2023 NHL DRAFT: Preliminary Top 16 Ranking – July 2022

No rest for the weary right? The 2022 NHL Draft just concluded in Montreal and NHL development camps are wrapping up or are occurring currently. Yet here we are preparing you for the 2023 NHL Draft to be held in an undisclosed location (perhaps Nashville?).

The 2023 Draft looks incredible already. There is a reason why so many NHL teams were asking for 2023 draft picks at this year’s NHL trade deadline. Not only do we have three generational type talents at the top of the draft (Bedard, Fantilli, and Michkov), but we have incredible top end depth. The fact that the depth looks insane already speaks volumes about the quality of the crop because many players have yet to even hit the draft radar.

This was the list in our 2022 Draft Guide, so no changes have been made to that. Why the top 16? Why not! In this preview you will find a brief scouting report on each player in addition to some video clips highlighting their current two best qualities.

Connor Bedard - Center - Regina Pats (WHL)

The WHL’s first player granted exceptional status has met the lofty expectations placed upon him thus far. He has torched the WHL in his first two seasons. This past season he was the first U17 player in 35 years to hit the 100-point plateau in the WHL and the highest scoring U17 player since Brayden Schenn in 2008 (beating Schenn by nearly 30 points). He has also been exceptional internationally for Canada, competing at the U18’s (twice), and the abruptly canceled U20’s. Without question, Bedard will be a go-to offensive player for Canada when that tournament starts up again in August.

Bedard is a player without a true weakness as an offensive player. Nearly everything he does from a skilled perspective is done at an elite level. The skating, shot, passing, hands, vision; it’s all elite. On a lot of nights in the WHL, Bedard does as he wishes every shift. If there is a weakness, it’s in the defensive end. The Regina Pats have not been a strong team during Bedard’s two years in the WHL and he does need to shoulder a smidgen of that blame. The Pats have really struggled defensively and to prepare himself for an inevitable move to the NHL level in 2023/24, Bedard will need to improve his reads, tenacity, and overall play in the defensive zone. Scouts will be looking for Bedard to elevate his level of play even higher to bring Regina out of the cellar and into WHL Championship contention.

Best Qualities

Shot

So many clips could have been used here. Bedard’s shot is such a terrific weapon for him. He routinely beats goaltenders clean with how quickly he can elevate the puck.

Skill

Bedard takes on nearly the entire Russian team as his teammates go off for a line change. He goes through him and roofs it on the backhand. This was a clutch goal too, at last year’s gold medal game in the U18’s.

2. Adam Fantilli - Center - Chicago Steel (USHL)/University of Michigan (NCAA)

The thing about Fantilli is that he is probably already NHL ready. An October born 2004 center, had he been born a month earlier, he would have been the most NHL ready player in the 2022 NHL Draft crop. Playing for the Chicago Steel of the USHL, Fantilli was a member of the league’s first all-star team and one of its best players. At 6’3, and close to 200lbs already, he is that ideal power center that every NHL team is coveting and building around. Attending the University of Michigan this upcoming season, Fantilli will be expected to be one of the NCAA’s best freshmen. Anything short of that would be a disappointment.

In a lot of ways, Fantilli serves as a bit of a foil to Bedard. It was extremely interesting to see them playing together at the U18’s, where Canada’s offense was electric…but their defense was an absolute mess. Fantilli blends power and grace. It may be cliched, but he plays like a 6’3 young man with a size advantage. He loves to use his speed and strength on the puck to drive the middle and he consistently applies pressure on opposing defenders. However, unlike Bedard, Fantilli is already a polished two-way player. He projects as a dominant two-way center in that Aleksander Barkov, Anze Kopitar type mould. The only question mark at this point surrounds Fantilli’s decision making with the puck. Can he improve that, and his poise under pressure at Michigan next year?

Best Qualities

Skating

This play actually starts with a nice defensive play by Fantilli, but then he takes advantage of the Youngstown defender’s stick breaking and explodes up ice for the goal. He generates significant power with his long strides and then is able to coast across the blueline.

