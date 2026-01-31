 
Anaheim DucksBoston BruinsBuffalo SabresCalgary FlamesCarolina HurricanesChicago BlackhawksColorado AvalancheColumbus Blue JacketsDallas StarsDetroit Red WingsEdmonton OilersFlorida PanthersLos Angeles KingsMinnesota WildMontréal CanadiensNashville PredatorsNew Jersey DevilsNew York IslandersNew York RangersOttawa SenatorsPhiladelphia FlyersPittsburgh PenguinsSt Louis BluesSan Jose SharksSeattle KrakenTampa Bay LightningToronto Maple LeafsUtah Hockey ClubVancouver CanucksVegas Golden KnightsWashington CapitalsWinnipeg Jets

2026 NHL DRAFT – MID-SEASON RANKING – TOP 32 – Closing gap between top prospects

Posted on by Brock Otten
ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 4: Sweden's Ivar Stenberg #15 looks on during a stoppage in play against Finland during Semifinal Round action at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship at Grand Casino Arena on January 4, 2026 in St. Paul, Minnesota, USA. (Photo by Micheline Veluvolu/IIHF)

With the World Juniors firmly in the rear-view mirror and many “junior” leagues past the halfway point of their seasons, it is time to update and expand the McKeen’s Hockey 2026 draft rankings. This time around we are bringing you a top 64, in addition to several honourable mentions.

While many in the industry seem to be wavering on the concept of Gavin McKenna being the top player available, he remains at the top of our list. We understand the apprehensiveness, but we also believe that McKenna still possesses the highest upside of any player available this year; plus, his performance in the NCAA has ticked up post WJC’s. However, we also believe that the gap is razor thin at this point between McKenna and several of the players we have ranked behind him. In particular, Ivar Stenberg received a fair amount of support from our team to be ranked ahead of McKenna.

While the race for first overall will be fascinating as June approaches, the debate over the top defenseman available will rage even more intensely. Verhoeff remains ranked first in this grouping, but there are arguments to be made that any of Reid, Smits, or Carels could be or should be the top defenseman selected. One thing is for certain; it is a good year to be drafting in the top five if your organization needs a quality young defender.

Caleb Malhotra, Oscar Hemming, Alexander Command, Wyatt Cullen, and Maddox Dagenais are among our highest climbers compared to the previous ranking. Malhotra suddenly finds himself competing for an OHL scoring title, showing tremendous improvement as an offensive play driver over the course of the last few months. The Oscar Hemming saga finally reached a conclusion after he joined Boston College at the end of December. While the offensive production has been only mediocre, his impact on the ice has been incredibly impressive as a freshman power forward; it’s cliche but he’s passing the eye test on a consistent basis. Command has been terrific for both Sweden internationally and in the J20 league, and he plays a competitive and fast paced game from the center position. Wyatt Cullen hasn’t played a lot this year, but when he has, he’s been outstanding for the NTDP. Lastly, Dagenais is finally putting everything together for the Quebec Remparts, as the former first overall pick in the QMJHL draft is becoming more confident in being able to utilize his physical gifts.

Our largest “fallers” were Xavier Villeneuve, Mathis Preston, Ryan Roobroeck, and Beckham Edwards. While we respect Villeneuve’s offensive upside as one of the draft’s most dynamic playmakers, we also wonder how much his game has truly grown in the last calendar year as one of this draft’s oldest first time eligible players. The offensive production just hasn’t been at an elite level the last few months. Can a trade to Vancouver (WHL) help Mathis Preston find more consistency and urgency in his game? Roobroeck’s offensive production has definitely improved over the last few months, but like Villeneuve, we wonder how much his game has truly improved this year as a third year junior player. Lastly, Beckham Edwards is a power skating forward with a goal scorer’s touch, but, the offensive consistency has been majorly lacking this year and it brings to light concerns over his projection and ceiling.

What about the goalies? Initially, our team wasn’t enamored with the talent level for the position this year, however, some performances over the last few months have helped to change our mind. We have three goaltenders ranked inside of our top 64, with Tobias Trejbal of Youngstown (USHL) sitting at the top of that list. Trejbal has been outstanding in the USHL this year and the UMass commit has the size and athleticism combination to make him a potential NHL starting netminder.

