Anaheim DucksArizona CoyotesBoston BruinsBuffalo SabresCalgary FlamesCarolina HurricanesChicago BlackhawksColorado AvalancheColumbus Blue JacketsDallas StarsDetroit Red WingsEdmonton OilersFlorida PanthersLos Angeles KingsMinnesota WildMontréal CanadiensNashville PredatorsNew Jersey DevilsNew York IslandersNew York RangersOttawa SenatorsPhiladelphia FlyersPittsburgh PenguinsSt Louis BluesSan Jose SharksSeattle KrakenTampa Bay LightningToronto Maple LeafsVancouver CanucksVegas Golden KnightsWashington CapitalsWinnipeg Jets

2023 NHL DRAFT: NOVEMBER RANKING – TOP 50 + 17 HONOURABLE MENTIONS

Posted on by McKeen's Hockey
Connor Bedard. Photo by Keith Hershmiller.

It’s time for the first ranking release of the draft season from McKeen’s Hockey. Our preliminary ranking is a Top 50 with several honorable mentions. Around the holiday season, correlating with the World Juniors, we will release our second one, an expanded Top 100.

Regina’s Connor Bedard remains on top of our rankings, despite the incredible start to the year from Adam Fantilli. We remain steadfast that Bedard is an incredible talent who is a surefire star in the National Hockey League. That said, this draft is living up to its hype early on with so many strong performances from players inside of the lottery. As mentioned, Fantilli is on a record setting pace at Michigan as a freshman. Leo Carlsson is performing exceptionally well in the SHL. Matvei Michkov is lighting the VHL (Russian second league) on fire. It’s going to be a great year to be bad in the NHL.

Coming into the draft season, we knew it would be a strong one for Western Canada and this ranking reflects that. Ten Western players (WHL and BCHL) found themselves in our first round and 14 in the Top 50. It is looking very likely that we could see double digit WHL players selected in round one come June.

In terms of European nations, love is much more evenly spread. The breakdown (based on the league being played in and not by “nationality”) is as follows: Sweden (6), Russia (4), Finland (2), Czechia (2), and Slovakia (1).

Our 16 honorable mentions all received heavy consideration from our scouting team to be included in this Top 50. In particular, it was very difficult to leave Noel Nordh and David Reinbacher outside looking in. We will be watching these players closely in the next few months.

