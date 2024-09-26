MCKEEN’S 2024-25 NHL YEARBOOK – ANAHEIM DUCKS – Top 15 Prospect Profiles – Organizational Rank #4

Prospect System Ranking – 4th (Previous Rank - 7th)

GM: Pat Verbeek Hired: February 2022

COACH: Greg Cronin Hired: June 2023

It’s been seven years since the people of Anaheim have experienced playoff hockey. While this drought may be frustrating, the silver lining is the organization has now churned out one of the more potent prospect pipelines in the entire NHL.

The Ducks have elevated their prospect pool significantly, now boasting three players in McKeen’s top 30 rankings. Leading the charge is Olen Zellweger (ranked 22nd), who made waves in his rookie campaign on the San Diego Gulls’ blueline. GM Pat Verbeek continued to stockpile talent by acquiring high-pedigree names such as Cutter Gauthier (ranked 6th) via the Jamie Drysdale trade and drafting Beckett Sennecke (ranked 28th) with the third overall pick at the 2024 NHL Draft.

Zellweger, who split time between Anaheim and San Diego last season, is now competing with fellow rising star and 2023-24 graduate Pavel Mintyukov for a top four spot on the Ducks’ roating six. Gauthier, a Hobey Baker Finalist, joins the Ducks full-time after an impressive NCAA career, tallying 102 points in 73 games. He’s already made his presence felt by picking up an assist in his first NHL game. Meanwhile, Sennecke will continue his development with the Oshawa Generals in the OHL.

On the farm, prospects such as Sasha Pastujov (244th), Jan Myšák, Tyson Hinds (254th), Nathan Gaucher (201st), and Tristan Luneau (84th) are either starting or continuing to build their AHL careers with an eye on future NHL opportunities. Verbeek also added some intriguing talent to the pipeline through the draft, including defencemen Stian Solberg (88th) and Tarin Smith (269th). Both bring contrasting styles of play but add intriguing depth and versatility to the Ducks’ future defensive core.

As the team explores potential trade options for longtime goaltender John Gibson, Lukas Dostal has officially staked his claim as the NHL backup. Meanwhile, Damian Clara, the club’s 2023 second-round pick, continues to shine overseas. As a rookie goaltender in the Allsvenskan, Clara posted an incredible 25-8-0 record and went 10-1-0 in the playoffs, securing a championship and promotion to the SHL. He was named Rookie of the Year for his efforts.

The Ducks now boast one of the top prospect systems in the NHL, and their youthful core is already showing great promise. With Leo Carlsson (19), Mason McTavish (21), Pavel Mintyukov (20), Troy Terry (26), and Trevor Zegras (23) leading the charge—Zegras’s situation still to be determined—the Ducks are set for a bright future filled with skill, youth, and excitement.

Anaheim Ducks Top-15 Prospects

The Ducks and Flyers shocked the hockey world when they pulled off a blockbuster at the beginning of January. Anaheim sent often injured younger defender Jamie Drysdale to Philadelphia and Philadelphia sent top prospect Cutter Gauthier to Anaheim. Gauthier was coming off a gold medal victory with Team USA at the IIHF World Juniors, a tournament where he was named the best forward and an all-star. As one of the top young players outside of the NHL, Gauthier has vaulted to the top of Anaheim’s star-studded prospect pool. He had a remarkable sophomore season for Boston College and was a Hobey Baker candidate. His 37 goals were the second most scored in the NCAA in the last 25 years. He excels as a North/South attacker because of his strong skating ability, coupled with his dynamic goal scoring ability. Whether he plays center or wing at the pro level remains to be seen, but his two-way ability also shows significant potential. Gauthier has signed with Anaheim and has a good chance of earning a top nine role this season; he is a preseason Calder favourite.

