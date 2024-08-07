2025 NHL DRAFT: Summer of 25′ – Introducing you to Ontario

It hasn’t even been a month since the 2024 NHL Draft in Vegas. However, that hasn’t stopped us from thinking about the 2025 Draft.

Welcome to a series at McKeen’s Hockey that aims to introduce you to some of the top prospects from each region for 2025. The disclaimer is that…it’s early. The names on these lists are not likely to be the exact same as the ones you see next June. However, we thought it was important for you to know some of the top players heading into the season.

First up is Ontario. It looks like it could be a really good year for the region. There are several high-end late born 2006 players, which has beefed up the talent pool. Additionally, many OHL teams took some highly rated 2025 prospects with their import selections. An early guess could put Ontario with double digit first round selections.

Porter Martone - Wing - Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

Martone heads into his draft season as a near unanimous top three ranked player thanks to his combination of size, skill, and truculence. The 6’3 winger captained Canada to the gold medal at the most recent IIHF U18’s and was named a tournament all-star in the process. Last year, he also led the Mississauga (now Brampton) Steelheads in goal scoring. Born in October of 2006, Martone is one of those aforementioned late birthdays that has really helped boost this crop from Ontario.

What makes Martone so unique is that he provides that physical spark, to go with his immense offensive skill and sense. He patterns his game after the Tkachuk brothers and it’s very easy to see how. Martone relishes the opportunity to play that pest-like role. He’s physical in puck pursuit. He crashes the net. He consistently involves himself in extracurricular activities; never one to shy away from a scrum. As such, he projects as someone we would classify as an NHL playoff performer.

From an offensive perspective, Martone has a very well-rounded profile. He can beat defenders wide, one on one; once he builds speed, he can be so difficult to stop with his ability to protect the puck. However, he’s also patient. He’ll look to take on defenders head on but has no qualms about having to work to extend possession. He doesn’t have tunnel vision like a lot of young players with his size and skill profile. He’ll curl and work the wall. He’ll dump and chase and beat you down low. He controls the pace the way you want your top offensive players to do.

Martone also has great scoring instincts. He has a lightning quick release that makes him very dangerous in the slot and near the crease. The combination of those two things makes him a potential perennial 30 goal scorer at the next level.

So, what’s the next step? How can he maintain his hold on a spot in the top five? Firstly, it’s a matter of consistency. When he’s put on the Canadian jersey, Martone has been an absolute beast and proven himself to be one of the better 2006 born players on the planet. However, in the OHL, that hasn’t always been the case. He’s gone through lulls of ineffectiveness. The power forward game that makes him such a dangerous player isn’t seen from shift to shift with the Steelheads. Another offseason of training and conditioning should give him the strength he needs to play with tenacity every shift. Secondly, if we’re nitpicking, there’s a need for Martone to improve his ability to play with pace. He’s currently faster without the puck than he is with it. Improving that would make him a near unstoppable force at the junior level.

CLIP #1

This is from the recent U18’s. Martone with a power move to the middle, then he fights through contact to maintain possession to execute a little touch pass to Matthew Schaefer for the goal. Martone is already difficult to separate from the puck and he’s highly skilled in protection scenarios.

CLIP #2

No one is stopping that shot from Martone. He can really rip it.

CLIP #3

This clip gives an idea of Martone’s need to improve his ability to play with pace. It’s certainly not his best shift. Early in the clip we see him fail to cleanly break into the offensive zone. Later in the clip, we see him get in Luke Misa’s way as he tries to drive the middle lane even though Misa is already occupying that space, causing him to get bottled up.

Michael Misa - Center/Wing - Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

The former exceptional status player had a pretty good sophomore year in the OHL; at least it started and ended extremely well. Misa helped Canada capture gold at last summer’s Hlinka/Gretzky Cup as an underager then concluded the year by winning the Memorial Cup with the Saginaw Spirit.

