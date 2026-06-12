MCKEENS 2026 NHL DRAFT GUIDE: Now available for download for subscribers!

MCKEENS 2026 NHL DRAFT GUIDE

We are pleased to release our annual Draft Guide. Tremendous hours of work by dedicated scouts and analysts went into this production.

Enjoy.

Subscribers can download the magazine here.

Full magazine (PDF format) for download

Top 300 NHL Draft Prospects

In-depth profiles with grades in five characteristics for forwards, six for goaltenders.

Best of skills rankings

Mock drafts

Feature articles including interviews, top sleepers, plus much more

It will be available for subscribers tomorrow. If you are not a subscriber and would like to learn more link here.

More to come!