2026 NHL DRAFT: DETAILED SCOUTING REPORT – Dmitri Borichev, G, Loko-76 Yaroslavl (MHL)

Position: G, Catches: L

H/W: 6-foot-2, 194 Pounds

Date of Birth: 2008-06-19

Borichev is one of the more interesting case studies available for the NHL Draft this year. He has all the tools NHL scouts look for among top goaltending prospects. However, there’s a level of mystique surrounding him for a variety of reasons. Firstly, you have the ongoing ban of Russia from international competitions, meaning we have no way to put value on his abilities in comparison to others because he has not played outside of the MHL. Secondly, he split time in the crease with two other netminders as Loko-76 Yaroslavl employed a three man carousel; and Borichev’s counting stats were the worst of those three. He played even less the year prior split between various Russian leagues. Even if you believe in the talent, there’s an element of risk here based on smaller sample size. Thirdly, his team Loko-76 Yaroslavl (not to be confused with the top tier, gold division Loko Yaroslavl team), plays in the silver division of the MHL, not the gold and that means he saw a lower level of competition on most nights.

Yet, you have to be intrigued by the skill set that he possesses. He’s a generally great play tracker who always seems to be square to shooters, rarely overcommitting. He has full control over his movements and can be quite quick to get to the top of the blue paint to cut down angles. He is far from the scrambling type, relying on his play tracking ability over quickness or desperation style saves. Borichev also has a more than adequate frame which helps him fill the net, especially when you consider that his angles and positioning are often air tight; it helps him appear bigger than he is. Additionally, his glove hand consistently stands out and should be considered among the top of the class. Bottom line, Borichev is the kind of goalie who makes the difficult saves look easy; there’s an effortlessness to his playing style.

However, detractors will point to how little he has been tested at higher levels. How he responds to the increased pace of play is a mystery. You’re simply trusting the tools and some NHL scouts and executives aren’t likely to do that. Again, selecting Borichev (or ranking him as highly as we have) carries risk. This is especially true given that Borichev is not a 6’5 behemoth, he’s merely average sized by today’s standards. Additionally, Borichev’s play to start the season was better than how he finished. Some issues started to arise later in the year, such as not competing to see pucks through traffic, holes opening up while moving, and teams picking on his weaker blocker side, suggesting Borichev may need to make further adjustments.

The real question for NHL teams will be what to do with Borichev next year. Given that he seems stuck splitting time with other netminders in Russia, would it be beneficial for them to negotiate a spot in the CHL or USHL for him next season in hopes of eventually getting him an NCAA opportunity? Or do you trust how well Russia has developed netminders in the last decade and simply let him marinate overseas for five or six years? This is very much a long term investment…but an investment that could pay off in a big way.

Athleticism

Borichev has to be considered one of the more athletic netminders available for the draft this year. Given that he’s only a little above average, this is crucial as his quickness helps him track pucks and cut down angles so that he appears larger than he is. Borichev also has terrific control of his body and movements, rarely overcommitting. Once down in the butterfly, he shows excellent power and agility to make pushes laterally to take away the bottom of the net efficiently; this is especially true during goal mouth scrambles. The area that Borichev could improve upon is the power and strength of his initial pushes. At times he doesn’t generate enough power to get across or to the top of the blue paint quick enough in a single push. With a focus on strength training, this should improve.

Borichev shows off his athleticism as he scrambles to react to a loose puck, making the save.

Borichev is quick to get across to make the save, then quickly gets back to position to hold his post.

Very athletic save from Borichev as he makes a strong push to deny the second chance opportunity.

Strong push and hold from Borichev to make a key save in a friendly against the Kazakhstan U20 team.

GRADE: 55

Compete/Temperament

Borichev is the kind of netminder who never gives up on a play. He doesn’t have to scramble much because he has such good control of his movements, but he does show an ability to make second and third chance save opportunities, flailing and battling to keep the puck out. He’s also highly efficient with his stick, utilizing it to pokecheck or disrupt passing lanes. He does need to do a better job of fighting through screens and taking control of his crease. At times, he shows that combative nature and is aggressive in challenging shooters. Other times, he seems content to stay deep if a forward establishes deep position, rather than fight for fight lines and compete for space.This results in some weaker goals against through traffic.

Borichev loves using his stick to be disruptive to attacking forwards and here is a great pokecheck during a shootout attempt.

Outstanding sequence of saves from Borichev, including the end of the clip where he holds his position to make multiple saves in tight.

Borichev fights through the scramble to cover the puck and blow the play dead.

A good job of Borichev fighting through traffic to hold his position and challenge the shooter.

Not a good job of fighting through traffic. Yeah, it’s a man advantage and the Loko defenders need to get that forward out of Borichev’s crease, but he also needs to compete harder to take back his crease.