The 2023 Emms Family Award winner (as the OHL’s top rookie) was solid yet again in 2024, finishing second in scoring behind Zayne Parekh on the Spirit. Did we maybe expect a bigger production jump from him? I would say yes, considering that previous exceptional status players had all pushed their way near the top of the scoring races of their respective leagues. However, there’s more to development than stat watching.

One component of Misa’s game that improved a ton as a sophomore was his off puck play. He doesn’t get enough credit for his defensive commitment and effectiveness. He is active in pursuit and has excellent instincts in his own end, showing attention to detail whether he’s playing center or the wing.

However, obviously, the big ticket for Misa will be his ability to produce offense. He’s the ultimate quick strike player with his combination of speed and skill. Misa is lightning quick in a straight line, but also dynamic on his edges. It makes him difficult to contain or box in. The hands keep pace too, as he maintains possession through quick cuts or pivots.

Another underrated component of Misa’s game is his shot. He can absolutely fire it. The scoring numbers haven’t exactly proven that thus far in his OHL and international career, but the upside as a scorer is immense.

Now it’s just about finding that next level offensively. At times when you watch Misa, you feel like he’s holding back or not being selfish enough, given his ability to create. There’s a need to get stronger on the puck in order to take that next step as a dominant offensive player. That would help him gain the confidence to be a true difference maker; someone who takes the bull by the horns every time he has the puck. In his first two OHL seasons, Misa was more of a solid complementary piece on strong Spirit teams. Now it’s time for him to be “the guy.” He’ll be skipping the Hlinka/Gretzky this year in an effort to heal up from a Memorial Cup run and to focus more attention on offseason training. A bold choice, but one he has earned.

CLIP #1

Such a great play by Misa here from this year’s Memorial Cup. We see his understanding of spacing and supporting the rush as he takes the drop pass from Haight, then makes a tremendous pass back to set up the goal.

CLIP #2

Much like Porter Martone, Misa can really rip it.

CLIP #3

Misa tries to attack the London defense with speed at this year’s Memorial Cup. He gets behind them, but then is easily separated from the puck by Sam Dickinson down low. There’s a need to get stronger to help him maintain possession.

Clip #4

An example of Misa needing to play with more urgency offensively. He needs to attack the wing with speed and chip/chase there. That neutral zone turnover from a soft backhand pass just can’t happen, especially in the Memorial Cup.

Matthew Schaefer - Defense - Erie Otters (OHL)

A player that I’ve been asked about a lot because of the low offensive production last year for Erie. He was 10th overall in the CHL among U17 defender scoring last year, not the kind of production we typically associate with potential top ten selections. However, it’s important to note the difficult season Matthew had off the ice, losing both his mother and billet mother only a few months apart (please read this wonderful story from Ken Campbell on it). His play with the Erie Otters had its ups and downs and rightfully so.

What didn’t have any ups and downs was Matthew’s play with Canada internationally. He captained Canada White to a gold medal at the U17 World Hockey Challenge, Canada’s first gold at the event in six years. He was one of the best players at the event, regardless of position. Then, Matthew played a key role as an underager for Canada at the U18’s, helping them win gold. By the tournament’s conclusion, it could be argued that Schaefer was Canada’s best defender.

The offensive production will come at the OHL level, likely as early as this season. He’s too intelligent to not put up points. The skating ability combined with the vision makes him a terrific puck mover. Flash and dash isn’t his game and likely never will be. It’s about leveraging his mobility to help him make quick decisions. As he gains confidence, he’ll start to be more aggressive in jumping up or leading the rush, but until then, NHL scouts will appreciate his mechanical and methodical approach to the breakout.

Defensively, Schaefer just needs to get stronger. His positioning and reads are almost spot on. He went through a few growing pains early on in his rookie season in relation to when to be aggressive, but his gap control improved considerably over the year. He’s got an excellent stick in the defensive end and consistently forces turnovers with his anticipation. It’s just the need to bulk up to win those battles in high traffic areas with greater consistency, defending the crease and sealing the wall.