Physicality/Compete

As mentioned, Fantilli is a determined defensive minded player. The Steel turn the puck over and Fantilli races to beat the defender to his zone, finishing his check hard.

3. Matvei Michkov - Wing - SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

All Michkov has done so far is perform at an exemplary level. Two years ago he broke Nikita Kucherov’s MHL U17 scoring record. Then he scored 12 goals at the U18’s as an underager, two off of Alex Ovechkin’s mark of 14. This helped him take home the tournament’s top forward award. This year, he averaged over a goal per game in the MHL, captured an MHL championship, scored his first two goals in the KHL, and dominated the Hlinka/Gretzky by leading the tournament in scoring to help Russia capture Gold. Quite the resume already.

Michkov has it all as an offensive player. He is unbelievably skilled and creative with the puck. He has world class finishing skill. He is elusive and quick. He thinks the game at a high level. Simply put, Michkov is an offensive wizard. However, his play away from the puck will be closely scrutinized this year as a draft eligible player. Scouts won’t be expecting him to suddenly become a two-way stalwart, but his physical engagement and effort when the puck is not on his stick will need to increase. He is likely to play the whole year in the KHL, yet expectations for his production remain sky high. The Russian record for goals by a U19 player (combining pre and post KHL eras) is held by Sergei Samsonov with 21. Additionally, the likes of Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, Evgeni Kuznetsov, Kirill Kaprizov, etc, were all above the 0.50 points per game mark. Both of those achievements are within his grasp. The million-dollar question, of course, is how will the political landscape in Russia change in the next year? Michkov plays for SKA, which is literally the sports club owned by the army. Will that play a role in where he is ultimately selected?

Best Qualities

Skill

I suppose I could have used one of Michkov’s “Michigan” goals here, but I felt this clip encapsulated his skill better. He’s not the biggest guy, but he’s so slippery because of how quick his feet and hands are, and how they operate in sync together. He takes advantage of even the tiniest of openings.

Smarts

Just a really great play by Michkov here. He jumps on the dump into the slot and protects the puck on his backhand before noticing his Russian teammate jumping backdoor.

4. Calum Ritchie - Center - Oshawa Generals (OHL)

It could conceivably be my OHL related bias showing here with this aggressive ranking of Ritchie, but this is a player who is the complete package at the center position and one whose game looks like it could translate extremely well to the next level. The former second overall pick in the OHL Priority Selection had a solid first year in the OHL with Oshawa and was dominant at the Hockey Canada U17 showcase in Ottawa.

Other than the need to add strength this offseason, Ritchie is a player without a significant weakness. He skates extremely well. He is equal parts goal scorer and playmaker. He is already a committed two-way player who shows high end processing ability. Ritchie projects as an all situations, franchise changing, number one pivot. Heading into next year, scouts will be looking for Ritchie to take that next step as an OHL scorer, even if the Generals look to be in the midst of a bit of a rebuild. How he handles that adversity will be huge. Additionally, scouts will be looking for Ritchie to play a larger role physically this year, thanks to (hopefully) a strong offseason conditioning program. This past year we see Cutter Gauthier go inside the top five because of his projection as a well-rounded pivot, and Ritchie is a similar kind of player…only with considerably more upside thanks to higher grades in nearly every category.

Best Qualities

Skill

Ritchie’s combination of speed and skill is often too much to handle for opposing junior defenders. With a great offseason focused on improving his strength, he could be a dominating transition player this year.

Smarts

Perhaps an underrated part of Ritchie’s game is his vision and playmaking ability. This is great recognition by him to find Cameron Butler.

5. Dalibor Dvorsky - Center - AIK (Allsvenskan)

If you thought Slovakia’s talent resurgence was a one and done, think again. Dvorsky leads an extremely talented group of Slovak players for 2023 and has the potential to stay locked in as a top five selection. Playing out of Sweden, Dvorsky was the highest scoring U17 player in the Swedish J20 league this past season. He also shredded both the Hlinka/Gretzky Cup and the IIHF U18 second division (helping Slovakia to get back to the main group). His eight goals at the Hlinka/Gretzky led the event and helped the Slovaks to a silver medal finish.

