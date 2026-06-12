MCKEENS 2026 NHL DRAFT GUIDE: Now available for download for subscribers!

MCKEENS 2026 NHL DRAFT GUIDE
We are pleased to release our annual Draft Guide. Tremendous hours of work by dedicated scouts and analysts went into this production.
Enjoy.
Subscribers can download the magazine here.
- Full magazine (PDF format) for download
- Top 300 NHL Draft Prospects
- In-depth profiles with grades in five characteristics for forwards, six for goaltenders.
- Best of skills rankings
- Mock drafts
- Feature articles including interviews, top sleepers, plus much more
It will be available for subscribers tomorrow. If you are not a subscriber and would like to learn more link here.
More to come!