The question is, what if Schaefer’s offensive production doesn’t come around? It’s a logical question, but I’d argue that Schaefer’s intangibles could still make him a relatively high pick in 2025. He’s future captain material. He competes. He is intelligent. He should at the very least excel in the defensive end. It’s just a matter of what kind of projectable upside he possesses, and we should know more about that this season.

CLIP #1

Great play by Schaefer here at the U18’s. We see his ability to start and lead the breakout. Leads to a goal by Tij Iginla.

CLIP #2

Calm under pressure, Schaefer really has the potential to be a breakout machine. He always seems to be one step ahead of the competition.

CLIP #3

This poor defensive play from this year’s playoffs highlights Schaefer’s need to get stronger and more physically intense. First he turns the puck over under pressure, then he can’t tie up Trent Swick near the crease, leading to a goal. However, it should be noted that Schaefer was playing nearly 30 minutes per game for Erie in the playoffs.

Malcolm Spence - Wing - Erie Otters (OHL)

Spence is best described as a player who people are still waiting to see if he can become the sum of all his parts. The concept of Malcolm Spence is better than the player Malcolm Spence is currently on a consistent basis. That sounds a little philosophical, but it’s the correct description of the state of his play and development through two OHL seasons (as a later September born 2006 player).

No question, he was a standout for Canada internationally last year. He played a critical checking line role at the Hlinka/Gretzky, excelling as a penalty killer and shutdown option. Then he played the same role to a tee at the year-end U18’s. He was physical. He was clutch. He was a complete pain in the butt for the opposition to play against. That Malcolm Spence is a lottery pick in 2025.

But through two seasons in the OHL with Erie, that version of Malcolm Spence hasn’t always been visible. His combination of size and explosiveness should make him a dominant player every time he steps on the ice. His first step quickness is so impressive for a power winger. He utilized his speed and power to his advantage consistently as a minor hockey player, helping the Mississauga Senators capture the OHL Cup (in U16). It made him a dominant player and a truly unstoppable force. However, with Erie, he seems to still be figuring out how to leverage his speed. He can fade to the background and be content as a complement, rather than the shining star. He should be dominating puck touches, rather than working as a shooting option from the flank or slot. When he does try to create with the puck, sometimes his decision making can be called into question. It’s about finding confidence. The dedication to off puck play and the tenacity just haven’t been as consistent in the OHL as they have been when he puts on a Canadian jersey. That fix is as simple as flipping that switch.

Part of why his game has worked so well for Canada, is that the Canadian coaching staffs have really simplified his game. Use your speed to drive wide. Dump and chase. Apply pressure in pursuit. Play physical. That’s worked so well. So why hasn’t it worked quite AS well at the OHL level? As mentioned, I would argue that the key is finding that consistent level of physical intensity. That’s the key.

If Malcolm Spence is a 30/50, 80-point guy for the Otters this year, he’s going to be a potential lottery pick. If the offensive game continues to show signs of plateauing, then it will depend on the consistency of his off puck play. Regardless, Spence has the potential to be a really unique player, and that kind of tantalizing upside makes him a real player to watch early on in the OHL season.

CLIP #1

Hard on the puck, Spence forces the turnover then rips one past the Swedish netminder at the recent U18’s.

CLIP #2

Spence, the OT hero in the gold medal game at the summer’s Hlinka/Gretzky. Another turnover forced and it’s off to the races.

CLIP #3

Through his OHL career thus far, unfortunately these types of turnovers have been too commonplace when he has the puck. Can his playmaking ability and overall decision making improve in his third year?

Brady Martin - Center - Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Sometimes it just takes U17 players a little while to find the confidence to play at the OHL level. I put a ton of stock into how a player finishes the year. No question, Martin was a way better player in the final 20 or so games than he was in the first 20. The skating looked way better. The confidence with the puck greatly improved. He started to bring a more consistent physical element. If Martin can put it all together, he’s the prototypical power center NHL franchises are searching long and hard for.

