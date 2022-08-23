Anaheim DucksArizona CoyotesBoston BruinsBuffalo SabresCalgary FlamesCarolina HurricanesChicago BlackhawksColorado AvalancheColumbus Blue JacketsDallas StarsDetroit Red WingsEdmonton OilersFlorida PanthersLos Angeles KingsMinnesota WildMontréal CanadiensNashville PredatorsNew Jersey DevilsNew York IslandersNew York RangersOttawa SenatorsPhiladelphia FlyersPittsburgh PenguinsSt Louis BluesSan Jose SharksSeattle KrakenTampa Bay LightningToronto Maple LeafsVancouver CanucksVegas Golden KnightsWashington CapitalsWinnipeg Jets

MCKEEN’S 2022-23 NHL HOCKEY POOL YEARBOOK RELEASING EARLY SEPTEMBER

Posted on by McKeen's Hockey

We are releasing our 2022-23 NHL Hockey Pool Yearbook in the first week of September with a target date no later than September 9th. We are thrilled with the line-up of expert writers and analysts we have on board this season to give you insight into what you can expect from players and their teams this season.

If you are not a subscriber, you can learn more about the benefits of subscribing here: 

We will have a print edition of the magazine available for sale shortly after the release of the digital edition.

250+ page magazine format

  • Top 475 player predictions with over 1000 player profiles – Full player profiles by Scott Cullen,  Corey Sznajder,  Ryan Dadoun,  Jesse Marshall, Shawn Ferris, Joe Yerdon, and Graeme Nichols. Catherine Silverman provides expert goaltender analysis and profiles.
  • Team analysis
  • Feature articles – Fantasy All Star Team by Scott Cullen, Top Rookies by Brock Otten, The Late, Late Show by Peter Harling, Also by Peter - Top Prospect Ranking for Fantasy Hockey, our annual Breakouts and Hidden Gems plus more
  • Downloadable charts online – predictions and line combos updated until the start of the NHL season
  • Top 250 prospects, top 15 by team with profiles
  • The most exhaustive resource available