You can expect our next update towards the end of March as we expand to a top 100 ranking.

RANK PLAYER POS TEAM HT/WT DOB GP G A PTS PIM
1 Gavin McKenna LW Penn State (NCAA) 5-11/170 12/20/2007 22 10 19 29 19
2 Ivar Stenberg LW Frolunda (SHL) 5-11/185 9/30/2007 29 7 21 28 6
3 Keaton Verhoeff D North Dakota (NCAA) 6-4/210 6/19/2008 22 6 11 17 23
4 Chase Reid D Soo Greyhounds (OHL) 6-2/185 12/30/2007 39 18 27 45 30
5 Alberts Smits D Jukurit (Fin-Liiga) 6-3/205 12/2/2007 34 6 7 13 12
6 Carson Carels D Prince George (WHL) 6-2/195 6/23/2008 37 12 28 40 42
7 Tynan Lawrence C Muskegon (USHL) 6-0/185 8/3/2008 13 10 7 17 6
8 Viggo Bjorck C Djurgardens (SHL) 5-9/175 3/12/2008 29 4 4 8 10
9 Caleb Malhotra C Brantford (OHL) 6-0/170 6/2/2008 45 23 38 61 37
10 Ethan Belchetz LW Windsor (OHL) 6-5/225 3/30/2008 43 29 16 45 35
11 Oscar Hemming LW Boston College (NCAA) 6-4/195 8/13/2008 6 0 3 3 8
12 Adam Novotny LW Peterborough (OHL) 6-1/205 11/13/2007 37 22 21 43 8
13 Ryan Lin D Vancouver (WHL) 5-11/175 4/18/2008 42 11 39 50 33
14 Daxon Rudolph D Prince Albert (WHL) 6-2/205 3/6/2008 45 21 33 54 42
15 Oliver Suvanto C Tappara (Fin-Liiga) 6-3/210 9/3/2008 34 2 5 7 14
16 Elton Hermansson RW MoDo Hockey (Allsvenskan) 6-1/180 2/5/2008 29 9 7 16 14
17 Ilia Morozov C Miami (NCAA) 6-3/195 8/3/2008 24 7 7 14 25
18 Xavier Villeneuve D Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL) 5-11/160 9/29/2007 35 6 30 36 35
19 Malte Gustafsson D HV 71 (SHL) 6-4/200 6/11/2008 16 0 3 3 2
20 Juho Piiparinen D Tappara (Fin-Liiga) 6-2/200 8/10/2008 28 0 3 3 8
21 Alexander Command C Orebro (Swe U20) 6-1/185 6/16/2008 24 13 22 35 30
22 Wyatt Cullen LW USN U18 (USDP) 5-11/175 9/8/2008 17 3 11 14 2
23 JP Hurlbert LW Kamloops (WHL) 6-0/185 4/11/2008 45 31 41 72 26
24 Nikita Klepov RW Saginaw (OHL) 6-0/180 6/27/2008 45 28 32 60 27
25 Mathis Preston RW Spokane (WHL) 5-11/175 7/21/2008 36 14 18 32 32
26 Jaxon Cover LW London (OHL) 6-2/175 2/13/2008 45 14 20 34 40
27 William Hakansson D Lulea (SHL) 6-4/205 10/8/2007 22 0 2 2 8
28 Giorgos Pantelas D Brandon (WHL) 6-2/215 4/24/2008 45 2 18 20 30
29 Brooks Rogowski C Oshawa (OHL) 6-6/225 6/28/2008 31 7 18 25 10
30 Maddox Dagenais C Quebec (QMJHL) 6-3/195 3/27/2008 43 20 17 37 23
31 Tomas Chrenko C HK Nitra (Slovakia) 5-11/170 11/2/2007 33 6 16 22 6
32 Marcus Nordmark LW Djurgardens (Swe U20) 6-1/180 5/4/2008 21 10 20 30 42