One of the most under-appreciated components of Martin’s game is his skill/creativity. Yes, he can barrel through you with his strength (think Mason McTavish level of bullishness through the middle). However, he is highly skilled and consistently evades/escapes pressure with his ability to keep the puck on a string. When I saw some advanced stats for the OHL from the past year, I was actually shocked to see Martin near the top of “successful dekes completed.” He can prolong possession and has the creativity to be a true primary play driver and playmaker.

But that’s not where Martin’s skill set ends. He can really fire the puck, making him a true dual threat from an offensive perspective. He shows promise as a competitive two-way player. He flashes a power forward-esque game built around physicality.

The key for Martin is continuing to improve his skating. He needs to get more explosive. He needs to improve his agility and edge work. He needs to work on sustaining speed. I think significant growth was already shown as a rookie (from the start of the year to the end), but how much more he improves will likely dictate where he gets selected in 2025. Production will also be key too, given that the Greyhounds are going to need to replace a ton of scoring from a year ago and he’s going to be counted upon heavily to take that next step.

CLIP #1

Exhibit A of Martin’s stickhandling ability. He turns Jackson Edward into swiss cheese (not an easy thing to do) and then sets up a scoring chance in the slot. You do get an idea about Martin’s inefficient stride from this clip too.

CLIP #2

Exhibit B of Martin’s stickhandling ability. This is from the same game against London. So many different clips I could have chosen to demonstrate his skill and creativity; as mentioned, he routinely makes moves like this.

CLIP #3

Martin loves to chip and chase, it’s part of his workhorse mentality. However, as you can see, a lot of the time he’s just not quick enough to get behind defenders.

Jake O’Brien - Center/Wing - Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

This past year’s Emms Family Award winner (OHL ROY), O’Brien was terrific as a rookie for Brantford. Given how good he was as a U16 player for JrC, there was hope that his mature game would translate immediately into being an impact player and that assumption was correct.

O’Brien, simply put, is a top-notch playmaker. The vision, touch, sense, and hands are all high end. He’s the kind of forward who makes his linemates better because he consistently finds them in open space. O’Brien is one of those guys who has eyes in the back of his head; his offensive zone anticipation is excellent. His 51 assists last year were no joke. O’Brien can pass the biscuit.

I think most people would probably have him 5th out of Ontario right now, at least that’s what I’ve consistently seen. That would be easy to argue too. However, I want to see how he can take his game to another level next year without high end physical tools. Given his average size, O’Brien isn’t someone that I would consider to be a high-end skater or a high end physical player. Just how projectable is O’Brien? We’ve seen a lot of players with a similar profile to O’Brien find success as U17 players, but then plateau as U18 players without improving those aforementioned physical tools. I think back to former Bulldog Logan Morrison as the perfect example of that. That said, Morrison should have been drafted into the NHL and based on his strong AHL play under Seattle’s umbrella, I’m sure many teams are kicking themselves for not taking that chance on him.

The point being, I want to see how O’Brien’s game improves next year. Can his skating become more dynamic? Can he improve his confidence as a goal scorer to become more of a dual threat? Can he play center all season and excel on both sides of the puck? Can he be stronger on the puck and improve his physical play, finding more success in the corners and near the crease? If the answer is yes to even a few of those, O’Brien will be a first-round pick.

CLIP #1

Look at the patience, vision, and passing precision here from O’Brien to set up this goal.

CLIP #2

Eyes in the back of his head as he quickly finds a teammate in the slot to help create this goal.

CLIP #3

If there is a criticism of O’Brien’s terrific rookie year, it’s that plays like this were a little too commonplace. Pressured along the wall and O’Brien would not be able to sustain possession, or he would make a poor pass in anticipation of the pressure. It just points to a need to get stronger.