The keys to Dvorsky’s success are his high-end IQ and vision. He is a player who rarely makes a bad play with the puck. His poise in the offensive zone for such a young player is extremely impressive. However, as much as Dvorsky excels as a playmaker, he is also a skilled finisher who can be a big-time weapon on the powerplay. Just how high Dvorsky can go in 2023 will depend on the development of his physical tools to match his frame. Scouts will be looking for him to get stronger on and off the puck and to become more explosive as a skater. Much like Fantilli and Ritchie before him, Dvorsky has the potential to be a dominant two-way center.

Best Qualities

Smarts

Great defensive read by Dvorsky to cut off the exit. Then he finds a teammate with a cross ice pass, but does not stay stagnant, instead heading to the net for the give and go.

Shot

Dvorsky is so good at altering the angle of his shot to make it deceiving. Even without significant time and space, he can routinely beat goaltenders.

6. Leo Carlsson - Center - Orebro (SHL)

Yes, another high-end center prospect. Notice a trend? Carlsson, a late December born 2004, is a smooth skating, 6’3 center who already established himself as an SHL regular this past season. An elbow injury later in the year limited how he concluded the year (including missing most of the U18’s), however the improvement that he showed over the course of the season was encouraging. Carlsson will return to Orebro this season and look to establish himself as a top six forward.

As mentioned, one of Carlsson’s best qualities is his smooth stride. A terrific skater for any sized player, Carlsson also happens to be 6’3. This makes him so incredibly dangerous as he attacks the offensive zone and hunts down loose pucks. The other components to his game are best described as raw. He shows flashes of being a highly skilled and creative playmaker. He shows flashes of being a competitive two-way presence. This coming season, it will be about whether Carlsson can prove to be a primary play driver on a consistent basis. Is he someone who can be a first line anchor, or is he better suited to playing through the middle of the lineup in support of other more skilled attackers?

Best Qualities

Skating

A quick stutter freezes the Swiss defender and then Carlsson explodes him to get a clean look.

Skill

This was from last summer’s Hlinka/Gretzky. Carlsson builds speed and goes through the entire Slovak team, almost finishing off a highlight reel goal.

7. Cam Allen - Defense - Guelph Storm (OHL)

The OHL’s Emms Family Award winner this year (rookie of the year), Allen may just be the most impressive defensive prospect to come from the OHL since Aaron Ekblad and has the inside track on being 2023’s top prospect on the blueline. The former Toronto Young Nat (GTHL) should be Canada’s defensive anchor at this summer’s Hlinka/Gretzky Cup and is someone who projects as a top pairing defender at the NHL level because of how many things he does at an elite level.

Allen only has average size (currently only 5’11), but his compete level is already extremely high. Allen, even as an OHL rookie, showed that he would not back down from challenges. He has a penchant for the big hit and as he gets stronger, physicality should become a huge part of his game in the defensive end. Allen also is a strong skater, shows promise as a puck mover, and is already a more than competent powerplay QB with strong vision and a heavy point shot. The Storm should be a very strong team next season in the OHL and Allen has a very real shot of being one of the league’s best defenders as an 18-year-old.

Best Qualities

Skating

There is an effortless quality to Allen’s stride. Look at how quickly he gains separation from the forechecker with just a few long strides. This coming season, it will be interesting to see if his confidence has improved as a transporter who plays a little more aggressively with the puck.

Physicality/Compete

Really could have used a lot of different clips here. Allen is just such a strong physical player already. Here the Owen Sound forward tries to drive the net and Allen catches him with the shoulder sending him flying towards the boards.