Zellweger’s transition to the pro level was pretty seamless. He really gained confidence through a late season callup to Anaheim. An AHL all-star last season, Anaheim was able to be patient with Olen given their depth and position in the standings. This really helped him gain confidence in his ability to defend at the pro level, which was the only truly questionable part of his game coming into the year. There was no question that the offensive ability would translate, but could he excel in the defensive end? The answer to that question was yes…at least at the AHL level. The late season callup to the NHL proved he still has work to do to defend at that level. A tremendous four-way mover, Zellweger rarely gets boxed in the defensive zone and is a breakout machine. He also uses said mobility to quarterback the powerplay with remarkably efficiency. A heads-up passer and high IQ player, it seems inevitable at this point that Zellweger will become a high-end offensive defender at the NHL level…perhaps as early as next season. His ability to add strength and improve his physical intensity will dictate his ultimate ceiling as a two-way player.

The Ducks shocked the hockey world (and Sennecke himself) when they selected him at third overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. The lanky winger oozes upside due to his athleticism and rare combination of size and skill. On the back of a tremendous second half performance (including the playoffs), Sennecke rocketed up draft boards late in the year. The Oshawa Generals forward is the complete package as a potential power winger. He is explosive on his edges and moves well for a bigger player who has recently undergone a massive growth spurt. He is creative and skilled with the puck, capable of consistently escaping pressure. He shows well as both a goal scorer and a playmaker, exhibiting better vision and passing ability than your average bigger winger. The key for Sennecke is to bulk up to add strength to his frame, helping him be a more consistent off puck player. He will most certainly return to Oshawa this year in hopes of becoming one of the league’s elite players. He has the upside to be a longtime top six forward for Anaheim.

Last season was a bit of a year to forget for Luneau. The former QMJHL defender of the year started the year well and even earned ice time in Anaheim. He was then loaned to Team Canada for the World Junior Championships and that’s when things went downhill. Luneau contracted the flu, then acquired a serious knee infection that saw him hospitalized. This effectively ended his season. But such a flukey thing does not tarnish Luneau’s upside or his likelihood of becoming a high-end NHL defender. The strong skating, two-way defender is a high-end processor whose offensive game and puck carrying ability have improved greatly since being selected by Anaheim in the second round. He will never be confused for a physical stalwart, but he uses his mobility and defensive awareness to keep the play in front of him. Hopefully Luneau can come to camp healthy this year and battle for a roster spot again. Although last year’s issues may cause Anaheim to be patient with Luneau, meaning that an AHL stint may be in store for him just as it was for Zellweger last season.

Whenever a team trades up to secure a player’s rights, it’s an indication of how greatly said team coveted said player. Insert physical Norwegian defender Stian Solberg, who the Ducks moved up to 23rd to select. Much like third overall pick Beckett Sennecke, Solberg was a late riser thanks to his strong performance at the World Championships for Norway. Solberg is a modern-day shutdown defender thanks to his size, mobility, and physical approach. He flashes greater upside as an offensive player and that will be the focus for him this coming season as he leaves Norway for Sweden; he has signed to play with Farjestad of the SHL. Solberg had struggles with his decision making with the puck at times this year and will need to work to make quicker decisions under pressure. Anaheim is hoping that Solberg can grow in Sweden the same way Moritz Seider did when he left Germany to aid in his development.

The Big Italian netminder had an excellent draft plus one year in Sweden playing for Brynas of the Allsvenskan. Despite being only 19, he established himself as one of the top netminders in the league and was subsequently named the league’s top junior (or new player/ROY). An excellent athlete for his size, Clara has terrific upside as an NHL netminder, a reason why he was selected in the second round by the Ducks last year. Next year, Clara will take his talents to the SHL with Farjestad (playing along with recent first rounder Stian Solberg); a logical stepping stone to one day playing in the NHL. Clara is an impressive athlete for a bigger netminder, but the focus will be on refining that athleticism to make him a more consistent stopper. If he can replicate his success in the SHL, he’ll push his way to the top of many goaltending prospect lists.

Lots of discussion about the NCAA’s transfer portal in recent months, but it’s designed to help players like Colangelo. It was obvious that his game had plateaued at Northeastern, and a move to Western Michigan helped to truly unlock Colangelo's potential as a power forward. He led WMU in goal scoring last year and has worked hard to put himself back on the map as a potential middle six player for the Ducks in the future. After a late season signing, Colangelo actually scored his first career NHL goal and proved that he might just be ready to battle for a roster spot this coming season. His transition to the pro level should be pretty seamless given his strength, strong two-way ability, and high IQ. However, there’s also a chance that Anaheim would prefer to see him play out some time in the AHL with more offensive responsibility, rather than have him see limited minutes with the big club.