Carson Cameron - Defense - Peterborough Petes (OHL)

If you thought I loved Ben Danford, get ready for me to hype up Petes’ defender Carson Cameron. He’s cut from the same cloth as a competitive, two-way defender from the right side.

The Petes were on the losing end of things a fair amount last year, yet I found Cameron’s play to be remarkably consistent for a rookie defender. Better yet, I found his compete level and drive to be consistent. He’s not huge, but he’s already very strong down low. He takes good routes to retrievals and he’s excellent at getting inside leverage physically to win those 50/50 battles. As he gets stronger and gains confidence, I would expect him to develop into a very physical OHL player; we saw glimpses of that last season. NHL scouts are probably going to wish he were 6’3 with better reach; the prototype for the modern-day NHL shutdown guy, but let’s see how much Cameron grows this year.

Given that his size/reach isn’t going to impress a ton of folks, Cameron’s offensive production will probably need to be pretty solid. He showed flashes of being a capable puck mover and off puck shooting option as a rookie, so it will be interesting to see how much his confidence grows in those regards. He does have a big point shot that can be used as an offensive weapon. Additionally, Cameron is definitely a solid skater, so he should be able to leverage that. He’s fluid in all four directions. He can make a clean exit. Now it’s just about seeing how skilled Cameron is. This is definitely an aggressive ranking for a defender who may, or may not, have offensive upside. But, I love the player and I believe we’ll see more from him this coming year.

CLIP #1

Cameron showed a penchant for finding space in the offensive zone in his rookie year, hunting scoring chances by slipping backdoor or joining the rush as a trailer. This is one such example.

CLIP #2

Cameron lowers the boom. Colton Smith is listed at 6’3, 215lbs, FYI.

CLIP #3

Cameron completely obliterates fellow 2025 prospect Adam Benak at the World Under 17’s.

Clip #4

This clip proves a few things. One…that Cameron did struggle at times with processing as a rookie, be it quick decisions with the puck or reads in the defensive end. But two, it also shows how much of a mess Peterborough was late in the year. Where’s the support here? The Petes ended up losing this game 9-0 and it’s easy to see why with plays like this. As Peterborough’s young roster improves around Cameron, it will be interesting to see what he is capable of.

Cameron Reid - Defense - Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

I’ve said this a few times, on social media and in written work; Cameron Reid might just have the highest upside of any defender available from Ontario in 2025, Matt Schaefer included. He’s not as consistent with the puck as Matt Schaefer currently. He’s not as strong defensively as Cameron currently. However, he has projectable skills at both ends that could make him the OHL’s top rated defender for the draft when all is said and done.

It all starts with Reid’s strong skating ability. He’s an effortless and fluid four-way mover. He builds speed quickly to help him escape the forecheck and lead the rush. But he’s also strong on his edges, allowing him to escape pressure on the point in the offensive zone. Reid’s strong mobility also makes him an excellent transitional defender. His gap control and stick improved a lot over the course of his rookie season. You’d like him to be a bit bigger/longer, but he shows well defending pace.

Reid is also a high skill guy who IMO does possess a higher offensive floor than Schaefer because he’s a more natural powerplay quarterback. It seems likely that we’ll get a chance to see Reid QB the Rangers top powerplay unit this year with Brzustewicz and Motew graduating. While there’s definitely a chance that Kitchener retools (trading guys like Rehkopf), there should still be a fair amount of talent surrounding him to help him put up points as a sophomore.

Similar to Schaefer, Reid needed to get stronger this offseason to be more difficult to play against. We saw his defensive reads improve a ton over his rookie year, but he still struggled at times defending those higher traffic areas. It’ll be interesting to see how he handles the increased workload on a team that might struggle at times.

Overall, what we’re looking at is a defender who showed tremendous growth as a U17 player, emerging as a top four defender on the Rangers in the second half and down the stretch. If that growth can continue into this season, I have no doubt that Reid will be a first-round selection.

CLIP #1

A glimpse of Reid’s rushing ability from the U17’s. His ability to protect the puck is very advanced for his age.