8. Zach Benson - Center/Wing - Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

If you watched the Winnipeg Ice this year, you were bound to notice the diminutive Benson (no relation to Edmonton Oilers prospect Tyler). It would have been easy for him to be overshadowed by the immense talent on the roster, but it was Benson who stood out more than Matthew Savoie or Conor Geekie on a lot of nights. In fact, Benson led the Ice in playoff scoring this year. On top of a very strong WHL campaign, Benson led Hockey Canada’s U17 showcase in scoring, playing alongside the aforementioned Calum Ritchie.

A late bloomer physically, Benson plays with a chip on his shoulder. His energy on the ice is infectious. His speed is a plus weapon for him in all situations and when combined with his tenacity, it makes him an extremely effective off puck player and penalty killer. With the puck, Benson showcases high level skill and vision, even when operating at full speed. Outside of Bedard and Michkov, he may just be the most dynamic player available in 2023. The question is, what position does he play moving forward? Is he a center or a wing? Drafted as a center, Benson has played on the wing primarily in the WHL (blocked by older players). The Ice should be a tremendous team yet again this coming season and Benson will be right in the thick of that, regardless of whether he’s flanking or leading the charge.

Best Qualities

Smarts

Benson delays his cut perfectly here, timing it with when he sees the Moose Jaw defenders turn their back to him. The result is a goal.

Skill

This clip is a great example of Benson’s tenacity and skill. He chases down the chip out and outworks the Calgary defender to gain possession before finishing in tight.

9. Brayden Yager - Center - Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Get used to all the WHL players this coming draft season as it may be the strongest crop from Western Canada…ever. Yager is…you guessed it, a dynamic, two-way center with size. Ranked 9th here, he has a near equal likelihood of being a top five pick come next season. Playing on a terrific, young Moose Jaw team, Yager was excellent this past season. His 34 goals were the second most by a U17 player in the WHL behind Connor Bedard and the second most in the last 25 years in the WHL (again…behind Bedard).

Yager, like many of the other talented pivots on this list, is a potentially dominant two-way force. A comparison between his game and Adam Fantilli’s could definitely be made, as both are already so good at using their speed and strength to drive the net. Yager competes hard off the puck. He has a tremendous shot and scoring instincts. He shows great awareness in all three zones. As mentioned, he is someone who doesn’t really have a weakness. A strong offseason conditioning program hopefully allowed Yager to add bulk/muscle to his frame, allowing him to be even more dominant physically.

Best Qualities

Smarts

Alright, the Winnipeg defender fanning on his pass certainly helps Yager here, but his ability to quickly close off the exit lane played a role. Then he makes a great pass to set up the goal.

Shot

We definitely get a good glimpse of Yager’s speed here too, but the clip’s primary function is to show Yager’s finishing ability. Much like his WHL competitor Connor Bedard, he is lethal from anywhere on the ice.

10. Mikhail Gulyayev - Defense - Omskie Yastreby (MHL)

One of the contenders to push Cam Allen as the draft’s top defender is Russian offensive blueliner Mikhail Gulyayev. A dynamic and slick puck mover, Gulyayev was a standout at last summer’s Hlinka/Gretzky Cup as an underager and his 35 points in the MHL this year smashed the previous record of 20 by a U17 defender. Next year, he will likely see time in the KHL with Omsk, in addition to returning to the MHL. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that we will see him in many international tournaments due to the sanctions taken to stop the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

Not the biggest defender at 5’10, Gulyayev makes up for it with high end four-way mobility and elusiveness. He is incredibly difficult to pin down in the offensive zone with how good he is on his edges. Gulyayev is also extremely skilled, showing an ability to blend creativity with his high-end quickness. And while you might expect him to be a one-dimensional offensive defender, you would be wrong. Gulyayev already shows well in the defensive end, using his strong mobility to stay with attackers. He also will engage physically in the open ice and lower the boom on players who try to drive on him. Without question, he shows the potential to be a strong two-way force on the back-end. It’s just a matter of how much the Russian factor is taken into account in 2023.

Best Qualities

Skating

Gulyayev steals the puck in the defensive end and is shot out of a cannon. That back pass to the slot was a thing of beauty too.

Skill

A terrific one timed slap pass by Gulyayev here to set up the goal. He knows his window to make that pass is small, so he one times it, showing terrific touch and coordination.

