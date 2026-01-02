2026 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP: Daily Recap- December 31st, 2025- Game Summaries – Standout Performances – Notable Draft Eligible Prospects

SLOVAKIA v SWITZERLAND

To open up this game, Switzerland was all over Slovakia. They kept them on their heels, giving them a lot of issues on the forecheck. Michal Pradel played well early, taking on the early pressure from the Swiss. At least, until Tobias Tomik took a very bad penalty, a double minor, that proved to be incredibly costly. Loris Wey opened the scoring on the power play, with Jamiro Reber and Ludvig Johnson getting the helpers. Then a little over a minute later, Mike Aeschlimann scored the second Swiss power play goal, with Daniil Ustinkov and Leon Muggli getting the assists.

The second period was more of a chess match than the first, trading some chances but mostly waiting for someone to make a mistake. It wasn’t until late that the Swiss struck the back of the net again. Kevin Haas was the goal scorer, with Koerbler getting his second point of the game on the assist, while Gian Meier grabbed the other assist.

The Slovaks would push back in the third, as they became more desperate to put one home in a crucial game. Adam Nemec would deflect a brilliant Tomas Chrenko shot-pass past Elijah Neuenschwander to cut the deficit to two. They pulled Pradel with about four minutes remaining, but the Swiss kept throwing themselves in front of shots and holding the Slovaks to the perimeter. With 10 seconds remaining, Luka Radivojevic fired a beautiful shot home off an offensive zone draw, set up by Nemec and Chrenko, but it was too little, too late for Slovakia.

MVPs

Slovakia: Jan Chovan, Adam Nemec, Tomas Chrenko

Switzerland: Leon Muggli, Loris Wey, Lars Steiner

CZECHIA v LATVIA

This crucial Group B matchup started quite even at the outset, seeing both the Czechs and Latvians play their own aggressive styles in the first five minutes. Adam Novotny’s high-sticking early gave Latvia the first advantage, and they made the most of it off a Bruno Osmanis feed to Kristers Ansons' power play goal to go up 1-0 on the Czechs. However, the trailing team gained its confidence shortly after. Tomas Poletin tied it up four minutes later through broken play started by Tomas Galvas, and then just a minute later, a penalty led the Czechs to swing momentum completely in their favor off the stick of, who else? Adam Jiricek. The Czechs would continue to offensively dominate, keeping the puck in their zone going into the second.

That possession battle was still going fully the way of Czechia for the beginning of the second, however, the Latvian’s kept getting in lanes and causing general disruption. Max Psenicka would find a way, though, bouncing one past Maurins off the skate of Harjis Cjunskis to put the Czechs up 3-1 all the way into the end of the second. The third started with the Latvians finding their groove defensively, halting a lot of the Czechs' momentum in the neutral zone. Their luck would continue as the Latvians converted on yet another power play, once again Osmanis with the feeder, this time to Markuss Sieradzkis, who beat Marik short side, cutting the score to 3-2. However, the chances and time all seemed to run out for Latvia as the Czechs walled their last power play and Vaclav Nestrasil shut the door with an empty netter. The Czechs have put themselves in a position to win Group B if Canada loses, a most desirable outcome for them.

USA v SWEDEN

The most anticipated group stage game got underway in Grand Casino with aggressiveness from the United States, with Lee and Stiga creating some solid chances early. The chances went back and forth until Casper Justovaara opened up the scoring by banking a puck off of Logan Hensler’s skate to give the Swedes the lead. The game stayed relatively even for the entire rest of the first with the Swedes gaining momentum off repeated chances to end the period. The second period is where it all went downhill for the hosts. Ryker Lee tripped Harenstam in the crease, and shortly after, Eddie Genborg ripped a shot so hard that he didn’t see it go in initially. Adding to that lead just three minutes later was Lucas Pettersson off his own ripper, putting the Swedes up 3-0 early in the second and silencing the home crowd with the Cole Hutson “I can’t hear you” celly.

