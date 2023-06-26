MCKEEN’S 2023 NHL DRAFT GUIDE + 2023 NHL PROSPECTS REPORT + 2023-24 NHL HOCKEY POOL YEARBOOK (Sept): All Three Magazines Now Included in Quarterly Subscription

We are now days away from the 2023 NHL Draft and NHL free agency. Our two downloadable magazines are perfect to follow along with all of the action and get to know the new prospects acquired by your favourite team. You will refer to both magazines all season. Good news, we are less than three months away from the release of MCKEEN'S 2023-24 NHL YEARBOOK and its digital release will now be included in your quarterly subscription ($16.50 CDN total payment for three months access). You will also have access to all of the online content not included in the magazines as well as access to our detailed player pages. An exhaustive resource that will become an essential part of your hockey world.

MCKEEN'S 2023 NHL DRAFT GUIDE

Top 224 NHL Draft Ranking + 90 Honourable Mentions

Profiles of over 300 Prospects

Informative Feature Articles

'10 Best Of' in 12 Different Skills

Two-Round Mock Draft

Sleepers Chosen by the McKeen's Team

Top Re-entry Candidates

Top 64 Prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft

You can have a look at the interior here: SAMPLE PAGES - MCKEENS 2023 NHL DRAFT GUIDE

MCKEEN'S 2023 NHL PROSPECT REPORT

152 -page magazine (PDF format) for download

Top 200 NHL Prospects Ranked

Top 15 prospects per NHL Team

320 Detailed Player Profiles

Team System Overview

NHL Team Rankings

Feature Articles

You can check out some sample pages here: Sample Pages from MCKEEN'S 2023 NHL PROSPECT REPORT

MCKEEN'S 2023-24 NHL HOCKEY POOL YEARBOOK

Releasing in early September 2023

Top 475 player predictions with almost 800 in-depth player profiles

Team analysis

Feature articles – Fantasy All Star Team by Scott Cullen, Top Rookies by Brock Otten, The Late, Late Show by Peter Harling, Top Prospect Ranking for Fantasy Hockey, Breakouts and Hidden Gems plus more

Downloadable charts online – predictions and line combos updated until the start of the NHL season

Top 300 prospects, top 15 by team with profiles

The most exhaustive resource available

You can download sample pages from the 2022-23 NHL HOCKEY POOL YEARBOOK HERE: 2022-23 MCKEENS-YRBK-SAMPLE-PAGES