2026 NHL DRAFT: DETAILED SCOUTING REPORT – Juho Piiparinen, D, Tappara (Liiga)

Position: D, Shoots: R

H/W: 6-foot-3, 203 Pounds

Date of Birth: 2008-08-10

Juho Piiparinen has put together a highly encouraging developmental season, establishing himself as a poised, physically robust right-handed defenseman capable of thriving against professional competition. Transitioning from a dominant presence in the U20 junior league to logging significant, high-leverage minutes at the Liiga level, Piiparinen has rapidly earned the trust of his coaching staff through his steady approach and reliable decision-making. Whether anchoring the blue line on the penalty kill, handling late-game situations with an extra attacker on the ice, or logging over 16 minutes a night in high-tempo pro matchups, Piiparinen has demonstrated that his game is built to withstand the rigors of modern professional hockey. He plays with a calm demeanor that rubs off on his teammates, consistently proving that he can process the game a step ahead of forecheckers and execute plays with a high degree of efficiency under pressure.

The main thing that stands out in Piiparinen’s game is his exceptional poise and high-end puck management during breakout scenarios. When retrieving pucks under heavy forechecking pressure, he does not panic or blindly throw the puck away. Instead, he displays elite patience, using his strong frame to shield the puck from oncoming attackers, accepting heavy contact, and delivering crisp, precise, and highly accurate first passes to launch the transition attack. If an immediate passing option is completely blanketed, Piiparinen shows the confidence and mobility to skate the puck out of danger himself, using his long strides to gain the neutral zone before executing a smart, calculated dump-in behind the opposing defense. His offensive blue-line play is similarly mature, defined by excellent shot selection. He rarely forces low-percentage shots into heavy blocks, choosing instead to fake shots to open up lanes or distribute deceptive, no-look passes across the point to completely shift the opposing defensive structure.

Piiparinen projects cleanly as a highly dependable, top-four NHL modern defensive hybrid who leans toward a steady, stay-at-home archetype but possesses the processing speed to keep plays moving positively. His combination of a highly coveted right-handed shot, pro-ready size, fluid mobility, and excellent spatial awareness makes him an incredibly valuable organizational asset. As his short-area agility continues to refine and his physical frame fills out even further, Piiparinen has all the necessary tools to develop into a minutes-eating, reliable defensive anchor who can safely match up against the opposing team's top offensive weapons while providing steady, error-free transition play night after night.

Skating

Piiparinen features a fluid, long-stride skating style that allows him to cover a significant amount of ice efficiently. He possesses good straight-line speed when activating or carrying the puck through the neutral zone, which allows him to escape the initial layers of a forecheck. His linear mobility provides a strong foundation for managing his gaps effectively on the rush. However, his short-area agility and lateral quickness remain areas for continued refinement. At times, his edge work can appear a bit rigid when he is forced to pivot quickly or change direction rapidly to manage shifty, high-end attackers in isolated situations. As he continues to add explosive power to his lateral footwork, his overall mobility will fully catch up to his impressive physical frame.

This sequence demonstrates how Piiparinen's, #57 White, skating agility is good enough to follow puck carriers and cut spaces to deny the middle of the ice. Once his feet get going, he can move the puck in transition. Some work will be needed in this area of his game but his good sense of anticipation makes up for it to a certain point.

Here we can see how Piiparinen’s, #57 White, backward skating allows him to close the gap at his own blue line and retrieve the puck. He then starts the breakout by keeping his feet moving.

Another good example of how Piiparinen, #6 Finland, uses his mobility to deny the middle of the ice, stays with the Swedish player and forces him to the outside.

In this clip, Piiparinen, #6 Finland, easily uses his straight line speed to arrive first on puck, go around the net and build up speed to carry the puck out of the zone.

One more example of Piiparinen, #57 White, closing the gap with his mobility and forcing the opponent in the corner. Taking away all chances to attack the middle of the ice.

Grade: 52.5

Shot

Piiparinen's approach from the blue line is defined by high-end efficiency and intelligent shot selection rather than overwhelming power. He does an excellent job of walking the line to open up clean lanes, avoiding heavy blocks, and prioritizing low, hard, and accurate wrist or slap shots that are easily tip-able or geared toward generating high-danger rebounds. He rarely throws a low-percentage puck into traffic blindly. While he is not a high-volume shooter or a primary trigger option on the power play, his ability to consistently get his shots through to the net makes him a reliable offensive contributor from the point.

Piiparinen’s, #6 Finland, shot is not the hardest from the blue line but he will find a way to direct pucks toward the net. Like here where he sees the shooting lane and simply put it to the net once he receives the puck at the blue line.

Here, Piiparinen, #6 Finland, finds open space, receives the puck and attacks the net to take a good shot.

This clip is a great example of when Piiparinen, #57 White, will sometimes simply put the puck at the net because he recognises that there are teammates in front of the net. He shoots the puck in a way that makes it hard for the goalkeeper to control the rebound.

When Piiparinen, #57 White, doesn’t have a clear shooting lane, he will find a way to open one with a little deke like he does in this video. He receives the puck at the blue line and sees the opponent coming at him in the shoot lane. He fakes that he will go left, but finally goes right and that fraction of a second creates an open lane to put the puck at the net.