CLIP #2

Bit of a blowout here, but still an impressive play by Reid as he works his way down low and makes a nice feed out front.

CLIP #3

As mentioned, Reid’s reads are not as advanced as Schaefer’s are and this is an example from the playoffs this past year.

Kashawn Aitcheson - Defense - Barrie Colts (OHL)

Even before Beau Akey went down with a season ending injury, I remember watching Barrie early on in the season and thinking, “wow, Aitcheson has improved a ton.” He consistently stood out for the right reasons and that carried through the year, after Akey’s injury and after Connor Punnett’s departure.

It was great to see Aitcheson rewarded with a spot on Canada’s U18 team and he ended up performing pretty well, helping Canada earn gold. I don’t think he has the upside of Schaefer or Reid, but as a strong two-way presence, he could end up developing into a very solid, long time NHL defender.

Defensively, Aitcheson is a mean customer. He’s a consistent physical presence, both in open ice and below the hash marks. He makes opposing players earn space against him. His compete level is just solid. Aitcheson is the kind of defender who can be trusted as a penalty kill anchor and as someone you want on the ice late in games because he blocks shots, brings consistent physicality, and has an active stick.

Offensively, Aitcheson is strong in the offensive end. He holds the line well. He has a good point shot. He’s not extremely creative, but he’s efficient and a quick thinker. His decision making in his own end with the puck could be cleaned up a bit, but that comes with the territory of playing more and handling tougher assignments.

The key for Aitcheson, as a later born 2006 entering his third OHL season, is to continue to progress. NHL scouts are going to want to see his skating (particularly his explosiveness in all four directions and the fluidity of his transitions) pick up. They will want to see his decision making become more consistent. They are going to want to see his production increase yet again, even with Akey returning.

CLIP #1

This is the type of big hit you can expect from Aitcheson. He’s one tough customer.

CLIP #2

An example of how Aitcheson can have a positive impact on the game with the puck.

CLIP #3

As mentioned, Aitcheson’s four-way mobility does need to improve. Here we see him trip over himself trying to make a quick directional change to stay with the Ottawa player behind the net.

Aidan Lane - Wing - St. Andrew’s College (U18 AAA)

When we look at some of the great players to come through SAC in the last decade, Lane’s goal scoring numbers compare pretty favorably and that’s why he’s #10 on this list currently. Lane had 30 goals as a U17 in that loop last year. Dean Letourneau had 25 in his U17 year. Warren Foegele had 37 in 2013, but SAC played in a different loop at that time. What you’re looking at is a power winger with good size and a scorer’s touch and those don’t usually last long on NHL draft day.

A Harvard commit, Lane will likely spend this year with SAC the same way that Letourneau did last year. You can also expect him to get some games with Green Bay of the USHL at various points (holiday breaks and after SAC’s season, for example). Games against other top-notch programs like Shattuck St. Mary’s will be closely scrutinized, just as they were for Letourneau this past year.

Lane projects as a solid complementary goal scorer. He’s a high IQ winger; one of those players who seems to consistently find pucks in that home plate area. His offensive zone anticipation is excellent. He also possesses an excellent shot. He generates a lot of power on his wrister, and he can beat goalies clean from longer distances. Lane also has a good motor and plays a solid North/South game. He’s heavy on pucks. He plays with pace thanks to a solid top speed, although there’s room for him to get quicker from a standstill. There’s a lot to like.

Like any prep/high school/Tier 2 player, it’s going to be about whether Lane can produce at an elite clip much like teammate Dean Letourneau did last year. Can Lane begin to create his own scoring chances consistently? Can he dominate touches and offensive zone possession? Can he become a high-end two-way winger? Safe to assume he gets some USHL games in this year with Green Bay too, which will serve as a great measuring stick.

CLIP #1

Classic Lane goal. Well timed cut and a solid finish as he heads to the net. A lot of his goals this year were scored within a few feet of the crease.

