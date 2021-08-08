MCKEEN’S 2021-22 HOCKEY POOL YEARBOOK – Publishing September 8th to 10th (TBD) – Immediate Download AND Print Edition

MCKEEN’S 2021-22 HOCKEY POOL YEARBOOK - Publishing September 8th to 10th (TBD)

We are working away on the next edition of our Yearbook. An unprecedented year with both the NHL Draft and Free Agency a month late has meant for a very quick turnaround for the magazine. To help us get there we have hired an outstanding team of writers and will deliver a good overview of the coming season with profiles of all the key players.

250+ page magazine format

Top 475 player predictions with over 1000 player profiles - player profiles by Scott Cullen, Todd Cordell, Corey Sznajder, Alison Lukan, Shayna Goldman, Shawn Ferris, Joe Yerdon, Gus Katsaros and Jeff Veillette

Feature articles - Fantasy All Star Team by Scott Cullen, Top Rookies by Ryan Wagman, Late round picks and fantasy prospect picks by Peter Harling, Breakouts and Hidden Gems, and a goaltending outlook by Catherine Silverman.

Downloadable charts online – predictions and line combos updated until the start of the NHL season.

Top 250 prospects, top 15 by team with profiles

The most exhaustive resource available