11. Will Smith - Center - U.S. NTDP (USHL)

This coming season’s version of the U.S. U18 team is positioned to be a very solid team. But who the top prospect is from that team remains to be seen and is sure to be a hotly debated topic. Right now, our favourite is former Boston Jr. Eagle center Will Smith. Smith finished up last season playing up with the U18 team and cracked the IIHF U18 roster as an underager. The Boston College commit should be a go-to player at “The Program” next season.

Ultimately the question is, does Smith do anything exceptionally well? His game is already very well rounded. He skates well. He shows a soft touch in the slot and near the crease. He can find passing options in transition. His puck skills are sound. He plays all three zones and has strong defensive awareness. However, one could argue that none of those skills truly pop in a way that you might expect from a potential top ten selection. So why do we have him ranked 11th? We believe that his puck skill and creativity will continue to improve and that when he has the keys to truly drive play this upcoming season, he will show how truly talented he is with the puck, much like Logan Cooley did this past year.

Best Qualities

Smarts

Strong defensive play by Smith as he forces a turnover with a quick stick and sends Isaac Howard in on a breakaway.

Skill

First Smith steals the puck from the Latvian defender in the neutral zone, then he makes a terrific saucer pass to set up the goal at the most recent U18’s.

12. Charlie Stramel - Center - U.S. NTDP (USHL)/University of Wisconsin (NCAA)

A late 2004 born center, Stramel was a part of this year’s NTDP group that ultimately finished second at the U18’s. It wasn’t the easiest season for him though. He battled through injuries and upon returning for the U18’s at the end of the year, he was pushed down the lineup. A fresh start at the University of Wisconsin next year should be great for Stramel to get his development back on the right path. Performing as a true freshman isn’t easy, but Stramel has all the tools to be an immediate impact player at the NCAA level and this would solidify his ranking as a lottery selection.

Stramel is a behemoth already, checking in at 6’3, 215lbs. He brings it physically too and will drive through opposing defenders to get to the puck. The thing is, Stramel is also a high level skater. That combination of quickness and size/strength is rare. This is especially true if Stramel can stick down the middle, having fluctuated between center and the wing thus far. The rest of his offensive tools are best described as raw. He flashes high end puck skill and vision. He obviously has the size and speed combination to be a standout defensive forward too. Stramel seems to be universally ranked in this range heading into next year’s draft and that is because we are all banking on him living up to his potential as a top six power forward.

Best Qualities

Skating

Stramel with the great stick to disrupt the pass back to the point, but then he easily beats the Youngstown defender in a foot race for the puck and heads in on the breakaway.

Physicality/Compete

Stramel forces a turnover by applying pressure in the neutral zone, finishes his check and then gets the puck back for the breakaway.

13. Kasper Halttunen - Wing - HIFK (Liiga)

Speaking of power forwards, insert the mighty Finnish goal scoring winger Kasper Halttunen. The 6’3 Jokerit system product was a standout at the U18’s as an underager this past year and is coming off a terrific season in the Finnish U20 league. This earned him a contract with HIFK where he should see his fair share of ice time in Liiga this coming season (unless the London Knights can lure him away after selecting him in the CHL Import Draft).

He is cut from the same cloth as other recent European born power wingers like Andrei Svechnikov and Gabriel Landeskog. He's already a pretty aggressive physical player who plays with tenacity and a high energy level. While he is extremely skilled, he is also the kind of player who is dogged in pursuit of the puck and is willing to get his nose dirty to earn a touch. His hands and finishing ability in tight are also fantastic. He can create time and space for himself in traffic near the net like all the best power forwards can. He did this routinely at the U18’s against older competition. The skating is already pretty decent for a guy his size too. If he can translate his goal scoring ability to a higher-level league this coming season, he should go pretty high in 2023.

Best Qualities

Skill

Halttunen takes the pass in stride to gain the zone and escapes from the Latvian defender. Then he works the give and go with a teammate, sliding to the net front for the finish.