GRADE: 55

Play Reading

Largely dialed in to every play, Borichev tracks pucks and is quick to react to make saves. He anticipates the play well and covers his posts well. As mentioned, he makes excellent use of his stick to disrupt passes into the slot and net front area. Earlier in the season, this seemed like a major strength, but he didn’t seem to be as quick to react to plays towards the end of the year. He was slower to cut down angles and challenge shooters, and he didn’t track pucks through traffic as efficiently. Why this occurred, we’re not sure. A loss of focus during a longer season? Injury? Making his tracking ability more consistent will be a focus.

Look at how dialed in Borichev is to this play. He reads it all the way and comes way out to challenge the shooter, securing the rebound in the process.

Borichev tracks this all the way then flashes the leather.

Strong read here as Borichev anticipates the return pass and gets over to make the save.

Great stickwork here from Borichev as he makes a strong read to disrupt the pass attempt.

Borichev just seemed slow to pick this one up and gets caught deep in his net.

GRADE: 55

Technique

Borichev’s technique is best described as inconsistent. His biggest strength is his ability to hold his position and cut down angles effectively. He rarely seems to be beaten to his glove side or by weaker shots from tough angles. He gets in and out of the butterfly quickly and efficiently and doesn’t commit too early. He’s highly efficient on breakaways and shootouts as he always makes the shooter make the first move and is calm and composed in the crease. However, other components of his technique require refinement. He can open up the five hole while moving and is susceptible to shots along the ice. He can also cheat to his glove side, giving shooters more room blocker side. They took advantage of this later in the year by targeting this; a book began to develop on Borichev.

Strong push back to the middle of the crease to make a big save on a prime opportunity from the slot.

Borichev is excellent in shootouts. Movement is so controlled and he gives the shooter nothing here.

Another great save on a breakaway; again Borichev gives the shooter nothing.

Very refined movement control here as Borichev is aggressive but in perfect position.

Again, great positioning here from Borichev.

Borichev struggled at times with his five hole this year, as he can fail to keep his stick in proper position when moving laterally.

Not as great positioning here as Borichev gets caught deep in his net, rather than make a push out to the top of the paint on a better angle.

Teams have also been picking on his blocker side later in the season.

Yeah, it’s a deflection off his own man, but he’s got to get that five hole shored up. Tough goal to give up on the first shot he faced against the Russian U20 team in a friendly.

Another one blocker side.

Blocker side…this time well out of position.

I think you get the point…

GRADE: 55

Rebound Control

This is the one area of Borichev’s game that is not always clean and should be targeted by development teams as his largest improvement goal. Even in saying that, Borichev’s rebound control isn’t terrible. He’s got an outstanding glove hand that he consistently uses to pick pucks cleanly to stop play. Even pucks to the chest, he can snatch across his body to ensure that second chances are not put back at his feet. Where Borichev can struggle is controlling rebounds and pucks to the midsection and to his pads. Pucks can find a way through his body and he’s not always able to squeeze them, despite being in sound position. Additionally, he can have trouble finding pucks through traffic to his lower body and loses control in scramble situations. This could be seen as somewhat troubling by NHL scouting staffs because he’s not blessed with elite size. As Borichev’s strength and conditioning improves, his ability to squeeze pucks and end goal mouth scrambles should improve.

Borichev flashes the glove across the body to snatch the puck and stop play.

Borichev tracks the puck through traffic and makes the glove save; no rebound.

Another great save as Borichev is in perfect position, then prevents a rebound by securing the puck to his midsection.

A puck squeezes through Borichev’s midsection and it results in a potential scoring chance against.

Another poor rebound from Borichev despite being in perfect position. This results in a great second chance opportunity.

GRADE: 52.5

Puck Handling

Borichev’s handling and confidence with the puck definitely improved over the course of the MHL season. Earlier in the year, he was trying to be aggressive in playing the puck, but he had some bad whiffs from picking poor times to try to help out his defenders. As the year went on, the decision making and confidence improved. He’ll routinely leave his crease to corral retrievals, although often just settles the puck for a defender. When he does see an opening, he will attempt to make a stretch pass to catch the opposing defense off guard. He’ll also opt to play the puck under pressure, rather than simply covering to blow the play dead. Again, his decision making in this regard did improve over the season.

Borichev executed on a stretch pass, but one of his teammates couldn’t get back onside in time.

Borichev is comfortable making plays like this, leaving his crease to be aggressive with his stick to prevent the partial break on the chip in.

A similar kind of play. That’s great execution on the saucer pass.

Not a great look. Although his own defender certainly complicated things there too.

GRADE: 50

OFP: 54.125

A note on the 20-80 scale used above. We look at five attributes (skating, shooting, puck skills, hockey IQ and physicality) for skaters and six for goalies (athleticism/quickness, compete/temperament, vision/play reading, technique/style, rebound control and puck handling). Each individual attribute is graded along the 20-80 scales, which includes half-grades. The idea is that a projection of 50 in a given attribute meant that our observer believed that the player could get to roughly NHL average at that attribute at maturity.