Looking for answers, the U.S. was granted a power play from an Eric Nilson tripping call that led to a Chase Reid get-back goal to finally get the Americans some life. The luck seemed to be going in the American direction after Harenstam was called for embellishment, giving the Americans another power play shortly after the Reid goal. However, Lucas Pettersson would score what ended up being the game-winner on another incredible shot off the rush while the Swedes were short-handed. Just minutes later, Eddie Genborg made it even worse, 5-1, as the Swedes, from the passing prowess of Viggo Bjorck, fired a pass to the aforementioned Genborg. Though they were down by four with the second winding down, Hagens, Ziemer, and then Will Zellers combined to create a seemingly hopeful goal for the Americans with Zellers potting his fifth of the tournament on the play to end the second.

The third period saw a change in net for the U.S., with Nick Kempf getting the remaining 20 minutes between the pipes. The chippiness and struggle continued to be as physical as it was petty, leading to a U.S. power play and goal from Teddy Stiga, who was fed by L.J. Mooney, who had by far his best game today. Just as the Americans seemed to have hope after that goal, they would be punished for their lack of discipline against the Swedes, who goaded them at every step, eventually giving their rivals a 5-on-3 advantage on the power play. Though Kempf initially made incredible save after incredible save to stave off most of the two-man advantage, Ivar Stenberg, who whiffed on three backdoor shots, did not miss his fourth shot to put Sweden back again by three, and they never relinquished that advantage. The clock ticked down as the Americans seemingly turned more desperate, but everyone in Grand Casino knew there was no coming back. In a complete reverse of the 2024 World Juniors Gold Medal game, Sweden took this matchup handily, winning 6-3 on their rivals' home ice.

CANADA v FINLAND

In a game of immense importance, with the winner taking on Slovakia and the loser having to face the USA in the Quarter finals, it got off to the most electric start of the tournament. Within the first six minutes of this game, the two teams combined for four goals. It started with Canada getting on the board first, with a goal from Zayne Parekh, who continued his hot tournament with a brilliant shot that beat Rimpinen. Less than three minutes later, Julius Miettinen would tie the game at one, as Matias Vanhanen springs him behind Parekh and Miettinen beats Carter George on the blocker side. About 30 seconds later, Canada would re-claim their lead, with Brady Martin finding the back of the net. It all started with Martin making a great flip pass up ice that Michael Hage skated into, followed up by Hage showing incredible poise with the puck to pull back, force the Finnish defender to skate past him, then setting Martin up on a tee to finish the play he started. Then, just over a minute later, Finland would once again tie the game up, with 2026 draft eligible Oliver Suvanto putting one home, finishing off Roope Vesterinen’s rebound on the back door.

The game would slow down a bit for some time, until a bad penalty was taken by Onni Kalto, with an ugly looking boarding call. The Canadian power play unit went to work very quickly, with Brady Martin putting home his second of the game. It was made possible because of solid initial movement at the point from Parekh and a very savvy play from Hage to throw the puck at Rimpinen for Martin to swat into the net off a rebound. But yet again, the Finns responded quickly, as Canada’s Ethan MacKenzie would take a penalty of his own for hooking two minutes after Canada took the lead. On the ensuing power play, Lasse Boelius would fire home a very well-placed shot from the point through traffic to beat George high. The first period would slow down again, as it became more of a chess match.

In the second period, Finland would take a couple penalties early, and on their second man advantage opportunity of the period, Canada’s power play would make them pay again. This time, it was Tij Iginla putting it home. Parekh would absolutely thread the needle on a beautiful stretch pass to spring Iginla on the breakaway, where he would make no mistake to beat Rimpinen in tight to give Canada their lead back again. That goal gave Canada plenty of momentum, as they really controlled the pace of play for much of that period. It wasn’t until the final few minutes of the period when Canada would take a two-goal lead, as Cole Beaudoin put home a chaotic scramble for the puck at the Finnish net front. Sam O’Reilly won a battle in the corner and sent the puck to the side of the net, where Caleb Desnoyers would drive hard, creating chaos and knocking the puck into space, and Beaudoin would put it away. But the Finns responded quickly yet again, cutting the Canadian lead back to one just 35 seconds later. Suvanto would force a turnover on the dump and chase, applying pressure and finishing a heavy hit in the corner, and Vesterinen would snag the loose puck before roofing it over the shoulder of George.

