It is clear that this kid has an eye for the net when he slows down his game a bit. Though the Slovaks lost in regulation, Chrenko was one of, if not, the largest sparkplug that kept them in it right until the very end. Chrenko’s wonderful skating and shot, combined with the confidence he’s surely gained with his performance, should set him up nicely for the remainder of his season, playing in the Slovakian Pro league.

Keaton Verhoeff (CAN) 1A

While it wasn’t the cleanest performance, Verhoeff gave a really good taste of the raw talent he possesses. With the puck, he moved so fluidly as a skater and passer, pushing the pace and oozing confidence and swagger. Away from the puck, he slowed down and prevented rushes by Denmark thanks to his excellent skating and just how much space he takes up with his strides and reach. Offensively, he understood where the space was and was completely unafraid to jump right up in the offensive zone. Against a tougher opponent, it’s tough to gauge how much success his style would have, but he really could have produced more simply from how he navigated the zone without the puck. He’s a special talent who, once he really puts it all together, could be a dynamite NHL defender.

Interview with James Hagens

McKeens: I want to take you back to this past off-season. You were drafted by the Bruins obviously. How did the draft experience and going to their development camp help you prepare for the season and this tournament?

JH: Just being able to grow up and see all those guys who have been through it. You’re in the moment there, and to be able to be with my family and friends, it was really special. To be able to go to development camp. It was great going there, meeting all the guys, met a couple players on the team, so that was something that was really cool. Being able to talk to staff, see what I have to do, just make sure I was prepared for the season.

McKeens: Who are some of the guys behind the scenes here who helped build the culture that you guys have developed over the past couple of years where the team has been so successful?

JH: The coaching staff we have here, it starts with them being able to bring us together and then coaches back at NTDP for the guys that were there in this group, Nick Fohr. He had us really close. I know all of us still talk to each other to this day. Even the guys that aren’t here that we played with. So, I think it stems from there and being able to kind of bring these new guys that you haven’t met, new faces, especially once you’re getting here, being able to grow chemistry with them. Build the connection, you want to make sure that everyone feels welcome, everyone’s friendly, and that was what we did.

McKeens: Chase Reid, such a young, talented defenseman on the team, what’s it like having him on the ice at such a young age and having such a big impact?

JH: It’s great. You see how comfortable he feels out there and to be able to have someone like that on your back end, it helps a lot.

McKeens: Sticking with Reid, I asked him who the biggest trash talker was, guys who are really funny behind the scenes. He brought up Brodie Ziemer, would you agree with that statement or is there someone else who deserves their flowers there?

JH: Ha, I think Ziemer is definitely one of them. I think Teddy Stiga is another guy that’s pretty funny too.