CLIP #2

Great stick in the defensive zone, then persistence on the puck leads to Lane scoring from his office in tight.

CLIP #3

You can see the need here for Lane to become just that little bit more explosive, as his advance into the offensive zone is stopped pretty easily.

Honorable Mentions:

Tyler Hopkins - Center/Wing - Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

The former fourth overall pick in the 2023 OHL priority selection, Hopkins didn’t have the kind of season many in Kingston would have liked or expected. The speed can play, but he really struggled physically and was largely ineffective trying to get to the middle of the ice. This is not uncommon for U17 players, but it does put him behind the eight-ball compared to some of his peers selected in that same draft.

I still have a ton of hope for Hopkins and the reason for that is two-fold. Firstly, Hopkins was great at the U17’s, helping Canada White capture gold (along with Schaefer, Cameron, Reid, and others from this Ontario class). This is a useful measuring stick to see how he does against similarly aged players, canceling out the size/strength issues. Secondly, Hopkins closed out last season on a high note, playing well in the last month and into the playoffs.

The key for him, outside of improving his conditioning, is finding that identity as an OHL player. He’s a terrific skater, but how can he use that to his advantage offensively at the OHL level? He’s also a high IQ player, which generally bodes well for the development of a two-way game. Can he become more tenacious? Lots of questions about how he projects moving forward, but the upside is still significant.

CLIP #1

Typical Hopkins kind of play. Quick strike, using his anticipation and his quickness. He’s not able to score here, but it’s a strong play. We started to see more of this later in the OHL season.

CLIP #2

We see the speed, but he’s just not effective at trying to break into the middle at the OHL level yet.

Caden Taylor - Wing - Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Acquired by Peterborough in the Donovan McCoy trade with Sudbury, Taylor is a player who could move significantly up this list this season if he shows terrific progression and maturity. The reason? Taylor is a 6’3 winger with one of the best shots/releases in this Ontario class. He has a pro frame and a pro level shot; that combination rarely lasts long on NHL draft day if the production matches the potential.

The key for him is finding consistency in all other parts of his game. Can he improve his pace? Can he improve his off-puck play? Can he improve his decision making with the puck and overall effectiveness as a playmaker? Consistency was a knock on Taylor exiting U16 play and he needs to change that narrative.

The early returns after the trade from Sudbury were excellent. He had 11 goals in 31 games with Peterborough to end the year. That’s a near 25 goal pace which would have been third in the age group behind Misa and Ryan Roobroeck.

CLIP #1

This is what Taylor can do as a dangerous North/South attacker. Turns the defender inside out and rips one for the goal.

CLIP #2

This is where Taylor is going to end up being a frustrating draft eligible to follow without some improvement. Not a ton of effort defensively here as he makes a soft pass at the North Bay player getting behind Peterborough’s defense. Can Taylor become a better off puck player and someone who can use his size to get to the middle consistently?

Travis Hayes - Wing - Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

I think the best way to describe Travis is that he’s the hybrid between his brothers Gavin and Avery; sidenote, there’s a fourth brother (Elijah) eligible for this year’s OHL draft. Travis has Gavin’s tenacity and bulldog mentality. However, he’s built more like Avery and also has his offensive touch and playmaking ability. That’s a pretty effective hockey player if you ask me.

Effective was exactly what Travis Hayes was last year for the Soo; an immediate impact player as a complementary piece on a solid Greyhounds team. He finished fourth in scoring among U17 players and was a member of the year end OHL all rookie team.

Much like Brady Martin, it will be interesting to see how Travis responds to more ice time and responsibility on a potentially retooling Soo team this year. As an “average” sized player, can the physical tools (speed, strength) continue to improve?

CLIP #1

Hayes bursts into the fray on the forecheck and helps force a turnover that allows SSM to sustain pressure.

CLIP #2

Hayes’ hard work and tenaciousness in puck pursuit allows him to come away with the puck down low and he buries it.