Going into the third period, it turned into a chess match again early, with both teams clamping down against rushes and preventing long offensive zone sequences. But Canada would strike first, as Beaudoin would score yet again off a beautiful feed from O’Reilly as he drove the net. Canada would completely lock it down after taking the two-goal lead, not allowing Finland to really have any sustained offense. O’Reilly would put the game away with a deserving goal, finding the Finns empty net, and punching their ticket to a date with Slovakia in the Quarter Finals.

MVPs:

Canada: Zayne Parekh, Brady Martin, Sam O’Reilly

Finland: Matias Vanhanen, Roope Vesterinen, Oliver Suvanto

INDIVIDUAL REPORTS

Sam O’Reilly (CAN) 1G 2A

O’Reilly had his best game of the tournament by far, in a crucial match up with a tough opponent. What makes Finland such a difficult team to play comes down to their details and ability to win physical battles along the boards. O’Reilly played to their strengths and won, time and time again. He was a key part of Canada’s win. It’s especially important to note due to the fact that he was not a popular choice to make the team when the rosters were initially announced, and he has done nothing but prove Team Canada right in their choice to bring him on. He caused issues for Finnish breakouts, forcing turnovers and creating scoring opportunities all game long, and he was rewarded for it on the scoresheet in the most important game of the tournament thus far for a star-studded Canadian team.

Jack Berglund (SWE) 3A

Sweden’s captain had his most important international performance on New Year's Eve. Berglund went to work early in the contest by matching the Americans’ aggression early, throwing his body around in neutral and defensive ice. There were a couple of great stops along the wall to limit the initial American attack, stepping up and showing why he will fit right in as a Philadelphia Flyer when he comes to North America. However, Berglund’s best period was the second alongside winger Lucas Pettersson. His mobility was crucial for both assists in the period, he did a great job of getting to the middle of the ice and in transition, cutting straight through the American defense. On the Pettersson shorthanded goal that put Sweden up 4-1, he put it all together, blocking the shot and supporting his linemate to become an option on the rush. Berglund finished his great night with some nice hands in tight to the net, feeding Stenberg on a rebound dish at the end of a long 5v3 power play. Berglund’s skill set is built for the NHL. Standing at 6-foot-4 and playing like it too, he will be a valuable middle six center for a team that has been desperate for some gritty center play for a long time.

DRAFT ELIGIBLES

Tomas Chrenko (SVK) 2A

In a disappointing loss for Slovakia, Chrenko continued to shine. He made an impact in all three zones in this game, showing off his relentless motor. He was able to make plays in the defensive end and transition up ice for some offensive looks against the Swiss. What makes that all the more impressive is the fact that the Swiss have done such an excellent job defending against rushes in this tournament with their structure, and Chrenko was still able to find those opportunities to make his impact felt. But it was in the offensive zone where Chrenko would truly stand out. He recorded assists on both goals, including one gorgeous power play set up to the back door on a shot-pass. But he was feeding chances to his teammates all game long but just didn’t convert into goals. He was excellent yet again, and his remarkable tournament continues into the quarterfinals, where he has truly become a core piece of the Slovak roster.

Sweden’s best performing offensive player has been Viggo Bjorck so far, and the passing game has been the biggest key to that success. His creativity with his stick and space creation has been wonderful for the Swedes in the offensive zone. Bjorck truly came to play against the United States, fully coming alive in the second period, striking right away. His work to transition, enter the zone, and then draw two U.S. defensemen to him to open up space for Eddie Genborg was incredibly smart, a crucial decision to get Sweden up by two early in the second. After tons of other chances that didn’t convert, he showed off his flair by saucing a no-look pass to Genborg again on the power play. Though his size has been and will be a factor when he eventually gets drafted, his talents are evident every time he steps into the offensive zone, and the IQ with which he plays the game makes him more mature than many of his teammates in the neutral and offensive zones. Bjorck’s play against the U.S. last night truly shows the extent to which he has grown in the SHL and hopefully that confidence carries over to the rest of his season.