A good one-timer shot from Piiparinen, #57 White, here.

Grade: 52.5

Skills

Puck management, precise transition distribution, gap control and active stick are the best skills of Piiparinen's overall skill set. He features good, soft hands for a big defenseman, which allows him to cushion difficult passes under pressure and handle the puck securely in tight spaces. His pass accuracy is a major strength. He consistently hits his targets firmly on the tape, executing smooth breakout plays and high-percentage distributions with ease. While he is not going to consistently dazzle with high-end, dynamic standard dekes in open ice, he exhibits functional puck control and a long reach that allows him to shield possession away from incoming checkers along the boards.

Defensively, his gap control and the way he uses his stick to disrupt plays and cut passes are really strong abilities in Piiparinen’s game. That makes him a solid rush defender.

This sequence starts with a great stick by Piiparinen, #57 White, on the backcheck, and it allows his team to counter-attack. He then joins the attack, moves his feet and makes a nice backhand saucer pass toward the front of the net.

Smart play by Piiparinen, #57 White, who jumps in the attack after the faceoff and attracts a player to him to open space for his teammates. He then receives the puck back down low and makes a pass to a teammate in a good scoring position.

This clip shows multiple good things in Piiparinen’s, #6 Finland, game. A good stick at his blue line to deny entry, a quick first pass to exit the zone and good puck protection after retrieving the loose puck.

There are two examples in this video that show how poised Piiparinen, #57 White, is under pressure to make a good first pass to exit the zone. He doesn’t panic with the puck. He takes the time to see his options and make the pass. He will take the hit if he needs to make the play.

Another good breakout pass while under pressure from Piiparinen, #57 White.

Grade: 52.5

Smarts

Hockey IQ and high-level spatial awareness are the defining cornerstones of Piiparinen’s identity. He processes the game at a mature level, consistently anticipating plays before they develop to break up attacks and support his teammates. He reads the opposition's transition game beautifully, putting himself in positions to intercept passes or disrupt zone entries early. Offensively, he displays excellent vision, identifying and exploiting open lanes without forcing unnecessary risks. The only minor flaw in his high-end intelligence is a tendency to occasionally over-activate or pinch too deep to sustain offensive pressure, which can sometimes leave his partner vulnerable if the structural backup behind him isn't set.

Here, Piiparinen, #57 White, makes a good read on a 2 on 1 by seeing that he should focus on the passing option because his teammate is already on the puck carrier. If he had decided to attack the puck carrier, the pass would have beaten him. Instead, he stays in the middle, which allows him to make a good read and use his stick to kill the play.

This is an example of Piiparinen, #57 White, getting caught being too aggressive at times and getting beaten. Despite this error here, he was still able to push the opponent toward the board and deny a scoring chance.

In this clip, there is a positive action and a negative action. First, Piiparinen, #57 White, controls the gap well to defend the rush and disrupt the play with his stick. After that, however, he is again caught being too aggressive on the puck carrier.

Good stick again here, and this sequence also shows how Piiparinen, #57 White, calmly sees the play develop and makes a nice short pass under pressure to start the breakout.

Here, Piiparinen, #6 Finland, smartly takes the time to attract two opponents to him, which opens space for his teammates in transition and makes a great pass in the neutral zone between the pressure.

Grade: 55

Physicality/Compete

Piiparinen plays an incredibly honest, physically robust brand of defense that centers around body leverage and structural discipline. He uses his strong upper-body frame and size effectively to box out heavy forwards from the front of his net, cleanly clearing out the crease area to give his goaltender a clear sightline. He is a fierce, highly engaged competitor along the boards who excels at pinning opponents, using an active stick to strip pucks and winning physical battles in the corners. He is not a purely punishing or predatory hitter who chases big contact out of position. Rather, he prioritizes winning the position and terminating plays efficiently. Furthermore, his high compete level is evident in his willingness to fearlessly sacrifice his body in shooting lanes to block shots.

Piiparinen, #6 Finland, is pretty good around his net at taking away the opponent’s stick and cleaning the front of his net. This is what he does in this short clip.

Piiparinen, #57 White, never quits on the play. As we can see here, he gets beaten in transition, but he puts the effort to track back and deny the scoring chance with his stick. After that, he stays with his man and pins him along the board.

As was said earlier, Piiparinen, #57 White, is not punishing when finishing his hits. His primary objective is to use his body to win positioning or puck battles along the boards.

This sequence is another example of Piiparinen, #57 White, putting in the effort to arrive first on the puck and compete to win the puck in any way possible.

Here, Piiparinen, #57 White, does nothing punishing, but simply contains the opponent along the board and follows him to keep him on the outside.

Grade: 57.5

OFP: 54.1875

A note on the 20-80 scale used above. We look at five attributes (skating, shooting, puck skills, hockey IQ and physicality) for skaters and six for goalies (athleticism/quickness, compete/temperament, vision/play reading, technique/style, rebound control and puck handling). Each individual attribute is graded along the 20-80 scales, which includes half-grades. The idea is that a projection of 50 in a given attribute meant that our observer believed that the player could get to roughly NHL average at that attribute at maturity.