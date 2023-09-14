Anaheim DucksArizona CoyotesBoston BruinsBuffalo SabresCalgary FlamesCarolina HurricanesChicago BlackhawksColorado AvalancheColumbus Blue JacketsDallas StarsDetroit Red WingsEdmonton OilersFlorida PanthersLos Angeles KingsMinnesota WildMontréal CanadiensNashville PredatorsNew Jersey DevilsNew York IslandersNew York RangersOttawa SenatorsPhiladelphia FlyersPittsburgh PenguinsSt Louis BluesSan Jose SharksSeattle KrakenTampa Bay LightningToronto Maple LeafsVancouver CanucksVegas Golden KnightsWashington CapitalsWinnipeg Jets

MCKEEN’S 2023-24 NHL HOCKEY POOL YEARBOOK – MAGAZINE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD – PRINT-ON-DEMAND READY TO SHIP

Posted on by McKeen's Hockey

MCKEEN'S 2023-24 NHL HOCKEY POOL YEARBOOK

Magazine now available for Subscribers.

McKeen's Hockey releases their leading annual yearbook. Packed with information it is a season long resource you will keep reaching for.

  • Top 475 player predictions with almost 800 in-depth player profiles
  • Team analysis
  • Feature articles – Fantasy All Star Team by Scott Cullen, Top Rookies by Brock Otten, The Late, Late Show by Peter Harling, Top Prospect Ranking for Fantasy Hockey, Breakouts and Hidden Gems plus more
  • Downloadable charts online – predictions and line combos updated until the start of the NHL season.
  • Top 300 prospects, top 20 by team with profiles
  • The most exhaustive resource available