Last season was Gaucher’s first as a pro with San Diego of the AHL and the offensive numbers don’t jump off the page at you. That said, Gaucher was never drafted to be an offensive juggernaut. With terrific speed, strength, and two-way awareness, the plan all along was for him to develop into a versatile middle six player for Anaheim who could help shut down the opposition’s best. While the offensive game was inconsistent as a rookie pro, the defensive and physical components of his game still earned praise and that’s what is most important. Anaheim is likely to let Gaucher repeat in the AHL this season, with the goal of improving his offensive production. Then they can ease him into the big club’s lineup slowly in a bottom six role in the future when his offensive confidence is at its highest.

The selection of Dionicio as a draft re-entry in 2023 is bearing some pretty spectacular fruit early on. Dionicio emerged as one of the OHL’s top defenders last year and won a Memorial Cup with the Saginaw Spirit later in May. Dionicio is an electrifying offensive talent. He routinely carries the puck from end to end, showcasing his high-end puck skill and creativity. As a powerplay quarterback, he consistently helps to breakdown coverage with his ability to work inside, beating pressure at the point. Dionicio is also a highly physical player who has a penchant for the big hit and who makes opposing players earn touches and open space when he is on the ice. The decision making still wavers; he is and can be a high risk/high reward player. As such, the transition to the pro level could be challenging for him. However, with patience, he could become a very productive and entertaining NHL player.

A strong skating, two-way pivot, Pettersson was the 35th overall pick by the Ducks in the most recent NHL draft. He excels on both sides of the puck thanks to a high IQ. Offensively, Pettersson is equal parts goal scorer and playmaker and he has a terrific understanding of how to leverage his speed to create chances. Defensively, he competes hard in puck pursuit and can be counted upon in all situations. Despite being recently selected by Saginaw in the CHL’s Import Draft, the expectation is still that Pettersson returns to Sweden to make MoDo full time in the SHL. Even if it’s in a limited role, earning full time minutes in the SHL would be crucial for Pettersson’s development as he learns to adjust to the speed and strength of the pro game. He looks to have upside as a potential middle six contributor for Anaheim in the future.

Terrance is a speedy and versatile two-way forward. Moving forward, the key for Terrance is finding consistency offensively. If he can find a way to truly unlock his speed and improve his puck skill and carrying ability, Terrance could end up improving his outlook and upside as a pro. If not, he could still end up a very valuable bottom six player and penalty killer ala Paul Byron.

Sidorov just keeps getting better and it’s improving his outlook and progression as an NHL player. He upped his physical intensity level and it resulted in greater consistency as a scorer and play driver. Sidorov is highly creative with the puck and his quick release gives him great upside as a scorer at the pro level. Sidorov will turn pro next year, likely playing in the AHL in order to adjust to the pace of the pro game and the size/strength of pro level players.

His transition to the pro level has definitely been a bit of a bumpy ride. However, Pastujov closed out last year on a major high and that’s provided a lot of optimism about his future. Pastujov is still such a dangerous player in small spaces because of his quick hands and quick release. Ultimately, how much he can improve his skating and off-puck play will be the key to him becoming an NHL player in the future for the Ducks.

Much to the surprise of no one, Hinds, the former winner of the QMJHL’s Kevin Lowe trophy (as the QMJHL’s top defensive defender), was an immediately impactful player on the defensive side of things at the pro level last year. However, his offensive game showed some growing pains and that will be the focus in his second pro year, to improve his decision making and confidence with the puck.

An early third round selection by Anaheim in 2024, Masse was originally thought to be the top player eligible from the QMJHL, but he slipped to 66th due to concerns over his pace and skating ability. A confident goal scorer, Masse will look to round out his game and improve his quickness in the QMJHL this coming season. Similar to the chance Anaheim took on Sasha Pastujov, the Ducks will be hoping Masse can eventually contribute as a middle six winger.