Physicality/Compete

I could have used a clip of one of Halttunen’s big hits, but instead chose this one to show how relentless he can be on the forecheck in the offensive zone.

14. Theo Lindstein - Defense - Brynas (SHL)

Another contender to be the top defender drafted in 2023, Lindstein is a bit of a different mold compared to the aforementioned Allen and Gulyayev. He is much more of a Simon Nemec type who uses strong mobility and an excellent IQ to be steady, yet impactful. He suited up for 12 games in the SHL this year and played up with Sweden at the U18’s as an underager. At this point, he would be considered the number one defender in this age group for the Swedes.

Lindstein has a very well-rounded profile and it is this “safeness” about his game that made him an SHL player already. He makes sound decisions with the puck and shows strong awareness at both ends. The question is, what’s the upside? Can he take his offensive game to the next level? Is he skilled enough to be a future powerplay quarterback? Can he improve physically in the defensive end? How his skills develop around his mobility and high IQ this coming season will determine whether Lindstein is able to hold on to a spot in the first round.

Best Qualities

Smarts

This is a very nice defensive read by Lindstein while playing in the SHL. He gets his stick on the breakout attempt, makes a skilled play to maintain possession and dishes off for the clean zone entry.

Skating

Great rush by Lindstein here that sees him gaining the offensive zone before making a great pass to set up a near goal.

15. Quentin Musty - Wing - Sudbury Wolves

The first overall pick in the 2021 OHL Draft, Musty had an OK rookie year for a young and rebuilding Sudbury team this past season. He battled injuries and some consistency issues, however he also flashed his high end skill and potential. Musty was recently named to the U.S.’ entry for this summer’s Hlinka/Gretzky Cup and he should be a go-to player at the event for the Americans.

At 6’2, 200lbs, Musty can be an absolute load to handle in transition with his size, speed, and skill combination. He has incredible hands and the ability to beat defenders one on one. However, while Musty can play around you, he can also play through you with an improving physical profile. His potential as a top line power winger is sky high. This coming year, scouts will be looking for Musty to improve his decision making with the puck. Turnovers were an issue for him as an OHL rookie, so improving his vision and awareness in the offensive end is a must. If he has a strong year for the Wolves, he’ll rocket up draft lists and push his way into the top seven.

Best Qualities

Skill

Could have used several different clips here, but went with this one because not only does it show his skill and ability to create, but it also shows how strong on the puck Musty can be. An offseason focused on conditioning is going to make him a very difficult player to stop.

Skating

While Musty’s decision making with the puck does leave some to be desired at times, he does this at other times. Musty uses his speed to gain the zone, circles the net, and finds Liam Ross for the goal from the point.

16. Riley Heidt - Center - Prince George Cougars (WHL)

The last player on this list, however Heidt has just as good of a chance of being a top ten selection as the others listed. That’s how strong this 2023 draft crop is. The competitive pivot from Saskatchewan had a strong rookie year in the WHL for Prince George, leading them in scoring. A former second overall pick in the WHL bantam draft, Heidt will be a crucial part of Canada’s entry at this year’s Hlinka/Gretzky and may even be a candidate for the team’s captaincy.

Much like the aforementioned Brayden Yager, Heidt is already a strong two-way player thanks to his competitiveness and awareness. He battles for every inch of ice and uses his strong skating ability to impact the game in multiple ways. He pushes the pace in transition and loves to play through the middle, consistently taking defenders off balance. However, he is also relentless on the forecheck and backcheck, always hungry to earn touches. He shows strong vision with the puck and is able to elevate the play of those around him. Look for him to have a big draft year.

Best Qualities

Skating

Not only is Heidt quick, but he’s also a bit of a tank. He is so balanced and strong on his skates and difficult to knock off stride. He chips and chases then skates through the Kelowna defender before setting up the chance near the crease.

Physicality/Compete

Great work by Heidt on the forecheck here as he uses his body to seal off the defender, comes away with the puck and finds a Prince George teammate cutting back door for the great scoring chance.