2026 NHL DRAFT: PRE-WJC TOP 32 DRAFT RANKINGS

Posted on by Brock Otten
KANATA, ONTARIO - JANUARY 2: Canada's Gavin McKenna #9 shoots the puck during warm-up prior to Quarterfinal Round action against Czechia at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship at Canadian Tire Centre on January 2, 2025 in Kanata, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Andr Ringuette/IIHF)

It is time for the first ranking of the season for McKeen’s Hockey; this is our preliminary Top 32 with a few honorable mentions.

Gavin McKenna occupies the top spot after a strong start with Penn State. He’s the top scoring freshman in the NCAA, with his creativity and skill translating rather seamlessly to the college level thus far. That said, we’d be lying if we didn’t have concerns over the lack of development in his overall game, in combination with his smaller frame. Does that leave the door open for someone later this season to emerge as a first overall candidate?

The way we see it, the next grouping has a tier of four players, all who could be equally as effective as pros in comparison to McKenna. Keaton Verhoeff has had an equally strong start in the NCAA, producing offensively for North Dakota and playing big minutes on the back end. Ivar Stenberg has been producing at a clip historically similar to other Swedish stars in the SHL. Ethan Belchetz is a potential unicorn with a size and skill package that all NHL teams crave. Lastly Tynan Lawrence is an intelligent and mature two-way center who projects as an NHL captain who can play in any situation. All four are drastically different players, but who have separated themselves from the pack in a second tier close behind McKenna.

Six intriguing defenders are part of the next grouping, all positioning themselves to be in contention to be the second-best defender behind Verhoeff. Xavier Villeneuve, Chase Reid, Daxon Rudolph, and Ryan Lin are all offensive standouts with varying levels of defensive ability. While Albert Smits and Carson Carels are more two-way defenders who project as minute eaters. Smits, in particular, is quickly becoming a staff favourite at McKeen’s. The Latvian defender’s rapid progression into a Liiga (Finland) standout has him rocketing up draft boards.

Another interesting name worth discussing is Oscar Hemming, who has yet to play this season due to a contract dispute with his Finnish club. His transfer to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL was blocked. His signing with the BCHL was voided thanks to IIHF suspension threats. He is now apparently looking at other options like the NCAA as he awaits closure involving his court case in Finland over the dispute. Hemming was outstanding as a power winger at the summer’s Hlinka/Gretzky, so it’s a real shame that his development has been halted. Hopefully he can get back on the ice soon. As of now, we felt his upside was too significant to leave off this list despite the unique circumstances.

You can expect our next list after the World Junior Championships, where we will expand our ranking to a Top 64.

RANK PLAYER POS TEAM HT/WT DOB GP G A PTS PIM
1 Gavin McKenna LW Penn State (NCAA) 5-11/170 20-Dec-07 14 4 11 15 4
2 Keaton Verhoeff D North Dakota (NCAA) 6-4/210 19-Jun-08 12 4 4 8 4
3 Ivar Stenberg LW Frolunda (SHL) 5-11/185 30-Sep-07 19 4 11 15 0
4 Ethan Belchetz LW Windsor (OHL) 6-5/225 30-Mar-08 21 16 11 27 20
5 Tynan Lawrence C Muskegon (USHL) 6-0/185 3-Aug-08 2 1 1 2 4
6 Xavier Villeneuve D Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL) 5-11/160 29-Sep-07 21 5 20 25 25
7 Chase Reid D Soo Greyhounds (OHL) 6-2/185 30-Dec-07 24 9 18 27 20
8 Alberts Smits D Jukurit (Fin-Liiga) 6-3/205 2-Dec-07 21 6 5 11 10
9 Mathis Preston RW Spokane (WHL) 5-11/175 21-Jul-08 19 8 9 17 16
10 Daxon Rudolph D Prince Albert (WHL) 6-2/205 6-Mar-08 20 6 10 16 16
11 Ryan Lin D Vancouver (WHL) 5-11/175 18-Apr-08 21 3 21 24 14
12 Viggo Bjorck C Djurgardens (SHL) 5-9/175 12-Mar-08 17 2 4 6 4
13 Elton Hermansson RW MoDo Hockey (Allsvenskan) 6-1/180 5-Feb-08 10 4 3 7 10
14 Carson Carels D Prince George (WHL) 6-2/195 23-Jun-08 21 5 16 21 18
15 Ryan Roobroeck C Niagara (OHL) 6-3/215 25-Sep-07 20 11 10 21 10
16 Adam Novotny LW Peterborough (OHL) 6-1/205 13-Nov-07 21 11 10 21 4
17 Oliver Suvanto C Tappara (Fin-Liiga) 6-3/210 3-Sep-08 22 2 3 5 10
18 Nikita Klepov RW Saginaw (OHL) 6-0/180 27-Jun-08 22 14 18 32 12
19 Malte Gustafsson D HV 71 (Swe J20) 6-4/200 11-Jun-08 13 3 6 9 12
20 Giorgos Pantelas D Brandon (WHL) 6-2/215 24-Apr-08 20 2 13 15 18
21 Brooks Rogowski C Oshawa (OHL) 6-6/225 28-Jun-08 19 5 10 15 6
22 Caleb Malhotra C Brantford (OHL) 6-0/170 2-Jun-08 21 8 17 25 16
23 William Hakansson D Lulea (SHL) 6-4/205 8-Oct-07 20 0 2 2 8
24 JP Hurlbert LW Kamloops (WHL) 6-0/185 11-Apr-08 23 16 24 40 10
25 Juho Piiparinen D Tappara (Fin-Liiga) 6-2/200 10-Aug-08 18 0 2 2 4
26 Egor Shilov C Victoriaville (QMJHL) 6-1/180 30-Apr-08 21 11 20 31 12
27 Oscar Hemming LW Sherwood Park (AJHL) 6-4/195 13-Aug-08 - - - - -
28 Ilia Morozov C Miami (NCAA) 6-3/195 3-Aug-08 10 6 5 11 21
29 Beckham Edwards C Sarnia (OHL) 6-1/180 6-Jan-08 21 9 10 19 8
30 Jack Hextall C Youngstown (USHL) 6-0/190 23-Mar-08 19 6 9 15 8
31 Marcus Nordmark LW Djurgardens (Swe J20) 6-1/180 4-May-08 14 7 16 23 36
32 Tomas Chrenko C HK Nitra (Slovakia) 5-11/170 2-Nov-07 19 3 10 13 2
HM Adam Valentini LW Michigan (NCAA) 5-11/185 11-Apr-08 14 4 9 13 14
HM Luke Schairer D USN U18 (USDP) 6-3/195 30-Jan-08 20 0 5 5 39
HM Jaxon Cover LW London (OHL) 6-2/175 13-Feb-08 20 5 11 16 16
HM Olivers Murnieks C Saint John (QMJHL) 6-1/190 31-Jul-08 18 2 9 11 10
HM Alexander Command C Orebro (Swe J20) 6-1/185 16-Jun-08 14 11 11 22 12
HM Vilho Vanhatalo RW Tappara (Fin-U20) 6-4/195 18-Jan-08 19 9 6 15 6
HM Yaroslav Fedoseyev D Traktor Chelyabinsk (KHL) 6-1/180 5-Nov-07 6 1 0 1 2