RANK PLAYER POS TEAM HT/WT DOB GP-G-A-PTS
1 Connor Bedard C Regina (WHL) 5-10/185 17-Jul-05 16-13-18-31
2 Adam Fantilli C Michigan (B1G) 6-2/195 12-Oct-04 10-9-11-20
3 Leo Carlsson C Orebro (SHL) 6-3/200 26-Dec-04 17-2-10-12
4 Matvei Michkov RW SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (VHL) 5-10/170 9-Dec-04 8-8-4-12
5 Brayden Yager C Moose Jaw (WHL) 5-11/165 3-Jan-05 15-7-11-18
6 Eduard Sale LW Kometa Brno (Cze) 6-2/175 10-Mar-05 16-3-3-6
7 Calum Ritchie C Oshawa (OHL) 6-2/185 21-Jan-05 14-6-6-12
8 Dalibor Dvorsky C AIK (Allsvenskan) 6-1/200 15-Jun-05 11-4-2-6
9 Will Smith C USN U18 (USDP) 6-0/175 17-Mar-05 15-11-19-30
10 Zach Benson LW Winnipeg (WHL) 5-9/160 12-May-05 16-8-14-22
11 Colby Barlow LW Owen Sound (OHL) 6-0/195 14-Feb-05 11-7-7-14
12 Matthew Wood RW UConn (HE) 6-3/195 6-Feb-05 11-4-6-10
13 Nate Danielson C Brandon (WHL) 6-1/185 27-Sep-04 17-7-8-15
14 Andrew Cristall LW Kelowna (WHL) 5-9/165 4-Feb-05 13-11-11-22
15 Ethan Gauthier RW Sherbrooke (QMJHL) 5-11/175 26-Jan-05 16-9-13-22
16 Otto Stenberg C Frolunda (Swe J20) 5-11/180 29-May-05 14-4-5-9
17 Riley Heidt C Prince George (WHL) 5-10/180 25-Mar-05 16-7-13-20
18 Cam Allen D Guelph (OHL) 6-0/195 7-Jan-05 16-1-5-6
19 Michael Hrabal G Omaha (USHL) 6-6/210 20-Jan-05 3-2-2, 2.45, .926
20 Mikhail Gulyayev D Avangard Omsk (KHL) 5-11/170 26-Apr-05 11-0-1-1
21 Jayden Perron C Chicago (USHL) 5-9/165 11-Jan-05 13-6-12-18
22 Carson Bjarnason G Brandon (WHL) 6-3/185 30-Jun-05 6-5-2, 2.67, .925
23 Axel Sandin Pellikka D Skelleftea (SHL) 5-11/180 11-Mar-05 7-1-0-1
24 Caden Price D Kelowna (WHL) 6-0/185 24-Aug-05 13-1-8-9
25 Dmitri Simashev D Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL) 6-4/200 4-Feb-05 14-0-0-0
26 William Whitelaw RW Youngstown (USHL) 5-9/170 5-Feb-05 10-5-3-8
27 Kasper Halttunen LW HIFK (Fin-Liiga) 6-3/205 7-Jun-05 8-0-1-1
28 Lukas Dragicevic D Tri-City (WHL) 6-1/190 25-Apr-05 16-5-16-21
29 Oliver Moore C USN U18 (USDP) 5-11/185 22-Jan-05 15-6-11-17
30 Charlie Stramel C Wisconsin (B1G) 6-3/215 15-Oct-04 10-1-1-2
31 Bradly Nadeau LW Penticton (BCHL) 5-10/165 5-May-05 16-17-18-35
32 Hunter Brzustewicz D Kitchener (OHL) 5-11/185 29-Nov-04 12-0-13-13
33 Theo Lindstein D Brynas (SHL) 6-0/180 5-Jan-05 4-0-0-0
34 Mathieu Cataford C Halifax (QMJHL) 5-11/185 1-Mar-05 15-10-11-21
35 Ryan Leonard RW USN U18 (USDP) 5-11/190 21-Jan-05 13-13-8-21
36 Daniil But LW Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) 6-5/200 15-Feb-05 14-11-5-16
37 Luca Cagnoni D Portland (WHL) 5-9/180 21-Dec-04 14-5-9-14
38 Gabe Perreault RW USN U18 (USDP) 5-11/165 7-May-05 15-11-16-27
39 Koehn Ziemmer RW Prince George (WHL) 6-0/205 8-Dec-04 16-13-13-26
40 Gavin Brindley C Michigan (B1G) 5-8/165 5-Oct-04 10-1-5-6
41 Beau Akey D Barrie (OHL) 6-0/170 11-Feb-05 12-3-8-11
42 Alex Ciernik LW Sodertalje (Swe J20) 5-11/175 8-Oct-04 8-5-5-10
43 Quentin Musty LW Sudbury (OHL) 6-2/200 6-Jul-05 14-4-9-13
44 Luca Pinelli C Ottawa (OHL) 5-8/165 5-Apr-05 13-7-11-18
45 Lenni Hameenaho RW Assat (Fin-Liiga) 6-0/175 7-Nov-04 21-3-6-9
46 Ondrej Molnar LW Nitra (Svk) 6-0/175 8-Feb-05 16-2-2-4
47 Jakub Dvorak D Bili Tygri Liberec (Cze) 6-5/205 25-May-05 17-0-2-2
48 Samuel Honzek LW Vancouver (WHL) 6-3/185 12-Nov-04 17-9-12-21
49 Carson Rehkopf C Kitchener (OHL) 6-1/195 7-Jan-05 12-5-5-10
50 Kalan Lind LW Red Deer (WHL) 6-0/160 25-Jan-05 15-2-13-15
HM Noel Nordh RW Brynas (Swe J20) 6-3/195 25-Jan-05 15-5-6-11
HM David Reinbacher D Kloten (Sui-NL) 6-2/185 25-Oct-04 18-2-8-10
HM Timur Mukhanov C Omskie Yastreby (MHL) 5-8/170 17-Jun-05 12-8-7-15
HM Arttu Karki D Tappara (Fin-U20) 6-1/175 8-Dec-04 17-7-15-22
HM Roman Kantserov RW Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL) 5-9/175 20-Sep-04 18-10-13-23
HM Martin Misiak RW Nove Zamky (Svk) 6-2/195 30-Sep-04 16-0-5-5
HM Maxim Strbak D Sioux Falls (USHL) 6-1/205 13-Apr-05 12-1-7-8
HM Jesse Nurmi LW KooKoo (Fin-U20) 5-10/165 7-Mar-05 20-14-17-31
HM Jesse Kiiskinen RW Pelicans (Fin-U20) 5-11/180 23-Aug-05 16-11-16-27
HM Tuomas Uronen RW HIFK (Fin-U20) 5-11/180 19-Mar-05 15-7-10-17
HM Emil Jarventie LW Ilves (Fin-U20) 5-9/165 4-Apr-05 21-8-11-19
HM Oliver Bonk D London (OHL) 6-2/175 9-Jan-05 13-3-5-8
HM Scott Ratzlaff G Seattle (WHL) 6-0/175 9-Mar-05 4-1-0, 2.57, .901
HM Ivan Remezovsky D SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL) 6-1/165 8-Feb-05 17-0-4-4
HM Magomed Sharakanov D MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) 6-1/200 11-Oct-04 11-1-8-9
HM Noah Dower Nilsson LW Frolunda (Swe J20) 6-0/175 25-Apr-05 18-19-15-34
HM Yegor Klimovich RW Sibirskie Snaipery (MHL) 5-9/160 14-May-05 18-6-13-19