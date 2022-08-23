MCKEEN’S 2022-23 NHL HOCKEY POOL YEARBOOK RELEASING EARLY SEPTEMBER

We are releasing our 2022-23 NHL Hockey Pool Yearbook in the first week of September with a target date no later than September 9th. We are thrilled with the line-up of expert writers and analysts we have on board this season to give you insight into what you can expect from players and their teams this season.
We will have a print edition of the magazine available for sale shortly after the release of the digital edition.
250+ page magazine format
- Top 475 player predictions with over 1000 player profiles – Full player profiles by Scott Cullen, Corey Sznajder, Ryan Dadoun, Jesse Marshall, Shawn Ferris, Joe Yerdon, and Graeme Nichols. Catherine Silverman provides expert goaltender analysis and profiles.
- Team analysis
- Feature articles – Fantasy All Star Team by Scott Cullen, Top Rookies by Brock Otten, The Late, Late Show by Peter Harling, Also by Peter - Top Prospect Ranking for Fantasy Hockey, our annual Breakouts and Hidden Gems plus more
- Downloadable charts online – predictions and line combos updated until the start of the NHL season
- Top 250 prospects, top 15 by team with profiles
- The most exhaustive resource available